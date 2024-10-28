Neighbor Takes In Dog After Family Abandons It For 6 Months, They Claim It Was “Stolen”

ADVERTISEMENT

There are few things more heartbreaking than seeing an animal abandoned by its owners. And yet, it still happens more often than we’d like to think.

The family in this Reddit story left their dog tied up in the backyard with just a little food and water before moving away without saying a word. Thankfully, a compassionate neighbor stepped in, rescued the pet, and gave it a loving home. But now, six months later, the original owners have returned, accusing the neighbor of theft and demanding the dog back.

A kind woman saved a dog her neighbors abandoned in their backyard and gave it a new home

Image credits: Blue Bird / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Now, six months later, the owners have returned and are demanding that she hand the dog back

Image credits: Vera Arsic / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anonymous

Most commenters were eager to support the woman and were relieved that the dog was now in good hands

However, one user felt she was at fault for not reporting it to animal control right away