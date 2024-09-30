ADVERTISEMENT

Check out These 25 Incredible Photographers Who Mastered the Art of Shape in AAP Magazine #42

Shapes are everywhere, but not everyone can turn them into art. For the 42nd edition of AAP Magazine, we challenged photographers to capture the essence of shapes, from striking abstracts to intricate architectural wonders. And wow, did they deliver!

These 25 talented photographers from 14 countries blew us away with their ability to transform everyday scenes into stunning masterpieces. From sweeping landscapes to clever street shots, their work proves that shapes are more than just lines and curves — they’re the foundation of unforgettable imagery.

Get ready to be mesmerized by how they’ve turned geometry, curves, and even empty spaces into pure visual magic!

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook