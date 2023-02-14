Our romance-loving team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most wholesome Valentine’s Day pics, stories, and posts to share with you, and they’re bound to warm your heart and heal your soul. Seriously, they’re overflowing with love and kindness! Don't forget to upvote your faves.

Whether you’re a major fan of Valentine’s Day or you think it’s all a bit too cheesy, you can’t deny that the celebration has a lot of charm. It’s the perfect opportunity to remind yourself of all the beautiful reasons why you love your partner. It’s also a day when you can be kind to complete strangers and spread a bit of love around the world like a Panda-shaped cupid.

#1 My 82-Year-Old Grandad Sends Me A Valentine's Card Every Year. His Writing Is Getting Worse Because Of His Tremor, But He Always Insists On Writing It Himself

#2 This Amazing Gentleman Every Valentine's Day Will Bring All The Widows From The Nursing/Retirement Home And Treat Them To Lunch And Gifts And A Rose For Each Done this for the last 5 years at our restaurant. He is simply an amazing guy.



#3 I Didn't Have A Valentine's Day Date, But I Still Gave What Was In My Heart To Those Who Needed It Most

In an ideal world, we’d give our loved ones the attention they deserve every single day of the year. But life tends to get in the way. School, work, hobbies, and looking at cat pics (we promise you, we’re not judging!) can gobble up a lot of your time and energy. When you’re exhausted, you default to your basic habits. For some people that might mean going for long walks in the Great Outdoors, exercising, painting, and meeting up with family and friends. For others, it might mean sitting on the couch in front of the TV or endlessly scrolling TikTok (or both, at the same time). However, you should do your best not to neglect your social connections. And it’s not just because it feels nice to have an active social life!

#4 My Dog Has A Girlfriend Who Lives Across The Street. This Was His Face When She Came Over For Valentine's Day

#5 It's Been A Good Morning. Happy Valentine's Day

#6 Men Staring Into The Dark Abyss Of Valentine's Day Cards

Loneliness is incredibly damaging to your health. The National Institute on Aging notes that prolonged isolation is about as dangerous as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Socially isolated people are also more likely to be admitted to nursing homes and the emergency room. Isolated individuals often don’t sleep well and don’t exercise enough, so their health is far poorer. As such, it’s essential that you maintain an active social life as you age. It’s not just about camaraderie and romance and making memorable moments, it’s also about literally improving the quality of your life.

#7 She Sent Me A Valentine's Day Dinner. From Thousands Of Kilometers Away, Onboard A Royal Canadian Navy Frigate She's Deployed On, Using The Ships Satellite Internet

#8 I Brought Her Flowers And Candy On Valentine’s Day When We Were In Kindergarten

#9 My Daughter Is Blind And Her Grade 2 Class Is Exchanging Valentines Tomorrow. She Brailled "Love" On Each One And Then Used A Heart-Shaped Hole Punch The letters in print are so her classmates know what it says.



There’s nothing new under the sun, so it might be difficult if you’re trying to think of a completely unique gift for someone. But instead of worrying about that, try to focus on tailoring the gift or card to your loved one. Think about the things that your partner or family members enjoy the most. Think about what they value, what inside jokes you might have, and what you genuinely love about them the most. Everyone wants to be understood—prove that you’ve been listening.

#10 Biggest Smile Ever As He's About To Give His Crush Her Valentine's Gift

#11 My Latest Piece Made From Clear Cedar Scraps From A Deck We Built Not Long Ago. A Little Valentine's Day Gift For My Wife

#12 Awesome Bus Driver

At the end of the day, what matters the most isn’t how Instagrammable your Valentine’s Day gift looks. What matters is that you spread some love and make someone you care about smile. The real victory isn’t about boasting about it on the internet (though there’s nothing wrong about doing it), it’s about expressing your love, respect, and admiration. The effort and care that you put in both speak for themselves!

#13 They Still Look At Each Other So Lovingly After All This Time

#14 My Valentine's Gift For My Wife. I Bought A Chest At A Craft Store. Sanded It, Stained It, Sealed It, Engraved It, And Filled It With 365 Love Notes: One A Day Until Next Valentine's

#15 Had A Bummer Of A Valentine’s Day. This Good Boy Brought Me His Bone And Put It In My Lap. Beats Flowers

What your partner really wants is to feel special. Don’t just get them some random card or gift that you picked up at the gas station. It’s very impersonal. A smaller gift that’s tailored to your soulmate is bound to be a greater hit than a dozen roses and a generic box of chocolate (unless they actually like the cheesiness), no matter how much they might cost. We impress others with our feelings and dedication, not the size of our wallets.

#16 Happy Valentine’s Day

#17 I'm 16 Years Old And I'm Recovering From Anorexia. This Is The Valentine's Day Cake I Made And Ate Without Fear With My Family Yesterday

#18 I Ordered These Earrings For Valentine’s Day. Inside Was A Card Telling Me I Was Their First Costumer

Think about what your partner might actually want to get or do on Valentine’s Day. Maybe they’ve mentioned something to you recently. Though every single day should be like Valentine’s Day, in practice, it’s hard to do. But never forget that you’ve got the rest of the year to be incredibly romantic. Don’t be shy—surprise your partner when they least expect it.

#19 Somebody Put These In The Men's Bathroom At The Movie Theater On Valentine's Day

#20 For Valentine's Day, My Wife And I Gave Each Other Powerpoint Presentations On Historic Figures. Best Valentine's Day Ever

#21 Just Finished My Valentine's Day Gift For My Girlfriend. A Modded Gameboy Pocket And A Custom Pokemon Blue Version Cart

How much importance you place on gifts will really depend on you and your partner. Some people show their love in different ways. Others like giving and receiving tokens of affection. So if you know for a fact that your partner loves gifts, you’d do well to put in the time and effort to make or buy one for them, even if you might not be a big fan of gift-giving yourself.

#22 My Girlfriend Commissioned A Friend Of Ours To Illustrate Us (And Our Cat) For Valentine’s Day

#23 Having The Best Possible Valentine's Dinner Date

#24 My Grandma Was Crowned "Princess Of Springhurst Pines" Tonight For Valentine's Day

Similarly, if your loved one isn’t all that into physical gifts, you might surprise them with a fun trip or an unusual experience. They might want a major distraction from their everyday problems. Your solution could be anything from a bubble bath to a surprise live concert at the place you two met all those years ago.

#25 My Friend's Daughter And Her Valentine's Present

#26 Winston Is My Valentine

#27 Our Dog Died After 18 Years Of Being A Good Boy. My Mother Bought All His Food From Chewy And She Received This On Valentine’s Day, Two Weeks After He Was Put Down

#28 Somebody At My School Stuck A Heart- Shaped Sticker With An Original Wholesome Message On Every Locker (There's Almost Seven Hundred Of Them) On Valentine's Day

#29 No Valentines? No Problem

#30 I Turned Me And My Girlfriend Into Disney Characters For Valentine's Day

#31 My Grandma Kept And Framed Her Valentine's Cards She Got In Second Grade, Around 1924

#32 For Valentine's Day, My Local Library Is Setting Visitors Up On "Blind Dates" With Books Instead of the cover, you read a brief description and get a couple of reviews to help you pick which one you want to take home.



#33 Last Year, My Husband And I Got Each Other The Same Card For Valentine's Day

#34 Me And A Few Of My Brothers Paid For Our Parents To Go On Their First Valentine's Date In 20+ Years

#35 Waiting To Give Her Favorite Trash Truck Driver His Valentine

#36 Wrote My Grandmother A Letter Because She Can't Go Outside. She Called Me Saying "Thank You For The Love Letter" And Chuckled Like A Little Girl That Got Her First Valentine

#37 My Town Has Changed Standard Traffic Lights To Images Of A Couple In Love For The Upcoming St. Valentine's Day

#38 Valentine’s Gift For My Boyfriend

#39 My Wife And I Got Each Other The Same Thing For Valentine's Day

#40 Norwegian Curling Team's Valentine's Day Pants

#41 Happy Valentine’s Day From Scratches The Cat

#42 My Valentine’s Day Present To My Girlfriend

#43 For Valentine's Day This Year, I Commissioned An Artist To Paint My Girlfriend And Her Cat As A Traditional Disney Princess/Companion. She Nailed It

#44 My Grandma Was Crowned Valentine's Day Queen At The Nursing Home

#45 My Valentine's Date Was Really Cute, But He Wasn't Great At Making Eye Contact

#46 She Wants To Know If You'll Be Her Valentine

#47 I Had The Best Valentine’s Day Dates Tonight

#48 My Little Sister Bought Flowers For My Grandfather For Valentine's Day, He Was Really Happy

#49 My Husband And I Have Been Leaving Notes For Each Since We Got Married Last June Because We Have Different Sleep Schedules. This Was His Gift To Me For Valentine's Day

#50 My Daughter Made A Valentine For Our Carpenter. He Seems Pleased

#51 My Son Has Down Syndrome, He Won Valentine's Day King At The Special Needs Dance Last Night

#52 Our First Valentine's Day Living Together. He Surprised Me With This Beautiful Meal In Our Tiny Apartment After He Had Set Up A Bath And Candles. I Love This Man

#53 My Parents Sent Me Valentine's Day Flowers In The Shape Of A Cat. I Feel Loved

#54 A Week Ago My Husband Was On The Ventilator Due To Covid. Today He Was Able To Have A Small Chat With Me Outside His Window And Received His Valentine

#55 High School Senior Buys Valentine's Day Flowers For All 834 Girls At His School

#56 My Girlfriend Got Me Bob Ross DVDs For Valentine's Day. Today I Completed My First Painting Ever

#57 Since Valentine's Day Is Tomorrow And My Parents Are Splitting, I Thought I'd Cheer My Mom Up With Her Favorite Snack

#58 Has A Heart On Her Nose And Is Born On Valentine's Day

#59 My Wife Got Me Flowers For Valentine's Day

#60 I Suffer From Adhd And Have Been Having A Rough Time Self-Motivating Recently, But Today Is Not Only Just Valentine’s Day But Also My Girlfriend's And Mine 1-Year Anniversary I was able to pull my stuff together today to give my lovely girlfriend a beautiful surprise.



#61 My Daughter Won A Welding Skills Fest Today. Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ever

#62 A Little Girl In My Son's Kindergarten Class Made Everyone Handmade Soap For Valentine's Day

#63 My Friend's Pittie, Biscuit. He Got Kisses For Valentine's Day

#64 My Girlfriend Had A Huge Exam Friday Morning, So Valentine's Day Was Delayed Until This Weekend. While Babysitting Our Cat I Sent Her A Pic Of My Valentine's Day Dinner

#65 Dog Day Care Did Pet Portraits For Valentine's Day. How They Got Wally To Sit Still For This I Will Never Know

#66 My Son And I Made Valentine's Cookies For Mum. He’s Pretty Proud Of Them

#67 Daughter Personalized Her Cards For 26 Kindergarten Classmates For Valentine's Day

#68 Didn’t Have A Valentine So My Mum Sent Me This

#69 I Always Try To Get My Hair Flat On Top But This Is Truly Making Me Appreciate Volume

#70 My Girlfriend Made Me A Meat Bouquet For Valentine's Day

#71 My Grandpa Sent Me A Valentine In The Mail. I'm 24 Years Old

#72 Happy Valentine's Day

#73 The Groomer Sent Me Valentine's Day Photo Of My Little Man

#74 My Work For Valentine's Day

#75 Pretend I Gave This To You... Our Valentine’s Day Tradition For At Least 10 Years. We Go To CVS, Exchange Cards Then Put Them Back Average savings $15.98 plus tax per year! Then we go have coffee.



#76 Art Made For My Wife. Where We Met, Got Married, And Live

#77 I Collect Prop Replicas. My Girlfriend Spared No Expense On My Valentine's Day Gift It's a John Hammond's cane from Jurassic Park. One of my absolute favorite movies.

#78 Valentine's Dinner For Two

#79 For Valentine's Day, My GF Bought Me A Fancy Exclusive Dinner At The Red River Zoo In Fargo, And It Included An Opportunity To Meet This Pretty Girl! Meet Faye

#80 Our Yearly Valentine's Day Tradition

#81 A Rose From My Valentine