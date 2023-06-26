If you don’t have a pet in your life, then all of the cute pics of animals online may fool you into thinking that animals are just that - cute little ornaments that you have to feed. Pets are so much more than that, however, and any pet owner will tell you that they can be full of love and friendship. We searched various online communities high and low to bring you some of the most wholesome pics of animals that we’ve ever seen.

Scientifically, there are a few different concepts governing how we form relationships with the animals we love. One is their level of domestication – the more domesticated an animal is, the likelier it is to be able to form affectionate social relationships with humans. Another is anthropomorphism – our predilection for assigning human motivations and ideas to uniquely animal behaviors.

#1

A Cat Misses His Sister. He Sits Like This Every Day For Half An Hour. Animals Are Similar To Humans

A Cat Misses His Sister. He Sits Like This Every Day For Half An Hour. Animals Are Similar To Humans

So sad, not the first time I've seen an animal mourn. Don't understand the assumption that only humans experience loss this way. Anyone who studies animal behavior would tell them they are wrong.

#2

They're Waiting In Line

They're Waiting In Line

Precious, innocent babies. This is incredible behavior. It's almost altruistic

#3

I Brought One Of My Baby Bunnies To Meet My Great-Grandmother

I Brought One Of My Baby Bunnies To Meet My Great-Grandmother

Oh onion ninjas...you totally got me.

#4

The Little Thing Might Just Float Away

The Little Thing Might Just Float Away

How has no one commented? So ADORABLEEEEE. What breed? Those ears are amazING

#5

I Feel Like It Was Saying "You First"

I Feel Like It Was Saying "You First"

Awww, that's adorable! I want a crow friend too!

#6

Love Comes In All Different Shapes And Sizes

Love Comes In All Different Shapes And Sizes

#7

I'm Currently In The Early Stages Of Labor And I Think They All Know It

I'm Currently In The Early Stages Of Labor And I Think They All Know It

#8

I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help

I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help

This is the best kind of hostage situation 🙂

#9

Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless

Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless

Best doggo ever! Nothing better than a dog hug

#10

My Husband Comforting Our Kitten At The Vet

My Husband Comforting Our Kitten At The Vet

You found a good one (kitty and hubs)!

#11

Our Dog Has Hardly Left My Wife’s Side Since Baby Arrived. He’s A Proud Older Brother

Our Dog Has Hardly Left My Wife’s Side Since Baby Arrived. He’s A Proud Older Brother

Goodest boi and greatest big brother🥰😘🥰

#12

My Wife Is Three Weeks Away From Her Due Date And Our Cats Love Snuggling Her Belly

My Wife Is Three Weeks Away From Her Due Date And Our Cats Love Snuggling Her Belly

#13

Orangutan Jungle School

Orangutan Jungle School

A wheelbarrow full of baby orangutans. That should be the alternative version of the saying "a barrel full of monkeys."

#14

A Real Gentle Giant

A Real Gentle Giant

#15

My Cat Is A Very Proud Mom

My Cat Is A Very Proud Mom

‘I made dees. Aren’t they cute?’

#16

How My Cat Looks At My Boyfriend

How My Cat Looks At My Boyfriend

shes proud to have him to herself

#17

Couldn't Figure Out Why My Music Kept Pausing

Couldn't Figure Out Why My Music Kept Pausing

#18

My Cat Showed Up At My House Like This Today. Apparently, We Have A Cat Lover In Our Street

My Cat Showed Up At My House Like This Today. Apparently, We Have A Cat Lover In Our Street

🎶 Lipstick on your collar told a tale on you 🎶

#19

A Family Meowed On My Door And I Adopted Them

A Family Meowed On My Door And I Adopted Them

They always know which door to go to.

#20

He Likes To Monch. It’s Gonna Be A Loooooong Car Ride

He Likes To Monch. It’s Gonna Be A Loooooong Car Ride

#21

Precious Golden Retriever Allows Lost Koala Joey To Snuggle With Her

Precious Golden Retriever Allows Lost Koala Joey To Snuggle With Her

A lost koala Joey has been found snuggled onto the back of a family's golden retriever. The Joey is believed to have been lost and found it way onto the family's back porch and used the golden for warmth.
The golden is believed to have allowed Joey to spend the entire night on her back before the family found her like this the following morning.

#22

This Is My Boyfriend's Office, He Works From Home. Here Are All Of The Socks She Brought Up From The Basement To The Third Floor For Him Today

This Is My Boyfriend's Office, He Works From Home. Here Are All Of The Socks She Brought Up From The Basement To The Third Floor For Him Today

Now if you can just persuade her to put the clean socks in the drawer...

#23

I Guess Not All Will Agree But I Found This Little Guy Quite Cute

I Guess Not All Will Agree But I Found This Little Guy Quite Cute

Baby crow or? So fluffy.

#24

Murphy, The Bald Eagle That Was Trying To Hatch A Rock, Has Been Given A Chick To Raise. Here He Is Feeding It

Murphy, The Bald Eagle That Was Trying To Hatch A Rock, Has Been Given A Chick To Raise. Here He Is Feeding It

#25

Now That’s A Great Place To Be

Now That’s A Great Place To Be

#26

My Girlfriend Put A Bird Feeder On Our Deck. This Bastard Ate Himself To Sleep

My Girlfriend Put A Bird Feeder On Our Deck. This Bastard Ate Himself To Sleep

#27

Nothing Like The Soothing Feel Of A Wonderful Furry Baby

Nothing Like The Soothing Feel Of A Wonderful Furry Baby

Heaven on Earth. Both so precious.

#28

This Is Truffles. She Works At A Children’s Optometrist To Help Them Feel Better About Wearing Glasses

This Is Truffles. She Works At A Children’s Optometrist To Help Them Feel Better About Wearing Glasses

Seen this pic so many times but it still puts a huge smile on my face. :))))

#29

I Met This Adorable Guy Today. Cuteness Overload

I Met This Adorable Guy Today. Cuteness Overload

Seeking directions to Endor...

#30

This Is Luna. She's Not Usually Allowed On The Couch, But There Are Bigger Problems In The World, So She'll Be Right Here If You Need Her

This Is Luna. She's Not Usually Allowed On The Couch, But There Are Bigger Problems In The World, So She'll Be Right Here If You Need Her

I. Just. Can't. Too much cuteness!

#31

Little Bear

Little Bear

#32

Came Home To My Roommate's Dog Protecting My Kitten From The Loud Thunder And Lightning Outside

Came Home To My Roommate's Dog Protecting My Kitten From The Loud Thunder And Lightning Outside

Tears welled up. Too good.

#33

One Of The Most Unique Friendships We've Ever Seen

One Of The Most Unique Friendships We've Ever Seen

I can't even express how much I love this. Pet mouse, I hope.

#34

I Often Substitute Teach At A Small Farm Town Nearby. Here's The Agriculture Class's Current "Project"

I Often Substitute Teach At A Small Farm Town Nearby. Here's The Agriculture Class's Current "Project"

She was born premature, close to 2 lbs when most are born closer to 10 lbs.

#35

She’s An Old Lady, But When She Looks At Me Like This, She’s My Little Kitten Again

She’s An Old Lady, But When She Looks At Me Like This, She’s My Little Kitten Again

Just like our 15 yo dog. He's got dementia, sick kidneys - but haves the time of his life in his last months... and we spoil him ❤️

#36

Toby Snuck Out Early This Morning When I Opened The Door To Take Out The Trash. He's Back Now, And Very Remorseful

Toby Snuck Out Early This Morning When I Opened The Door To Take Out The Trash. He's Back Now, And Very Remorseful

I got my first kitten in the summer. She'd sometimes have "accidents" on the carpet by the back door and I'd open the door and put her out on the grass. Time went by and it became a habit I didn't think much of. Until one morning it happened again. I opened the door and put her straight into snow. She had never seen snow before and she hated it. She never had an accident after that and she house trained her kittens too. The smartest cat I've had.

#37

Went To The Beach Feeling Bad About Having To Hang Alone, This Cutie Decided To Join Me Out Of Nowhere And Helped Me Feel Much Better

Went To The Beach Feeling Bad About Having To Hang Alone, This Cutie Decided To Join Me Out Of Nowhere And Helped Me Feel Much Better

#38

Found This Little Trash Heart In My Work Dumpster This Morning

Found This Little Trash Heart In My Work Dumpster This Morning

#39

When You Tell Her A Story That She Doesn't Understand, But She Loves You Anyway

When You Tell Her A Story That She Doesn't Understand, But She Loves You Anyway

When you realize your dog is patronizing you...

#40

My Mother Insisted We Put A Bindi On My Bird To Celebrate Diwali

My Mother Insisted We Put A Bindi On My Bird To Celebrate Diwali

I don't know a lot about bindis but I know that the bird certainly looks amazing in it

#41

Cozy Cats' Family

Cozy Cats' Family

#42

The Gang

The Gang

#43

My Wife's Grandma Passed In Her Room Yesterday With All Of Us Around. My Dog Always Protected Her While She Was Lonely. He's Been Looking For His Friend All Day

My Wife's Grandma Passed In Her Room Yesterday With All Of Us Around. My Dog Always Protected Her While She Was Lonely. He's Been Looking For His Friend All Day

Sorry for this loss to them all.

#44

My Brother Is In Another State Right Now Due To His Job. His Wife Decided To Set Up A Skype Date For Him And His Dog

My Brother Is In Another State Right Now Due To His Job. His Wife Decided To Set Up A Skype Date For Him And His Dog

#45

My Girlfriend’s Rabbit, Banjo, Has A Smaller Rabbit On His Nose

My Girlfriend’s Rabbit, Banjo, Has A Smaller Rabbit On His Nose

#46

Proton Celebrated Her Sweet Sixteen Today

Proton Celebrated Her Sweet Sixteen Today

Wow! Congratulations Proton!

#47

Good Job, Momma. We Weren’t Expecting 3

Good Job, Momma. We Weren’t Expecting 3

#48

Two Years Ago We Rescued The Dirtiest, Most Diseased, And Starving Tripod Dog. Today He Is Gorgeous

Two Years Ago We Rescued The Dirtiest, Most Diseased, And Starving Tripod Dog. Today He Is Gorgeous

Love conquers all. Good pet parents.

#49

Annie Turns 15 And Gets A Steak

Annie Turns 15 And Gets A Steak

#50

King Of The Tripods. And This Household

King Of The Tripods. And This Household

#51

My Cat Ralf And I In The Same Place, 20 Years Later. She Was A Bit Grumpy During The Photo Shoot

My Cat Ralf And I In The Same Place, 20 Years Later. She Was A Bit Grumpy During The Photo Shoot

#52

Baby Otters

Baby Otters

#53

Been Feeding A Stray Cat For A Few Days, And Today I Let Her In The Shop Because Of The Rain. He Immediately Felt Like Home, So I Decided To Let Him Stay In His New Home

Been Feeding A Stray Cat For A Few Days, And Today I Let Her In The Shop Because Of The Rain. He Immediately Felt Like Home, So I Decided To Let Him Stay In His New Home

Love to them for doing this.

#54

Fluffy Highland Cattle Calf

Fluffy Highland Cattle Calf

#55

People Who Worked At This Cafe Used To Take Care Of This Stray Floof. During Lockdown Almost Every Shop Was Closed, Floof Still Waits For Them To Open

People Who Worked At This Cafe Used To Take Care Of This Stray Floof. During Lockdown Almost Every Shop Was Closed, Floof Still Waits For Them To Open

Stop taking pictures and feed him!

#56

Our Newest Rescue. She’s Afraid Of Men So My Husband Put A Blanket Down For Her To Choose When To Approach. She Laid By Him And Used His Head For A Pillow

Our Newest Rescue. She’s Afraid Of Men So My Husband Put A Blanket Down For Her To Choose When To Approach. She Laid By Him And Used His Head For A Pillow

#57

This Is Heidi. Heidi Has Vitiligo

This Is Heidi. Heidi Has Vitiligo

