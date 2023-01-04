40 Pieces Of Wisdom That People Tend To Ignore Or Are Unaware Of Entirely, As Shared In This Online Group
Human memory is actually incredibly selective, and we often have no control over what we remember and how. Probably, each of you have had several cases when some completely unnecessary and petty nonsense crashed into your memory, but something really important left your mind almost immediately.
And this happens more than once or twice in life - even half a century later, we remember who made that silly fumble in a meaningless regular season football game, but at the same time, we can forget the date of our own wedding anniversary (God forbid doing this, in fact, it’s better to write down it somewhere, just believe me!) It's just how our memory works, and there's nothing to be done about it.
Moreover, such selectivity is typical not only for individuals' memory, but also for entire groups of people or even all of humanity. It is enough, for example, to recall the famous "Mandela effect," when after the death of the former President of South Africa and Nobel laureate Nelson Mandela in 2013, it turned out that many thousands of people around the whole world were for some reason completely convinced that he had passed away back in the mid-eighties, while in prison.
In fact, such phenomena of collective memory are not isolated, there are a huge number of facts and various things in life that are often not given attention, and people live as if they do not know this - although it is actually obvious to almost everyone. And so, a few years ago, a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, the topic starter of which asked people this question: "What fact is ignored generously?"
As of today, the original thread has over 66.5K upvotes and around 26.7K diverse comments
More info: Reddit
Prevention is more affordable than treatment
Being at a job for a long time does not mean someone is good at their job.
Kind of does, gives experience, hability to troubleshoot faster, there are exceptions of course, but on average its does mean that you're good at what you're doing.
Human memory is extremely unreliable.
We forget important details. We fabricate memories and convince ourselves that they're true. What we do remember is distorted to conform to our biases.
And the amount of people in prison based off "witnesses accounts"??!!
Just because i don't agree with you doesn't mean i hate you
Admitting to a mistake is not a sign of weakness. Bending over backwards to cover it up and pretending like it never happened is.
Trying to hide it and then fixing it when possible is the ideal, however if not possible at all, own up to it, you fd up, you take responsibility, again if possible hide it and fix it.
That just because someone tells you something is a fact doesn’t mean that it is. (Make sure to do your research!)
Mob mentality doesn't mean you are right.
True, having the Basic skill to check things for your self is the ideal.
The number of people who die after a war to consequences of war (hunger, disease, etc) are not counted in the statistics.
Humans overestimate what they can do in a day and underestimate what we can achieve in an year
Just because it's legally allowed doesn't mean you're not a douchebag for doing it.
The rewards for harmful though legal actions corresponds to guilt level. Lawyer for a slumlord = pillar of justice who has a great house and car to prove it. $20K a year deputy who evicts people for the slumlord = self-hating, miserable man in a trailer home.
You are not immune to propoganda
Yes, THANK YOU! Falling victim to conspiracy theories, cult brainwashing, etc have nothing to do with education, intelligence, or anything of the sort.
Most people are not very smart
Giving birth to a kid doesn't make you an expert on raising them. Nor do they owe you for being born.
Bingo. I didn't ask to be born, honestly i would probably prefer never to be born in the 1st place ( no problems, no worried, no disapointments, no pain etc )
That we all have confirmation bias
Everyone is a huge hypocrite when it suits them...including me
Na na na, i despise hipócrits with a passion, i rather face nasty reprocutions than being a hipócrite ( and i allready did )
Just because some people are naturally talented doesn't mean you shouldn't work hard.
Sheer talent can only carry you that far, after that you either put in the effort, or you fall behind. Actually being "gifted" often puts you in disadvantage because you don't learn to work for it from the start. I say it as a former gifted child and a current mediocre, depressed adult
The importance of getting 7-9hrs of sleep every single night.
TikTok is literally Chinese spyware
Every single year, cruise ships dump 14 billion pounds of garbage into the oceans
"Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups."
- George Carlin
Just because a movie or a book is good, doesn't mean you like it.
That colds and flu are caused by viruses, not by being cold or wet.
Being a celebrity does not automatically make someone a medical, economic, or political expert.
facts aren't opinions
Also racism, homophobia, transphobia etc. aren't "opinions", it's bigotry.
Being rich doesn't mean you're great with money or someone who should be trusted with business decisions.
Orcas and dolphins aren’t happy in those aquatic parks
Older doesn't always mean wiser. Wisdom is obtained from what you do with your time, it's not about how much time you've had.
You have blinkers for your car so that you can tell other drivers that you're changing lanes.
Fun fact: it's the law
You aren't supposed to stick q-tips in your ears
Concentration camps in china are still going on.
Yes they are, however they are called " reeducation centers " now.
France didn't stop executing people by guillotine until 1977.
France was stil guillotining people when the first Star Wars were released.
Being well known doesn’t always make you popular, as you may be well known for pissing yourself in class.
Alcohol is poison
Experience is not equal to competence
Depends on the agenda of the people doing the ignoring. People only care about the facts that agree with them.
That
(a+b) ^2 is not equal to (a^2 + b^2)
The government is trying to pass an anti encryption bill that could strip away any and all privacy given to US citizens.
Nearly every hand you shake has held a penis.
That you should really get off your phone and go to sleep.
Edit: lol guys I meant at night
You shouldn’t have a child unless you are emotionally and financially ready, and have a stable partner.