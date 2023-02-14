Whether you’re a major fan of Valentine’s Day or you think it’s all a bit too cheesy, you can’t deny that the celebration has a lot of charm. It’s the perfect opportunity to remind yourself of all the beautiful reasons why you love your partner. It’s also a day when you can be kind to complete strangers and spread a bit of love around the world like a Panda-shaped cupid.

Our romance-loving team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most wholesome Valentine’s Day pics, stories, and posts to share with you, and they’re bound to warm your heart and heal your soul. Seriously, they’re overflowing with love and kindness! Don't forget to upvote your faves.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My 82-Year-Old Grandad Sends Me A Valentine's Card Every Year. His Writing Is Getting Worse Because Of His Tremor, But He Always Insists On Writing It Himself

My 82-Year-Old Grandad Sends Me A Valentine's Card Every Year. His Writing Is Getting Worse Because Of His Tremor, But He Always Insists On Writing It Himself

lucwhy Report

20points
POST
#2

This Amazing Gentleman Every Valentine's Day Will Bring All The Widows From The Nursing/Retirement Home And Treat Them To Lunch And Gifts And A Rose For Each

This Amazing Gentleman Every Valentine's Day Will Bring All The Widows From The Nursing/Retirement Home And Treat Them To Lunch And Gifts And A Rose For Each

Done this for the last 5 years at our restaurant. He is simply an amazing guy.

Sinalot7775 Report

18points
POST
#3

I Didn't Have A Valentine's Day Date, But I Still Gave What Was In My Heart To Those Who Needed It Most

I Didn't Have A Valentine's Day Date, But I Still Gave What Was In My Heart To Those Who Needed It Most

Ripple884 Report

18points
POST

In an ideal world, we’d give our loved ones the attention they deserve every single day of the year. But life tends to get in the way. School, work, hobbies, and looking at cat pics (we promise you, we’re not judging!) can gobble up a lot of your time and energy.

When you’re exhausted, you default to your basic habits. For some people that might mean going for long walks in the Great Outdoors, exercising, painting, and meeting up with family and friends. For others, it might mean sitting on the couch in front of the TV or endlessly scrolling TikTok (or both, at the same time). However, you should do your best not to neglect your social connections. And it’s not just because it feels nice to have an active social life!
#4

My Dog Has A Girlfriend Who Lives Across The Street. This Was His Face When She Came Over For Valentine's Day

My Dog Has A Girlfriend Who Lives Across The Street. This Was His Face When She Came Over For Valentine's Day

HOBbitDAY Report

17points
POST
#5

It's Been A Good Morning. Happy Valentine's Day

It's Been A Good Morning. Happy Valentine's Day

ravenlockk Report

16points
POST
#6

Men Staring Into The Dark Abyss Of Valentine's Day Cards

Men Staring Into The Dark Abyss Of Valentine's Day Cards

Erratic_Professional Report

16points
POST

Loneliness is incredibly damaging to your health. The National Institute on Aging notes that prolonged isolation is about as dangerous as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Socially isolated people are also more likely to be admitted to nursing homes and the emergency room. Isolated individuals often don’t sleep well and don’t exercise enough, so their health is far poorer.

As such, it’s essential that you maintain an active social life as you age. It’s not just about camaraderie and romance and making memorable moments, it’s also about literally improving the quality of your life.
#7

She Sent Me A Valentine's Day Dinner. From Thousands Of Kilometers Away, Onboard A Royal Canadian Navy Frigate She's Deployed On, Using The Ships Satellite Internet

She Sent Me A Valentine's Day Dinner. From Thousands Of Kilometers Away, Onboard A Royal Canadian Navy Frigate She's Deployed On, Using The Ships Satellite Internet

AshleyUncia Report

16points
POST
#8

I Brought Her Flowers And Candy On Valentine’s Day When We Were In Kindergarten

I Brought Her Flowers And Candy On Valentine’s Day When We Were In Kindergarten

disconaldo Report

16points
POST
#9

My Daughter Is Blind And Her Grade 2 Class Is Exchanging Valentines Tomorrow. She Brailled "Love" On Each One And Then Used A Heart-Shaped Hole Punch

My Daughter Is Blind And Her Grade 2 Class Is Exchanging Valentines Tomorrow. She Brailled "Love" On Each One And Then Used A Heart-Shaped Hole Punch

The letters in print are so her classmates know what it says.

mack3r Report

16points
POST

There’s nothing new under the sun, so it might be difficult if you’re trying to think of a completely unique gift for someone. But instead of worrying about that, try to focus on tailoring the gift or card to your loved one. Think about the things that your partner or family members enjoy the most.

Think about what they value, what inside jokes you might have, and what you genuinely love about them the most. Everyone wants to be understood—prove that you’ve been listening.
#10

Biggest Smile Ever As He's About To Give His Crush Her Valentine's Gift

Biggest Smile Ever As He's About To Give His Crush Her Valentine's Gift

gxlauraa Report

16points
POST
#11

My Latest Piece Made From Clear Cedar Scraps From A Deck We Built Not Long Ago. A Little Valentine's Day Gift For My Wife

My Latest Piece Made From Clear Cedar Scraps From A Deck We Built Not Long Ago. A Little Valentine's Day Gift For My Wife

Acecarpenter Report

16points
POST
#12

Awesome Bus Driver

Awesome Bus Driver

pandba Report

16points
POST

At the end of the day, what matters the most isn’t how Instagrammable your Valentine’s Day gift looks. What matters is that you spread some love and make someone you care about smile.

The real victory isn’t about boasting about it on the internet (though there’s nothing wrong about doing it), it’s about expressing your love, respect, and admiration. The effort and care that you put in both speak for themselves!
#13

They Still Look At Each Other So Lovingly After All This Time

They Still Look At Each Other So Lovingly After All This Time

Rock_sie Report

16points
POST
#14

My Valentine's Gift For My Wife. I Bought A Chest At A Craft Store. Sanded It, Stained It, Sealed It, Engraved It, And Filled It With 365 Love Notes: One A Day Until Next Valentine's

My Valentine's Gift For My Wife. I Bought A Chest At A Craft Store. Sanded It, Stained It, Sealed It, Engraved It, And Filled It With 365 Love Notes: One A Day Until Next Valentine's

lorgskyegon Report

16points
POST
#15

Had A Bummer Of A Valentine’s Day. This Good Boy Brought Me His Bone And Put It In My Lap. Beats Flowers

Had A Bummer Of A Valentine’s Day. This Good Boy Brought Me His Bone And Put It In My Lap. Beats Flowers

alwayscringing Report

15points
POST

What your partner really wants is to feel special. Don’t just get them some random card or gift that you picked up at the gas station. It’s very impersonal. A smaller gift that’s tailored to your soulmate is bound to be a greater hit than a dozen roses and a generic box of chocolate (unless they actually like the cheesiness), no matter how much they might cost. We impress others with our feelings and dedication, not the size of our wallets.
#16

Happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day

TotallyAwesome80s Report

15points
POST
#17

I'm 16 Years Old And I'm Recovering From Anorexia. This Is The Valentine's Day Cake I Made And Ate Without Fear With My Family Yesterday

I'm 16 Years Old And I'm Recovering From Anorexia. This Is The Valentine's Day Cake I Made And Ate Without Fear With My Family Yesterday

its_smallbread Report

15points
POST
#18

I Ordered These Earrings For Valentine’s Day. Inside Was A Card Telling Me I Was Their First Costumer

I Ordered These Earrings For Valentine’s Day. Inside Was A Card Telling Me I Was Their First Costumer

snwbrdrmidget15 Report

15points
POST

Think about what your partner might actually want to get or do on Valentine’s Day. Maybe they’ve mentioned something to you recently. Though every single day should be like Valentine’s Day, in practice, it’s hard to do. But never forget that you’ve got the rest of the year to be incredibly romantic. Don’t be shy—surprise your partner when they least expect it. 
#19

Somebody Put These In The Men's Bathroom At The Movie Theater On Valentine's Day

Somebody Put These In The Men's Bathroom At The Movie Theater On Valentine's Day

SupderDuperNormal Report

15points
POST
#20

For Valentine's Day, My Wife And I Gave Each Other Powerpoint Presentations On Historic Figures. Best Valentine's Day Ever

For Valentine's Day, My Wife And I Gave Each Other Powerpoint Presentations On Historic Figures. Best Valentine's Day Ever

MaxAvery Report

15points
POST
#21

Just Finished My Valentine's Day Gift For My Girlfriend. A Modded Gameboy Pocket And A Custom Pokemon Blue Version Cart

Just Finished My Valentine's Day Gift For My Girlfriend. A Modded Gameboy Pocket And A Custom Pokemon Blue Version Cart

CrimsonChymist Report

15points
POST

How much importance you place on gifts will really depend on you and your partner. Some people show their love in different ways. Others like giving and receiving tokens of affection. So if you know for a fact that your partner loves gifts, you’d do well to put in the time and effort to make or buy one for them, even if you might not be a big fan of gift-giving yourself.
#22

My Girlfriend Commissioned A Friend Of Ours To Illustrate Us (And Our Cat) For Valentine’s Day

My Girlfriend Commissioned A Friend Of Ours To Illustrate Us (And Our Cat) For Valentine’s Day

pjpacattack Report

15points
POST
#23

Having The Best Possible Valentine's Dinner Date

Having The Best Possible Valentine's Dinner Date

Mr_MicMac_BE Report

15points
POST
#24

My Grandma Was Crowned "Princess Of Springhurst Pines" Tonight For Valentine's Day

My Grandma Was Crowned "Princess Of Springhurst Pines" Tonight For Valentine's Day

jennthemermaid Report

15points
POST

Similarly, if your loved one isn’t all that into physical gifts, you might surprise them with a fun trip or an unusual experience. They might want a major distraction from their everyday problems. Your solution could be anything from a bubble bath to a surprise live concert at the place you two met all those years ago.
#25

My Friend's Daughter And Her Valentine's Present

My Friend's Daughter And Her Valentine's Present

project_seven Report

15points
POST
#26

Winston Is My Valentine

Winston Is My Valentine

Kimler Report

15points
POST
#27

Our Dog Died After 18 Years Of Being A Good Boy. My Mother Bought All His Food From Chewy And She Received This On Valentine’s Day, Two Weeks After He Was Put Down

Our Dog Died After 18 Years Of Being A Good Boy. My Mother Bought All His Food From Chewy And She Received This On Valentine’s Day, Two Weeks After He Was Put Down

blueholeload Report

15points
POST

What are you doing this Valentine’s Day, dear Pandas? How are you surprising your significant other? What gifts or cards did you receive this year? We’d love to hear from you, so feel free to pop down by the comment section to share your thoughts.
#28

Somebody At My School Stuck A Heart- Shaped Sticker With An Original Wholesome Message On Every Locker (There's Almost Seven Hundred Of Them) On Valentine's Day

Somebody At My School Stuck A Heart- Shaped Sticker With An Original Wholesome Message On Every Locker (There's Almost Seven Hundred Of Them) On Valentine's Day

CEISTIANO Report

15points
POST
#29

No Valentines? No Problem

No Valentines? No Problem

shutyourhell Report

15points
POST
#30

I Turned Me And My Girlfriend Into Disney Characters For Valentine's Day

I Turned Me And My Girlfriend Into Disney Characters For Valentine's Day

BrianDangerFlynn Report

15points
POST
#31

My Grandma Kept And Framed Her Valentine's Cards She Got In Second Grade, Around 1924

My Grandma Kept And Framed Her Valentine's Cards She Got In Second Grade, Around 1924

type-username_here Report

15points
POST
#32

For Valentine's Day, My Local Library Is Setting Visitors Up On "Blind Dates" With Books

For Valentine's Day, My Local Library Is Setting Visitors Up On "Blind Dates" With Books

Instead of the cover, you read a brief description and get a couple of reviews to help you pick which one you want to take home.

Saber_Trooth Report

15points
POST
#33

Last Year, My Husband And I Got Each Other The Same Card For Valentine's Day

Last Year, My Husband And I Got Each Other The Same Card For Valentine's Day

nakedreader_ga Report

15points
POST
#34

Me And A Few Of My Brothers Paid For Our Parents To Go On Their First Valentine's Date In 20+ Years

Me And A Few Of My Brothers Paid For Our Parents To Go On Their First Valentine's Date In 20+ Years

Gerass01 Report

15points
POST
#35

Waiting To Give Her Favorite Trash Truck Driver His Valentine

Waiting To Give Her Favorite Trash Truck Driver His Valentine

brewtalizer Report

15points
POST
#36

Wrote My Grandmother A Letter Because She Can't Go Outside. She Called Me Saying "Thank You For The Love Letter" And Chuckled Like A Little Girl That Got Her First Valentine

Wrote My Grandmother A Letter Because She Can't Go Outside. She Called Me Saying "Thank You For The Love Letter" And Chuckled Like A Little Girl That Got Her First Valentine

Nikko91929192 Report

15points
POST
#37

My Town Has Changed Standard Traffic Lights To Images Of A Couple In Love For The Upcoming St. Valentine's Day

My Town Has Changed Standard Traffic Lights To Images Of A Couple In Love For The Upcoming St. Valentine's Day

kazyzzz Report

15points
POST
#38

Valentine’s Gift For My Boyfriend

Valentine’s Gift For My Boyfriend

narwhalcorn Report

15points
POST
#39

My Wife And I Got Each Other The Same Thing For Valentine's Day

My Wife And I Got Each Other The Same Thing For Valentine's Day

JimBroke Report

14points
POST
#40

Norwegian Curling Team's Valentine's Day Pants

Norwegian Curling Team's Valentine's Day Pants

h4ha Report

14points
POST
#41

Happy Valentine’s Day From Scratches The Cat

Happy Valentine’s Day From Scratches The Cat

RealRyanSeacrest Report

14points
POST
#42

My Valentine’s Day Present To My Girlfriend

My Valentine’s Day Present To My Girlfriend

bunny__bread Report

14points
POST
#43

For Valentine's Day This Year, I Commissioned An Artist To Paint My Girlfriend And Her Cat As A Traditional Disney Princess/Companion. She Nailed It

For Valentine's Day This Year, I Commissioned An Artist To Paint My Girlfriend And Her Cat As A Traditional Disney Princess/Companion. She Nailed It

metaldrummerx Report

14points
POST
#44

My Grandma Was Crowned Valentine's Day Queen At The Nursing Home

My Grandma Was Crowned Valentine's Day Queen At The Nursing Home

AwkwardAle Report

14points
POST
#45

My Valentine's Date Was Really Cute, But He Wasn't Great At Making Eye Contact

My Valentine's Date Was Really Cute, But He Wasn't Great At Making Eye Contact

jumboram Report

14points
POST
#46

She Wants To Know If You'll Be Her Valentine

She Wants To Know If You'll Be Her Valentine

gtjackets3 Report

14points
POST
#47

I Had The Best Valentine’s Day Dates Tonight

I Had The Best Valentine’s Day Dates Tonight

living_musically Report

14points
POST
#48

My Little Sister Bought Flowers For My Grandfather For Valentine's Day, He Was Really Happy

My Little Sister Bought Flowers For My Grandfather For Valentine's Day, He Was Really Happy

JakeDaDerp Report

14points
POST
#49

My Husband And I Have Been Leaving Notes For Each Since We Got Married Last June Because We Have Different Sleep Schedules. This Was His Gift To Me For Valentine's Day

My Husband And I Have Been Leaving Notes For Each Since We Got Married Last June Because We Have Different Sleep Schedules. This Was His Gift To Me For Valentine's Day

Casefacea33 Report

14points
POST
#50

My Daughter Made A Valentine For Our Carpenter. He Seems Pleased

My Daughter Made A Valentine For Our Carpenter. He Seems Pleased

HusbandAndWifi Report

14points
POST
#51

My Son Has Down Syndrome, He Won Valentine's Day King At The Special Needs Dance Last Night

My Son Has Down Syndrome, He Won Valentine's Day King At The Special Needs Dance Last Night

mikelowry52903 Report

14points
POST
#52

Our First Valentine's Day Living Together. He Surprised Me With This Beautiful Meal In Our Tiny Apartment After He Had Set Up A Bath And Candles. I Love This Man

Our First Valentine's Day Living Together. He Surprised Me With This Beautiful Meal In Our Tiny Apartment After He Had Set Up A Bath And Candles. I Love This Man

MysticLadyTyrant Report

14points
POST
#53

My Parents Sent Me Valentine's Day Flowers In The Shape Of A Cat. I Feel Loved

My Parents Sent Me Valentine's Day Flowers In The Shape Of A Cat. I Feel Loved

RelationalCom Report

14points
POST
#54

A Week Ago My Husband Was On The Ventilator Due To Covid. Today He Was Able To Have A Small Chat With Me Outside His Window And Received His Valentine

A Week Ago My Husband Was On The Ventilator Due To Covid. Today He Was Able To Have A Small Chat With Me Outside His Window And Received His Valentine

reddot_comic Report

14points
POST
#55

High School Senior Buys Valentine's Day Flowers For All 834 Girls At His School

High School Senior Buys Valentine's Day Flowers For All 834 Girls At His School

ABC Report

14points
POST
#56

My Girlfriend Got Me Bob Ross DVDs For Valentine's Day. Today I Completed My First Painting Ever

My Girlfriend Got Me Bob Ross DVDs For Valentine's Day. Today I Completed My First Painting Ever

PieceMan85 Report

14points
POST
#57

Since Valentine's Day Is Tomorrow And My Parents Are Splitting, I Thought I'd Cheer My Mom Up With Her Favorite Snack

Since Valentine's Day Is Tomorrow And My Parents Are Splitting, I Thought I'd Cheer My Mom Up With Her Favorite Snack

Cyndirawr Report

14points
POST
#58

Has A Heart On Her Nose And Is Born On Valentine's Day

Has A Heart On Her Nose And Is Born On Valentine's Day

khosrove Report

14points
POST
#59

My Wife Got Me Flowers For Valentine's Day

My Wife Got Me Flowers For Valentine's Day

patinkinmandy Report

14points
POST
#60

I Suffer From Adhd And Have Been Having A Rough Time Self-Motivating Recently, But Today Is Not Only Just Valentine’s Day But Also My Girlfriend's And Mine 1-Year Anniversary

I Suffer From Adhd And Have Been Having A Rough Time Self-Motivating Recently, But Today Is Not Only Just Valentine’s Day But Also My Girlfriend's And Mine 1-Year Anniversary

I was able to pull my stuff together today to give my lovely girlfriend a beautiful surprise.

i_enjoy_music_n_stuf Report

14points
POST
#61

My Daughter Won A Welding Skills Fest Today. Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ever

My Daughter Won A Welding Skills Fest Today. Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ever

sapperfarms Report

13points
POST
Widdershins66
Widdershins66
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congratulations! Well done 💖

0
0points
reply
#62

A Little Girl In My Son's Kindergarten Class Made Everyone Handmade Soap For Valentine's Day

A Little Girl In My Son's Kindergarten Class Made Everyone Handmade Soap For Valentine's Day

my_milkshakes Report

13points
POST
#63

My Friend's Pittie, Biscuit. He Got Kisses For Valentine's Day

My Friend's Pittie, Biscuit. He Got Kisses For Valentine's Day

Comedian70 Report

13points
POST
#64

My Girlfriend Had A Huge Exam Friday Morning, So Valentine's Day Was Delayed Until This Weekend. While Babysitting Our Cat I Sent Her A Pic Of My Valentine's Day Dinner

My Girlfriend Had A Huge Exam Friday Morning, So Valentine's Day Was Delayed Until This Weekend. While Babysitting Our Cat I Sent Her A Pic Of My Valentine's Day Dinner

hymencaliber Report

13points
POST
#65

Dog Day Care Did Pet Portraits For Valentine's Day. How They Got Wally To Sit Still For This I Will Never Know

Dog Day Care Did Pet Portraits For Valentine's Day. How They Got Wally To Sit Still For This I Will Never Know

atsmith2005 Report

13points
POST
#66

My Son And I Made Valentine's Cookies For Mum. He’s Pretty Proud Of Them

My Son And I Made Valentine's Cookies For Mum. He’s Pretty Proud Of Them

xXStrobe Report

13points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Daughter Personalized Her Cards For 26 Kindergarten Classmates For Valentine's Day

Daughter Personalized Her Cards For 26 Kindergarten Classmates For Valentine's Day

drmanhattanisdead Report

13points
POST
#68

Didn’t Have A Valentine So My Mum Sent Me This

Didn’t Have A Valentine So My Mum Sent Me This

clashvalley Report

13points
POST
#69

I Always Try To Get My Hair Flat On Top But This Is Truly Making Me Appreciate Volume

I Always Try To Get My Hair Flat On Top But This Is Truly Making Me Appreciate Volume

LivinWitLyndsey Report

13points
POST
#70

My Girlfriend Made Me A Meat Bouquet For Valentine's Day

My Girlfriend Made Me A Meat Bouquet For Valentine's Day

biboibrown Report

13points
POST
#71

My Grandpa Sent Me A Valentine In The Mail. I'm 24 Years Old

My Grandpa Sent Me A Valentine In The Mail. I'm 24 Years Old

manicinmke Report

13points
POST
#72

Happy Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day

Kitty_crossing Report

13points
POST
#73

The Groomer Sent Me Valentine's Day Photo Of My Little Man

The Groomer Sent Me Valentine's Day Photo Of My Little Man

r_z_n Report

12points
POST
#74

My Work For Valentine's Day

My Work For Valentine's Day

AmoyCK Report

12points
POST
#75

Pretend I Gave This To You... Our Valentine’s Day Tradition For At Least 10 Years. We Go To CVS, Exchange Cards Then Put Them Back

Pretend I Gave This To You... Our Valentine’s Day Tradition For At Least 10 Years. We Go To CVS, Exchange Cards Then Put Them Back

Average savings $15.98 plus tax per year! Then we go have coffee.

notjoplin Report

12points
POST
#76

Art Made For My Wife. Where We Met, Got Married, And Live

Art Made For My Wife. Where We Met, Got Married, And Live

smellybigfoot Report

12points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

I Collect Prop Replicas. My Girlfriend Spared No Expense On My Valentine's Day Gift

I Collect Prop Replicas. My Girlfriend Spared No Expense On My Valentine's Day Gift

It's a John Hammond's cane from Jurassic Park. One of my absolute favorite movies.

OdoWanKenobi Report

12points
POST
#78

Valentine's Dinner For Two

Valentine's Dinner For Two

King_Royce Report

12points
POST
#79

For Valentine's Day, My GF Bought Me A Fancy Exclusive Dinner At The Red River Zoo In Fargo, And It Included An Opportunity To Meet This Pretty Girl! Meet Faye

For Valentine's Day, My GF Bought Me A Fancy Exclusive Dinner At The Red River Zoo In Fargo, And It Included An Opportunity To Meet This Pretty Girl! Meet Faye

igamejosh Report

12points
POST
#80

Our Yearly Valentine's Day Tradition

Our Yearly Valentine's Day Tradition

troywojo Report

12points
POST
#81

A Rose From My Valentine

A Rose From My Valentine

Alwayssunnyinphilo Report

12points
POST
#82

Happy Valentine's Day From My Heart-Shaped Cats

Happy Valentine's Day From My Heart-Shaped Cats