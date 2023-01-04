Human memory is actually incredibly selective, and we often have no control over what we remember and how. Probably, each of you have had several cases when some completely unnecessary and petty nonsense crashed into your memory, but something really important left your mind almost immediately.

And this happens more than once or twice in life - even half a century later, we remember who made that silly fumble in a meaningless regular season football game, but at the same time, we can forget the date of our own wedding anniversary (God forbid doing this, in fact, it’s better to write down it somewhere, just believe me!) It's just how our memory works, and there's nothing to be done about it.

Moreover, such selectivity is typical not only for individuals' memory, but also for entire groups of people or even all of humanity. It is enough, for example, to recall the famous "Mandela effect," when after the death of the former President of South Africa and Nobel laureate Nelson Mandela in 2013, it turned out that many thousands of people around the whole world were for some reason completely convinced that he had passed away back in the mid-eighties, while in prison.

In fact, such phenomena of collective memory are not isolated, there are a huge number of facts and various things in life that are often not given attention, and people live as if they do not know this - although it is actually obvious to almost everyone. And so, a few years ago, a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, the topic starter of which asked people this question: "What fact is ignored generously?"

As of today, the original thread has over 66.5K upvotes and around 26.7K diverse comments, so there is a real danger of getting lost in this sea of information. Lucky for you, there is Bored Panda, who specially compiled this selection of the most interesting, unexpected and just extremely popular comments of the thread, so please feel free to scroll to the very end and we're almost sure that some submissions will surprise you at least for some reason. And of course, your own comments are highly appreciated as usual.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Prevention is more affordable than treatment

anon , cfarnsworth Report

11points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True that. Finally a new post. I’ve been dying of boredom.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Being at a job for a long time does not mean someone is good at their job.

DMDingo , Nenad Stojkovic Report

10points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kind of does, gives experience, hability to troubleshoot faster, there are exceptions of course, but on average its does mean that you're good at what you're doing.

0
0points
reply
#3

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Human memory is extremely unreliable.

We forget important details. We fabricate memories and convince ourselves that they're true. What we do remember is distorted to conform to our biases.

squigs , Christina Morillo Report

10points
POST
Steve Hayward
Steve Hayward
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the amount of people in prison based off "witnesses accounts"??!!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Just because i don't agree with you doesn't mean i hate you

Absolute_Zero_EXE , Ketut Subiyanto Report

10points
POST
Something
Something
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And just because I agree doesn't mean I don't hate you.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Admitting to a mistake is not a sign of weakness. Bending over backwards to cover it up and pretending like it never happened is.

Skuffinho , Liza Summer Report

8points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trying to hide it and then fixing it when possible is the ideal, however if not possible at all, own up to it, you fd up, you take responsibility, again if possible hide it and fix it.

0
0points
reply
#6

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group That just because someone tells you something is a fact doesn’t mean that it is. (Make sure to do your research!)

liveifUr3llyWt , Pexels Report

7points
POST
Frando Bone
Frando Bone
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless the research is banned from searches...

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Mob mentality doesn't mean you are right.

anon , Josh Sorenson Report

7points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True, having the Basic skill to check things for your self is the ideal.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group The number of people who die after a war to consequences of war (hunger, disease, etc) are not counted in the statistics.

GreatMun312 , Lukas Report

6points
POST
#9

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Humans overestimate what they can do in a day and underestimate what we can achieve in an year

purplefeather93 , Bich Tran Report

6points
POST
#10

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Just because it's legally allowed doesn't mean you're not a douchebag for doing it.

Whaatthefuck , Hunters Race Report

6points
POST
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The rewards for harmful though legal actions corresponds to guilt level. Lawyer for a slumlord = pillar of justice who has a great house and car to prove it. $20K a year deputy who evicts people for the slumlord = self-hating, miserable man in a trailer home.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group You are not immune to propoganda

anon , JESHOOTS.com Report

5points
POST
Queenie-Poo
Queenie-Poo
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, THANK YOU! Falling victim to conspiracy theories, cult brainwashing, etc have nothing to do with education, intelligence, or anything of the sort.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Most people are not very smart

5hot6un , Anete Lusina Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#13

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Giving birth to a kid doesn't make you an expert on raising them. Nor do they owe you for being born.

Moral_Gutpunch , Lisa Fotios Report

5points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bingo. I didn't ask to be born, honestly i would probably prefer never to be born in the 1st place ( no problems, no worried, no disapointments, no pain etc )

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group That we all have confirmation bias

sutree1 , Štefan Štefančík Report

4points
POST
#15

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Everyone is a huge hypocrite when it suits them...including me

NearbyPlenty1 , Mike B Report

4points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Na na na, i despise hipócrits with a passion, i rather face nasty reprocutions than being a hipócrite ( and i allready did )

0
0points
reply
#16

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Just because some people are naturally talented doesn't mean you shouldn't work hard.

anon , Ludwig Kwan Report

4points
POST
Rilmar
Rilmar
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sheer talent can only carry you that far, after that you either put in the effort, or you fall behind. Actually being "gifted" often puts you in disadvantage because you don't learn to work for it from the start. I say it as a former gifted child and a current mediocre, depressed adult

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group The importance of getting 7-9hrs of sleep every single night.

Kfbr392___ , Pixabay Report

3points
POST
#18

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group TikTok is literally Chinese spyware

etymologynerd , cottonbro studio Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Every single year, cruise ships dump 14 billion pounds of garbage into the oceans

GravyxNips , Pixabay Report

3points
POST
Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uh… why is this not making the news?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group "Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups."

- George Carlin

Back2Bach , Ehimetalor Akhere Report

3points
POST
Tim
Tim
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never underestimate the ability of people to convince themselves that they’re not in one of those groups.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#21

Just because a movie or a book is good, doesn't mean you like it.

anon Report

3points
POST
N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like there's a couple of words missing. "...doesn't mean you *have to* like it". Otherwise, it reads like I'm being told what I like

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

That colds and flu are caused by viruses, not by being cold or wet.

lesters_sock_puppet Report

3points
POST
#23

Being a celebrity does not automatically make someone a medical, economic, or political expert.

yeetpotatopie Report

3points
POST
Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or that they should have the power to sway a persons decision

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group facts aren't opinions

apexmedicineman , Imogene Huxham Report

2points
POST
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also racism, homophobia, transphobia etc. aren't "opinions", it's bigotry.

0
0points
reply
#25

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Being rich doesn't mean you're great with money or someone who should be trusted with business decisions.

The_Game_Eater , Shane Report

2points
POST
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did someone say Elongated Muskrat?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Orcas and dolphins aren’t happy in those aquatic parks

Boules_De_Plumes , Magda Ehlers Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#27

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Older doesn't always mean wiser. Wisdom is obtained from what you do with your time, it's not about how much time you've had.

IdentityTheft02 , James Frid Report

1point
POST
Tim
Tim
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True it doesn’t *always* mean wiser… but if someone clearly has a lot of experience in something, they’re normally worth listening to. Just retain your critical thinking skills

0
0points
reply
#28

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group You have blinkers for your car so that you can tell other drivers that you're changing lanes.

Fun fact: it's the law

byunj , RLEVANS Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group You aren't supposed to stick q-tips in your ears

mattreyu , Jen Theodore Report

1point
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But..but..SMG4 says Q-tip in ear feel good. And I agree!

0
0points
reply
#30

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Concentration camps in china are still going on.

CraazyGamerz , Yan Ke Report

1point
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes they are, however they are called " reeducation centers " now.

0
0points
reply
#31

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group France didn't stop executing people by guillotine until 1977.

Naweezy , Alice Triquet Report

1point
POST
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

France was stil guillotining people when the first Star Wars were released.

0
0points
reply
#32

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Being well known doesn’t always make you popular, as you may be well known for pissing yourself in class.

charlstarking16 , Taylor Flowe Report

1point
POST
#33

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Alcohol is poison

Naweezy , Kelsey Knight Report

1point
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*drinks water* aaah.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Experience is not equal to competence

abhi_wiz , Daniel Jiménez Report

1point
POST
Tim
Tim
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe not, but it sure helps.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Depends on the agenda of the people doing the ignoring. People only care about the facts that agree with them.

777Howl777 Report

1point
POST
Tim
Tim
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s the old adage of “statistics don’t lie, but people lie with statistics.” Replace statistics with facts and you get the same thing. One fact is a fact. But people can string multiple facts together to paint a misleading picture.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group That
(a+b) ^2 is not equal to (a^2 + b^2)

Rodryrm , Deepak Gautam Report

1point
POST
Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brain…hurt….math.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

The government is trying to pass an anti encryption bill that could strip away any and all privacy given to US citizens.

AJplayzsupreme Report

1point
POST
Tim
Tim
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s quite a claim. I know what bill this is referring to. I disagree with it, but it doesn’t strip away “any and all privacy.” It was also proposed like 3 years ago.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#38

40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group Nearly every hand you shake has held a penis.

AssholeIRL , fauxels Report

1point
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait. What. But they washed their hands. Several times. I hope. Now I’m thinking about it. WHAT THE FCK!?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

That you should really get off your phone and go to sleep.

Edit: lol guys I meant at night

Toxic_Button Report

1point
POST
#40

You shouldn’t have a child unless you are emotionally and financially ready, and have a stable partner.

PhoneJazz , Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas Report

0points
POST
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!