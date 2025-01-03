Pet Groomer Who Works For Free To Help Neglected Animals Reveals “Sad Truth” About Owners

ADVERTISEMENT

“The amount of neglect we see every day is truly heartbreaking,” says Vanessa De Prophetis, famous pet groomer and host of the Youtube channel Girl With the Dogs.

Since it was first created on November 12, 2020, Vanessa’s platform has grown to an impressive 2.83 million subscribers and approximately 10 million views each month.

Highlights Vanessa does more than just grooming, helping neglected pets for free, aiming to turn their lives around.

Half of Vanessa's clients suffered from abandonment by their owners. Either willingly, or for lack of knowledge.

Her YouTube channel, Girl With the Dogs, aims to educate and entertain, and has become a major ally of charities and rescue centers.

While her hilarious encounters with dogs and cats are adored by her audience, the YouTuber has found a way to turn her platform into a powerful avenue for helping animals in need.

Despite the fulfillment that she gets out of her work, Vanessa admits there are significant challenges, particularly when it comes to owners who neglect their pets’ health.

“I’ve seen animals suffering from chronic ear infections at every grooming session, matted fur consistently, skin infections repeatedly, ingrown nails at each visit, escalating obesity, frequent eye infections, and rotten teeth and gums every single time.”

In this Bored Panda exclusive, the one and only Girl With the Dogs shared the highs and lows of her inspiring journey, from grooming the cuddliest of pets to saving the most mistreated—all for free.

Over the years, she discovered that half of her furry clients were suffering from some form of abandonment, with owners refusing to take responsibility

For Vanessa, who has become deeply attuned to the suffering of animals, perhaps her biggest frustration at work is having to mend the damage done by owners refusing to invest in veterinary care.

“Throughout the years, I have groomed countless dogs and cats that arrive with untreated health problems due to their owners’ inaction,” she explained.

While some owners are aware of their pet’s condition, Vanessa explains that most lack proper knowledge on how to make sure their animals are healthy and thriving. “It’s one of the reasons I create content,” she said.

Vanessa explained how some conditions are often not immediately visible, and many owners overlook them, “but your pet groomer notices these problems, and it’s absolutely heartbreaking to witness,” she added.

“The sad truth? This was nearly half my clientele for over a decade.”

Vanessa De Prophetis, the Girl With the Dogs, has dedicated her life to helping neglected animals that have been abandoned or mistreated by owners

“I’ve always been passionate about animals,” Vanessa said, celebrating the 12th anniversary of her grooming career, which started in 2012 when she quit being a hairdresser to study pet grooming.

The 32-year-old was always aware of the needs of animals, dreaming of becoming a veterinarian since she was a child. However, as she matured, she realized she wanted to help pets straight away rather than undergo a decade of formal education.

Vanessa kickstarted her grooming business in 2013, but little did she know how difficult her chosen path would be. The happiness of working with pets came with a great deal of heartbreak, as she had to see first-hand the devastating effects that abandonment and neglect can have on animals.

Considering knowledge to be the source of the problem, Vanessa decided to close her grooming business and dedicate her time to entertaining and educating viewers on Youtube

Unable to just continue grooming without making a difference, she decided to start her YouTube channel in order to both entertain and educate users as to how to properly take care of their beloved animals.

However, this added extra pressure to her already busy schedule. “At first, juggling both roles was incredibly tiring. I operated my pet grooming business from Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 6 PM,” she recounted, revealing how she worked on as many as 15 pets each day.

Her work didn’t end there, as after her shift, she dedicated her evenings to editing content, and any time that could’ve been spent resting on weekends was used to work on clients specifically for filming.

“For nearly two years, my life revolved entirely around work,” she stated, which led her to make the difficult decision of closing the grooming business for good and concentrating exclusively on content creation.

“Now, I groom one or two pets a day, and every session is filmed for content.”

Vanessa has become known for dealing with “impossible pets” that no other groomer would work on, and she does it all for free

Her decision transformed her work into much more than just a pet grooming service; it was also a way to give back to the community.

The extra time allowed Vanessa to target the pets that no other groomer would dare to work on.

From large dogs with lots of fur that take a long time to groom to nightmare cats with behavioral problems that could pose a real danger to an untrained caretaker. Nothing is impossible for the Girl With the Dogs.

“Grooming animals that may have been rejected by other salons due to their aggressive behavior can be incredibly fulfilling. I dedicate the entire day to working with them, providing breaks, and finding the safest ways to groom them effectively,” she explained.

Vanessa also chooses to work with various breeds of cats and dogs, aiming to feature as many of them as possible to educate owners on their needs, temperament, and care routines.

“This allows me to delve into the specifics of each breed, discuss the type of family that would suit them best, and ultimately educate prospective dog owners to make informed and thoughtful decisions when selecting their future pets,” she added.

Over the years, her channel has become one of the most important backers of several charities in her area, helping pets get proper care and loving homes

Supporting herself exclusively through the ad revenue generated by her videos, Vanessa offers all of her grooming services at no cost whatsoever.

“As a result, many individuals who might have previously avoided grooming their pets due to expense can now provide their furry friends with the care they deserve, all without any cost to them,” she explained.

Vanessa is further helping her childhood dream come true by closely collaborating with local charities and pet rescue organizations in her area.

“Whenever they encounter an animal in extremely poor coat condition, they reach out to me. I prioritize my schedule to assist these animals in need,” she stated.

“This not only alleviates the pain and suffering of rescue animals due to their matted coats but also raises awareness for the rescues and shelters,” Vanessa continued, explaining how her work results in hundreds of thousands of dollars being raised for the featured shelters.

Animals showcased in her videos are also more likely to find loving homes, with the pets groomed by her receiving hundreds of applications at their respective rescue centers.

Her most heartbreaking case involved Angel, an abandoned dog whose matting left her unrecognizable and unable to walk

Vanessa also shared with Bored Panda one of the most impactful sessions of her long career.

The dog, Angel, arrived in her care with one of the most brutal and extreme cases of neglect ever to be featured on her channel.

The video, uploaded on December 16, 2024, starts with what can only be described as an indecipherable mess of hair, dirt, and lumps with a scared and traumatized dog in extreme pain underneath.

“She had been abandoned at railroad tracks and discovered by a passerby. When she arrived at the shelter, her matting was so extreme that it was impossible to identify her front from her back,” Vanessa recounted.

“The pain and suffering she experienced were immense. She was heavily matted and overgrown, with her nails embedded in her paw pads, and she was soaked in urine and feces, making it impossible for her to walk,” she added.

The herculean task took the groomer more than two and a half hours, but the change in Angel’s demeanor was “almost immediate.” Vanessa’s help allowed the dog to walk again just a few days after she was shaved and cleaned.

Vanessa hosts regular charity events for her community in Niagara Falls, Canada. The next event will be held on January 26

While Vanessa’s journey from pet groomer to social media star is inspiring in and of itself, her commitment to giving back is what truly sets her apart.

Whether it’s grooming a neglected animal for free or raising funds for shelters, Vanessa continues to use her platform to make a real difference in the lives of countless pets.

For the Youtuber, none of this would have been possible without the help of her viewers, who, over the years, have allowed her to fulfill her childhood dream of fully dedicating herself to helping animals as a volunteer.

“The viewers of my content have given me the invaluable gift of time,” she stated.

The Girl With the Dogs will be holding a charity event for her local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) on January 26th. Those interested in attending can head to Greg Frewin Theatre in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

The event is set to run for only two hours, starting at 2 pm, and will showcase dogs and cats dressed up for a fun fashion show, as well as a magic show by Greg Frewin himself. Tickets can be purchased using this link.

The show will be streamed live on Vanessa’s YouTube channel, allowing people to donate to the event online.

“You have the kindest soul.” Vanessa’s content continues to move her audience, motivating them to take better care of their furry companions

