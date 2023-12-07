Bored Panda contacted Rita again to find out more about how she comes up with creative ideas and to learn more about her. The artist creates illustrations that depict her experiences of living with a cat. We were curious to understand how her life with cats has not only influenced her art but also shaped her daily life and perspective. "I've lived with cats since I was nine years old - except for a short period after my dearest cat died at the age of 17, and I moved out from my childhood home - so they've had quite an influence on my life," Rita told us. "They each had a unique and special personality, and I'm so grateful to have known them.

Cats are wonderful creatures; they gave me so much love, and it was great growing up with them. Miyu, my 6-year-old Birman kitty, still impresses me every day with her cleverness, playfulness, and charm. I can't get enough of her. She makes me laugh every day with her silliness, and, of course, cuddling with her and listening to her purr before falling asleep is the best feeling ever. Neither of us needs constant attention, so we often just hang out in a room, each doing our own thing, but still together. It's a very good dynamic for me. She's the one I get up for in the morning, so I guess it's a pretty big influence."