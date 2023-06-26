150 Uplifting Photos That Prove We Don’t Deserve Animals (New Pics)
If you don’t have a pet in your life, then all of the cute pics of animals online may fool you into thinking that animals are just that - cute little ornaments that you have to feed. Pets are so much more than that, however, and any pet owner will tell you that they can be full of love and friendship. We searched various online communities high and low to bring you some of the most wholesome pics of animals that we’ve ever seen.
Scientifically, there are a few different concepts governing how we form relationships with the animals we love. One is their level of domestication – the more domesticated an animal is, the likelier it is to be able to form affectionate social relationships with humans. Another is anthropomorphism – our predilection for assigning human motivations and ideas to uniquely animal behaviors.
A Cat Misses His Sister. He Sits Like This Every Day For Half An Hour. Animals Are Similar To Humans
So sad, not the first time I've seen an animal mourn. Don't understand the assumption that only humans experience loss this way. Anyone who studies animal behavior would tell them they are wrong.
They're Waiting In Line
I Brought One Of My Baby Bunnies To Meet My Great-Grandmother
The Little Thing Might Just Float Away
How has no one commented? So ADORABLEEEEE. What breed? Those ears are amazING
I Feel Like It Was Saying "You First"
Love Comes In All Different Shapes And Sizes
I'm Currently In The Early Stages Of Labor And I Think They All Know It
I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help
Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless
My Husband Comforting Our Kitten At The Vet
Our Dog Has Hardly Left My Wife’s Side Since Baby Arrived. He’s A Proud Older Brother
My Wife Is Three Weeks Away From Her Due Date And Our Cats Love Snuggling Her Belly
Orangutan Jungle School
A Real Gentle Giant
My Cat Is A Very Proud Mom
How My Cat Looks At My Boyfriend
Couldn't Figure Out Why My Music Kept Pausing
My Cat Showed Up At My House Like This Today. Apparently, We Have A Cat Lover In Our Street
A Family Meowed On My Door And I Adopted Them
He Likes To Monch. It’s Gonna Be A Loooooong Car Ride
Precious Golden Retriever Allows Lost Koala Joey To Snuggle With Her
A lost koala Joey has been found snuggled onto the back of a family's golden retriever. The Joey is believed to have been lost and found it way onto the family's back porch and used the golden for warmth.
The golden is believed to have allowed Joey to spend the entire night on her back before the family found her like this the following morning.
This Is My Boyfriend's Office, He Works From Home. Here Are All Of The Socks She Brought Up From The Basement To The Third Floor For Him Today
I Guess Not All Will Agree But I Found This Little Guy Quite Cute
Murphy, The Bald Eagle That Was Trying To Hatch A Rock, Has Been Given A Chick To Raise. Here He Is Feeding It
Now That’s A Great Place To Be
My Girlfriend Put A Bird Feeder On Our Deck. This Bastard Ate Himself To Sleep
Nothing Like The Soothing Feel Of A Wonderful Furry Baby
This Is Truffles. She Works At A Children’s Optometrist To Help Them Feel Better About Wearing Glasses
I Met This Adorable Guy Today. Cuteness Overload
This Is Luna. She's Not Usually Allowed On The Couch, But There Are Bigger Problems In The World, So She'll Be Right Here If You Need Her
Little Bear
Came Home To My Roommate's Dog Protecting My Kitten From The Loud Thunder And Lightning Outside
One Of The Most Unique Friendships We've Ever Seen
I Often Substitute Teach At A Small Farm Town Nearby. Here's The Agriculture Class's Current "Project"
She was born premature, close to 2 lbs when most are born closer to 10 lbs.
She’s An Old Lady, But When She Looks At Me Like This, She’s My Little Kitten Again
Just like our 15 yo dog. He's got dementia, sick kidneys - but haves the time of his life in his last months... and we spoil him ❤️
Toby Snuck Out Early This Morning When I Opened The Door To Take Out The Trash. He's Back Now, And Very Remorseful
I got my first kitten in the summer. She'd sometimes have "accidents" on the carpet by the back door and I'd open the door and put her out on the grass. Time went by and it became a habit I didn't think much of. Until one morning it happened again. I opened the door and put her straight into snow. She had never seen snow before and she hated it. She never had an accident after that and she house trained her kittens too. The smartest cat I've had.
Went To The Beach Feeling Bad About Having To Hang Alone, This Cutie Decided To Join Me Out Of Nowhere And Helped Me Feel Much Better
Found This Little Trash Heart In My Work Dumpster This Morning
When You Tell Her A Story That She Doesn't Understand, But She Loves You Anyway
My Mother Insisted We Put A Bindi On My Bird To Celebrate Diwali
I don't know a lot about bindis but I know that the bird certainly looks amazing in it