Scientifically, there are a few different concepts governing how we form relationships with the animals we love. One is their level of domestication – the more domesticated an animal is, the likelier it is to be able to form affectionate social relationships with humans. Another is anthropomorphism – our predilection for assigning human motivations and ideas to uniquely animal behaviors.

If you don’t have a pet in your life, then all of the cute pics of animals online may fool you into thinking that animals are just that - cute little ornaments that you have to feed. Pets are so much more than that, however, and any pet owner will tell you that they can be full of love and friendship. We searched various online communities high and low to bring you some of the most wholesome pics of animals that we’ve ever seen.

#1 A Cat Misses His Sister. He Sits Like This Every Day For Half An Hour. Animals Are Similar To Humans

#2 They're Waiting In Line

#3 I Brought One Of My Baby Bunnies To Meet My Great-Grandmother

#4 The Little Thing Might Just Float Away

#5 I Feel Like It Was Saying "You First"

#6 Love Comes In All Different Shapes And Sizes

#7 I'm Currently In The Early Stages Of Labor And I Think They All Know It

#8 I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help

#9 Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless

#10 My Husband Comforting Our Kitten At The Vet

#11 Our Dog Has Hardly Left My Wife’s Side Since Baby Arrived. He’s A Proud Older Brother

#12 My Wife Is Three Weeks Away From Her Due Date And Our Cats Love Snuggling Her Belly

#13 Orangutan Jungle School

#14 A Real Gentle Giant

#15 My Cat Is A Very Proud Mom

#16 How My Cat Looks At My Boyfriend

#17 Couldn't Figure Out Why My Music Kept Pausing

#18 My Cat Showed Up At My House Like This Today. Apparently, We Have A Cat Lover In Our Street

#19 A Family Meowed On My Door And I Adopted Them

#20 He Likes To Monch. It’s Gonna Be A Loooooong Car Ride

#21 Precious Golden Retriever Allows Lost Koala Joey To Snuggle With Her A lost koala Joey has been found snuggled onto the back of a family's golden retriever. The Joey is believed to have been lost and found it way onto the family's back porch and used the golden for warmth.

The golden is believed to have allowed Joey to spend the entire night on her back before the family found her like this the following morning.

#22 This Is My Boyfriend's Office, He Works From Home. Here Are All Of The Socks She Brought Up From The Basement To The Third Floor For Him Today

#23 I Guess Not All Will Agree But I Found This Little Guy Quite Cute

#24 Murphy, The Bald Eagle That Was Trying To Hatch A Rock, Has Been Given A Chick To Raise. Here He Is Feeding It

#25 Now That’s A Great Place To Be

#26 My Girlfriend Put A Bird Feeder On Our Deck. This Bastard Ate Himself To Sleep

#27 Nothing Like The Soothing Feel Of A Wonderful Furry Baby

#28 This Is Truffles. She Works At A Children’s Optometrist To Help Them Feel Better About Wearing Glasses

#29 I Met This Adorable Guy Today. Cuteness Overload

#30 This Is Luna. She's Not Usually Allowed On The Couch, But There Are Bigger Problems In The World, So She'll Be Right Here If You Need Her

#31 Little Bear

#32 Came Home To My Roommate's Dog Protecting My Kitten From The Loud Thunder And Lightning Outside

#33 One Of The Most Unique Friendships We've Ever Seen

#34 I Often Substitute Teach At A Small Farm Town Nearby. Here's The Agriculture Class's Current "Project" She was born premature, close to 2 lbs when most are born closer to 10 lbs.



#35 She’s An Old Lady, But When She Looks At Me Like This, She’s My Little Kitten Again

#36 Toby Snuck Out Early This Morning When I Opened The Door To Take Out The Trash. He's Back Now, And Very Remorseful

#37 Went To The Beach Feeling Bad About Having To Hang Alone, This Cutie Decided To Join Me Out Of Nowhere And Helped Me Feel Much Better

#38 Found This Little Trash Heart In My Work Dumpster This Morning

#39 When You Tell Her A Story That She Doesn't Understand, But She Loves You Anyway

#40 My Mother Insisted We Put A Bindi On My Bird To Celebrate Diwali

#41 Cozy Cats' Family

#42 The Gang

#43 My Wife's Grandma Passed In Her Room Yesterday With All Of Us Around. My Dog Always Protected Her While She Was Lonely. He's Been Looking For His Friend All Day

#44 My Brother Is In Another State Right Now Due To His Job. His Wife Decided To Set Up A Skype Date For Him And His Dog

#45 My Girlfriend’s Rabbit, Banjo, Has A Smaller Rabbit On His Nose

#46 Proton Celebrated Her Sweet Sixteen Today

#47 Good Job, Momma. We Weren’t Expecting 3

#48 Two Years Ago We Rescued The Dirtiest, Most Diseased, And Starving Tripod Dog. Today He Is Gorgeous

#49 Annie Turns 15 And Gets A Steak

#50 King Of The Tripods. And This Household

#51 My Cat Ralf And I In The Same Place, 20 Years Later. She Was A Bit Grumpy During The Photo Shoot

#52 Baby Otters

#53 Been Feeding A Stray Cat For A Few Days, And Today I Let Her In The Shop Because Of The Rain. He Immediately Felt Like Home, So I Decided To Let Him Stay In His New Home

#54 Fluffy Highland Cattle Calf

#55 People Who Worked At This Cafe Used To Take Care Of This Stray Floof. During Lockdown Almost Every Shop Was Closed, Floof Still Waits For Them To Open

#56 Our Newest Rescue. She’s Afraid Of Men So My Husband Put A Blanket Down For Her To Choose When To Approach. She Laid By Him And Used His Head For A Pillow