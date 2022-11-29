Since anyone could (and still can) say anything on the internet, people started challenging unbelievable and outlandish online claims with the phrase "pics or it didn't happen," shutting down many ridiculous discussions before they even begin.

But real life can be hard to comprehend, too. Especially if we're talking about long gone days. So in an attempt to forestall all the doubts and get right to chase, the Instagram account 'Library Of The Bizarre' shares images from the past first, and provides captions for them later.

People behind the account describe it as a "curated collection of the curious history of yonder years." And they're right on the money with those words.

#1

World War One Soldiers Paying Tribute To The Millions Of Donkeys, Horses, And Mules That Passed Away In The War

World War One Soldiers Paying Tribute To The Millions Of Donkeys, Horses, And Mules That Passed Away In The War

#2

Black Cat Open Casting Call For An Edgar Allen Poe Movie In 1961

Black Cat Open Casting Call For An Edgar Allen Poe Movie In 1961

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look at those old ladies in line checking out that woman walking by thinking she's all that. Well, she is, but still. Funny.

#3

Queen Genepil, The Last Queen Of Mongolia. 1920

Queen Genepil, The Last Queen Of Mongolia. 1920

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's amazing!! Did they model Queen Amadala after her?

#4

How Did You Think All These Pictures Were Taken? 1909

How Did You Think All These Pictures Were Taken? 1909

#5

Norte Dame Sandbagged During World War One

Norte Dame Sandbagged During World War One

the shy platypus from nextdoor
the shy platypus from nextdoor
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't it called Notre-Dame or am I missing something?

#6

Brazilian Girl Refusing To Shake Hands With Military Dictator João Figueiredo. This Photo Was Taken In 1979

Brazilian Girl Refusing To Shake Hands With Military Dictator João Figueiredo. This Photo Was Taken In 1979

#7

Soldiers Returning Home From World War 2. This Photo Was Taken In 1945

Soldiers Returning Home From World War 2. This Photo Was Taken In 1945

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And those 4 lonely lifeboats on the right...

#8

A Portrait Of Arctic Explorer Peter Freuchen And His Wife, Fashion Illustrator Dagmar Cohn. This Photo Was Taken In 1947

A Portrait Of Arctic Explorer Peter Freuchen And His Wife, Fashion Illustrator Dagmar Cohn. This Photo Was Taken In 1947

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's like "yeah, he wanted to dress up for this"

#9

Don't Forget To Cast Rituals With Your Friends (6ft. Apart, Please)! The Devil Rides Out, 1968

Don't Forget To Cast Rituals With Your Friends (6ft. Apart, Please)! The Devil Rides Out, 1968

Xenia Granados
Xenia Granados
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please consider sanitation next time you preform your rituals

#10

A Young Girl Trying To Cut A Sunbeam. This Picture Was Taken By Adam Diston In 1886

A Young Girl Trying To Cut A Sunbeam. This Picture Was Taken By Adam Diston In 1886

JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are there children in the next room and what are they doing? Is there a connection or was it by accident?

#11

A Portrait Of An Interesting Hair Style From 1894

A Portrait Of An Interesting Hair Style From 1894

#12

Horse Training By Félix Thiollier. Photo Taken In 1899

Horse Training By Félix Thiollier. Photo Taken In 1899

#13

Performance Art From The 1970s

Performance Art From The 1970s

Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Used to be art, nowadays everyone have many faces.

#14

School Girls In Gas Masks. World War 2

School Girls In Gas Masks. World War 2

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why oh why, am i hearing Pink Floid in my head right now....

#15

Roland, A 4,000 Pound Elephant Seal, Getting A Bath From His Handler At The Berlin Zoo. This Photo Was Taken In 1930

Roland, A 4,000 Pound Elephant Seal, Getting A Bath From His Handler At The Berlin Zoo. This Photo Was Taken In 1930

Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"A little more to the right. Aaahhhh."

#16

A Small Girl Balances On Her Mother’s Hand In Pittsburgh . Taken In The Mid-1900s

A Small Girl Balances On Her Mother's Hand In Pittsburgh . Taken In The Mid-1900s

#17

Mr. Rogers Invites A Black Officer To His Show And Asked If He Wanted To Cool His Feet Off In His Mini-Pool

Mr. Rogers Invites A Black Officer To His Show And Asked If He Wanted To Cool His Feet Off In His Mini-Pool

With heavy discrimination still a reality for most black members of society, Fred Rogers took a stand against racial inequality with this simple, yet heartwarming gesture.

#18

An Italian Monk Wearing A Funeral Mask, Circa 1892

An Italian Monk Wearing A Funeral Mask, Circa 1892

Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is the box for collecting souls ^^ ?

#19

In The Late 1930s, Budapest Tried To Combat Their High Suicide Rates By Enacting A “Smile Club”: A Club That Taught People To Smile

In The Late 1930s, Budapest Tried To Combat Their High Suicide Rates By Enacting A "Smile Club": A Club That Taught People To Smile

#20

“Do Not Buy Where You Will Not Be Hired.” - North Carolina, 1960

"Do Not Buy Where You Will Not Be Hired." - North Carolina, 1960

#21

This Photo Shows The Inside Of An Airplane In 1930

This Photo Shows The Inside Of An Airplane In 1930

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got on to a teeny tiny connecting plane from somewhere in Pennsylvania to somewhere in Connecticut and I'll be damned if there were more than 8 plastic lawn chairs and chickens in the back. This was 1999. I went because my mom made me go with her on her budget trip back East. Good times.

#22

A Man Browses The Books In The Public Library Of Cincinnati. It Was Demolished In 1955

A Man Browses The Books In The Public Library Of Cincinnati. It Was Demolished In 1955

thurayyat
thurayyat
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who was the Philistine who ordered it to be demolished?

#23

San Francisco’s Iconic Cliff House, Before It Was Destroyed By A Fire In 1907

San Francisco's Iconic Cliff House, Before It Was Destroyed By A Fire In 1907

#24

A Female Samurai Warrior, 19th Century

A Female Samurai Warrior, 19th Century

eleni
eleni
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

pretty samurai warrior!

#25

A Victorian Home Being Moved By Boat In Tiburon, California, In 1957

A Victorian Home Being Moved By Boat In Tiburon, California, In 1957

the shy platypus from nextdoor
the shy platypus from nextdoor
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would just leave it there and life on the boat forever :)

#26

The 1944 Eruption Of Mount Vesuvius

The 1944 Eruption Of Mount Vesuvius

#27

Anti-Drinking Public Service Announcement From The Early 1900s

Anti-Drinking Public Service Announcement From The Early 1900s

#28

Helmet Testing In The Year 1912

Helmet Testing In The Year 1912

Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get a strong "hold my beer" vibe from this one :-)

#29

Two Children Ignoring The Artwork At The San Francisco Museum Of Art

Two Children Ignoring The Artwork At The San Francisco Museum Of Art

Rowlie
Rowlie
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Art is in the eye of the beholder'

#30

In The Summer Of 1933, A Man Named A.l. Khan Was Fishing With His Friends Off The Coast Of New Jersey When He Landed This 20 Ft. Long, 5,000 Lb. Manta Ray

In The Summer Of 1933, A Man Named A.l. Khan Was Fishing With His Friends Off The Coast Of New Jersey When He Landed This 20 Ft. Long, 5,000 Lb. Manta Ray

It took him, his friends, and the coast guard almost three hours to wrestle this monster of a fish onto their boat.

Aldhissla VargTimmen
Aldhissla VargTimmen
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's humanity for you... See something majestuous and amazing? We should kill it... :'(

12
#31

A Policeman In Daytime Directing Traffic During The "Great Smog Of London". This Photo Was Taken In 1952

A Policeman In Daytime Directing Traffic During The "Great Smog Of London". This Photo Was Taken In 1952

#32

A Boy’s Reaction To Seeing A Television Screen For The Very First Time. This Photo Was Taken In 1948

A Boy's Reaction To Seeing A Television Screen For The Very First Time. This Photo Was Taken In 1948

Ray McArdle
Ray McArdle
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the bible authors could see a smartphone, this is how they would react. They would also ditch their gods.

#33

Marilyn Monroe And A Funhouse Mirror, 1950

Marilyn Monroe And A Funhouse Mirror, 1950

waddles
waddles
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

somehow she is still stunning

#34

"The Ghost Of Bernadette Soubirous", 1890

"The Ghost Of Bernadette Soubirous", 1890

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also known as Saint Bernadette of Lourdes. She experienced Marian apparitions of a "young lady" who asked for a chapel to be built at the nearby cave-grotto at Massabielle. The Marian shrine at Lourdes became a major pilgrimage site, attracting over five million pilgrims of all denominations each year. Bernadette Soubirous was canonized by Pope Pius XI in 1933

#35

Haruo Nakajima And Momoko Kochi On The Set Of Godzilla, 1954

Haruo Nakajima And Momoko Kochi On The Set Of Godzilla, 1954

Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Woaw, this woman is gigantic !!!

#36

The Azores Is In Archipelago Made Up Of Nine Volcanic Islands In The North Atlantic Ocean

The Azores Is In Archipelago Made Up Of Nine Volcanic Islands In The North Atlantic Ocean

The Azorean Hood is a traditional garment worn by the locals of this secluded location up until the 1930s. Here are a few pictures of this strange outfit!

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We'll I bet THEIR skin looks amazing.

#37

Two Friends Who Can’t Keep Their Eyes Off Each Other In The Early 1900s

Two Friends Who Can't Keep Their Eyes Off Each Other In The Early 1900s

#38

A Chicken Costume From The Early 20th Century

A Chicken Costume From The Early 20th Century

#39

Tibetan Shaman Wearing A Citipati Skull Mask

Tibetan Shaman Wearing A Citipati Skull Mask

Rowlie
Rowlie
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks like someone excavated Mickey's grave

#40

A Man Night Fishing Off The Coast Of Hawaii, 1948

A Man Night Fishing Off The Coast Of Hawaii, 1948

#41

In The 1960s, Bars In Istanbul Would Hire Someone To Carry Drunk People Back To Their Homes In Baskets

In The

Janina Prado
Janina Prado
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The prototype for taxis, Uber, & Lyft.

#42

The Unbroken Seal On King Tutankhamen’s Tomb, Which Stayed Untouched For 3,245 Years Before Being Excavated In 1922

The Unbroken Seal On King Tutankhamen’s Tomb, Which Stayed Untouched For 3,245 Years Before Being Excavated In 1922

Apachebathmat
Apachebathmat
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I visited I overheard a tourist say “huh? My bathroom is bigger than this, poor guy” that was over 20 years ago and it still makes me laugh

#43

People Wearing Face-Masks During The Spanish Flu Epidemic In The 1920s

People Wearing Face-Masks During The Spanish Flu Epidemic In The 1920s

the shy platypus from nextdoor
the shy platypus from nextdoor
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A nose! I can see a nose! (I just had to look up if nose is really the right word because it suddenly seemed so weird to me xD (I'm not a native speaker))

#44

Children On A Spiral Staircase In The Newly Built Children’s Library In Clamart, France. Photo Taken In 1965 By Martine Franck

Children On A Spiral Staircase In The Newly Built Children’s Library In Clamart, France. Photo Taken In 1965 By Martine Franck

#45

A Performance At The Théâtre Du Mouvement In France, 1985

A Performance At The Théâtre Du Mouvement In France, 1985

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just so you know, Théâtre du Mouvement is not about theater or acting. It's a company dedidcated to exploring performance art / contemporary mime / theatricality of movement and the art of gesture and was founded by Claire Heggen and Yves Marc

#46

The Original Michelin Tire Man, 1926

The Original Michelin Tire Man, 1926

Jason
Jason
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks how I feel after Thanksgiving

#47

The Ornate Skeletons Of Rome's Capuchin Crypt. This Crypt Contains The Remains Of 4,000 Different Individuals. This Photo Was Taken Around 1900

The Ornate Skeletons Of Rome's Capuchin Crypt. This Crypt Contains The Remains Of 4,000 Different Individuals. This Photo Was Taken Around 1900

max and the expresso
max and the expresso
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the capuchin monks may have named the drink capachino due to the colouration of their outfits. I may be wrong however.

#48

Parisian Woman With Her Cat In Her Cannabis Garden, 1910

Parisian Woman With Her Cat In Her Cannabis Garden, 1910

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is there a small corner of the garden dedicated to catnip so they can both get their fix?

#49

Nikola Tesla Sitting In His Laboratory With His “Magnifying Transmitter”, December 1899

Nikola Tesla Sitting In His Laboratory With His “Magnifying Transmitter”, December 1899

Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not crazy he said while playing with fire in a wooden shed ... On a serious note though, he was such an interesting and intelligently inspirational guy!

#50

Unpacking The Head Of The Statue Of Liberty, 1885

Unpacking The Head Of The Statue Of Liberty, 1885

#51

A Photo Of A Japanese Samurai Archer Taken In 1870

A Photo Of A Japanese Samurai Archer Taken In 1870

#52

New York City Construction Workers

New York City Construction Workers

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The very image of fearlessness!

#53

A Woman Wearing A Crab Hat At The League Of Women Voters Convention In 1958. Photo By Robert W. Kelley

A Woman Wearing A Crab Hat At The League Of Women Voters Convention In 1958. Photo By Robert W. Kelley

max and the expresso
max and the expresso
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they say fashoin is a modern invention.

#54

Sunbeams In Grand Central Station

Sunbeams In Grand Central Station

Philly Bob Squires
Philly Bob Squires
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't think you can even see this anymore due to build up around it.

#55

Anti-British Propaganda From Japan, 1941

Anti-British Propaganda From Japan, 1941

Rowlie
Rowlie
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WC means toilet in some languages

#56

Don’t Mess With Granny

Don’t Mess With Granny

waddles
waddles
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this reminds me of the studios on Scratch.mit.edu “Don’t” “Mess” “With” “Grandma” with corresponding pictures, follow them in the right order and nobody’s messing with grandma

#57

Maurice Maeterlinck's "The Blue Bird" Performance In Moscow Art Theatre, 1908

Maurice Maeterlinck's "The Blue Bird" Performance In Moscow Art Theatre, 1908

#58

What You’re Looking At Is The Very First Known Permanent Photograph

What You’re Looking At Is The Very First Known Permanent Photograph

In the 1820s, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce set up a device called a ‘camera obscura’, which projected scenes illuminated by sunlight, and positioned it outside his studio window in France. The image was cast on a specially treated pewter plate that produced a copy of the buildings outside.

#59

A French Women Pours Cider For A British Gunner In Lisieux, France, 22 August 1944

A French Women Pours Cider For A British Gunner In Lisieux, France, 22 August 1944