As part of my professional life, I teach subjects in mechanical engineering and machining trades. During one of the pandemic lockdowns, I was running a class on metrology, the science of measurement, and for a humourous lesson, I started showing weird measurements that are recognized, so using "banana for scale" I hope everyone gets as much laughter and confusion as my students did.

#1

Banana For Scale

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a banana is at least 7 inches, or 177.8 millimeters, but no longer than 8 inches, or 203.2 millimeters.

#2

Beard-Second - 5 Nanometres

Inspired by the light-year but defined as the length an average physicist's beard grows in one second.

#3

Smoot - 67" Or 1.70m

This distance was developed based on the height of Oliver Smoot, a Harvard fraternity pledge in 1958. The fraternity used Oliver to measure the Harvard Bridge. It worked out to be 364.4 Smoots +/- one ear. Oliver Smoot would later become the chairman at ANSI and president of ISO. Both organizations are responsible for standardizing measurements and engineering.

#4

Mickey - 0.1mm

The smallest detectable movement was registered by a computer mouse and was named after Mickey Mouse.

#5

Pyramid Inch - 1.00106" Or 25.426924mm

This unit of measurement has been determined by Pyramidologists as being 1/25 of the sacred measurement the Cubit.

#6

Megalithic Yard - 0.9074 Yards Or 0.8297 Metres

Scottish professor of engineering, Alexander Thom, concluded this measurement was the common unit used after analyzing over 250 megalithic sites in England and Scotland.

#7

Shake - 10 Nanoseconds

This dandy was developed by nuclear engineers and astrophysicists from the old saying "two shakes of a lamb's tail".

#8

Jiffy - 0.01 Seconds

The jiffy was designated from the world of computers. The allocated time is the duration of one tick of the system's timer interrupt. Earlier computers, like 8-bit Commodores, had a jiffy at 1/60 of a second.

#9

Warhol - 15 Minutes

This measurement is owing its origin to Andy Warhol who stated "everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes".

#10

Furman - 1/65536 Of A Circle

This is named after mathematician Alan T. Furman who adapted the CORDIC algorithm for 16-bit fixed point arithmetic.

#11

Nibble - 4-Bits

The nibble is half of an 8-bit byte, which is 1 hexadecimal digit.

#12

Big Mac Index

The magazine, The Economist, came up with this oddball measurement which compares nations purchasing power parity to the cost of a Big Mac hamburger.

#13

Banana - 78 Nanosieverts

Once again our friend the banana is utilized. This time the unit of measurement is the severity of radiation one might be exposed to.

#14

Sagan - 4 Billion

A humourous tribute to Carl Sagan and the phrase "billions and billions" that he was often known to say. So a Sagan is used to describe a large amount, with 4 billion as the accepted minimum.

#15

Barn - 1.0×10−28 M2

Developed by nuclear physicists in reference to "you couldn't hit the broad side of a barn" when discussing the probability of the collision of particles in an accelerator.

#16

Barn-Megaparsec - 2/3 Teaspoon Or 3.33ml

This is the combination of the Barn (b) used in nuclear physics and the megaparsec (Mpc) which is used to measure the distance between galaxies.

#17

Micro-Century - 52 Minutes 35.7 Seconds

This is attributed to mathematician John von Neumann. This is the maximum length of a lecture, which also works out to be one-millionth of a century.

#18

Garn - Level Of Incapacitation Due To Nausea

NASA developed this measurement to register the amount of nausea and motion sickness related to space travel. Jake Garn, a NASA astronaut, was known to become sick during tests and when in orbit with great frequency. The value of one Garn means the person is basically incapacitated.

#19

Rictus - Level Of Media Coverage

Tom Weller, the author of Science Made Stupid, coined this term as a parody of the Richter scale for earthquakes. His "Rictus" scale, which measures from 1 thru 5, is designed to measure the amount of media coverage an event garners.

