“She Showed Up To Our Morning Ceremony Wearing The Shortest Dress I’ve Ever Seen”: Woman Shows Up To Ex’s Wedding, Only To Embarrass Herself

Your wedding is supposed to be the happiest day of your life and you’ll put in all the effort that you can in order to make it wonderful. But it’d be naive to think that absolutely everything will go off without some wobbles. There might be a slight hitch with the decorations. Your vendors might be a tad late. Or… your partner’s ex shows up wearing skyscraper heels.

That’s exactly what happened at redditor u/internetdramalobster’s micro wedding. She opened up to the r/pettyrevenge online community about how her husband’s ex completely embarrassed herself. You’ll find the full story below. Bored Panda reached out u/internetdramalobster via Reddit, and we’ll update the article when we hear back from her.

It’s not every day that you see your ex sauntering over in a short dress, stockings, suspenders, massive heels, nightclub makeup, and costume jewelry. It’s even rarer to see someone dress like that at someone’s wedding.

According to u/internetdramalobster the wedding went without a hitch, despite his ex’s rather unusual fashion choices for the occasion. She felt completely embarrassed and had assumed that there would be far more people at the wedding. Instead, there were around 10. And there was no running away from the spotlight.

“My father actually pulled me aside to ask ‘who hired a stripper?!’” the OP wrote about how her nearest and dearest reacted to seeing the groom’s ex. The bride got her spot of revenge, however. She asked all of the guests “to be EXTRA nice to her.” Best of all, this slight hiccup did nothing to mar the happy occasion.

The redditor’s story went viral, having over 13.7k upvotes at the time of writing. The post made quite a few r/pettyrevenge readers giggle at the absurdity of the entire situation. Meanwhile, others scratched their heads and began thinking why the ex would do what she did at all.

Jealousy is natural, but it’s essential to deal with those feelings

Jealousy can be a powerfully damaging force. It can force someone to obsess over another person. Say, their ex. Or it can make you do objectively strange things, like try and make your ex jealous on their wedding day. On the positive side, jealousy can actually spur you to have open and honest conversations about how you genuinely feel, with the people you care about. It can, in some cases, be a path toward self-reflection and emotional growth.

As Psychology Today notes, there’s no “instant cure” for jealousy. However, what can help is realizing that this feeling is absolutely normal. Practicing mindfulness, challenging negative thoughts as they arise, and seeking a therapist’s help can all help you deal with what you’re feeling.

Meanwhile, if you ever find yourself in an embarrassing situation, the very best thing you can do is embrace what’s happening and acknowledge all of those uncomfortable and awkward feelings rising up inside of you. It’s how you build emotional resilience and prevent the experience from turning into shame further down the line.

