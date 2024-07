ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I worked as a lifeguard at location B for several months. A husband and wife swam there often and saw me do my job. I didn’t think anything of it until I was moved to location C, where their son was my Head Guard.

From the get the Head Guard was condescending in his tone with me, using harsh words, like “I’m ostracizing people while I teach my class”

Share icon

Image credits: Malaya Sadler (not the actual photo)

Or micromanaging how the cleaning supplies are organized. He even told me to do a job three days ago or yesterday, and I didn’t get it done to his liking.

We only work half shifts. I’m well aware of my duties, and when he asks me to do a task, he will interrupt me doing it to talk to me like I’m incompetent. And he has a parental tone, “What did I tell you? And this needs to be fixed.”

I’m writing this because one of his parents is even going to our joint training, and it’s taken all of my self-control not to ask his parent to remind him that I know how to do my job

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Caleb Stokes (not the actual photo)

Here lies my question. Because I have received family advice, I’m much older than him and am well aware of my duties and how to complete them. How do I control my reaction? And what should it be? The position above him is rarely at our site.

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.