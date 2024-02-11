ADVERTISEMENT

One more year has passed and so Singles Awareness Day, also known as Valentine’s Day, is finally here. During this time, the internet gets bombarded by pictures of people (and the universe and all the things in it) celebrating all things love. That, and memes. But that’s besides the point.

Bored Panda joins in on the celebration by gathering and showcasing the best of the best expressions of love in the form of photographs found all across the internet. And if you don’t have a Valentine this year, at least you can appreciate the wholesomeness found below.

#1

My Boyfriend Was Out Of Town So I Had Valentine's Day Dinner With These Three

My Boyfriend Was Out Of Town So I Had Valentine's Day Dinner With These Three

TheLuchy Report

#2

I Suffer From Anxiety And Depression. This Past Few Years Have Been Hard For Me. This Was My Boyfriend's Gift For Valentine's Day. I Love Undertale. I Love This Gift. I Cried Like A Baby

I Suffer From Anxiety And Depression. This Past Few Years Have Been Hard For Me. This Was My Boyfriend's Gift For Valentine's Day. I Love Undertale. I Love This Gift. I Cried Like A Baby

Upbeat-Guidance5235 Report

#3

My Partner And I Did A Photoshoot With Our Cat For Valentine’s Day. I Love How It Turned Out

My Partner And I Did A Photoshoot With Our Cat For Valentine's Day. I Love How It Turned Out

worstgurl Report

If you’re here, you’re likely aware of what Valentine’s day is, how it came to be and why chocolate sales skyrocket right around this time… wait, you don’t know why folks go nuts with chocolate?

Apparently, it was a business move by British chocolate manufacturing family scion Richard Cadbury in light of new techniques to craft chocolates.
#4

Made These Flowers For My Girlfriend

Made These Flowers For My Girlfriend

kornrat Report

#5

A Metal Bouquet Of Roses That I Made For My Boyfriend As A Valentine’s Day Gift

A Metal Bouquet Of Roses That I Made For My Boyfriend As A Valentine's Day Gift

queen_next_door Report

#6

For Valentine’s Day, My Babies Snuggled Into The Shape Of A Heart (Kind Of). I Couldn’t Take The Adorableness

For Valentine's Day, My Babies Snuggled Into The Shape Of A Heart (Kind Of). I Couldn't Take The Adorableness

A_Fluffy_Kiwi Report

Heck, the iconic heart-shaped candies—Sweethearts—were originally lozenges, a form of medicine for sore throat. Pharmacist and inventor Oliver Chase created the machine that could punch out these pills really quickly before he had another million-dollar idea and switched to using the machine’s potential to craft candy.

#7

Bailey Came To Live With Me 13 Years Ago On Valentine’s Eve. She’s My Forever Valentine

Bailey Came To Live With Me 13 Years Ago On Valentine's Eve. She's My Forever Valentine

sixriver16 Report

#8

My Boyfriend's Favorite Animal Is The Three-Toed Sloth. So I Made Us Tiny Sloths In Tiny Bed. Do I Win For The Cheesiest Valentine's Day Gift?  

My Boyfriend's Favorite Animal Is The Three-Toed Sloth. So I Made Us Tiny Sloths In Tiny Bed. Do I Win For The Cheesiest Valentine's Day Gift?  

12pillows Report

#9

My Valentine’s Gift To My Mom. Another One From Disney’s Once Upon A Wintertime

My Valentine's Gift To My Mom. Another One From Disney's Once Upon A Wintertime

humanteabag Report

And since we’re on the topic of fun facts, ever wondered how the X became a sign for a kiss?

Well, back in the olden days, X used to represent Christianity, i.e. the cross. It was also used as a signoff on documents. And people would often kiss it as a sign of their oath. The gesture slowly but surely grew to include book, letter and paperwork certification, being referred to as being “sealed with a kiss”.
#10

My Girlfriend Got Me This Awesome Shirt For Valentine's Day But When I Laid It Down To Take A Picture, Our Cat Sat On The Word "Dad" Making The Shirt Just Say "Best Cat Ever"

My Girlfriend Got Me This Awesome Shirt For Valentine's Day But When I Laid It Down To Take A Picture, Our Cat Sat On The Word "Dad" Making The Shirt Just Say "Best Cat Ever"

drozdowski13 Report

#11

I Present To You, A Shark Valentine's Box, Because My 5-Year-Old Has A Crush On A Boy Who Likes Sharks

I Present To You, A Shark Valentine's Box, Because My 5-Year-Old Has A Crush On A Boy Who Likes Sharks

riiitaxo Report

#12

Year 2 Of Making Sure Most Of My Neighbors Get A Bouquet For Valentine's Day

Year 2 Of Making Sure Most Of My Neighbors Get A Bouquet For Valentine's Day

I have tried doing this for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Father's Day the past few years to lift the spirits of my neighbors. It is probably a tradition I will keep trying to do going forward. 

All bouquets were obtained from Walmart where each cost around $4.57 each so while it sort of hit the bank hard I am just not going to eat out the next 2 weeks instead. If it is something that you can do too it is worth it to see everyone's reaction! 

GoGoRouterRangers Report

And humans aren’t the only ones celebrating Valentine’s Day… well, OK, they are, but they also drag pets into it, so, by analogy, it’s not just humans. Back in early 2020, it was estimated that folks have spent $1.7 billion on Valentine's gifts for their pets. Back then, it was estimated that a single individual could pay up to $196 for their Valentines. Yes, that includes animal companions.
#13

This Year's Pun Valentine's For My Preschooler's Class

This Year's Pun Valentine's For My Preschooler's Class

worldwillawaken Report

#14

When You’re Alone On Valentine’s Day So Your Mother Sends You This

When You're Alone On Valentine's Day So Your Mother Sends You This

clashvalley Report

#15

Girlfriend Got Woodworking Classes For Me (And Her) For Valentine's Day. Been A Long-Time Lurker And Am Glad To Have Finally Made The Jump. Looking Forward To Learning A Lot More

Girlfriend Got Woodworking Classes For Me (And Her) For Valentine's Day. Been A Long-Time Lurker And Am Glad To Have Finally Made The Jump. Looking Forward To Learning A Lot More

balward Report

And while pets are a popular choice for a Valentine, they are not the most popular ones. That title goes to teachers. And rightfully so.

In fact, they get so many gifts that they out-do the likes of children, wives and moms.
#16

When We Got Married A Year Ago, I Couldn’t Afford A Gold Band For My Husband. For Valentine’s Day, I Got Him An Upgrade

When We Got Married A Year Ago, I Couldn't Afford A Gold Band For My Husband. For Valentine's Day, I Got Him An Upgrade

mollyclaireh Report

#17

No Reservations. Surprised My Girlfriend With Fine Dining At Home On Valentine's Day

No Reservations. Surprised My Girlfriend With Fine Dining At Home On Valentine's Day

kwtransporter66 Report

Besides candy, the next most gifted thing are flowers. Over 50 million roses are given on average on Valentine’s Day worldwide. Mother’s Day is the other celebration for flowers.

And it’s also important to pick the appropriate color for the flower, as each color has its own symbolism, like red is for passion and love, and white is for purity.
#18

Good Luck To Anyone Who Tries To Top This Valentine's Day In Her Future

Good Luck To Anyone Who Tries To Top This Valentine's Day In Her Future

MapleLeafs , MapleLeafs Report

#19

Happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine's Day

Aussiewhiskeydiver Report

#20

Happy Valentine’s Day Indeed

Happy Valentine's Day Indeed

DLanceBlack Report

#21

My Valentine's Present This Year From My Boyfriend Is Too Adorable Not To Share

My Valentine's Present This Year From My Boyfriend Is Too Adorable Not To Share

tstrib Report

Besides love, other great historical things happened on Valentine’s Day. Things like Oregon and Arizona becoming states on February 14th of 1859 and 1912 respectively. Oh, and the dude who invented the telephone, Alexander Graham Bell, filed his patent for the invention on Valentine’s day too.
#22

Some Valentine's Day Koala Cookies I Made For My Daughter's Class In School. The Theme Is "You're A Koala-Ty Friend"

Some Valentine's Day Koala Cookies I Made For My Daughter's Class In School. The Theme Is "You're A Koala-Ty Friend"

Rcrowley32 Report

#23

My Son Got Me This For Valentine's Day And It Warmed My Heart

My Son Got Me This For Valentine's Day And It Warmed My Heart

Femmer15 Report

#24

Handmade Wooden Rose My Boyfriend Made Me For Valentine’s Day

Handmade Wooden Rose My Boyfriend Made Me For Valentine's Day

ErinMiFo Report

Now, if you’re still wondering what to do for Valentine’s day, the listicle you’re currently browsing should be a great source of inspiration.

But if you feel like you want to get them a meaningful and practical gift, focus on something that could involve both of you. If it’s an experience, go to a concert, dinner or take them somewhere that only you two know for a picnic.
#25

My Non-Embroidering Boyfriend Got A Kit And Made Me This Cross Stitch Pendant And It Really Blew Me Away. Happy Valentine's Day

My Non-Embroidering Boyfriend Got A Kit And Made Me This Cross Stitch Pendant And It Really Blew Me Away. Happy Valentine's Day

me0wsofur Report

#26

Harlow Wanted To Show Everyone His Valentine’s Day Collar

Harlow Wanted To Show Everyone His Valentine's Day Collar

TrainingZebra5898 Report

#27

Drew This For My Wife For Valentine's Day, Us At Hogwarts

Drew This For My Wife For Valentine's Day, Us At Hogwarts

Tundrastrider Report

If you do insist on getting a gift instead of an experience, again get something you both can enjoy. If a tandem bike might be a bit of an overkill (high risk, high reward?) then get a board game. Or get all of the subscriptions to streaming services for one month and binge everything. How’s that for a month-long Valentine’s Day?
#28

Note I’m Sending To My Crush On Valentine’s Day

Note I'm Sending To My Crush On Valentine's Day

Olliethedinokid Report

#29

If You Don’t Have A Valentine Today, Dwight Is Your Valentine

If You Don't Have A Valentine Today, Dwight Is Your Valentine

princessohio Report

#30

Every Year, I Take Orders For Personalized Valentine's Cookies And Donate All The Money To A Local Charity. Fourth Year For This Fundraiser And I Was Able To Donate $1540 To A Youth Group

Every Year, I Take Orders For Personalized Valentine's Cookies And Donate All The Money To A Local Charity. Fourth Year For This Fundraiser And I Was Able To Donate $1540 To A Youth Group

JolieLily Report

So, do you have a Valentine yet? How will you be spending Valentine’s Day and, more importantly, what is your choice of chocolate? Share your takes and stories in the comments below!

And if you need more, Bored Panda suggests jumping into the rabbit hole that is ‘reading another article’.
#31

I’m Not The Only One Who Liked My Valentine's Present

I'm Not The Only One Who Liked My Valentine's Present

Cucumba17 Report

#32

This Is, By Far, The Best Valentine's Day Gift I Have Ever Been Given. Some Are Lovely And Some Are Kind Of Sad, But This Gift Makes Me Feel Very Loved

This Is, By Far, The Best Valentine's Day Gift I Have Ever Been Given. Some Are Lovely And Some Are Kind Of Sad, But This Gift Makes Me Feel Very Loved

GolfTripAnimal Report

#33

I Decided Not To Let The Fact That I'm Single Keep Me From Giving A Gift From The Heart On Valentine's Day

I Decided Not To Let The Fact That I'm Single Keep Me From Giving A Gift From The Heart On Valentine's Day

connord83 Report

#34

When You Find The Perfect Valentine's Day Card And So Does He

When You Find The Perfect Valentine's Day Card And So Does He

harmoniousharpy Report

#35

My Boyfriend And I Exchanged Gifts Early For Valentine's Day. His Gift For Me, A Rose He Made Himself In The Shop

My Boyfriend And I Exchanged Gifts Early For Valentine's Day. His Gift For Me, A Rose He Made Himself In The Shop

william-shakesbeer Report

#36

Amazon Did A Better Job At Remembering Valentine's Day Than I Did

Amazon Did A Better Job At Remembering Valentine's Day Than I Did

TrumpsNeckSmegma Report

#37

Happy Valentine's Day (Or As Bulgarians Celebrate It - Wine Day) From These Sofia Traffic Lights

Happy Valentine's Day (Or As Bulgarians Celebrate It - Wine Day) From These Sofia Traffic Lights

dontflyaway Report

#38

That Is So Nice And Thoughtful

That Is So Nice And Thoughtful

valentinavoight Report

#39

Asked My Boyfriend What His Favorite Minecraft Flower Was And He Happened To Choose One Of The Harder Ones To Make. Going To Surprise Him With It For Valentine’s Day

Asked My Boyfriend What His Favorite Minecraft Flower Was And He Happened To Choose One Of The Harder Ones To Make. Going To Surprise Him With It For Valentine's Day

SaltedRei Report

#40

My Boyfriend And I Are In A Long-Distance Relationship. His Mom Made Me Chocolate Strawberries Because She Was Worried I’d Be Lonely On Valentine’s Day

#40

My Boyfriend And I Are In A Long-Distance Relationship. His Mom Made Me Chocolate Strawberries Because She Was Worried I'd Be Lonely On Valentine's Day

I'm gonna cry. I love her so much!

novixus1108 Report

I’m gonna cry. I love her so much!

novixus1108 Report

#41

A Customer Bought A Bouquet Of Flowers, Then Handed Them To Me Right Before She Walked Out And Said “Happy Valentine’s Day”

A Customer Bought A Bouquet Of Flowers, Then Handed Them To Me Right Before She Walked Out And Said “Happy Valentine’s Day”

I am a 30-year-old female, married, but my husband and I don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day, never have. Today at work (I work at a gas station), a customer bought the bouquet and handed it to me before leaving. When I said “Aww, thank you!”, I accidentally also said “But why?” and she said “Women empowering women, especially today (we don’t live too far from MSU so last night and today were rough).

starshine913 Report

#42

My Wife's Valentine's Day Surprise For Tomorrow, How Did I Do?

My Wife's Valentine's Day Surprise For Tomorrow, How Did I Do?

re1d Report

#43

168 Tentacles Later. These Are The Keychains I Made For My Son's Classmates For Valentine's Day

168 Tentacles Later. These Are The Keychains I Made For My Son's Classmates For Valentine's Day

thenakedpanda Report

#44

My Valentine's Day Gift For My Wife. I Bought A Chest At A Craft Store. Sanded It, Stained It, Sealed It, Engraved It, And Filled It With 365 Love Notes: One A Day Until Next Valentine's

My Valentine's Day Gift For My Wife. I Bought A Chest At A Craft Store. Sanded It, Stained It, Sealed It, Engraved It, And Filled It With 365 Love Notes: One A Day Until Next Valentine's

lorgskyegon Report

#45

My Wife Let Me Get A New Pet For Valentine's Day. Meet Buzz Quillington

My Wife Let Me Get A New Pet For Valentine's Day. Meet Buzz Quillington

WhtRbbt222 Report

#46

Meet Tillie, The Best Valentine's Day Present, Ever

Meet Tillie, The Best Valentine's Day Present, Ever

dsa1t Report

#47

My Three-Year-Old Son Wanted His Valentine's Day Box At School To Be Him And His Sister, So We Made It Happen

My Three-Year-Old Son Wanted His Valentine's Day Box At School To Be Him And His Sister, So We Made It Happen

dustinmypants Report

#48

Valentines From 1991, Found In A Box From My Mom

Valentines From 1991, Found In A Box From My Mom

elenajm Report

#49

My Boyfriend Is A Huge Space Nerd So I Made This For Him For Valentine’s Day

My Boyfriend Is A Huge Space Nerd So I Made This For Him For Valentine's Day

a_mayonegg Report

#50

Harrison Is Ready For Valentine’s Day

Harrison Is Ready For Valentine's Day

TofuttiKlein-ein-ein Report

#51

Jersey Was Born On Valentine’s Day, And She Has Two Heart Markings. Happy 15th Birthday Jersey Kitty! And Happy Valentine’s Day To You All

Jersey Was Born On Valentine's Day, And She Has Two Heart Markings. Happy 15th Birthday Jersey Kitty! And Happy Valentine's Day To You All

LuckiestarZ Report

#52

My 4th-Grade Stepdaughter Made A Valentine's Card For Mom

My 4th-Grade Stepdaughter Made A Valentine's Card For Mom

Edawg661 Report

#53

These High School Boys Gave My Mom A Valentine’s Present

These High School Boys Gave My Mom A Valentine's Present

weirdonobeardo Report

#54

This Mixtape My Dad Gave My Mom For Valentine’s Day 1981

This Mixtape My Dad Gave My Mom For Valentine's Day 1981

bootscallahan Report

#55

Cheers To All Long-Distance Couples! Happy Valentine's Day

Cheers To All Long-Distance Couples! Happy Valentine's Day

spudermanfarfromhome Report

#56

Valentine's Present For My Girlfriend, Hope She'll Like It

Valentine's Present For My Girlfriend, Hope She'll Like It

bart_sloper Report

#57

She Really Is The Best. Although I Have No Plans

She Really Is The Best. Although I Have No Plans

honeysucklebuckthorn Report

#58

My Son’s Valentine To Me

My Son's Valentine To Me

elephantsandkitties Report

#59

For Valentine's Day, My Girlfriend And I Delivered 36 Flower Arrangements

For Valentine's Day, My Girlfriend And I Delivered 36 Flower Arrangements

BashinRobin Report

#60

Just Finished My Kiddo's First Valentine's Box For School. Not Too Shabby For Being Way Out Of Practice

Just Finished My Kiddo's First Valentine's Box For School. Not Too Shabby For Being Way Out Of Practice

itsamemelanie Report

#61

I Just Finished My Wife's Valentine's Day Present: A Full Remodel Of Our Master Closet

I Just Finished My Wife's Valentine's Day Present: A Full Remodel Of Our Master Closet

JephriB Report

#62

Is This Good Enough For A First Valentine's Day?

Is This Good Enough For A First Valentine's Day?

Scary_Ad138 Report

#63

19 Finger Puppets Sent With My 6-Year-Old For Valentine's Class Gifts

19 Finger Puppets Sent With My 6-Year-Old For Valentine's Class Gifts

--WhiteRaven-- Report

#64

My Valentine's Day Gift To My Boyfriend Who Loves The Strange Planet Comics

My Valentine's Day Gift To My Boyfriend Who Loves The Strange Planet Comics

Gimliwithovaries Report

#65

Please Enjoy What My Husband (A Non-Crocheter) Got Me For Valentine's Day

Please Enjoy What My Husband (A Non-Crocheter) Got Me For Valentine's Day

griddledcheese Report

#66

My 10-Year-Old Son Asked Me To Make Him A Mailbox For His Valentine's Day School Party. He Picked The Colors

My 10-Year-Old Son Asked Me To Make Him A Mailbox For His Valentine's Day School Party. He Picked The Colors

ChocolateFixesAll Report

#67

My Mom Knows I Get Really Lonely On Valentine’s Day So She Surprised Me With This. Made Me Cry With Happiness

My Mom Knows I Get Really Lonely On Valentine's Day So She Surprised Me With This. Made Me Cry With Happiness

Apprehensive_Cat762 Report

#68

Here Going Through My Old School Work And Found A Bag Of Valentines From 1993 (Grade 4)

Here Going Through My Old School Work And Found A Bag Of Valentines From 1993 (Grade 4)

Baystain Report

#69

My 5-Year-Old & 7-Year-Old Sons Wish You A Happy Valentine's Day

My 5-Year-Old & 7-Year-Old Sons Wish You A Happy Valentine's Day

modmotion Report

#70

My Mom Painted My Kitten For Valentine's Day

My Mom Painted My Kitten For Valentine's Day

overandunder_86 Report

