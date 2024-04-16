We Travel Full-Time; Here Are 40 Countries That We Visited Over 6 Years On A Budget
That’s not a typo: We spend on average $15,000 per year while traveling full-time. In fact, it costs less to travel long-term than to live in Montreal, Canada.
Back in 2017, we sold everything to travel long-term. We’ve been living this alternative lifestyle for more than 6 years. So far, we’ve been to 40 countries across 4 continents: Asia, Europe, Africa and North America.
We don’t usually have a plan but we do choose to visit more affordable countries. Sometimes we stay in one place for weeks or months at a time. These two strategies help us stay within budget so we can travel as long as possible.
Have a look at all the countries we’ve been to.
Baku, Azerbaijan 2019
Marina Bay, Singapore 2018
Fenghuang, China 2019
Tachilek, Myanmar 2018
Astana, Kazakhstan 2019
Baalbek, Lebanon 2019
Dubai, United Arab Emirates 2018
Doha, Qatar 2019
Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina 2018
Paphos, Cyprus 2019
Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia 2018
Berat, Albania 2018
Zemun, Serbia 2021
Guanajuato, Mexico 2022
Thean Hou Chinese Temple, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 2024
Wat Inpeng, Vientiane, Laos 2023
Balat, Istanbul, Türkiye 2022
Sighisoara, Romania 2022
Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria 2022
Budapest, Hungary 2018
Wroclaw, Poland 2021
Lalibela, Ethiopia 2019
Petra, Jordan 2022
Tha Kha, Thailand 2023
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 2020
Montreal, Canada 2021
Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam 2018
Florence, Italy 2018
Sary-Tash, Kyrgyzstan 2019
Point Pedro, Sri Lanka 2019
Tsetserleg, Mongolia 2019
Yerevan, Armenia 2019
Samarkand, Uzbekistan 2019
Mtskheta, Georgia 2019
Prizren, Kosovo 2018
Kotor, Montenegro 2018
Bratislava, Slovakia 2021
Bali, Indonesia 2017
Brussels, Belgium 2018
Lille, France 2018
Lovely photographs. Make sure you have them framed or in a photo album. Too good not to display them. I can't decide which picture is my favourite. All so nice. It's nice to see the different places you went to.
How nice for you. Bit tone-deaf of a brag in these times where most of us don’t even have enough money for groceries, let alone a medical bill from an unexpected accident/illness, but how nice for you. Pedantic aside: why is your site called “Life Untraveled” when your life is literally 100% travel?
