Add Post
Wife Finds Husband’s Christmas Gift, Feels Let Down: “Yet Again I’ve Got A Useless Present”
Couples, Relationships

Wife Finds Husband’s Christmas Gift, Feels Let Down: “Yet Again I’ve Got A Useless Present”

Gift-giving is a delicate art that requires thought, effort, and a touch of detective work to find the perfect way to impress someone. That’s why we naturally expect those closest to us—who know us best—to pick out something meaningful.

But when this woman secretly peeked at the Christmas present her husband bought her this year, she was met with crushing disappointment. Now, she’s debating if she should confront him or simply let it go.

    The woman couldn’t resist sneaking a peek at the Christmas gift her husband had bought her

    Image credits: Ave Calvar (not the actual photo)

    But what she found replaced her excitement with crushing disappointment

    Image credits: ITryNFeelTheSunshine (not the actual photo)

    Image source: ChristmasCinchNotGrinch

    Some readers found it strange that the husband could miss the mark so badly and urged the woman to speak up

    Others questioned whether the gift was even intended for her

    A few argued that buying a present early was effort enough and she should let it go

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    One of the comments was "He's a man. It's up to you to train him better." No, no, and a thousand times no. It is not up to a woman to train her partner and make him into a functional adult. Initially, that's his parents' job, and then when he is an adult, it's his responsibility.

    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    Agreed. My thought was "train him?! He's not a dog..." That's such a weird way to think of a partner.

    Sean Of The Spiders
    Sean Of The Spiders
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The 'YABU he's a man and needs training' comment is insane. 20 years? Poor woman is delusional. I'm a man and I always make sure I'm buying thoughtful and person-specific gifts. Funnily enough, no training required, as that's just being a conscientious adult. Some people's outlooks amaze me.

    Kristen Sharp
    Kristen Sharp
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    One of my last xmasses with my now ex husband, I saw a little pair of gold earrings. Nothing expensive mind you! I showed him and he was like "you're here with me, I can't just buy them with you around, it would spoil the surprise! And besides, we don't really have the $$ for them." (I'll say again, not expensive, from one of those kiosks in the middle of a mall with more gold plated things honestly) With that being said, he and his brother were there that day with me and they were looking at presents for their dad. They went into an electronics store and bought an expensive blue ray disc player (expensive even when they split the cost down the middle for both of them). Yeah, FIL got an expensive blue ray, I got a s***y, ugly pair of cheap earrings from AVON that his mom gave him. The look on my face was utter disgust and he was like "aren't they cute?!?" I was like "sure, cute.. I got you an Xbox last year and I get junk." He wondered why I hate xmas!

