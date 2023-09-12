My name is Vitaly Medved, I am an artist from Ukraine (Slavutich), and I try to paint as I know how to and what I like.

Some years ago, my daughter gave me a small sketchbook with black cardboard sheets as a present. And at the same time, she got me a white gel pen. And I became a fan of these kinds of drawings. When I sketched the whole book, I switched to A4 sheets.

I want to share the results with you.

#1

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
Oh wow that is stunning! The fact that it looks like real fabric too and you've added texture in the picture using just dots is incredible

Drawing with a white gel pen on black cardboard captivated me. And the themes of fan fiction and fantasy are just ideal for dot work, as for me.

The technique which is called pointillism is a kind of meditation. You poke and poke by the liner on paper and your brain turns off.

If you're interested, you can see more of my work in a previous post on Bored Panda here.
#2

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
That is incredible, water is so tricky to draw and yet you were able to do it with dots AND make it look good, thats insane :D

#3

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
Incredible, I think its interesting how the other faces look purposely warped even the closer ones and only the main dude isn't

#4

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
Oh wow the detail of the fabric of the suit is amazing

#5

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
Hahah love this, very steampunk-y

#6

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
Beautiful and upvote for cat!

#7

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#8

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#9

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#10

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#11

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#12

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#13

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#14

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#15

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#16

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#17

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#18

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#19

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#20

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#21

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#22

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#23

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#24

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#25

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#26

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#27

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#28

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#29

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
#30

Illustrations

Виталий Медведь
