Wife Finds Husband’s Christmas Gift, Feels Let Down: “Yet Again I’ve Got A Useless Present”
Gift-giving is a delicate art that requires thought, effort, and a touch of detective work to find the perfect way to impress someone. That’s why we naturally expect those closest to us—who know us best—to pick out something meaningful.
But when this woman secretly peeked at the Christmas present her husband bought her this year, she was met with crushing disappointment. Now, she’s debating if she should confront him or simply let it go.
The woman couldn’t resist sneaking a peek at the Christmas gift her husband had bought her
Image credits: Ave Calvar (not the actual photo)
But what she found replaced her excitement with crushing disappointment
Image credits: ITryNFeelTheSunshine (not the actual photo)
Image source: ChristmasCinchNotGrinch
Some readers found it strange that the husband could miss the mark so badly and urged the woman to speak up
Others questioned whether the gift was even intended for her
A few argued that buying a present early was effort enough and she should let it go
One of the comments was "He's a man. It's up to you to train him better." No, no, and a thousand times no. It is not up to a woman to train her partner and make him into a functional adult. Initially, that's his parents' job, and then when he is an adult, it's his responsibility.
Agreed. My thought was "train him?! He's not a dog..." That's such a weird way to think of a partner.
The 'YABU he's a man and needs training' comment is insane. 20 years? Poor woman is delusional. I'm a man and I always make sure I'm buying thoughtful and person-specific gifts. Funnily enough, no training required, as that's just being a conscientious adult. Some people's outlooks amaze me.
She clearly got herself a slow-learning dog instead of a husbandLoad More Replies...
One of my last xmasses with my now ex husband, I saw a little pair of gold earrings. Nothing expensive mind you! I showed him and he was like "you're here with me, I can't just buy them with you around, it would spoil the surprise! And besides, we don't really have the $$ for them." (I'll say again, not expensive, from one of those kiosks in the middle of a mall with more gold plated things honestly) With that being said, he and his brother were there that day with me and they were looking at presents for their dad. They went into an electronics store and bought an expensive blue ray disc player (expensive even when they split the cost down the middle for both of them). Yeah, FIL got an expensive blue ray, I got a s***y, ugly pair of cheap earrings from AVON that his mom gave him. The look on my face was utter disgust and he was like "aren't they cute?!?" I was like "sure, cute.. I got you an Xbox last year and I get junk." He wondered why I hate xmas!
