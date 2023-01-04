Human memory is actually incredibly selective, and we often have no control over what we remember and how. Probably, each of you have had several cases when some completely unnecessary and petty nonsense crashed into your memory, but something really important left your mind almost immediately.

And this happens more than once or twice in life - even half a century later, we remember who made that silly fumble in a meaningless regular season football game, but at the same time, we can forget the date of our own wedding anniversary (God forbid doing this, in fact, it’s better to write down it somewhere, just believe me!) It's just how our memory works, and there's nothing to be done about it.

Moreover, such selectivity is typical not only for individuals' memory, but also for entire groups of people or even all of humanity. It is enough, for example, to recall the famous "Mandela effect," when after the death of the former President of South Africa and Nobel laureate Nelson Mandela in 2013, it turned out that many thousands of people around the whole world were for some reason completely convinced that he had passed away back in the mid-eighties, while in prison.

In fact, such phenomena of collective memory are not isolated, there are a huge number of facts and various things in life that are often not given attention, and people live as if they do not know this - although it is actually obvious to almost everyone. And so, a few years ago, a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, the topic starter of which asked people this question: "What fact is ignored generously?"

