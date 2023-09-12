I Spend Hours Creating White Dot Drawings On Black Cardboard And It’s A Form Of Meditation For Me (30 New Pics)
My name is Vitaly Medved, I am an artist from Ukraine (Slavutich), and I try to paint as I know how to and what I like.
Some years ago, my daughter gave me a small sketchbook with black cardboard sheets as a present. And at the same time, she got me a white gel pen. And I became a fan of these kinds of drawings. When I sketched the whole book, I switched to A4 sheets.
I want to share the results with you.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Drawing with a white gel pen on black cardboard captivated me. And the themes of fan fiction and fantasy are just ideal for dot work, as for me.
The technique which is called pointillism is a kind of meditation. You poke and poke by the liner on paper and your brain turns off.
If you're interested, you can see more of my work in a previous post on Bored Panda here.
It is a white paper and black dots ^)
These were incredible and beautiful, well done!
thanks!
These were incredible and beautiful, well done!
thanks!