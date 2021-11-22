Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so I just wanted to let us remember what each of us is thankful for. Being thankful helps us to feel more positive about our lives and appreciate what we already have. In our daily lives, all of the attention usually gets buried under responsibilities, expectations, and ideals, so it is healthy to just pause and feel grateful.

So, dear fellow Pandas, it's time to share what you are thankful for.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I am thankful for being so loved. I woke up many times tonight because of pain but I was sandwiched between our dog and my partner. I felt so extremely loved and cozy. :)

Andres Ayrton Report

37points
Ozacoter
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Aaaaw Ozacoter, that's a nice post. You just made my day. Bless you.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community Bored Panda. I am thankful, grateful, and beholden by all that Bored Panda has given us. From the ppl who write and create to the ppl who come to read and relax. All that IS, and ALL that makes up "Bored Panda".
🇮‌ 🇹‌🇭‌🇦‌🇳‌🇰‌ 🇾‌🇴‌🇺‌.(✿◠‿◠)

William Fortunato Report

26points
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

I love it!!!

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I am thankful for my struggles for without them, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am a recovering addict and have accomplished more in my 14 months of sobriety than I have my whole life.

Cup of Couple Report

22points
Lovin' Life
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago (edited)

Lovin' Life, I've been reading your posts, following you and am very proud of you.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I’m grateful for knowing my little rescue kitty and for my husband’s love and support. Coming home Friday, after receiving chemo, he comforted me when I found my kitty lifeless by the road. Not thinking of himself (feeling s**t) but holding me and letting me bawl like a baby.

ezgi bulut Report

21points
Caro Caro
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

Your husband is a good man. So sorry for your loss

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community Food.

Pixabay Report

19points
Tanjiro
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

Me too

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#6

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I'm extremely thankful for the advances in medicine and medical tech. I was diagnosed in '76 with Juvenile Type 1 diabetes. Back then, there wasn't really much known about the disease still. My pediatrician did what he could with what he knew, which thankfully was enough at that time. But, as years went on, more and more research has been done and better treatments developed. Now, at 48, I am on an insulin pump and have a device I attach to my arm for monitoring my blood sugars. The pump-I no longer have to give injections. The Blood Glucose Monitor-I no longer have to stick my fingers to test my blood sugar. Even now, they are still advancing their research for diabetes of all ages and both types (1 and 2). So thank you to all of the researchers, doctors, and everyone else for allowing us to live a less hectic life and a better health-controlled one instead.

Chokniti Khongchum Report

19points
Ozymandias73
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
11 months ago

That’s utterly fantastic!

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I lost both parents in 1.5yrs, so I'm thankful for the time that I had & will treasure those memories forever.

Feedyourvision Report

18points
Eve
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

I'm sorry for your loss. That must have been hard to deal with. You hardly had time to catch your breath. Hugs for you, Eve.

-1
-1point
reply
#8

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community Very thankful for having survived a life-threatening medical issue that made me appreciate even the tiniest things in life again.

RODNAE Productions Report

17points
Iris
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

Congratulations!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I am so thankful that I have my own home and am not living on the street like so many.

Ketut Subiyanto Report

15points
Calvin Girvin
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
11 months ago

I have a great apartment and a landlord who hasn’t raised the rent in the five years I’ve been here. So grateful for that!

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community - Modern medicine. Ho boy, modern medicine.
- My family! They're awesome.
- My dog and cat. They make me laugh and I love them.
- Humans in general. Sometimes we're jerks but sometimes we get attached to everything and I just think that's awesome.
- Video gamesss (specifically Pokemon).
- Gotta love books.

ABDALLA M Report

14points
Chenga Animates
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

We all have so much to be thankful for

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#11

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community Grateful for a good husband, great sons, the stimulator in my spine keeping me upright and at minimal pain (most days), my job, the patients I help, my mom and brother, and my nephews, and for the sister I never had (sis-in-law).

Oleksandr Pidvalnyi Report

14points
Moezzzz
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

That is beautiful

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I'm thankful for my existence.

Marcos Paulo Prado Report

13points
Titas Burinskas
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

So are we.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#13

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I'm very very very thankful for Xanax. God bless the pharmacy!

The Tonik Report

13points
Ana Jud
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

I'm glad that xanax helps.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I’m very grateful for being me.

luizclas Report

12points
Nada
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

AWESOMENESS

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community My cats. Biscuit (the cat in the comments) is the only thing that keeps me going these days.

Pixabay Report

12points
basically_bill_cipher
POST
basically_bigender_bill_cipher (Submission author)
basically_bigender_bill_cipher
Community Member
11 months ago

This is him: 588552722-...b9f160.jpg 588552722-619c179b9f160.jpg

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I am thankful my health hasn’t given up on me, after many emergency room visits, and constant issues. I am just happy I’m here another thanksgiving to see my amazing grandparents!

Pixabay Report

12points
Benji
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Benji, bless you. I wish you well.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community All that is nice and all, but what about the things we take for granted?

I, for one, am thankful for electricity, indoor plumbing, toilet paper, education, heaters, AC, etc.

Also grateful that my Dad is cancer free, as well as many, many other things, some of which others have listed.

Caio Report

12points
MollyJune
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

In total agreement with you. We do take a lot for granted and should be thankful from those things as well.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I am so thankful for my 4 besties. They help me get through the worst.

Aline Viana Prado Report

11points
Ray
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Besties are the best!

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#19

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community My grandkids and my daughters. They are the reason I am still here on this earth.

Lukas Report

11points
Marcy Lynn
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

A wonderful thing to be thankful for

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#20

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I'm thankful for my loving family, my housing, and my friends.

Agung Pandit Wiguna Report

11points
Abigail Suarez
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Amen

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community After a week of stressing, I am thankful for my daughter's negative covid-19 and flu tests.

Sarah Blocksidge Report

11points
Terilee Bruyere
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
11 months ago

W.H.E.W. Yay Team Bruyere!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community Too many things to list. Still here for another day, my wife, my family, my doctor, and love.

Nathan Dumlao Report

11points
ThoughtsAreNotFacts
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Aaaaw, what a sweet thing to say. Hugs

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#23

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community Living in the 1st world. It's a privilege for which we should all be grateful.

picjumbo.com Report

11points
LostSoul
POST
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Community Member
11 months ago

Definitely. After spending several weeks a year without being able to speak with my family because they are many times out of energy to charge their phone, I can't imagine to live in a 3 world country. Let alone the times they stay days without corrente water.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community Bored Panda! Love this Awesome website!!!

Andrea Piacquadio Report

10points
Christy G.
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

And Panda hugs back to you!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community Hot running water and a real shower! We finally get enough money to afford electricity for warming water. OMG life is so good when you are able to take a warm SHOWER every day. It is really depressing when you had to bathe every time only with cold water or have to boil it on the stove and then use a cup to bathe yourself.

Hannah Xu Report

10points
MagentaBlu
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago (edited)

Well that's good news for sure Paula. Glad to hear you are doing ok.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I'm thankful for my family who gave me a place to call home when I had none.

Liza Summer Report

10points
Oblivian Royale
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Oh that's nice. Oblivian, you ok now?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community Diazepam mostly. Followed by dihydrocodeine. Followed by sleep.

Lux Graves Report

9points
Paul Ellis
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

That must feel good. Hug for you Paul.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#28

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I am so thankful that I have a spiritual life that has provided me with comfort and insight, especially during these past two years of this horrendous pandemic.

Moodywalk Report

9points
Joan Zatorski
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

Beautiful

1
1point
reply
#29

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I am thankful for my amazing husband, son, and dog for helping me navigate my way through postnatal depression. It has been a tough year but bit by bit I'm getting there.

Anh Nguyen Report

9points
gibsonpic
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

You've got this!!!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

“I Am Thankful For Being Loved”: 69 Reminders Of What To Be Grateful For By Our Community I am thankful for all of my online friends who are more supportive than anyone I know irl.

Report

8points
54
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

We got your back...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#31

I am a wee bit of a crankenstein, so I'm grateful that my husband laughs it off. I don't know how I'd manage if I had to be ever-so-polite every time I want my sweet boy to leave our teeny kitchen. "Out. NOW. Don't make me use the spatula..."

Report

8points
-
POST
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
Community Member
11 months ago (edited)

YaY! MORE pandas to be thankful for! *Psst! I am referring to your humor, M. Viviane! ( ͡~ ͜ʖ ͡°)!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

covid vaccine! God bless science!

Report

8points
Laurel Eddy
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

AMEN!

2
2points
reply
#33

I am thankful for my grandparents for raising me and taking care of me. While we’ve had our disagreements like family usually does, they are the most important people in my life. Without them, I don’t know where I would be. I’m so grateful for them. I’m also thankful for my rescue dog, Spike who is a Chihuahua and has captured all of our hearts. Also books…books galore.

Report

8points
Jasmine Hufflepuff Henderson
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Jasmine, Spike is a badass name for a little chihuahua. Cool.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

I am thankful for chapstick, hermit crabs, play doh, lightbulbs, electric heaters, smoke detectors, bricks, bees, the list goes on and on but I’ll keep it short

Report

8points
GaeFrog
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Flowers, fluffy clouds, sunshine, GaeFrogs.

1
1point
reply
#35

Not having any syndrome.

Report

7points
Thai Ya Long
POST
Titas Burinskas
Titas Burinskas
BoredPanda Staff
11 months ago

It's called a no-syndrome syndrome, you have to check that with your doctor.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#36

My sister! Without her, I wouldn't have been able to survive 3 deaths in the family in 2 years, being stuck 3000 miles away and unable to say my last goodbyes due to the pandemic, or being able to go back to school and eventually pull myself out of poverty to have a great job and future.

She spent the better part of 5 years taking care of our ailing father. After he passed at the beginning of the pandemic, she had no income and no place to stay. Because her sacrifices helped me, I am now in a position to help her.

She is now gainfully employed, living near dear friends and feeling free. She goes on road trips with her dog and I deserves it all! She is my rock and my family forever! I am very thankful for my big sister!

Report

7points
Carol Emory
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

Sorry for your losses. So glad you and your sister were able to help each other out. Many families lack this kind of closeness

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

I'm very thankful that I left my abusive ex husband before he was able to damage me permanently. Thankfully I live in a country (Germany) that forced him to economically help me allowing me to rebuild my life without spending a day in the cold.( social system with women's shelter). Kids drive me crazy but they are healthy and happy. Sometimes I feel overwhelmed and like a failure but so many things to me thankful for, help me come back to light and recognize that my life its better then the dark side of my head tells me. 💪

Report

7points
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
POST
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
Community Member
11 months ago

You're not alone. You have MANY "Pandas" on your side. (We) may not be there physically, but we stand by your side- in spirit. You ARE strong. And "(wait for it)," brilliant!★~(◠‿◕✿)

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#38

My kids. My degrees. My privilege growing up in a moderately wealthy country and family. Never having had to really struggle when so many around me did. And to the ANC for liberating south africa from the fascists we had running us previously.

Report

7points
ZAPanda
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#39

I take a breath denied to my 2nd child, then rise and walk for my 1st child paralyzed at 18.

Report

7points
Susan Atkinson
POST
Susan Atkinson (Submission author)
Susan Atkinson
Community Member
11 months ago

Oh....I have Breast Cancer and in treatment.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

I am thankful for the love of my small dog. I suffer from Schizophrenia and a bi-polar disorder and at various times have had suicidal ideations. During periods where it was an actual challenge to get out of bed in the morning she would nuzzle my head until I had no choice but to sit up and attend to her. Whenever I am too quiet at home she will will gently rub my leg with her paw as if to say "You ok?" It's may seem silly but her little gestures have kept me alive. I am forever grateful that my "rescue" has rescued me.

Report

7points
Bradley Molloy
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Maaaaan, this is a sweet post and I'm truly happy you have your little dog (angel). What's her name?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

That I have a job that I actually like.

Report

7points
Abby S.
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Abby, what job is that?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

Boredpanda. Obviously.

Report

6points
Micheal Jordan
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Hey Panda !

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

I am thankful to have a place to live, a job and my baby brother, who gave me a place to live. I continue to get up and suck air every day just for him even when I don't have it in me.

Report

5points
BadHoneyBadger2917
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Your baby brother is a darling.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

Today I’m thankful for my antidepressants and my therapist

Report

5points
Sharron Lindsay
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

Me too!!! I wouldn't be here without them.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#45

I’m thankful for my independence! The opportunity to study in a whole new country and all the parks that Sydney is blessed with!

Report

5points
Sadie
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

Beautiful!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#46

My best friends and music!!!

Report

4points
Return of Saturn
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Music can lift the soul, help you deal with emotions, make you happy, make you want to dance.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

me being homosexual 😌 it gives me a reason to reject boys because they totally ask ME out/J

Report

4points
z3r0
POST
Mark Burke
Mark Burke
Community Member
11 months ago

On a nightly basis, after I go to bed, I express gratitude for at least five things that happened during the day. If I can't initially think of anything, I say thanks for my bed, my pillow, having a roof over my head, etc. Usually, that gets the ball rolling, and often I drift off to sleep expressing gratitude for many, many things--including, of course, the loved ones in my life, both human and animal, both past and present. If it was a rough day, I begin by expressing gratitude that the "damn day" is over with. That, too, gets the ball rolling. When I initially began this practice, I went to the hardware store and bought a big numeral "5" to pin on the wall opposite my bed as a reminder, but I could have probably just drawn a big "5" on a piece of paper, as far as that goes! I think it is a good practice that helps to alleviate some of my own tendency toward negativity.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

I am thankfull for all the homies

Report

4points
Whining Walace
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

Homies are the best!!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Will Wright's wonderful game, SPORE.

Report

4points
Bacony Cakes
POST
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
Community Member
11 months ago

Lol. You're funny! ≧◠‿◠≦

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

My mental health worsened, but I am thanful for my therapist and psychiatrist because I know they will help me like they had before.

Report

4points
Romenriel
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

I hope you feel much better soon. Mental health is real. I too suffer from it

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#51

All the words in the world can't describe how thankful I am to have been brought up by two absolutely amazing women, one of them not even being any other kind of) relative. Thank you for having me, Mom, I cannot imagine how overwhelmingly difficult it must have been for you given the time, the place, the situation. And thank you, Gran, for looking after Mom and me, and for showing me that family isn't defined by blood that we share, but by love that we have for each other!

Report

4points
setsuriseikou
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

Wow! This is beautiful I am so happy for you and you are exactly right... family isn't only blood relatives!!!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

Pretty much every Thanksgiving and/or birthday (especially the milestone ones - I turned 50 last December), I give thanks for three things: 1 - I am gainfully employed (and at a job I actually enjoy). 2 - I am happily married, and to my best friend. 3 - I am (relatively) healthy. I'm overweight and diabetic, but have been able to maintain it pretty well without symptoms. I am a simple man, with simple needs and wants in life, and as such I am relatively content.

Report

4points
Mike Loux
POST
Julius Zuke
Julius Zuke
Community Member
11 months ago

Contentment is everything.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#53

Actually, I’m thankful for my last two managers who recognised and encouraged me in finding the best place for me in the company. The first ( a thinker) fought Human Resources management for a year until he could create that job for me. The second (a get it done type) recognises the added value and let’s me work my hours as I want. Now, after three years, every other Business Unit has somebody in a comparable position.

Report

4points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Wow, pretty cool!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#54

When I used to attend family Thanksgiving dinners, we would go around the table and say what we're thankful for. Here are some:

Veggie burgers
Microwave ovens
Pockets
That the Allies won World War II
Living far away from war zones
The right to vote
The right to disagree and be civilized about it
Having a supportive family and supportive friends
Mensa
Imagination
Entrepreneurs
A reliable and safe car

Report

4points
Freya the Wanderer
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

That's a good list but where is the cheese ;)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#55

Winning the lottery of:
1) Being born in a first world country that has good healthcare.
2) That a loving SINGLE mom was able to support and raise two boys in 'working class' home, without having to rely on social safety net due to fair wages and affordable housing.
3) We always had a house to live in; not some project apartment.
4) My wife

Report

4points
albernistuff 4sale
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

That is indeed a good win.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#56

My 8th grade English teacher! I'm a sophomore now, but we still keep in touch and he's been there for me since my very first day of 8th grade!

Report

4points
bxttery_bxby
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

That's sweet. So glad you have someone to help and support you!

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Books
My family
My friends
My cello, and the fact that I get to play it
Daisy and Una (cat and dog)
All of my readers on the story that i'm writing!

Report

4points
Kriss Ambers
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

A good list. Tell me about your story please.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#58

Cats, always cats.

Report

4points
Terri Zagst
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Kitty purring and showing her soft belly.

2
2points
reply
#59

Always number one will be my daughter. This day and age having a decent paying job with benefits, owning a nice home, and being able to afford bills and food I realize with what little I have I actually have a lot and I some how lucked out. My heart goes out to those who have been struggling.

Report

3points
Danse Macabre Cat
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

That's great Sam. Bless you.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#60

I'm thankful for cryptocurrency. I never planned for retirement. Most of my jobs were bartending or waitressing, or making cash painting. I made great money but didn't save. (But I did pay off my house). Here I am at 60 with a bum back, two bad shoulders and haven't been in the regular workforce in 20 yrs. I flipped some homes, took some of that money 5 yrs ago and put it into crypto and now I don't have to worry about my future like I was doing.

Report

3points
Chris Hills
POST
Lovin' Life
Lovin' Life
Community Member
11 months ago

Thata awesome!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#61

Clean Water, Shelter, and Food to eat.

According to UNICEF and the CDC, 700 million people do not have access to clean water.

The UN Human Settlements Program shows that there are 100 million people that are homeless.

Aside from those people who experienced trauma or are going through issues out of their control, we in the first world have nothing to complain about.

Report

3points
Macaw
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

True. And complaining never helps.

2
2points
reply
#62

My Parents
But i am a disappointment for them.😣

Report

3points
Hemath
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

You are NOT a disappointment.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#63

I am grateful for family.

Report

3points
Eve
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Eve, family is so important. If you have a loving family then nothing can beat that. They will always be there for you. Hug

0
0points
reply
#64

My boyfriend. I needed an MRI, there's a while mess with insurance right now, and he looked up the cost online... and paid it. Just paid it. That's not why I love him, that's just one example of the kind of person he is. He's amazing and I don't know why he loves me... but I'm so grateful that he does.

Report

3points
Madb vonMesser
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

That's sweet Madb. The MRI result turned out OK?. He love's you because you are special.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#65

I am so thankful that, on October 30th, my husband and I celebrated 4 years since his surgery for pancreatic cancer. The first doctor we went to after his diagnosis told us he had 3 months to live, and he should put his affairs in order. Luckily, we went to UCSF for another opinion, and thanks to a doctor there, we are able to celebrate his life. Amazing.

Report

3points
Thee8thsense
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

WOW. Sheila, congratulations to you both. I'm sending you both a hug !

0
0points
reply
#66

Jesus

Report

2points
Julia Cargile
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Amen

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

I’m thankful for Christina Ricci!

Report

2points
Anto Gamunev
POST
#68

The closet I'm currently hiding from my mother-in-law in. It's surprisingly comfy...😶

Report

2points
Katy McMouse
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Katy Hahaha. Your MIL is not nice or do you plan to jump out when she walks by and yell BOO?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#69

That I have a roof over my head,food to eat,water to drink and a loving family.



















Just kidding I ain't thankful for nothing cause I'm a greedy pig.

Report

0points
Dragotherium
POST
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
Community Member
11 months ago

@Dragotherium- Regardless if you are joking (I HOPE you ARE kidding about the "J/K I ain't...greedy..."), or NOT, I'm giving you an "upvote." YOU are a part of (this) Panda COMMUNITY, and good or bad; you are STILL a "Panda." SO, yeah. There's that. ∪▂∪

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!