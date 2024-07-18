“Invited To A Wedding, But There’s A Huge Catch And I’m In Utter Shock”

Getting invited to a wedding is an honor. It signifies that the couple values you so much, they believe your presence will make their special day even more meaningful and memorable.
However, when Reddit user EdenCapwell was recently asked to attend a ceremony with her husband, the woman learned that she was expected to spend the entire event babysitting the children of other guests in a separate room, rather than participating in the celebration.
In a candid post on r/WeddingShaming, the invitee said she eventually found out that she was assigned to the mandatory duty due to her disability.
This woman just received what she believes to be the tackiest wedding invitation ever
And she couldn’t help it but share it online
People who read her post were just as appalled by the couple’s insensitivity as the invitee
Eventually, the woman got in touch with the mother of the bride
And the ugly truth was uncovered
That's awful - what a sh1tty way to end a friendship. That wedding is going to tank. And the marriage will also tank not long after.
The other day I was at a friend's wedding. The groom's mother in a wheelchair. No problem, everyone happy and enjoying themselves. The pictures were perfect and in several of them the mother of the groom was the protagonist. Reading this one realizes how we have lost the sense of what a wedding is and why it is celebrated.
