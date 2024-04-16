ADVERTISEMENT

That’s not a typo: We spend on average $15,000 per year while traveling full-time. In fact, it costs less to travel long-term than to live in Montreal, Canada.

Back in 2017, we sold everything to travel long-term. We’ve been living this alternative lifestyle for more than 6 years. So far, we’ve been to 40 countries across 4 continents: Asia, Europe, Africa and North America.

We don’t usually have a plan but we do choose to visit more affordable countries. Sometimes we stay in one place for weeks or months at a time. These two strategies help us stay within budget so we can travel as long as possible.

Have a look at all the countries we’ve been to.

#1

Baku, Azerbaijan 2019

#2

Marina Bay, Singapore 2018

#3

Fenghuang, China 2019

#4

Tachilek, Myanmar 2018

#5

Astana, Kazakhstan 2019

#6

Baalbek, Lebanon 2019

#7

Dubai, United Arab Emirates 2018

#8

Doha, Qatar 2019

#9

Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina 2018

#10

Paphos, Cyprus 2019

#11

Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia 2018

#12

Berat, Albania 2018

#13

Zemun, Serbia 2021

#14

Guanajuato, Mexico 2022

#15

Thean Hou Chinese Temple, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 2024

#16

Wat Inpeng, Vientiane, Laos 2023

#17

Balat, Istanbul, Türkiye 2022

#18

Sighisoara, Romania 2022

#19

Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria 2022

#20

Budapest, Hungary 2018

#21

Wroclaw, Poland 2021

#22

Lalibela, Ethiopia 2019

#23

Petra, Jordan 2022

#24

Tha Kha, Thailand 2023

#25

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 2020

#26

Montreal, Canada 2021

#27

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam 2018

#28

Florence, Italy 2018

#29

Sary-Tash, Kyrgyzstan 2019

#30

Point Pedro, Sri Lanka 2019

#31

Tsetserleg, Mongolia 2019

#32

Yerevan, Armenia 2019

#33

Samarkand, Uzbekistan 2019

#34

Mtskheta, Georgia 2019

#35

Prizren, Kosovo 2018

#36

Kotor, Montenegro 2018

#37

Bratislava, Slovakia 2021

#38

Bali, Indonesia 2017

#39

Brussels, Belgium 2018

#40

Lille, France 2018

