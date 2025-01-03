Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Dismisses Husband’s Sickness As Drama, Leaves Him Questioning Their Marriage
Couples, Relationships

Woman Dismisses Husband’s Sickness As Drama, Leaves Him Questioning Their Marriage

Marriage is built on the promise to stand by each other through life’s toughest moments. So when this Redditor became seriously ill, he trusted his wife would be there for him. Instead, she brushed off his condition, calling him dramatic—even as it worsened and he eventually needed surgery. Now, he’s left wondering if their relationship is worth saving or if it’s time to walk away.

    After falling seriously ill, the man thought he could count on his wife’s support

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Instead, she called him dramatic and brushed off his symptoms, so now he’s thinking about divorce

    Image credits: puhimec / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Agile-Win7987

    Most readers agreed it was valid for him to want to end the relationship

    Some, however, felt he was overreacting

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

