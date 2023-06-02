Yet some customers are more keen on tipping than others; and celebrities are no exception. Redditors on the ‘Tales From Your Server’ subreddit shared stories about the time they encountered a famous person at work, covering how well they tipped. It started when one of the members asked the community what celebrities were a good or bad experience to deal with, and quite a few people were willing to share. Scroll down to find their answers on the list below.

Going the extra mile is not always compensated for; however, sometimes, employees can be additionally rewarded for a job well done. Take tipping, for instance. Anyone who’s ever worked as waiting staff would likely agree that it can be a strong motivating force to keep up the good work and aim to provide the best possible service.

#1 I was a cocktail waitress at a nightclub in Vegas in the mid 2000s. Rihanna came in to perform one night and she smoked a blunt with the entire staff and tipped us really well

#2 I served Gordon Ramsay once. I was very nervous because of his TV persona, but he was actually very polite — probably the most polite customer I've ever had. He didn't even tell anyone to f*ck off! At the end of the night, he requested to see the head chef and shook his hand in appreciation and tipped us £100.

#3 My cousin had Drew Carey come into his bar one night after a gig. He said he came in and bought a round for everyone in the bar. Cousin said he was a real classy guy and extremely friendly. At the end of the night, he called my cousin over and asked how many staff were working that night. He then pulled out a check and wrote it for an amount that ended up giving each staffer a $100 tip that night.

#4 One time I was at an event in Little Rock and I was in the restroom and this nice blonde young girl was talking with me about the event and how it was hot out. She was very polite and then when she left people started talking about omg did you see who that was. It was Taylor Swift lol I had no idea what she had looked like prior to that.

#5 Lena Headey was rad AF, we chatted for a while and she actually invited me to hang out at the pool with her at the boutique hotel I worked at but unfortunately I wasn’t allowed to(mostly because I was the only one working at the time running front desk, bar and sales). Super rad chick and SO the opposite of the Cersei character it was actually hilarious. Also got to chat and actually exchange a hug with Brian Baumgartner(Kevin Malone from the Office). He actually officiated a wedding that happened at another hotel I worked at and came in to grab drinks from me for the rest of the night and was just so rad. Super normal voice and demeanor, excellent tipper and overall a stand up guy. I also served Jimmy Buffet and I didn’t realize at the time and after I went to close him out as a “room charge” at the hotel, I realized that the name on the room was “Don Julio”. I joked to my manager about serving the celebrity “Don Julio” and she let me know that they had to give out alias names for celebrities and it was actually Jimmy Buffet. He loved my cappuccino, I’ll take it.

#6 A friend of mine used to be a waitress at a brunch place near Atlanta that Tyler Perry used to frequent. One day around the holidays, another waitress had only two tables: one being Tyler Perry, and the other being some random patron. Apparently this patron was a complete a**hole — extremely rude, complained about everything, and left little to no tip. Meanwhile, Tyler was very nice and polite while eating his brunch, reading a book, and chatting with the waitress from time to time. When it came time for him to leave, he decided to leave her a nice $1,200 tip and wished her a Merry Christmas and apologized for the other random a**hole.

#7 Former Trainer/Server for the Cheesecake Factory here. Not too many celebrities but definitely a lot of athletes.



Best: Howie Mandel and Lil Jon



Howie Mandel- Super down to earth and family-oriented guy. Very friendly with the staff too



Lil Jon- Very nice and funny guy! Super appreciative and hyped up every drink & food item that came to the table. Also took pictures with everyone that asked.



Worst: Toss up between Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak or DeMarcus Cousins. Both were very cold and rude to our staff and other guests. They also both oddly had other people speak on their behalf to their servers.



Other celebs/athletes that I’ve encountered but didn’t directly help include: Daniel Radcliffe, Brian McKnight, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Khalil Mack, Davante Adams



Edit: For the record, All of the celebs were fairly good tippers.

#8 If there was a movie/series filming in town, we usually saw them at one point. From Ewan McGregor to Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie (NDA signed for that one, but nothing to tell anyways) to old timers like Robert Duvall, and many others whose names I didn't know, but co-workers did. Musical acts from The Who to Macy Gray (who awesomely yelled from our balcony to two dudes fighting in the street to cut it out in that very distinctive voice). All the NHL teams that came through town. The top sports guy that stand out is Jerome Iginla, looks you in the eye to thank you, smiles and acknowleges you. Worst celebrity was one of the old 90210 guys (Jason Priestly I think) whose group left $20 on a 600$ bill. Funniest one was when The Who showed up with no reso after their show and did not appreciate they had to wait 10 minutes (gasp) while we made room for them. Their manager (?) yelled up to us "Do you know who this is? It's Roger. f*****g. Daltrey!!" while most the younger kitchen guys had no clue who they were. Maybe in your ge-ge-ge-neration Roger.



The only actor that ever threw me off my game with being starstruck was William Shatner because I was such a Trekkie as a kid. Nice guy, but me and my manager were giggling like kids in the BoH. Sooo tempting to tell him when he asked about his meal, "The...duck...done...medium...takes...20....minutes."

#9 I once waited on Martha Stewart and she was extremely warm and gracious. Out of all the wealthy VIP’s I waited on at that restaurant she stood out as being the only down-to-earth one.

#10 Robert Plant. Very chill, he had a Philly cheesesteak with no bread and tipped 20%. He was messing with the bartender, younger girl.. he told her he was in a band and she asked “is it a band I might have heard of?” And he’s like “no, probably not, we never hit it that big.”



Anthony Kiedis. He was chill. Tipped well.



Jim Belushi. Also chill, not surprising considering his entrepreneurial endeavors. Tipped well.



Sir Mix-a-Lot. He was kinda upset his girl ordered a salad instead of like, a pasta, and covertly asked to bring that salad loaded with dressing. Tipped well.



Jeff Goldblum. Exceptionally nice, very funny, great tipper.



Laura Dern. Kinda entitled and not a great tipper. $9 tip on $371, so it actually cost several dollars to wait on her.



Didn’t wait on but ran food to Dustin Hoffman. Heard he was kinda snobbish but it’s hearsay. Could have been in character. Actually I suspect that about laura dern as well.



Guy I worked with said he waited on Guy Fieri and he was a total prick, but my girlfriend’s sister hangs out with him and every story she tells makes it sound like he’s a really cool guy so I’m inclined to think maybe it was the server’s problem.



One year ago to the day I was supposed to serve the Houston rockets at a private function even though the city was on lockdown as far as dining in.. but 5 of them tested positive for covid lol

#11 I’ve served maybe a few dozen over the years. Half I didn’t know who they were until someone pointed it out.



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar though. So so nice. His wife was super nice. His son was super nice. He was super nice. He was one of the few that I was like “holy s**t I get to serve this guy”. And they were just so pleasant.

#12 I worked at a pretty popular, moderately upscale spot in Philly for a while so we got a lot of celebs. I had the pleasure of waiting on a good deal of them because I’m not a starf**ker and my boss knew I wouldn’t embarrass the establishment by asking for autographs or c**p like that. This was over the course of about 8 years so the list might not be quite as impressive as it appears to be.



Got stiffed by Rachel Ray and she was a total b***h. Just the worst.



Robert Downey Sr & Jr. Jr was the absolute most charming man I’ve ever met.



Wanda Sykes is da bomb.



Mark Sommers from Double Dare was very cool and laughed when I clapped and repeated “Physical Challenge” over and over (he was friends with my boss so it’s less weird than it sounds.)



Chrissy T & John Legend we’re really nice and super down to earth.



Patti Labelle is really demanding and not the best tipper.



Greg Kinnear was unbelievably friendly.



Ryan Howard & Shane Victorino are unsurpassed when it comes to treating waitstaff like gold (Go Phils!)



Harrison Ford likes seared Salmon MR but doesn’t pitch a fit when the kitchen overcooks it and will gladly have a burger instead. He’s the only person we had to “smuggle” out the back kitchen door because of fans waiting out front. That was kind of awesome.



Charlie & the Waitress from Always Sunny we’re so damn cool. I honestly thought I knew them from somewhere when I said hello. It was a minute before I realized I knew them from TV and they were highly amused.



Danny. F*****g. DeVito. That was beyond awesome.

#13 Tony Hawk like 20 years ago when I was I was in college. One of the kindest humans out there. Good tipper too!

#14 Worked at a few high profile places in LA. I’ve served Kanye West, Will Ferrel, Dana Carvey, Halle Berry, Keanu Reeves, Ray Liotta, Kobe Bryant, couple of the Kardashians, Sebastian Stan, Jon Hamm, the Green Day dudes, bunch of others.



Most everybody was normal, chill, just wanna have dinner and be left alone. Kanye is the most intense about his privacy. He would roll in without a reservation wearing those full ski mask type things. In an out, he would just leave seemingly in the middle of his meal, check was always taken care of by his security guys. “20%” written in the tip line.



Kobe Bryant tipped like 60 bucks on an $800 check. Not a friendly guy.



Most insane was Nicolas Cage. He was a parody of himself. Drank gin martinis, screamed at the staff for more this, more that, where’s my lobster, I wanna buy that lady’s dinner, whatever she wants. WHATEVER SHE WANTS. He was blackout drunk by the end of the meal, cheesecake hanging out of his mouth, alternating between a thousand yard stare and screaming “I’m the biggest movie star in the world, I’m Nic f****n Cage!” He left with his newest wife in the biggest limo I’ve ever seen. It was a Tuesday night, absolutely nothing going on in the area. That’s just how he was rolling around. Totally bizarre experience, hated every minute of it.

#15 I was serving at a popular seafood chain that serves crazy good biscuits…. One night Paris Hilton, Nick Carter, Nicole Richie and DJ AM came in. Their body guards sat at another table and we didn’t even realize it was their body guards.



Nick Carter ordered shrimp and lobster linguine. Paris ordered an Ultimate Feast, and ate none of it haha. She also ordered a ginger ale and a diet coke. She asked if the fried clam strips were bad for you.



Nicole Richie asked my friend for a tampon while he j the bathroom at the same time haha



Nick carter paid with a debit card and tipped $30 on $110. They were all super nice and took pics with us.



It was such a weird experience because our restaurant was known for only getting old people, and had no idea why they were in our town or picked our restaurant.





I have waited on Damon John…. He called and asked us to stay past close and wait for him. He was super nice (came in a little intoxicated haha) tipped 20%.



Also on Jon Gruden and his family. His three kids were super polite. He accidentally knocked her his beer with his menu but was super apologetic and tipped 30%.

#16 I’ve had many celebrity encounters. Best one was doing a private 3 hour cooking demo for Usher and his wife/gf (not sure which). They were super chill and nice, and he actually showed up in my kitchen the next morning to cook me breakfast after telling me about his signature morning after breakfast, which he told me about and said he’d show me. I figured I’d never see him again, but sure enough the next morning, one of my cooks came and grabbed me- ‘uh, chef… Usher is in the kitchen and looking for you…?’ Lol. His breakfast was pretty damn good, too.



Mimi from the Drew Carey show is a funny, dry, sarcastic b***h that scared most people, but we got along great, probably because I’m a dry sarcastic a*****e most of the time.



Robin Williams was sweet, funny and unassuming, and spent three weeks at our property. All of the employees who interacted with him loved him



Martha Stewart was pretty cool also. But it was definitely nerve wracking to hear that she was coming to our place for a week over Christmas. Wound up hooking her up with tamales on Christmas as a last minute request



Giuliana (E! channel) and husband Bill (winner of season one of The Apprentice) seemed like two people who would be totally fake pains in the a*s, but were genuine, friendly and down to earth. Good people all the way around



Worst one was a minor celeb known as the Millionaire Matchmaker- what a C U Next Tuesday. Her support staff was awful also.



Edit: fixed an autocorrect word

#17 I bartended at Dave Chappelle's private birthday party. He kicked everyone out at the end of the night and came back in to have a drink away from his sycophants and assistants. He was the coolest, except he spoiled the third to last Breaking Bad episode for me by acting it out word for word and dissecting every minute detail. But then he bought a Stella and gave us a $100 dollar bill. Actually, he took the bill out of his pocket, lifted it above his head, then slammed it down on the bar and shouted 'BAM!!!' I am happy to still be a fan of his.

#18 I used to manage a cocktail bar on the west side of LA so we got a lot of celebrities, most of which were super cool. Some notable and very nice people: Owen Wilson, basically all of the original Avengers plus Anthony Mackie, Michael B. Jordan, Travis Fimmel, Adam Scott. All were super nice and tipped really well as far as I remember. Owen Wilson used to hang out after the bar was closed and do shots with us pretty regularly for a while. Fun times.

#19 Shaq got so mad at being ID’ed by our door guy that he threw a snowball into his face after he left, but otherwise was great and tipped well! He sucks at beer pong, though.



Carey Hart was just the sweetest guy, and his entourage was super cool and friendly as well.

#20 I have served several celebs most good, a few bad. Tommy Lee Jones was an absolute a*s. Lance Berkman was a horrible tipper. Gale Sayers was the nicest man imaginable. Same for Tim Duncan. He just wanted to be left alone to enjoy his meal which I absolutely respect. Nolan Ryan was completely unassuming. Tiffany Amber Thiessen and Hilary Swank were both so kind. It's nice to see they are mostly just nice, normal people.

#21 Catered the "wedding in MD" in Wedding Crashers. Fed some of the cast.

Christopher Walken- Fantastic guy, actually talks like that. Jane Seymour- Way more beautiful in person, didn't talk to her, heard she was polite though. Owen Wilson- Saw him, but didn't meet him. We were told not to approach or look at him. He looked angry the whole time, wasn't surprised he had a breakdown soon after that movie. Anyone that had any interactions with him said he's a Diva, and completely unreasonable. (Didn't see anyone else on the set, but wish I met Vince Vaughn and Bradley Cooper, but no luck)

Clint Eastwood- Nicest, most down to Earth guy.

Peyton Manning- Very nice, but prefers private entrance and private dining room (we sneak him in the back), doesn't like to be bothered, understandable.

Laurence Fishburn- He's strange, has gained a lot of weight, gets bigger every time we see him. He is friendly and engaging with black staff, but blatantly ignores all white staff. I dunno, he comes off as possibly racist.

I met 2 local news casters, Marty Bass and Richard Sher when I was a kid. Both nice, and both were pretty drunk. Lol

#22 Some guy in my section was a big YouTube personality. I didn't know him, but many of my coworkers recognized him and his new girlfriend.



They all insisted he's rich so I'll get a good tip.



He left me 0. So they all said they'll blast him in the comments for not tipping his server. Lmao.

#23 Charlie Sheen came in to the cafe I work in with one of his daughters. Super polite, tipped extremely well. 10/10 celebrity experience!

#24 Shaq came into my restaurant to pick up a couple of his buddies who had just ordered drinks. He just said, 'You ready?' to them and then put down $500 on the table for a $28 tab that wasn’t even his. That was a good night.

#25 Dez Bryant used to be one of my regulars out in Southlake before the restaurant closed, he’s a great guy. Treats everybody nicely, talked to me about hip hop and his college days, took pictures with everyone who asked, always tipped $100-$200 even if he only got one entree, and was just a cool dude.

#26 I waited tables in college at in bocca alupo - in the moth of the wolf - on mulberry st in little italy. Owned and run by the late johnny chacha. Johnny was a boxing promoter in the late 70s before he became a cafe owner. He managed an up and coming boxer named Tony Danza. So, when various Italian actors and other Italian celebs were in town, they would stop by.



Tommy Lasorda was pleasant - nothing really stands out. Tony Danza himself was great. Sat in my s****y sidewalk section - worst tips of any section - had one espresso and tipped me $20.



Next time he came in, when he was stuck in line for the mens room, i asked him “so, who really was the boss?” He gives me this look like he was surprised anyone could ask him that, goes “on the show?! Me!” And walks into the bathroom.



Devito and decaprio stiffed me.

#27 LeSean McCoy after he signed with the Eagles. He’s from our area and came in. I was a 16 year old busser at the time. Burger joint. He tipped $100 on $30 and had his 2 buddies tip $50 as well. Burgers, frys, onion rings, and drinks

#28 I waited on Brooks Robinson a long time ago. Super nice guy. A coworker of mine a few years back waited on Willow smith. She was super nice to her apparently and left a really good tip.

#29 Tampa here. Lots of comedians used to come through my old job, met Greg Fitzsimmons and Harlan Williams. Both super friendly. Fitzsimmons was a semi-regular of mine when he was in town and we had an easy banter, he let me answer his phone for him a few times and pretend to be his personal assistant.



Juliette Lewis came in once, but I honestly thought she was a street person at first because she was extremely disheveled and eating a hamburger while hopping around on headphones. She didn’t order anything, she just needed directions to the new Scientology center.



Another job I had, wrestlers used to come in a lot. I guess the most famous was Batista. He was really quiet but GIANT. He’d eat like a whole chicken himself. Great tipper.

#30 Joanne Worley of Laugh In fame is a b***h. Came in unannounced on a Saturday night during season. I was bussing and GM moved people to accommodate her 10-12 people. I was clearing and rewatering the table. One guy made a joke that I thought was funny and said something to him. Worley yelled from head of the table “you don’t talk to us, you serve”



Looked right at her, handed the water pitcher to another busser and ignored the table for the rest of there time. Any demand was relayed to someone else







Not quite the same but when in high school, I worked at a pharmacy. I was on front register and some lady came in and tried to write a check. Those had to be approved by pharmacist in the back. I couldn’t leave the front cause kids came in and tried to steal candy.



When I explained she would have to bring the purchase to the back, I got “Don’t you know who I am?”. Ummm….no I don’t and the pharmacist approves all checks. How the hell would a 16 year old know wtf Nina Simone was and what the hell is she doing in Groton, CT on a Wednesday back in 1977?

#31 A long time ago I worked at a place that was frequented by celebrities. I could tell 100 stories, but here is one that sticks with me.



Kathy Lee Gifford came in with her daughter and daughters BF (I think they were meeting for the first time). They were nice enough, no issue when greeting them. I later heard when going to their table a full conversation about how gay people choose to be gay and are going to hell because of it.



F**k that table and all their b******t.

#32 San Antonio area. George Strait was a gem. Didn’t even recognize him at first but he ate with his wife. If somebody didn’t point it out, I would’ve assumed it was a normal guy. Tommy Lee Jones has reputation of being a d!ck but didn’t give me any problems. All the Spurs were kind but yeah want to be left alone, they’re much taller in person too. Nicest was Ginobili, always brought his children in to eat. The weirdest one I just saw but didn’t wait on was Nancy Pelosi. Don’t know how she was but it took forever for her to get into the restaurant due to people crowding her.

#33 Wasn't a server but worked at a Kiosk at lax airport came into contact with a lot of celebrities . Rose mcgowan had me the most start struck I was a charmed superfan watched every episode and even recorded some she walked up all by herself . Soon as I saw her I almost passed out I couldn't believe it was her she asked if we had anymore turkey sandwiches I said no we didn't but I went in the back and made her one . She was so kind I asked for a autograph and told her how much of a huge fan I was of charmed she was so sweet "she said aww thank you honey" . I couldn't even think the entire rest of my shift after she left. Jordana Brewster was a sweetheart as well so gorgeous she bought a water and was so nice.

#34 I was a Starbucks barista in Boston in what feels like a past life now-- 20 years ago, actually. I also have little to no knowledge of movies and TV (I'm more into sports and music when it comes to pop culture) and have severe faceblindness.



I didn't even recognize Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. They came in one day when our espresso machine was down. They were disappointed they couldn't get their drinks, but incredibly nice and still bought a newspaper and a cookie before I walked out with them and directed them toward another Starbucks about two blocks away. I came back in and all my co-workers were staring at me with their jaw on the floor and a "DO YOU KNOW WHO THAT WAS?!" expression.



Sports broadcaster Joe Buck was on the phone before coming up and ordering but he answered my coworker's questions (she was a broadcast journalism major with me) about some of their equipment and such. I wrote to him for an autograph several years later and mentioned that, and he wrote a short note back thanking me for the latte.



k.d. lang was cool. I was about 90% certain of who she was, and then another customer said "Excuse me, has anyone told me you look like k.d. lang?" and she smiled and said "Yeah, that's me."



Drew Barrymore came in to use our bathroom. You could tell she just wanted to get in and get out without anyone noticing her, but she did stop for a photo with a customer who recognized her.



I think that the general consensus I see of "They just want to be treated like everyone else" is pretty accurate for most.

#35 I served Rashida Jones and Adam Scott. They were in town to speak at the local university. Both were SUPER nice. I'm a huge fan of Parks and Rec, so I was really nervous! Adam asked me about the history of one of our side dishes as a joke and I said something like, 'Well, potatoes originally came from Ireland...' and they laughed at my terrible joke, so I felt good. It was them and who I believed to be their publicists/teams, and Rashida and Adam paid and both tipped 30%!

#36 A friend waited on Morgan Freeman, John Goodman, and Steve Carell. At one point, Goodman pulled out a cigar, and without hesitation, she (the waitress) had a lit lighter waiting for him. He reached into his wallet and gave her $100 for that.

#37 Bartender here, iv served Avril Lavigne, Cuba gooding jr, Jamie Presley, Akon, Too Short, Wilmer valderrama, Gabrielle Union, and too many YouTuber/tiktokers to count. Im sure iv served other celebrities but those were the ones that came to mind.



In my experience big celebrities want to be treated like everyone else and left alone. They are easy to work with and tip well. The D list celebrities are often high maintenance and have a sense of entitlement.



The YouTube/tiktok celebrities tend to be nice too but sometimes bring a bad crowd.

#38 One day while i was a server in college I had to serve Betsy DeVos in 2018, so during the height of all the controversies against her and in the middle of the Trump presidency. It honestly felt surreal interacting with her. I’m personally anti-Trump so I also just couldn’t believe it was happening. But, I did my job and served her. Went home and told my roommates “y’all won’t believe this…” lol

#39 Ryan Leslie was awsome. The whole entourage he had with him, also great guys, awsome table to wait on. Tipped accordingly, just everythig perfect from the start to the end. This was the one international act. Besides him a couple of german celebs (I am from germany), all cool people, no a******s except one former football (I will not call it soccer) player. He used to be captain of a top tier club but from the lower ranks and he was pretty far from being a big shot, I can tell you that. By far not every football fan even knows his name. Yet he acted like he owned the f*****g place. He was kind of friends with the owner but not really. He had 2 faces. Face 1, the nice guy, coming in with a party of 3-4, having a tab of like 100-120 euros, tipping 10% (very good in germany) and just not being a very difficult guest, while also not taking up all of your time. Face 2, coming in with the bros and mostly also some chicks, party of 8-10, sometimes more, getting brutaly shitfaced, complaining about the prices even he gets discounts and free shots pretty often, being a all in all super jerk and stiffing you with a bill of like 800 Euro. And again to remind you what a f*****g nobody this a*****e is, if you are not a fan of the club he played for, there is a pretty big chance that you a)will not recognize the face and b) not even remember his name. Oh f**k it, if you want to look him up, it's Leon Andreasen, former captain of Hannover 96. Currently a second tier team but they were top tier until 2019. Honestly, the only waiters or waitresses who kind of liked him were huge push overs. You could p**s in their mouth if you were a little famous or know the owner pretty well.

#40 Bill Nye the Science Guy is very down-to-earth and a good tipper.

#41 I regularly served Tobey McGuire at my last job and he was really nice and tipped really well every time he came. He even remembered my name (and a lot of the other long term staff) and would always greet us really kindly and stay out of the way—wouldn’t make a fuss if the kitchen or bar were backed up. I also met Alex Skaarsgard at this same job and he was really nice too!

#42 I once served Jemaine from Flight of the Concordes at the bar where I worked. He didn’t even leave me a 1 cent tip… granted we were in New Zealand and you don’t tip there.

#43 i have served Carlos Santana, Dwyane Wade, Sandra Bullock, Emilio Estevez, Ceelo Green, and the $uicideBoy$



they were all nice except Ceelo. he still tipped well but was kind of an a*****e. Santana joked around with me a lot. Wade is the nicest dude ever. Bullock, Estevez, and $B seemed to just kinda wanna enjoy their meals in peace

#44 Used to work at the RSC in Stratford upon Avon. I met and served loads of people. Gandalf is a d**k! Very demanding diva. But I’ve met loads Patrick Stewart, David Tennent, Judi Dench. She was awesome. There are loads more that might be too British

#45 In Atlanta, many years ago, a placed I worked at had a very large patio with a bar next to a Barnes&Noble. A well-dressed lady came out of that B&N to sit at our bar, (you can clearly see the entrance) in-between lunch/dinner shifts. Upon closer inspection- Candace Bushnell. Had a great conversation, kept who she was quiet, and she was quite generous. Told everybody about it later for them all to freak out. I don't think anyone but me would have recognized her.

#46 I’m a server and a door girl in Hollywood. Separate locations. No problems with celebs at the restaurant. A cpl of months ago coworkers kept referring to this table as Macklemore, I thought just cause he’s wearing sweet pants and has some tattoos they were saying that …. lol it was him. A few in Hollywood. Andy d**k and Ron what’s his name have been banned for 5+ years. Jerks. Dave Navarro comes in a bit, is super cool. Many many more.

You get used to it here and treat them like regular ppl.

#47 I’ve served serval local (Denver area) celebs and people of note. Politicians, media folk, athletes… usually a pretty normal experience. No super huge tips or stiffs either. Favorite to wait on was Champ Bailey. Super cool and nice guy

#48 Ron Paul and his wife once came to the fine dining restaurant I managed back in my college town. He was speaking to the young republicans there or whatever. I hate everything that guy stands for, but to his credit, he and his whole entourage were unfailingly gracious while within our doors.

#49 Julian Edelman is a sweetheart. Used to come into my spot a decent amount. Very low key - you probably wouldn’t notice him unless you’re looking for him. Super chill, excellent tipper, very low maintenance. All around nice guy.

#50 The only celeb I’ve ever met is the drummer from Yes, not the original guy, but a replacement. He told me so himself. He was very nice, he tipped the bill, it was not a high bill to begin with. That band was from before my time, so I did not know who he was at first.

#51 Katy Perry was nice

#52 Sir Mix A Lot is a wonderful dude, Dave Matthews doesn’t buy cupcakes for his kids, and the Presidents of the United States of America are super nice.



I also met Chef Morimoto at his restaurant, got a pic, but he wouldn’t look at me when I talked to him. Kinda rude.

#53 Outside of DC, so a lot of politicians. Bernie Sanders loves our soup! I’ve commented this before but the absolute gem, Pat Collins is as wonderful in person as he is on the local news. If you know, you know.

#54 Worked in a nightclub in the early 90s and waited on Patrick swayze and didn't even know it at the time. 🤦



He was nice and friendly.

#55 I waited on Chris Bridges and his young daughter at Johnny Rockets in Atlanta. I didn't sweat them but my coworker kept saying Ludacris, Ludacris. He just wanted to have a Daddy and daughter day.

#56 Daniel Day-Lewis. He rode in on a motorcycle whole i was sun bathing and the other waitress got so nervous that she spilled soup all over his friend. I feel like her probably remembers the experience as well as i do

#57 I once worked at a Bob’s Big Boy in CA. Billy Bob Thornton was a regular at the counter at that time. He at that time was in a TV series with John Ritter. Hadn’t made it big yet like he would later. He left decent tips, and was friendly enough.



A coworker once waited on Aretha Franklin, said she didn’t tip. And one day, a limo dropped off a bunch of wild looking guys, turned out to be Motley Crue. (Before they hit it big). They left her an awesome tip.

#58 I used to work in a hotel across the street from our city's biggest venue. We'd get the occasional big act swinging through for a drink. I had Brian from the beach boys roll through, a few others ordered room service, bit my favorite interaction was shaggy. Dude came in after brunch and ordered some grub and mimosas... Apparently he is a "mimosa coniseur".

#59 I’ve never worked as a server, but I worked at the Phoenix Airport Hertz rent a car and saw most everyone that worth anything. Barack Obama came in when he was senator and was pretty cool to talk with (although I don’t generally like politicians). Probably my favorites was Sinbad the comedian (he was a frequent renter). Also I’m into auto racing and John Force was probably my favorite out of all that came through. Former Arizona governor Rose Moffit was another nice person to talk with. If I remember right, all tipped except the politicians.

#60 Sportscenter caster John Buccigross. He’s high maintenance with his food and drink and visits this town once every year. Hits on all the moderately attractive women. His entourage always picks up the tab; usually leaves around 20%. The price difference between here and LA is probably like 5x. Way taller than I ever thought he was.

#61 In Miami there was a novela star that would come in with his wife every week. I found out because one of my other tables pointed it out to me and asked me if i could ask him for a pic. I didnt feel comfortable so i didnt but at the end she showed me her phone smiling with a picture lol. served the guy two other times and he was super nice and tipped 20-22 percent each time.



also served some female pornstars once, i did not recognize them being gay myself but with an open kitchen it was the chef that recognized them and pointed it out lol.

#62 Took care of Bryce Harper before the haircut and the massive contract.



Came with his family, sat, didn’t say much and got a picture with him after the meal.

#63 I served Andrew Benintendi once. I never acknowledged who he was because he was out to lunch with his mom. They were nice and easy and he tipped well. Nothing outrageous, but slightly higher than normal.

#64 Warren Buffett don't tip at all

#65 In the South here. Had a couple local celebrities which are always cool. Served a couple NFL players in town, they were great. Mike Wolf (American Pickers) had a store down the road from us. Very chill. Had served the Christley Family. They were great. No camera crew, thank goodness.

#66 Bruce Springsteen + crew after a show in my hometown. Great guy!

#67 I once had to work with Belgian celebrities and we were not allowed to look at them or their eyes. Not talk to them or be in their presence.



Or you got fired.

#68 Ex server here in Canada, not a lot of celebs come to where I live but I served our mayor once and he tipped like s**t.