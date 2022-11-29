‘Library Of The Bizarre’ Is An Account That Shares Interesting And Odd Historical Pictures (127 Pics)
Since anyone could (and still can) say anything on the internet, people started challenging unbelievable and outlandish online claims with the phrase "pics or it didn't happen," shutting down many ridiculous discussions before they even begin.
But real life can be hard to comprehend, too. Especially if we're talking about long gone days. So in an attempt to forestall all the doubts and get right to chase, the Instagram account 'Library Of The Bizarre' shares images from the past first, and provides captions for them later.
People behind the account describe it as a "curated collection of the curious history of yonder years." And they're right on the money with those words.
World War One Soldiers Paying Tribute To The Millions Of Donkeys, Horses, And Mules That Passed Away In The War
Black Cat Open Casting Call For An Edgar Allen Poe Movie In 1961
Queen Genepil, The Last Queen Of Mongolia. 1920
How Did You Think All These Pictures Were Taken? 1909
Norte Dame Sandbagged During World War One
Brazilian Girl Refusing To Shake Hands With Military Dictator João Figueiredo. This Photo Was Taken In 1979
Soldiers Returning Home From World War 2. This Photo Was Taken In 1945
A Portrait Of Arctic Explorer Peter Freuchen And His Wife, Fashion Illustrator Dagmar Cohn. This Photo Was Taken In 1947
Don't Forget To Cast Rituals With Your Friends (6ft. Apart, Please)! The Devil Rides Out, 1968
A Young Girl Trying To Cut A Sunbeam. This Picture Was Taken By Adam Diston In 1886
A Portrait Of An Interesting Hair Style From 1894
Horse Training By Félix Thiollier. Photo Taken In 1899
Performance Art From The 1970s
School Girls In Gas Masks. World War 2
Roland, A 4,000 Pound Elephant Seal, Getting A Bath From His Handler At The Berlin Zoo. This Photo Was Taken In 1930
A Small Girl Balances On Her Mother’s Hand In Pittsburgh . Taken In The Mid-1900s
Mr. Rogers Invites A Black Officer To His Show And Asked If He Wanted To Cool His Feet Off In His Mini-Pool
With heavy discrimination still a reality for most black members of society, Fred Rogers took a stand against racial inequality with this simple, yet heartwarming gesture.
An Italian Monk Wearing A Funeral Mask, Circa 1892
In The Late 1930s, Budapest Tried To Combat Their High Suicide Rates By Enacting A “Smile Club”: A Club That Taught People To Smile
“Do Not Buy Where You Will Not Be Hired.” - North Carolina, 1960
This Photo Shows The Inside Of An Airplane In 1930
A Man Browses The Books In The Public Library Of Cincinnati. It Was Demolished In 1955
San Francisco’s Iconic Cliff House, Before It Was Destroyed By A Fire In 1907
A Female Samurai Warrior, 19th Century
A Victorian Home Being Moved By Boat In Tiburon, California, In 1957
The 1944 Eruption Of Mount Vesuvius
Anti-Drinking Public Service Announcement From The Early 1900s
Helmet Testing In The Year 1912
Two Children Ignoring The Artwork At The San Francisco Museum Of Art
In The Summer Of 1933, A Man Named A.l. Khan Was Fishing With His Friends Off The Coast Of New Jersey When He Landed This 20 Ft. Long, 5,000 Lb. Manta Ray
It took him, his friends, and the coast guard almost three hours to wrestle this monster of a fish onto their boat.
A Policeman In Daytime Directing Traffic During The "Great Smog Of London". This Photo Was Taken In 1952
A Boy’s Reaction To Seeing A Television Screen For The Very First Time. This Photo Was Taken In 1948
Marilyn Monroe And A Funhouse Mirror, 1950
"The Ghost Of Bernadette Soubirous", 1890
Also known as Saint Bernadette of Lourdes. She experienced Marian apparitions of a "young lady" who asked for a chapel to be built at the nearby cave-grotto at Massabielle. The Marian shrine at Lourdes became a major pilgrimage site, attracting over five million pilgrims of all denominations each year. Bernadette Soubirous was canonized by Pope Pius XI in 1933
Haruo Nakajima And Momoko Kochi On The Set Of Godzilla, 1954
The Azores Is In Archipelago Made Up Of Nine Volcanic Islands In The North Atlantic Ocean
The Azorean Hood is a traditional garment worn by the locals of this secluded location up until the 1930s. Here are a few pictures of this strange outfit!
Two Friends Who Can’t Keep Their Eyes Off Each Other In The Early 1900s
A Chicken Costume From The Early 20th Century
Tibetan Shaman Wearing A Citipati Skull Mask
A Man Night Fishing Off The Coast Of Hawaii, 1948
In The 1960s, Bars In Istanbul Would Hire Someone To Carry Drunk People Back To Their Homes In Baskets
The Unbroken Seal On King Tutankhamen’s Tomb, Which Stayed Untouched For 3,245 Years Before Being Excavated In 1922
People Wearing Face-Masks During The Spanish Flu Epidemic In The 1920s
Children On A Spiral Staircase In The Newly Built Children’s Library In Clamart, France. Photo Taken In 1965 By Martine Franck
A Performance At The Théâtre Du Mouvement In France, 1985
The Original Michelin Tire Man, 1926
The Ornate Skeletons Of Rome's Capuchin Crypt. This Crypt Contains The Remains Of 4,000 Different Individuals. This Photo Was Taken Around 1900
Parisian Woman With Her Cat In Her Cannabis Garden, 1910
Nikola Tesla Sitting In His Laboratory With His “Magnifying Transmitter”, December 1899
Unpacking The Head Of The Statue Of Liberty, 1885
A Photo Of A Japanese Samurai Archer Taken In 1870
New York City Construction Workers
A Woman Wearing A Crab Hat At The League Of Women Voters Convention In 1958. Photo By Robert W. Kelley
Sunbeams In Grand Central Station
Anti-British Propaganda From Japan, 1941
Maurice Maeterlinck's "The Blue Bird" Performance In Moscow Art Theatre, 1908
What You’re Looking At Is The Very First Known Permanent Photograph
In the 1820s, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce set up a device called a ‘camera obscura’, which projected scenes illuminated by sunlight, and positioned it outside his studio window in France. The image was cast on a specially treated pewter plate that produced a copy of the buildings outside.