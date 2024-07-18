“Invited To A Wedding, But There’s A Huge Catch And I’m In Utter Shock”

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting invited to a wedding is an honor. It signifies that the couple values you so much, they believe your presence will make their special day even more meaningful and memorable.

However, when Reddit user EdenCapwell was recently asked to attend a ceremony with her husband, the woman learned that she was expected to spend the entire event babysitting the children of other guests in a separate room, rather than participating in the celebration.

In a candid post on r/WeddingShaming, the invitee said she eventually found out that she was assigned to the mandatory duty due to her disability.

This woman just received what she believes to be the tackiest wedding invitation ever

Share icon

Image credits: gpointstudio/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

And she couldn’t help it but share it online

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nosovaolha/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: EdenCapwell

Share icon

Image credits: seventyfourimages/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

People who read her post were just as appalled by the couple’s insensitivity as the invitee

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the woman got in touch with the mother of the bride

Share icon

And the ugly truth was uncovered

Share icon