The holidays have a way of setting the mood—slowing things down, softening everyone's edges, and reminding us to look for the good around us. And if you're hoping to keep riding that feeling at least a little longer, we've got just the thing.

'Well That's Wholesome' is a Facebook group that unites over 56K members dedicated to lifting each other up. From lucky coincidences to random acts of kindness, this online community has all the proof you need that being a decent person is never out of season.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young man helped with his tie by a kind couple at a subway station, showing sweet and wholesome moments to cleanse your feed.

All Blade Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Grandpa teaching grandchildren to play softball in a sunny suburban neighborhood, a sweet and wholesome moment outdoors.

    collegefessing Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    New dad holding his newborn son with another father looking on, capturing a sweet and wholesome moment.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    Two photos showing sweet and wholesome moments with a celebrity, perfect for wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Im Just A Girl Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Dog holding a piece of leaf in its mouth, a sweet and wholesome moment to cleanse your feed.

    Im Just A Girl Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    Father and daughter sharing a sweet moment, smiling and hugging, embodying wholesome moments for a clean feed.

    jsparkblog Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Older golden retriever holding leash while walking a golden retriever puppy in a wholesome and sweet moment.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    6points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Showing him how its done.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    A man built a custom bike so his blind brother can feel the wind, showcasing sweet and wholesome moments.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Older man in red sweater handing out chocolates and cards in a classroom, a sweet and wholesome moment to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    6points
    POST
    #10

    Vintage doll packed in suitcase with checkered shirt, a sweet and wholesome moment to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Text message exchange showing a sweet and wholesome moment between husband and wife, perfect for wholesome pics.

    Brandon Knapp Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Pillow made from a shirt memory patch beside emotional animated character, sweet and wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    5points
    POST
    #13

    Group of friends smiling together in formal dresses, representing sweet and wholesome moments to cleanse your feed.

    gracebaldridge Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    High school students volunteering to carry caskets for homeless veterans in a sweet and wholesome moment to cleanse your feed.

    historyinmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Kind stranger brightens child’s day with a kind gesture in a mall, a sweet moment from wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Elderly man sharing printed memes with friends at a table, capturing a sweet and wholesome moment to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Raccoon creating colorful finger paintings on small canvases, showcasing sweet and wholesome moments to cleanse your feed.

    Brandon Knapp Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    A group of fluffy wild rabbits eating cabbage together, capturing a sweet and wholesome moment to cleanse your feed.

    MastersRex Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Text message exchange showing a funny and wholesome conversation with emojis, perfect for sweet and wholesome pics.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Cat and three dogs lying close together, showcasing a sweet and wholesome moment to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    5points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are all fluffy, they are all loafs, all of their ears are up. Of course they are all the same.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #21

    Tweet about appreciating special moments with friends, reflecting sweet and wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Elderly man in hospital bed cared for by family while EMTs finish mowing lawn outside, sweet and wholesome moment.

    aiden_martin4 Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Person working on laptop at home office with four sleeping kittens nearby in a sweet and wholesome scene to cleanse your feed.

    Im Just A Girl Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Hand holding two geode rock formations resembling Cookie Monster, a sweet and wholesome pic to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Two white pigeons standing on a wooden ledge, depicting a sweet and wholesome moment of care and companionship.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Heartwarming tweet about a child's sweet habit of brushing teeth together, perfect wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    luciuxness Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    German Shepherd cuddling with a person wrapped in a red blanket on a couch, showing sweet and wholesome moments.

    BestinDogs Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Cat recognizing its owner during a video chat, capturing one of the sweetest and most wholesome moments online.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Graduation cake with funny cartoon character holding diploma, a sweet and wholesome pic to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Screenshot from Rugrats with heartfelt quote about Tommy Pickles feeling safe when his mom held his hand, sweet wholesome moment.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Man holding whiteboard with message about teaching kids to be good friends, a sweet and wholesome pic to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Small owl wrapped in a yellow cloth being weighed on a scale, sweet and wholesome animal moment to cleanse your feed

    AMAZlNGNATURE Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Framed meme in a grandma’s house showing stick figure entering and a round figure leaving, sweet wholesome pic to cleanse feed.

    memeig_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Man wearing a gray shirt with a Wendy’s logo, sharing a wholesome story about getting a job after prison.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Black cat blending in perfectly on a cat silhouette rug, showcasing sweet and wholesome hiding skills to cleanse your feed.

    Im Just A Girl Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    A content dog wrapped in a blue sleeping bag inside a tent, showcasing sweet and wholesome moments to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Cat with a heart-shaped fur patch on its chest, a sweet and wholesome pic to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Man with beard and brown jacket smiling warmly, illustrating a sweet and wholesome moment to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Dog with tongue out on a mountain trail in nature, a sweet and wholesome pic to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a good photo. In spite of the eye.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #40

    Couple dressed in creative Halloween costumes with Bob Ross and a happy little tree, perfect sweet wholesome pics.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Two cartoon characters in colorful sweaters walking happily in autumn leaves, evoking sweet and wholesome vibes.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Elderly couple wearing eclipse glasses outdoors, sharing a sweet and wholesome moment during a solar eclipse.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Golden retriever and puppy in a training setting, highlighting sweet and wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Sons of fallen deputy raised money to buy patrol car, rancher surprises them by gifting the car back in a wholesome moment.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Cute black and white comic showing sweet moments between a person and their dog, capturing wholesome feelings.

    Brandon Knapp Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Arnold Schwarzenegger carrying Mr. Bean on a chair labeled all of humanity, representing sweet and wholesome pics.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Colorful chalk message on a blackboard in a forest expressing kindness, perfect sweet and wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Text about starting to clap when a friend arrives at a party described as a perfect wholesome prank in sweet and wholesome pics.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Illustration of two pairs showing sweet and wholesome moments between a mother and child tortoise and rat characters.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Older man and young woman sharing a sweet moment in a kitchen, capturing wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Man and young daughter sharing a sweet milkshake moment, capturing wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Cute cartoon rocks showing friendship and happiness, illustrating sweet and wholesome moments to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Heartwarming reunion photo of Air Force vet and Katrina Girl, capturing a sweet and wholesome moment of rescue and friendship.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Text message conversation showing a sweet and wholesome secret between grandpa and grandchild about playing Words With Friends.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Tweet from Average Dad sharing a sweet and wholesome moment about a queen sized blanket and playful wife response.

    Average_Dad1 Report

    2points
    POST
    raymondcore avatar
    Raymond Core
    Raymond Core
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5 minutes after you leave your house. The dog: What if he never comes back? The cat: Who?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #56

    Old spreadsheet of wholesome plans for a dad's holiday, capturing sweet family moments to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Heart-shaped sign with encouraging message hanging outdoors against a blue sky in a sweet and wholesome pics style.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Man reluctantly rearranging living room for wife's Instagram snow angel boomerangs, capturing sweet and wholesome moments.

    Im Just A Girl Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Couple sharing a sweet moment with lunch and sunflowers outdoors, capturing wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Im Just A Girl Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Child hugging adult on subway in sweet and wholesome moment to cleanse your feed with heartwarming pics

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Fluffy yellow ducklings with one looking angry among a group, perfect for sweet and wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Close-up of a surprised man blushing after saying love you to best friend, sweet and wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Fluffy cat walking through snow with soft light and shadows, sweet and wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Kitten wearing a cozy knitted jumper sitting on a rug, one of the sweetest wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Theresa Sweeney Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Cute spider with big eyes watching popcorn, capturing a sweet and wholesome moment to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Man smiling with hand on forehead, expressing happiness and relief, representing sweet and wholesome moments.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Animated character happily jumping on colorful inflatable play area, capturing sweet and wholesome moments to cleanse your feed.

    Andrew Grant Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Man in overalls smiling in a field with caption about awkward video meeting laughter wholesome pics

    Andrew Grant Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    SpongeBob wearing goggles and smiling, caption about supporting friends through tough times, wholesome and sweet humor.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Handwritten note expressing love and kindness, a sweet and wholesome pic to cleanse your feed with positivity.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Positive message text image saying you look really cute today and every day, perfect for sweet and wholesome pics to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Childlike ghost figure with outstretched arms humorously representing sweet and wholesome pics to cleanse your feed

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Kitten with fur standing on end from static electricity in a sweet and wholesome pic to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    SpongeBob wearing an ugly shirt with a happy expression, capturing a sweet and wholesome moment to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Two men shaking hands in an office, expressing wholesome family moments, fitting sweet and wholesome pics theme.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Couple relaxing on a green couch, sharing a sweet and wholesome moment about Valentine’s Day care and appreciation.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    Angela C
Community Member
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup. Valentine's is one day. It matters far more how they treat you the other 364 days of the year

    0
    0points
    reply
    #77

    Woman smiling warmly at her smartphone after teaching grandma to use it, capturing a sweet wholesome moment.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Positive message text encouraging good luck and kindness, perfect wholesome pics to cleanse your feed with uplifting words.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Bread shaped like a bird perched on a branch, a sweet and wholesome picture to cleanse your feed.

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    1point
    POST

