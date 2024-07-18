Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Invited To A Wedding, But There’s A Huge Catch And I’m In Utter Shock”
Occasions, Wedding

“Invited To A Wedding, But There’s A Huge Catch And I’m In Utter Shock”

Getting invited to a wedding is an honor. It signifies that the couple values you so much, they believe your presence will make their special day even more meaningful and memorable.

However, when Reddit user EdenCapwell was recently asked to attend a ceremony with her husband, the woman learned that she was expected to spend the entire event babysitting the children of other guests in a separate room, rather than participating in the celebration.

In a candid post on r/WeddingShaming, the invitee said she eventually found out that she was assigned to the mandatory duty due to her disability.

This woman just received what she believes to be the tackiest wedding invitation ever

Image credits: gpointstudio/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

And she couldn’t help it but share it online

Image credits:  nosovaolha/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: EdenCapwell

Image credits: seventyfourimages/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

People who read her post were just as appalled by the couple’s insensitivity as the invitee

Eventually, the woman got in touch with the mother of the bride

And the ugly truth was uncovered

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

