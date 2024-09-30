ADVERTISEMENT

Check out These 25 Incredible Photographers Who Mastered the Art of Shape in AAP Magazine #42

Shapes are everywhere, but not everyone can turn them into art. For the 42nd edition of AAP Magazine, we challenged photographers to capture the essence of shapes, from striking abstracts to intricate architectural wonders. And wow, did they deliver!

These 25 talented photographers from 14 countries blew us away with their ability to transform everyday scenes into stunning masterpieces. From sweeping landscapes to clever street shots, their work proves that shapes are more than just lines and curves — they’re the foundation of unforgettable imagery.

Get ready to be mesmerized by how they’ve turned geometry, curves, and even empty spaces into pure visual magic!

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

White Fang © Bence Mate

White Fang © Bence Mate

This leopard was feeding on the carcass of a wildebeest, which we had been observing and photographing from quite a close distance. At one point, a hyena appeared in the area and made the leopard mad with its distinctive laughing sound and pacing back and forth. The big cat would not give up his prey easily: in a threatening posture, baring his fangs and snorting, he proved the hyena that he was the stronger one. This was enough until the hyena was joined by a companion, and then another. The leopard was finally outnumbered and chased up the tree, losing its prey.

#2

Salt Farm Workers Harvesting © Saurabh Sirohiya

Salt Farm Workers Harvesting © Saurabh Sirohiya

#3

The Black Hole From The Series 'Frozen Ponds In The Barycz Valley' © Jakub Wencek

The Black Hole From The Series 'Frozen Ponds In The Barycz Valley' © Jakub Wencek

My name is Jakub Wencek and I am forester and nature photographer. Nature photography is my passion since I remember. I love to take photographs of the forest and nature because in this particular moment I'm often in awe of all the secrets it has within it. Taking photos of nature I would like to invite you on a journey to my forest, which shows me its secrets very often... You can find stories closed in frames in my photos. You can see there the eternal fight between light and shadow.
Every scene tells us about different story, which really happened. All my photos, which are placed here, are unique because they are a record of a very short, little moment which will never happen again.

#4

Shiny Happy People © Tommi Viitala

Shiny Happy People © Tommi Viitala

#5

A Dynamic Interplay From The Series ' Volcanic Echoes' © Thibault Gerbaldi

A Dynamic Interplay From The Series ' Volcanic Echoes' © Thibault Gerbaldi

#6

Portal From The Series 'Lost In Lisbon' © Florian Bouziges

Portal From The Series 'Lost In Lisbon' © Florian Bouziges

#7

Mystic Coast From The Series Mystic

Mystic Coast From The Series Mystic

#8

Untitled From The Series Minimalism © Liliane Schwab

Untitled From The Series Minimalism © Liliane Schwab

#9

Spor-Adic Form © Patti Russotti

Spor-Adic Form © Patti Russotti

#10

Interpolation 7 © Sander Vos

Interpolation 7 © Sander Vos

'Interpolation' creates surreal worlds that challenge our visual perception. It’s not documenting reality as captured directly from the camera, but using photography to deconstruct and ultimately, to create new realities through layering and image manipulation. A fragment of a face and a shard of a geometric pattern merge into one. Together, they become the building blocks for a newly constructed visual world. One that evokes a sense of nostalgia for a dreamlike future.

#11

Pool Art From The Series Pool Patterns © Anthony Iacuzzi

Pool Art From The Series Pool Patterns © Anthony Iacuzzi

#12

Broken Turtle From The Series Urban Echoes © Joanna Madloch

Broken Turtle From The Series Urban Echoes © Joanna Madloch

#13

She Is There From The Series Ferry Tales © Yasmine Rafii

She Is There From The Series Ferry Tales © Yasmine Rafii

#14

Neoclassical Shapes From The Series ' People And Streets' © Javier Revilla

Neoclassical Shapes From The Series ' People And Streets' © Javier Revilla

#15

Kage-Onna © Martina Pavloska

Kage-Onna © Martina Pavloska

#16

Rundkino Dresden From The Series 'Modern Architecture Beauties' © Jens Winkler

Rundkino Dresden From The Series 'Modern Architecture Beauties' © Jens Winkler

#17

Wiring Art © Klaus Lenzen

Wiring Art © Klaus Lenzen

#18

Tokyo #02 From The Series 'Japan, A Photographic Haïku' © Dominique Philippe Bonnet

Tokyo #02 From The Series 'Japan, A Photographic Haïku' © Dominique Philippe Bonnet

#19

David And Goliath © Fabien Dendiével

David And Goliath © Fabien Dendiével

#20

Someone From The Series 'Imaginarium' © Andrea Finocchi

Someone From The Series 'Imaginarium' © Andrea Finocchi

#21

Fragile From The Series Fragments Of The Human Form © Thomas Rumprath

Fragile From The Series Fragments Of The Human Form © Thomas Rumprath

#22

Elogio De La Espera From The Series Artificial Landscapes © Pol Viladoms

Elogio De La Espera From The Series Artificial Landscapes © Pol Viladoms

#23

It's Better To Burn Out Than To Fade Away From The Series ' Metonymies' © Umberto Romagnoli

It's Better To Burn Out Than To Fade Away From The Series ' Metonymies' © Umberto Romagnoli

#24

16 From The Series ' Sifnos' © Vanias Xydas

16 From The Series ' Sifnos' © Vanias Xydas

#25

Fade © Laurent Spadotto

Fade © Laurent Spadotto

