Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Parents Blame Teen For Not Watching Her Autistic Brother Even Though She Said She Wouldn’t
75
Family, Relationships

Parents Blame Teen For Not Watching Her Autistic Brother Even Though She Said She Wouldn’t

Open list comments 51
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

51

ADVERTISEMENT

Adolescence is tiring. And Reddit user Technical-Alps6831 believes her days would be a whole lot easier if it wasn’t for her parents.

The 19-year-old, who is still living with them, feels like her younger brother is already capable of taking care of himself, which includes bearing the responsibility for his actions. However, when he snuck into her room and inadvertently got high off her edibles, their mom and dad blamed her.

So she told the story to the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ to get a better understanding of the situation.

This teenager thought she had her edibles well hidden, but her younger brother still found them

Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envanto (not the actual photo)

So their parents took strong measures to make sure it doesn’t happen again

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Technical-Alps6831

Families need to support each other to work out their everyday life

Image credits: Askar Abayev / pexels (not the actual photo)

Family life can be difficult as it is, but when you add autism into the mix, even ordinary conflicts might become a very big deal.

Therefore, it’s important for the children to feel they’re all cared for and are all making a contribution to the household. This also encourages everyone to pull together as a family and teaches all children valuable skills and independence.

Experts recommend that parents set consistent rules, use strategies to encourage positive behavior in all their children, and try to be fair in handling aggressive or hurtful behavior from all their children as well as work out tasks and chores that suit their children’s different ages, stages of development, strengths and abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The author of the post said that her parents didn’t seem to be “too against” her cannabis use, so it’s hard to imagine the boundaries that they had settled on before the whole ordeal.

However, her argument that she’s “an adult” doesn’t really stand. As of January 2024, 24 states plus the District of Columbia and three U.S. territories have put in place regulations for the recreational use of marijuana. Recreational use—wherever it has been legalized—is limited to those who are 21 and older.

Autism advocate Lisa Jo Rudy acknowledges that older siblings of autistic children may be frustrated when parents’ attention is pulled to a younger sibling. At at nineteen, however, the young woman, who already thinks of herself as an adult, should have already established her own place not only in her school but also in her family.

So if her parents think that their current arrangement isn’t working, she should at least demonstrate some maturity and work together to find a solution.

Some people who have read the story, are on the teenager’s side

ADVERTISEMENT

But the majority blame either her or the entire family for what happened

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Read & Poll
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

“They Saw The Blood Leave My Body”: Woman Refuses To Tip 10% At Bridal Store

How do you feel about the practice of tipping at a bridal store?

Read & Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Read & Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

51
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

51

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
chanakaufman87_2 avatar
CK
CK
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think parents should not leave their autistic 10 year old to be reluctantly babysat by a 19 year old d**g user.

Vote comment up
37
37points
Vote comment down
reply
zoe_x_ avatar
Zoe Vokes
Zoe Vokes
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s understandable that they kicked her out - accidents happen but she doesn’t seem to accept any responsibility or show concern for her younger brother. However if they don’t let her live there any more then the 10 year old brother is going to feel guilty and upset about what happened, possibly forever.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
nanofarad_1 avatar
nanofarad
nanofarad
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is living with her d**g dealer now. That right there tells you how responsible she is. Kid is lucky he didn't get into her hard d***s.

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
chanakaufman87_2 avatar
CK
CK
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think parents should not leave their autistic 10 year old to be reluctantly babysat by a 19 year old d**g user.

Vote comment up
37
37points
Vote comment down
reply
zoe_x_ avatar
Zoe Vokes
Zoe Vokes
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s understandable that they kicked her out - accidents happen but she doesn’t seem to accept any responsibility or show concern for her younger brother. However if they don’t let her live there any more then the 10 year old brother is going to feel guilty and upset about what happened, possibly forever.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
nanofarad_1 avatar
nanofarad
nanofarad
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is living with her d**g dealer now. That right there tells you how responsible she is. Kid is lucky he didn't get into her hard d***s.

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda