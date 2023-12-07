Life With A Cat In 23 Charming Illustrations By Rita Szederke Vigovszky (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Rita Szederke Vigovszky is a talented artist from Hungary known for creating heartwarming illustrations about the joy of having cats. If you've ever shared your life with a feline friend, you know the unique blend of mischief, sweetness, and companionship they bring.
Rita's illustrations capture those special moments that many cat owners can relate to – the cozy snuggles, and the funny quirks that make our furry pals so lovable. Whether you're a dedicated cat person or just appreciate the charm of these whiskered companions, you're in for a treat. Get ready to smile, laugh, and maybe even recognize a bit of your own cat's personality in these charming illustrations.
Bored Panda contacted Rita again to find out more about how she comes up with creative ideas and to learn more about her. The artist creates illustrations that depict her experiences of living with a cat. We were curious to understand how her life with cats has not only influenced her art but also shaped her daily life and perspective. "I've lived with cats since I was nine years old - except for a short period after my dearest cat died at the age of 17, and I moved out from my childhood home - so they've had quite an influence on my life," Rita told us. "They each had a unique and special personality, and I'm so grateful to have known them.
Cats are wonderful creatures; they gave me so much love, and it was great growing up with them. Miyu, my 6-year-old Birman kitty, still impresses me every day with her cleverness, playfulness, and charm. I can't get enough of her. She makes me laugh every day with her silliness, and, of course, cuddling with her and listening to her purr before falling asleep is the best feeling ever. Neither of us needs constant attention, so we often just hang out in a room, each doing our own thing, but still together. It's a very good dynamic for me. She's the one I get up for in the morning, so I guess it's a pretty big influence."
In one of her interviews, Rita mentioned that the most challenging part of the creative process for her is the constant discontentment with her work. Dealing with this feeling can be challenging, so we asked her how she overcomes creative blocks or periods of dissatisfaction with her art. "I try to accept the fact that I will never be completely satisfied with my work, especially when looking back at older drawings because it is a never-ending learning process," the artist replied. "I'm learning, I'm improving; I can see that, and I hope to one day reach a level of skill where I can love my own work more and won't feel dissatisfied. Until then, this feeling just pushes me to be better and learn new things. When I have a creative block, I usually go for a walk, just look at the world around me, listen to music, and let the new ideas come to me."
We asked Rita if there's a particular illustration that holds a special place in her heart. Fortunately, even with this constant dissatisfaction, she has illustrations she quite likes! "One of my favorites is this one [an illustration of her cat Miyu and herself]. I like this one because it's exactly about that feeling I've talked about before—just Miyu and me, together, each doing our own thing, but it's all very peaceful and happy. I enjoy drawing in this kind of color scheme, playing with the lights, and creating detailed backgrounds. It's a 'slice of life' illustration. I really love working on these types of illustrations, but unfortunately, I don't always have time for them. But, I think these are my favorite types of drawings."
"Creating something out of nothing is wonderful in itself, that's for sure. I've always loved to draw, and I don't plan to stop anytime soon. I might have mentioned this in previous interviews, but the most rewarding feeling for me is the feedback from people. When I read comments that my illustrations have triggered emotions in them—whether they're happy or sad, depending on the picture—it's a strange but also very satisfying feeling that keeps me going. Of course, I don't aim to make anyone sad, but if somebody is moved by my illustration, that's truly special. That's why I occasionally create pictures depicting the grief of losing a cat, hoping my illustrations can offer solace to those experiencing that pain. However, my primary goal is to create cute and pretty drawings that people enjoy looking at, especially those featuring cats."
