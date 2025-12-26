ADVERTISEMENT

The holidays have a way of setting the mood—slowing things down, softening everyone's edges, and reminding us to look for the good around us. And if you're hoping to keep riding that feeling at least a little longer, we've got just the thing.

'Well That's Wholesome' is a Facebook group that unites over 56K members dedicated to lifting each other up. From lucky coincidences to random acts of kindness, this online community has all the proof you need that being a decent person is never out of season.

More info: Facebook