This Couple Turned A Wedding Car Accident Into A Memorable Photoshoot In A Soybean Field

What was meant to be a simple post-wedding photoshoot turned into an unexpected and unforgettable experience for Marisa Morais and Kelmer Teixeira from Uberlândia, Minas Gerais, Brazil. After tying the knot at the local courthouse, their special day took a literal turn when their car flipped over in a soybean field on the way to their planned photoshoot.

While many would see an accident like this as a day-ruiner, the newlyweds saw it as the perfect opportunity for… a photoshoot! Amid laughter and relief that everyone was unharmed, the couple transformed the crash site into the backdrop for what is now likely the most unique wedding album in Minas Gerais.

Meet Marisa Morais and Kelmer Teixeira from Brazil, whose wedding day didn’t quite go as planned

Image credits: marisarmorais

Bored Panda wanted to get the full story straight from the source, so we reached out to Marisa Morais, who shared with us: “We had just left the civil wedding ceremony and were on our way to a farm hotel, about 70 km from Uberlândia. Last minute, there was a change of photographer, so I invited my cousin to join us. I had even mentioned to her that I wanted some creative photos, but I wasn’t expecting *this*! (laughs)”

The bride also added: “Since we plan to have the religious wedding later, we decided just to take some pictures at the civil ceremony and capture the moment in a nice location. Another funny coincidence: I’m an agronomist, and the rollover happened in a soybean field!”

The couple was excitedly celebrating their wedding day, but little did they know, the day would take an unexpected turn that no one could have predicted

Image credits: marisarmorais

Image credits: marisarmorais

We were also curious about how the newlyweds initially reacted to the accident and how they decided to approach the situation with humor. Here’s what we learned: “At first, we were in shock, but my cousin tends to laugh when she’s nervous. She started laughing, especially since we were all okay, without a single scratch, thank God! That made the atmosphere much lighter. We got out of the car laughing, not believing what had happened. Then we said, ‘Let’s start taking pictures now!’ And that’s what we did.”

Image credits: marisarmorais

After tying the knot at their local courthouse, the couple planned to head to another location for a dedicated photoshoot to capture their special day

Image credits: marisarmorais

When asked what went through her mind upon realizing that the bouquet she was carrying in the vehicle had remained intact during the rollover, Marisa responded: “The fact that the bouquet stayed intact proves it was truly a slow-motion rollover. It wasn’t anything serious. Arthur also added his magic touch, right? (laughs) He spun the bouquet at the same time the car turned! When I looked back and saw him upside down holding the bouquet, I couldn’t believe it. We laughed so much about it!”

However, on the way, the car carrying the newlyweds and the bride’s cousin was involved in an accident and flipped onto its roof

Image credits: marisarmorais

Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident. Instead of letting the incident ruin their special day, the couple chose to carry on and celebrate

Image credits: marisarmorais

“Having insurance and knowing everyone was okay made the situation much easier to handle. Honestly, it didn’t ruin our day at all. There was nothing we could do except call insurance and stick to the plan. I wasn’t going to let the accident ruin our day, especially since we were fine. We had every reason to celebrate!

As for the location, I have to admit I didn’t expect the universe to insist so much on reminding me I’m from the agro world! (laughs) I love my profession and what I do, and the setting was perfect for the photos.”

Marisa and Kelmer decided to turn this unexpected event into an opportunity, incorporating it into their wedding photoshoot

Image credits: marisarmorais

Amid laughter and relief that everyone was unharmed, the couple turned the crash site into the backdrop for what is likely the most unique wedding album in all of Minas Gerais

Image credits: marisarmorais

We were also curious to learn more about the video posted by the couple and how people online responded to it: “The reaction has been amazing! We’ve received so many positive and kind messages. We’re really enjoying it because it reflects who we are: Kelmer and I are very cheerful, supportive of each other, and we always try to handle situations in the best way possible.”

Image credits: marisarmorais

Another unbelievable thing was that the bride’s bouquet survived the entire flip in the car without any damage

Image credits: marisarmorais

Lastly, Marisa shared her thoughts on the message she believes this entire experience conveys: “I believe we shouldn’t waste too much energy on things beyond our control. Like I said, we called insurance and stuck to the plan of taking photos. Getting upset or bitter wouldn’t have changed anything. Instead, we used the moment to celebrate life, be grateful that we were okay, and capture that in photos.

I hope this inspires others to solve their problems with more lightness. People are often so stressed that they forget to appreciate life and the lessons that obstacles can teach us.”

Image credits: marisarmorais

Image credits: marisarmorais

The entire situation was even funnier, considering the event took place in a soybean field, especially since the bride is a professional agronomist

Image credits: marisarmorais

“It was the universe reminding me how much I love my job! The soybean field made the perfect backdrop for the photos,” the bride said

Image credits: marisarmorais

In the end, the couple refused to let the accident ruin their big day

Image credits: marisarmorais

Image credits: marisarmorais

Image credits: marisarmorais

Image credits: marisarmorais

“We’re just grateful that everyone is okay. The rest is just a story to tell – and what a story it is!” Marisa concluded, laughing

Image credits: marisarmorais