So, dear fellow Pandas, it's time to share what you are thankful for.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so I just wanted to let us remember what each of us is thankful for. Being thankful helps us to feel more positive about our lives and appreciate what we already have. In our daily lives, all of the attention usually gets buried under responsibilities, expectations, and ideals, so it is healthy to just pause and feel grateful.

#1 I am thankful for being so loved. I woke up many times tonight because of pain but I was sandwiched between our dog and my partner. I felt so extremely loved and cozy. :)

#2 Bored Panda. I am thankful, grateful, and beholden by all that Bored Panda has given us. From the ppl who write and create to the ppl who come to read and relax. All that IS, and ALL that makes up "Bored Panda".

🇮‌ 🇹‌🇭‌🇦‌🇳‌🇰‌ 🇾‌🇴‌🇺‌.(✿◠‿◠)

#3 I am thankful for my struggles for without them, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am a recovering addict and have accomplished more in my 14 months of sobriety than I have my whole life.

#4 I’m grateful for knowing my little rescue kitty and for my husband’s love and support. Coming home Friday, after receiving chemo, he comforted me when I found my kitty lifeless by the road. Not thinking of himself (feeling s**t) but holding me and letting me bawl like a baby.

#5 Food.

#6 I'm extremely thankful for the advances in medicine and medical tech. I was diagnosed in '76 with Juvenile Type 1 diabetes. Back then, there wasn't really much known about the disease still. My pediatrician did what he could with what he knew, which thankfully was enough at that time. But, as years went on, more and more research has been done and better treatments developed. Now, at 48, I am on an insulin pump and have a device I attach to my arm for monitoring my blood sugars. The pump-I no longer have to give injections. The Blood Glucose Monitor-I no longer have to stick my fingers to test my blood sugar. Even now, they are still advancing their research for diabetes of all ages and both types (1 and 2). So thank you to all of the researchers, doctors, and everyone else for allowing us to live a less hectic life and a better health-controlled one instead.

#7 I lost both parents in 1.5yrs, so I'm thankful for the time that I had & will treasure those memories forever.

#8 Very thankful for having survived a life-threatening medical issue that made me appreciate even the tiniest things in life again.

#9 I am so thankful that I have my own home and am not living on the street like so many.

#10 - Modern medicine. Ho boy, modern medicine.

- My family! They're awesome.

- My dog and cat. They make me laugh and I love them.

- Humans in general. Sometimes we're jerks but sometimes we get attached to everything and I just think that's awesome.

- Video gamesss (specifically Pokemon).

- Gotta love books.

#11 Grateful for a good husband, great sons, the stimulator in my spine keeping me upright and at minimal pain (most days), my job, the patients I help, my mom and brother, and my nephews, and for the sister I never had (sis-in-law).

#12 I'm thankful for my existence.

#13 I'm very very very thankful for Xanax. God bless the pharmacy!

#14 I’m very grateful for being me.

#15 My cats. Biscuit (the cat in the comments) is the only thing that keeps me going these days.

#16 I am thankful my health hasn’t given up on me, after many emergency room visits, and constant issues. I am just happy I’m here another thanksgiving to see my amazing grandparents!

#17 All that is nice and all, but what about the things we take for granted?



I, for one, am thankful for electricity, indoor plumbing, toilet paper, education, heaters, AC, etc.



Also grateful that my Dad is cancer free, as well as many, many other things, some of which others have listed.

#18 I am so thankful for my 4 besties. They help me get through the worst.

#19 My grandkids and my daughters. They are the reason I am still here on this earth.

#20 I'm thankful for my loving family, my housing, and my friends.

#21 After a week of stressing, I am thankful for my daughter's negative covid-19 and flu tests.

#22 Too many things to list. Still here for another day, my wife, my family, my doctor, and love.

#23 Living in the 1st world. It's a privilege for which we should all be grateful.

#24 Bored Panda! Love this Awesome website!!!

#25 Hot running water and a real shower! We finally get enough money to afford electricity for warming water. OMG life is so good when you are able to take a warm SHOWER every day. It is really depressing when you had to bathe every time only with cold water or have to boil it on the stove and then use a cup to bathe yourself.

#26 I'm thankful for my family who gave me a place to call home when I had none.

#27 Diazepam mostly. Followed by dihydrocodeine. Followed by sleep.

#28 I am so thankful that I have a spiritual life that has provided me with comfort and insight, especially during these past two years of this horrendous pandemic.

#29 I am thankful for my amazing husband, son, and dog for helping me navigate my way through postnatal depression. It has been a tough year but bit by bit I'm getting there.

#30 I am thankful for all of my online friends who are more supportive than anyone I know irl.

#31 I am a wee bit of a crankenstein, so I'm grateful that my husband laughs it off. I don't know how I'd manage if I had to be ever-so-polite every time I want my sweet boy to leave our teeny kitchen. "Out. NOW. Don't make me use the spatula..."

#32 covid vaccine! God bless science!

#33 I am thankful for my grandparents for raising me and taking care of me. While we’ve had our disagreements like family usually does, they are the most important people in my life. Without them, I don’t know where I would be. I’m so grateful for them. I’m also thankful for my rescue dog, Spike who is a Chihuahua and has captured all of our hearts. Also books…books galore.

#34 I am thankful for chapstick, hermit crabs, play doh, lightbulbs, electric heaters, smoke detectors, bricks, bees, the list goes on and on but I’ll keep it short

#35 Not having any syndrome.

#36 My sister! Without her, I wouldn't have been able to survive 3 deaths in the family in 2 years, being stuck 3000 miles away and unable to say my last goodbyes due to the pandemic, or being able to go back to school and eventually pull myself out of poverty to have a great job and future.



She spent the better part of 5 years taking care of our ailing father. After he passed at the beginning of the pandemic, she had no income and no place to stay. Because her sacrifices helped me, I am now in a position to help her.



She is now gainfully employed, living near dear friends and feeling free. She goes on road trips with her dog and I deserves it all! She is my rock and my family forever! I am very thankful for my big sister!

#37 I'm very thankful that I left my abusive ex husband before he was able to damage me permanently. Thankfully I live in a country (Germany) that forced him to economically help me allowing me to rebuild my life without spending a day in the cold.( social system with women's shelter). Kids drive me crazy but they are healthy and happy. Sometimes I feel overwhelmed and like a failure but so many things to me thankful for, help me come back to light and recognize that my life its better then the dark side of my head tells me. 💪

#38 My kids. My degrees. My privilege growing up in a moderately wealthy country and family. Never having had to really struggle when so many around me did. And to the ANC for liberating south africa from the fascists we had running us previously.

#39 I take a breath denied to my 2nd child, then rise and walk for my 1st child paralyzed at 18.

#40 I am thankful for the love of my small dog. I suffer from Schizophrenia and a bi-polar disorder and at various times have had suicidal ideations. During periods where it was an actual challenge to get out of bed in the morning she would nuzzle my head until I had no choice but to sit up and attend to her. Whenever I am too quiet at home she will will gently rub my leg with her paw as if to say "You ok?" It's may seem silly but her little gestures have kept me alive. I am forever grateful that my "rescue" has rescued me.

#41 That I have a job that I actually like.

#42 Boredpanda. Obviously.

#43 I am thankful to have a place to live, a job and my baby brother, who gave me a place to live. I continue to get up and suck air every day just for him even when I don't have it in me.

#44 Today I’m thankful for my antidepressants and my therapist

#45 I’m thankful for my independence! The opportunity to study in a whole new country and all the parks that Sydney is blessed with!

#46 My best friends and music!!!

#47 me being homosexual 😌 it gives me a reason to reject boys because they totally ask ME out/J

#48 I am thankfull for all the homies

#49 Will Wright's wonderful game, SPORE.

#50 My mental health worsened, but I am thanful for my therapist and psychiatrist because I know they will help me like they had before.

#51 All the words in the world can't describe how thankful I am to have been brought up by two absolutely amazing women, one of them not even being any other kind of) relative. Thank you for having me, Mom, I cannot imagine how overwhelmingly difficult it must have been for you given the time, the place, the situation. And thank you, Gran, for looking after Mom and me, and for showing me that family isn't defined by blood that we share, but by love that we have for each other!

#52 Pretty much every Thanksgiving and/or birthday (especially the milestone ones - I turned 50 last December), I give thanks for three things: 1 - I am gainfully employed (and at a job I actually enjoy). 2 - I am happily married, and to my best friend. 3 - I am (relatively) healthy. I'm overweight and diabetic, but have been able to maintain it pretty well without symptoms. I am a simple man, with simple needs and wants in life, and as such I am relatively content.

#53 Actually, I’m thankful for my last two managers who recognised and encouraged me in finding the best place for me in the company. The first ( a thinker) fought Human Resources management for a year until he could create that job for me. The second (a get it done type) recognises the added value and let’s me work my hours as I want. Now, after three years, every other Business Unit has somebody in a comparable position.

#54 When I used to attend family Thanksgiving dinners, we would go around the table and say what we're thankful for. Here are some:



Veggie burgers

Microwave ovens

Pockets

That the Allies won World War II

Living far away from war zones

The right to vote

The right to disagree and be civilized about it

Having a supportive family and supportive friends

Mensa

Imagination

Entrepreneurs

A reliable and safe car

#55 Winning the lottery of:

1) Being born in a first world country that has good healthcare.

2) That a loving SINGLE mom was able to support and raise two boys in 'working class' home, without having to rely on social safety net due to fair wages and affordable housing.

3) We always had a house to live in; not some project apartment.

4) My wife

#56 My 8th grade English teacher! I'm a sophomore now, but we still keep in touch and he's been there for me since my very first day of 8th grade!

#57 Books

My family

My friends

My cello, and the fact that I get to play it

Daisy and Una (cat and dog)

All of my readers on the story that i'm writing!

#58 Cats, always cats.

#59 Always number one will be my daughter. This day and age having a decent paying job with benefits, owning a nice home, and being able to afford bills and food I realize with what little I have I actually have a lot and I some how lucked out. My heart goes out to those who have been struggling.

#60 I'm thankful for cryptocurrency. I never planned for retirement. Most of my jobs were bartending or waitressing, or making cash painting. I made great money but didn't save. (But I did pay off my house). Here I am at 60 with a bum back, two bad shoulders and haven't been in the regular workforce in 20 yrs. I flipped some homes, took some of that money 5 yrs ago and put it into crypto and now I don't have to worry about my future like I was doing.

#61 Clean Water, Shelter, and Food to eat.



According to UNICEF and the CDC, 700 million people do not have access to clean water.



The UN Human Settlements Program shows that there are 100 million people that are homeless.



Aside from those people who experienced trauma or are going through issues out of their control, we in the first world have nothing to complain about.

#62 My Parents

But i am a disappointment for them.😣

#63 I am grateful for family.

#64 My boyfriend. I needed an MRI, there's a while mess with insurance right now, and he looked up the cost online... and paid it. Just paid it. That's not why I love him, that's just one example of the kind of person he is. He's amazing and I don't know why he loves me... but I'm so grateful that he does.

#65 I am so thankful that, on October 30th, my husband and I celebrated 4 years since his surgery for pancreatic cancer. The first doctor we went to after his diagnosis told us he had 3 months to live, and he should put his affairs in order. Luckily, we went to UCSF for another opinion, and thanks to a doctor there, we are able to celebrate his life. Amazing.

#66 Jesus

#67 I’m thankful for Christina Ricci!

#68 The closet I'm currently hiding from my mother-in-law in. It's surprisingly comfy...😶