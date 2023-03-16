Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride Asks Everyone To Wear The Nicest Dresses They Have, Her Husband’s Ex-Fiancée Proceeds To Wear The Dress She Planned To Marry Him In
35points
Occasions, People1 hour ago

Bride Asks Everyone To Wear The Nicest Dresses They Have, Her Husband’s Ex-Fiancée Proceeds To Wear The Dress She Planned To Marry Him In

Adelaide Ross and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

There’s no cookie cutter for creating the perfect wedding. Whatever the bride and groom imagine for their special day should be just fine for everyone else, even if that means encouraging guests to wear their own wedding dresses.

But after one bride invited all attendees to don the very fanciest clothes they have for her wedding, she was surprised to see what her husband’s ex-fiancé showed up in. Below, you’ll find a post that this newlywed recently shared on the True Off My Chest subreddit, where she wonders if she has a right to be upset.

This bride was set on having a “princess wedding” where all guests wore their most extravagant looks

Image credits: avanti_photo (not the actual photo)

However, she was not prepared for what her husband’s ex-fiancé decided to wear

Image credits: eeveephotography19 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: vedrana2701 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Weddingdressthrow11

The bride later shared an update on the situation, explaining where her and her husband now stand with this friend

Image credits: Katerina Holmes (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Weddingdressthrow11

Readers chimed in with their thoughts, so the bride joined the conversation to clarify details and provide more info

Many readers assured the bride that she has the right to be bothered, warning her that this friendship may need to end

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Adelaide Ross is a writer at Bored Panda. She is originally from Texas and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting from Oklahoma City University. In the years since her graduation, she has lived in Los Angeles, Sweden, England and now Lithuania. In her free time, Adelaide enjoys traveling, experimenting with new vegan recipes, taking long walks in parks (wearing plenty of SPF!) and crafting the perfect glass of cold brew.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow OP and her new husband sound really cool and mature. I love the wedding theme idea, that honestly sounds like so much fun, I’d wear my gigantic grad dress (like you couldn’t physically get within 4 feet of me if you tried because this dress was BIG and very LOUD 😂) I need to meet and befriend these people haha.

1
1point
reply
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow OP and her new husband sound really cool and mature. I love the wedding theme idea, that honestly sounds like so much fun, I’d wear my gigantic grad dress (like you couldn’t physically get within 4 feet of me if you tried because this dress was BIG and very LOUD 😂) I need to meet and befriend these people haha.

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda