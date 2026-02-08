ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome onboard! Ever wondered where you’d actually sit on a plane if you had to choose? In this poll, you’ll see different flight situations - from long-haul trips to awkward, funny, or dramatic moments - and your job is simple: pick your seat.

You won’t be sitting next to random people either. Every flight is filled with famous people and characters from movies and TV, which makes each choice a little more interesting.

Ready to board? ✈️

#1

You’re flying alone for the first time ever. It’s a 10-hour flight.

Celebrity flight seating chart featuring famous faces paired in 20 flight scenarios for sit next to Gandalf or Tom Cruise vote.

The Bust Stop 33b Report

0points
POST
el_bali avatar
Mari
Mari
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Place 1, 5,7 and 8 are tortúre seats

0
0points
reply
    #2

    You're flying on a Twin Peaks plane, and these are the only seats left.

    Various celebrities and characters seated on an airplane, prompting a choice between Gandalf or Tom Cruise for flight scenarios.

    HotJuice2192 Report

    0points
    POST
    #3

    It’s an 8-hour flight, and you have a massive hangover.

    Various celebrities and internet personalities featured side by side in a flight scenario voting image.

    jacksfilms Report

    0points
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No problem vomiting on that guy. Also i can get to the bathroom more easily

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    You’re on a flight with these famous singers, and you want to overhear some celebrity gossip.

    Grid of celebrity headshots with numbered white blocks, illustrating flight scenarios featuring Gandalf and Tom Cruise choices.

    q102philly Report

    0points
    POST
    #5

    You want the most interesting conversation. It’s a 9-hour flight.

    Airplane seating with celebrity faces including Gandalf and Tom Cruise for flight scenario voting.

    joannepgsthelens Report

    0points
    POST
    #6

    You’re on a Brooklyn Nine-Nine plane, and you’re hoping for a story you’ll tell your friends later.

    Flight scenarios showing numbered photos of characters to choose who to sit next to including Gandalf and Tom Cruise.

    KnotGunna Report

    0points
    POST
    #7

    You’re on a 5-hour flight on The Office plane after a long work trip, and you’re exhausted.

    Seating chart showing flight scenarios with popular TV characters, prompting vote on who to sit next to during a flight.

    reddit Report

    0points
    POST
    #8

    You're flying on a Shrek plane, and you want to laugh as much as possible.

    Collage of animated Shrek characters depicting flight seat choices for Gandalf or Tom Cruise scenarios.

    PaddyPadang Report

    0points
    POST
    #9

    You’re afraid of flying and feel anxious. It’s a 12-hour flight.

    Airplane seating chart showing famous saints in flight scenarios, inviting a vote on who to sit next to during a flight.

    durmda Report

    0points
    POST
    #10

    You’re flying on a Harry Potter plane and want the flight to feel like a movie scene.

    Fictional characters from Harry Potter and fantasy icons in seats on a flight, casting votes on seating preferences.

    ConversionError Report

    0points
    POST
    #11

    You want complete peace and quiet. It’s a 7-hour flight.

    Photos of celebrities and characters in an airplane cabin, presenting flight seating scenarios for Gandalf or Tom Cruise choices.

    Gragdl Report

    0points
    POST
    #12

    You’re flying home for the holidays on a plane full of famous actors.

    Photos of celebrities paired with numbered flight seat icons for a would you sit next to Gandalf or Tom Cruise poll.

    confusedbreakfast Report

    0points
    POST
    #13

    You’re on a 15-hour flight and want to people-watch the entire time.

    Airplane seating chart with celebrities and flight scenarios for fans to choose who to sit next to on a flight.

    Teesside International Airport Report

    0points
    POST
    #14

    You're flying on a Star Wars plane, and you want maximum drama on this flight.

    Flight seating chart featuring characters like Yoda, Darth Maul, and Obi-Wan, prompting votes on preferred seatmates in flight scenarios

    Seth Brown Report

    0points
    POST
    #15

    You’re flying on a Friends plane right after a breakup. It’s a 6-hour flight.

    Images of popular Friends characters paired with numbered flight seating options for a fun flight scenario vote.

    itsfriendsmemes Report

    0points
    POST
    #16

    You’re flying on a Game of Thrones plane and want full main-character energy.

    Images of fictional and celebrity characters paired in flight scenarios for casting votes on seating preferences.

    Karmondia Report

    0points
    POST
    #17

    You want to avoid talking to anyone at all. It’s an 11-hour flight.

    Interior of a commercial airplane with numbered headshots of actors for flight seating scenarios debate.

    CBS Report

    0points
    POST
    #18

    You’re on The Lord of the Rings plane and want the seat with the best vibes.

    Fantasy and flight scenarios featuring Gandalf, characters from Lord of the Rings, and Tom Cruise in airplane seating choices.

    Hubbled Report

    0points
    POST
    #19

    You’re flying on a Marvel plane on your birthday. It’s a 15-hour flight.

    Various movie characters seated on a plane, inviting viewers to choose who they would sit next to in flight scenarios.

    BigDogDoom Report

    0points
    POST
    #20

    You’re on The Simpsons plane after pulling an all-nighter.

    Animated characters from The Simpsons seated in an airplane, illustrating flight scenarios for cast your vote campaign.

    The Simpsons Report

    0points
    POST

