“I Really Wanted This Baby”: Man Grieves Aborted Child, Asks The Internet For Perspective

There’s really no definite answer to when’s the best time to have kids. Some people might start planning a pregnancy after finishing their studies, reaching a career milestone, feeling financially stable, or simply being emotionally ready to welcome a new life into the world.

This married couple decided to wait until the wife’s business became successful. After a while, it did, and they got pregnant. However, they didn’t even get to announce it to anyone when their 17-year-old daughter rushed in crying, telling them she was expecting a baby. Such news put a wrench in their plans, forcing the wife to give up the motherly role and transition into grandparenthood, which the husband wasn’t happy with.

Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with Pamela Peters, MFTC, a Denver-based relationship therapist, who kindly agreed to answer some questions about becoming young grandparents.

There’s no definite answer as to when to have kids. However, it so happened that this mother and daughter got pregnant at the same time

The mother was weirded out by this, which led to her terminating the pregnancy

Adjusting to grandparenthood can be challenging, especially when this role is assigned to parents at a younger age

Instead of being a mother, the wife, Amelia, decided that her life could also be fulfilling as a grandmother. However, adjusting to grandparenthood can be challenging, especially when this role is assigned to parents at a younger age.

Bored Panda reached out to Pamela Peters, MFTC, a Denver-based relationship therapist, who explains that one of the difficulties they may face is being surprised that their child (presumably a young one) is going to have a baby.

She further tells us, “The pregnancy could have been unplanned, which can cause anxiety and stress for the new grandparents. An older grandparent will probably not be blindsided by the idea of becoming a grandparent like a young grandparent might be.”

The idea of a new baby might bring conflicting feelings such as deep love, disappointment, and loss. Realizing and coming to terms with these emotions is a good first step to transitioning into grandparenthood. “Finding someone you trust to share these vulnerable feelings with will be invaluable. This could be a close friend, a family member, or a therapist,” advises Peters.

Becoming a young grandparent also means having more physical energy than an older one, as well as fewer health issues

Something that can help navigate these challenges is grieving the loss of an empty nest. Perhaps the parents were looking forward to having kids out of the house with more freedom and independence to travel and enjoy activities that they put on hold to care for their children. With a new grandchild on the way and sometimes additional childcare responsibilities, they can be deprived of such liberties.

“Realize this is a loss. It is normal to have feelings of sadness, anger, and denial around this loss,” says Peters. “It is also a good idea to determine your own boundaries around what responsibilities you are willing to take on and those you are not. If your grandchild(ren) needs full-time childcare, help your child figure out some alternatives to you being the sole daycare provider. Finances should also be considered. What type of financial support do your child and grandchild need, and what are you willing to offer?”

On the bright side, becoming a young grandparent also means having more physical energy than an older one, as well as fewer health issues. Peters mentions that this can be extremely beneficial when helping parents with sleepless nights in the infant stage and when chasing after an energetic toddler.

“You may also get to see much more of your grandchild’s life milestones than if you were older. You may even get to see your grandchild’s own children or grandchildren,” Peters cheerfully adds.

