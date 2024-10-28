Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Neighbor Takes In Dog After Family Abandons It For 6 Months, They Claim It Was “Stolen”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Neighbor Takes In Dog After Family Abandons It For 6 Months, They Claim It Was "Stolen"

There are few things more heartbreaking than seeing an animal abandoned by its owners. And yet, it still happens more often than we’d like to think.

The family in this Reddit story left their dog tied up in the backyard with just a little food and water before moving away without saying a word. Thankfully, a compassionate neighbor stepped in, rescued the pet, and gave it a loving home. But now, six months later, the original owners have returned, accusing the neighbor of theft and demanding the dog back.

A kind woman saved a dog her neighbors abandoned in their backyard and gave it a new home

Image credits: Blue Bird / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Now, six months later, the owners have returned and are demanding that she hand the dog back

Image credits: Vera Arsic / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anonymous

Most commenters were eager to support the woman and were relieved that the dog was now in good hands

However, one user felt she was at fault for not reporting it to animal control right away

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP was a wonderful human being who did the right thing. The neighbors are lower than something you would step in on the sidewalk. It would be concerning to contact your local authorities and then find out that legally the original owners are in the right and you'd still have to give the dog up. More than likely the neighbors will adopt another dog because it's so inexpensive to get one ( if you don't plan on caring for them properly.) sadly, the neighbors will treat the next dog as expendable. I wouldn't even leave a house plant alone and unattended if I had to "leave town quickly for personal matters". I hope OP had the forethought to take out a phone and record what she saw when she rescued the dog. Document everything people. Always take photos and videos that shows when something is wrong, you might need them later. I hope op and Buddy have a wonderful life together and that the neighbors never own another pet again.

laugh avatar
Laugh or not
Laugh or not
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While NTA in any way, form or shape, OP should have reported the issue to the police or animal control and told them the dog is abandoned and they volunteer to take him in. It would have been proof that the former neighbours relinquished ownership of the dog and cover OP's behind.

gbono avatar
G Bono
G Bono
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the neighbors really thought it was theft, they would talk to the police and not the neighbors. I'm surprised the neighbors did not accuse the OP of being selfish because that seems to be the word of the decade, but usually used by the entitled when they're making unreasonable demands instead of simple requests

