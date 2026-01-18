ADVERTISEMENT

Some villains are obviously evil. Others… maybe not. In this poll, we’ve collected 24 of the most iconic movie and TV villains. Your task is simple, but morally tricky: decide if each character was truly evil, or just a product of their circumstances.

Your votes will reveal how you see morality in the most complicated of characters. Are you harsh, forgiving, or somewhere in between? Scroll, think carefully, and cast your votethese villains aren’t always what they seem.

#1

Harry Potter (2001-2011) - Often seen as Harry Potter’s bully and rival, Draco Malfoy is cruel and arrogant, but also shaped by family pressure and expectations.

Character Draco Malfoy with pale hair and dark clothing

nathbp1
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 22 minutes ago

Brought up to practically be a n**i.

1
    #2

    Game Of Thrones (2011-2019) - Manipulative and ruthless, Cersei Lannister will destroy anyone who threatens her power or her children.

    Woman with braided blonde hair and ornate necklace in medieval-style dress

    #3

    Breaking Bad (2008-2013) - A teacher turned drug kingpin, Walter White commits crimes and murders while insisting he’s doing it for his family.

    A bald man with glasses and a goatee wearing a brown jacket under clear sky

    #4

    Marvel Cinematic Universe (2012-2019) - Believing overpopulation will destroy the universe, Thanos wipes out half of all life to restore “balance.”

    Thanos from Avengers in battle scene

    #5

    The Dark Knight (2008) - A chaos-driven criminal, the Joker believes society’s rules are fragile illusions.

    The Joker with white face paint and red lips

    #6

    The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003) - Once innocent, Gollum is twisted by an obsession with the One Ring over centuries of isolation.

    Gollum with wide blue eyes in a dark setting

    #7

    The Godfather ((1972) - Once determined to avoid crime, Michael Corleone slowly becomes the ruthless head of a criminal empire.

    A man in a black suit and red tie sitting at a table with drinks

    kerryfletcher
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Circumstances. Fredo was not cut out for it and sonny died. It was him or the family is done for.

    #8

    Spider-Man (2002) - A brilliant scientist fractured by dangerous experiments, the Green Goblin became violently ambitious and cruel.

    Green Goblin in a dark mask and armor pointing finger

    #9

    Watchmen (2009) - A vigilante with a rigid moral code, Rorschach refuses to compromise even to save lives.

    Rorschach from Watchmen wearing a fedora and trench coat

    #10

    A Clockwork Orange (1971) - Known as a violent delinquent who delighted in cruelty, Alex DeLarge was later forced into psychological “rehabilitation.”

    Young man with blue eyes wearing a black bowler hat and white shirt

    #11

    Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) - Ed Rooney becomes obsessed with catching one student skipping school, even if it means lying and breaking his own rules.

    Man in a suit

    kerryfletcher
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    It was about a day off. It's fun.

    #12

    Wall Street (1987) - Gordon Gekko builds an empire by convincing people that greed isn’t a flaw - it’s a virtue.

    Actor in a suit speaking into a microphone

    #13

    Cruel Intentions (1999) - Kathryn Merteuil treats relationships like chess pieces and emotions like leverage.

    Young woman with dark hair in school uniform, looking thoughtfully into a mirror

    #14

    The Sopranos (1999-2007) - Tony Soprano goes to therapy while ordering violence to protect his family and his business.

    Man in a dark suit and tie smirking in a dimly lit room

    #15

    That 70's Show (1998-2006) - Red Forman rules his household through criticism, pressure, and “tough love.”

    A middle-aged man in a kitchen with arms crossed

    #16

    Die Hard (1988) - Hans Gruber stages a terrorist attack under the cover of political messaging to carry out a high-end heist.

    Close-up of two famous villains in a dark setting

    michaelpadilla338
    Michael P.
    Michael P.
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Hans Gruber and his brother Simon (in the third film) are just pretending to be terrorists carrying out a heist. Politics is a just a front to their agenda. Even Hans questions himself when one of the hostages calls him a terrorist.

    #17

    Psycho (1960) - Norman Bates presents himself as kind and vulnerable while hiding a violent reality he barely understands himself.

    Close-up of a man with a sinister smile

    #18

    The Matrix (1999) - Agent Smith seeks to erase humanity to “free” both humans and machines from a system he sees as a prison.

    Man in black suit and sunglasses sitting at table with folder

    #19

    Training Day (2001) - Alonzo Harris bends the law at every turn, claiming only dirty hands can keep the streets clean.

    Close-up of a man with glasses and a chain necklace

    #20

    12 Years a Slave (2013) - Edwin Epps rules through terror, convinced that absolute control is both natural and necessary.

    Close-up of a man with red hair and beard

    #21

    No Country for Old Men (2007) - Anton Chigurh follows an unbreakable personal code that treats life and death as a matter of chance.

    Man with dark hair and serious expression in a dimly lit room

    #22

    John Doe: Vigilante (2014) - John Doe engineers his crimes as moral lessons meant to expose society’s sins through fear and spectacle.

    Man in orange prison jumpsuit speaking in a dark room

    #23

    Harry Potter (2001-2011) - Lord Voldemort seeks to reshape the world by eliminating those he considers weak, believing only the powerful deserve to lead.

    Lord Voldemort holding a wand outside a dark castle

    #24

    Frankenstein (2025) - Dr. Frankenstein, shaped by a childhood of loss, betrayal and neglect, grows obsessed with defying the natural limits of life, claiming that the pursuit of knowledge justifies his experiments - even when they harm others.

    Man with curly hair and intense expression in dimly lit room

