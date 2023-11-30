85 Images For Those Venturing Beyond The Blessings Of The Internet
We’re truly living in cursed times. At least it seems this way with the amount of uncanny images netizens share on the daily. Looking at a picture of a cow used as a projector screen or a sandwich embellished with door hinges might leave you asking all the wh-questions. And there’s a big chance you won’t find answers to any of them.
Today, we’re looking at some of the most eerie things provided by the Facebook page “Cursed Images." With more than 19k followers, they’re posting visuals that are guaranteed to make you feel uneasy and strange. We’ll leave it up to you to decide, dear Pandas, if the things you’ll see come from the real world (*cue evil laugh*).
This post may include affiliate links.
The first identified cursed image originated from a Tumblr blog in 2015, with a female photography and film student who was interested in searching for forgotten flash photography. She explains that some of them had an eerie mood about them, like something captured from another life. The blog creator was particularly fascinated with finding photos of dark, empty rooms, mannequins, and costumes, which eventually became common themes among cursed images.
The original photo was of an older man (click to see) surrounded by crates of red tomatoes in his basement, staring at the camera with a straight face. There’s nothing unsettling about any of it, but with the new caption “This image is cursed,” it became something entirely different. The picture suddenly gave off a strange feeling that you'd accidentally walked in on someone having a tomato ritual that you weren’t supposed to witness. A wave of unease and confusion washes over you, even just thinking about it.
The puzzlement here is created through a picture taken with an old flash camera or phone that often has an amateurish feel, containing odd specks of light and random things placed in very unusual ways. Bonus points if it’s slightly out of focus. This particular deviation from the normal creates a sense of unease and creepiness in our brains.
pls handle with care, the Turtles are watching... ✝️🐢
The tomato man image didn’t exactly go viral, but the concept of the cursed image really stuck, with copycat blogs popping up on Tumblr and then spreading to all the other social platforms. Now, almost ten years later, a community of eerie image collectors is thriving, each with its own quirks and explanations of what it means to be jinxed. Just like the dysfunctional furniture on the Instagram page “UglyDesign” or odd ways to use food on the “BoysWhoCanCook” feed.
Once your eyes land on a cursed image, it’s undeniably difficult to look away. Their appeal might be related to sensation-seeking - a tendency to pursue new and different feelings or experiences. In modern society, it’s made us magpies looking for new and shiny weirdness. Additionally, the feeling of being creeped out is our body's response to an ambiguous threat that requires a closer inspection to decide whether to fight, run, or ignore. It combines what’s comfortable and uncertain, driving our curiosity further down the road into an uncanny valley.
Going even further back, the roots of cursed images can be traced to easily shareable horror stories called “creepypasta.” They were mainly created to post on forums that discussed everything spooky and mystical. At the start of this community, users were mostly anonymous, allowing them to copy and paste any stories they’d like. Massive sharing of the borrowed texts was eventually titled "copypasta” which led to the creation of "creepypasta.”
Most of these unsettling little stories can be categorized into two types: those that tell firsth and experience or historical rumors, and those that create a myth of a creepy image. One of the most famous ones is The Russian Sleep Experiment, in which the author reveals grotesque scientific practices. The story entails a trial where five subjects were given gas to prevent sleep, and the lack thereof turned them into violent zombie-like creatures. It’s often shared alongside an image of a skeleton figure, which actually is an animatronic Halloween prop called "Spazm." Other popular myths of cursed pictures include Slenderman, Jeff the Killer, and Smile Dog. For anyone wondering, yes, your whole life has been a lie that began in the darkest corners of the internet.
What differentiates cursed images from creepypastas is that the fright is implied rather than explicitly stated right away. There’s a narrative behind it that allows us to interpret it however we’d like. Afterward, we’re left thinking that something bizarre and unsettling must have happened to create this jinxed image, leaving a dark aura floating around.
Weirdly, the uncanny images provide a sense of comfort in a logic-defying world by confirming that it’s not just us who seem to be going insane. They also challenge deepfakes and photoshopped pictures, showing a reality far weirder than anything we could make up ourselves. Sometimes looking at them feels like entering an alternate reality—a world full of mundane floor sandwiches and “Aldidas” slides.