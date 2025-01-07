Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Couple Turned A Wedding Car Accident Into A Memorable Photoshoot In A Soybean Field
Occasions, Wedding

This Couple Turned A Wedding Car Accident Into A Memorable Photoshoot In A Soybean Field

Hidrėlėy
What was meant to be a simple post-wedding photoshoot turned into an unexpected and unforgettable experience for Marisa Morais and Kelmer Teixeira from Uberlândia, Minas Gerais, Brazil. After tying the knot at the local courthouse, their special day took a literal turn when their car flipped over in a soybean field on the way to their planned photoshoot.

While many would see an accident like this as a day-ruiner, the newlyweds saw it as the perfect opportunity for… a photoshoot! Amid laughter and relief that everyone was unharmed, the couple transformed the crash site into the backdrop for what is now likely the most unique wedding album in Minas Gerais.

More info: Instagram

    Meet Marisa Morais and Kelmer Teixeira from Brazil, whose wedding day didn’t quite go as planned

    Couple smiling in formal attire with flowers, standing in front of a leafy backdrop, linked to car accident photo shoot story.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    Bored Panda wanted to get the full story straight from the source, so we reached out to Marisa Morais, who shared with us: “We had just left the civil wedding ceremony and were on our way to a farm hotel, about 70 km from Uberlândia. Last minute, there was a change of photographer, so I invited my cousin to join us. I had even mentioned to her that I wanted some creative photos, but I wasn’t expecting *this*! (laughs)”

    The bride also added: “Since we plan to have the religious wedding later, we decided just to take some pictures at the civil ceremony and capture the moment in a nice location. Another funny coincidence: I’m an agronomist, and the rollover happened in a soybean field!”

    The couple was excitedly celebrating their wedding day, but little did they know, the day would take an unexpected turn that no one could have predicted

    Couple at a table with a bouquet, dressed in wedding attire, captured during their unique photo shoot.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    Couple holding hands with a wedding bouquet, symbolizing their unique story after a car accident en route to a photo shoot.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    We were also curious about how the newlyweds initially reacted to the accident and how they decided to approach the situation with humor. Here’s what we learned: “At first, we were in shock, but my cousin tends to laugh when she’s nervous. She started laughing, especially since we were all okay, without a single scratch, thank God! That made the atmosphere much lighter. We got out of the car laughing, not believing what had happened. Then we said, ‘Let’s start taking pictures now!’ And that’s what we did.”

    Couple smiling and holding hands, wearing wedding attire, surrounded by people at an event.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    After tying the knot at their local courthouse, the couple planned to head to another location for a dedicated photoshoot to capture their special day

    Couple in formal attire smiling indoors, holding flowers, before taking photos at a unique accident scene.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    When asked what went through her mind upon realizing that the bouquet she was carrying in the vehicle had remained intact during the rollover, Marisa responded: “The fact that the bouquet stayed intact proves it was truly a slow-motion rollover. It wasn’t anything serious. Arthur also added his magic touch, right? (laughs) He spun the bouquet at the same time the car turned! When I looked back and saw him upside down holding the bouquet, I couldn’t believe it. We laughed so much about it!”

    However, on the way, the car carrying the newlyweds and the bride’s cousin was involved in an accident and flipped onto its roof

    Overturned red car on a dirt field, capturing the scene of an accident.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident. Instead of letting the incident ruin their special day, the couple chose to carry on and celebrate

    Couple smiling and embracing by overturned car, holding a bouquet, capturing moments after accident on the way to photo shoot.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    “Having insurance and knowing everyone was okay made the situation much easier to handle. Honestly, it didn’t ruin our day at all. There was nothing we could do except call insurance and stick to the plan. I wasn’t going to let the accident ruin our day, especially since we were fine. We had every reason to celebrate!

    As for the location, I have to admit I didn’t expect the universe to insist so much on reminding me I’m from the agro world! (laughs) I love my profession and what I do, and the setting was perfect for the photos.”

    Marisa and Kelmer decided to turn this unexpected event into an opportunity, incorporating it into their wedding photoshoot

    Couple poses by overturned car after accident, capturing unique photo shoot moment on the roadside field.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    Amid laughter and relief that everyone was unharmed, the couple turned the crash site into the backdrop for what is likely the most unique wedding album in all of Minas Gerais

    Couple takes photos at accident scene with overturned car during photo shoot trip.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    We were also curious to learn more about the video posted by the couple and how people online responded to it: “The reaction has been amazing! We’ve received so many positive and kind messages. We’re really enjoying it because it reflects who we are: Kelmer and I are very cheerful, supportive of each other, and we always try to handle situations in the best way possible.”

    Man posing with overturned car at accident scene.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    Another unbelievable thing was that the bride’s bouquet survived the entire flip in the car without any damage

    Overturned car scene with flowers in foreground, capturing the accident moment for a unique photo shoot.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    Lastly, Marisa shared her thoughts on the message she believes this entire experience conveys: “I believe we shouldn’t waste too much energy on things beyond our control. Like I said, we called insurance and stuck to the plan of taking photos. Getting upset or bitter wouldn’t have changed anything. Instead, we used the moment to celebrate life, be grateful that we were okay, and capture that in photos.

    I hope this inspires others to solve their problems with more lightness. People are often so stressed that they forget to appreciate life and the lessons that obstacles can teach us.”

    Couple poses for a photo in front of their overturned car in a field, showcasing resilience at accident scene.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    Couple takes photos beside overturned car in a field after accident on way to photo shoot.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    The entire situation was even funnier, considering the event took place in a soybean field, especially since the bride is a professional agronomist

    Bride holding shoes and flowers, smiling after a car accident, photo shoot at the accident scene.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    “It was the universe reminding me how much I love my job! The soybean field made the perfect backdrop for the photos,” the bride said

    Bride holding shoes and bouquet in a field after a car accident on the way to a photoshoot.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    In the end, the couple refused to let the accident ruin their big day

    Couple laughing and posing with overturned car after accident, bride lifting bouquet joyfully in field.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    Couple poses joyfully in wedding attire beside overturned car after accident on the way to their photo shoot.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    Couple poses joyfully in front of overturned car after accident on way to photo shoot, capturing a unique moment.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    Smiling couple in wedding attire, holding flowers, capturing a unique photo moment.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    “We’re just grateful that everyone is okay. The rest is just a story to tell – and what a story it is!” Marisa concluded, laughing

    Couple poses smiling on overturned car after accident on the way to a photo shoot.

    Image credits: marisarmorais

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

