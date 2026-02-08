“Would You Sit Next To Gandalf Or Tom Cruise?”: Cast Your Vote On These 20 Flight Scenarios
Welcome onboard! Ever wondered where you’d actually sit on a plane if you had to choose? In this poll, you’ll see different flight situations - from long-haul trips to awkward, funny, or dramatic moments - and your job is simple: pick your seat.
You won’t be sitting next to random people either. Every flight is filled with famous people and characters from movies and TV, which makes each choice a little more interesting.
Ready to board? ✈️
You’re flying alone for the first time ever. It’s a 10-hour flight.
You're flying on a Twin Peaks plane, and these are the only seats left.
It’s an 8-hour flight, and you have a massive hangover.
No problem vomiting on that guy. Also i can get to the bathroom more easily