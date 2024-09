ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt from my kickstarter comic book, an autobiographical fantasy story. It’s based on the true story of my grandparents’ life and their eternal connection forged in love, chronicling their arduous quest to keep their family safe through war and persecution, with an exodus from Vietnam to settle in the UK, while also telling the Vietnamese creation story of the dragon king.

Lao-Tzu and Linh fall in love, but he’s got an assortment of bad habits that are holding him back from becoming the family man he could be…

If you enjoy the story please support it on the kickstarter link below. I have loads of awesome rewards awaiting!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/eyeforaneyecomic/the-view-of-the-phoenix-trees

More info: kickstarter.com

Alternative cover

Share icon

Main Cover

Share icon

Page 12

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Page 13

Share icon

Page 14 + 15

Share icon

Page 16

Share icon

Page 17

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Page 18

Share icon

Page 19

Share icon

Page 20

Share icon

Page 21

Share icon

Page 22

Share icon