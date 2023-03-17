You'd be surprised to learn just how many useless things there are in the observable universe. While there is the potential of anything and everything being actually useless, we have to be thankful that not anything and everything really is. But you never know how close humanity is teeter-tottering near that territory.

Whatever the case, there is one thing that is certainly absolutely useless and that is the red circle around anything that is just too obvious to not notice. Maybe you can interpret that it's there for the folks who are of questionable intellect to an extreme degree, but I digress.

There is actually an entire community dedicated to pointing out the uselessness of the red circle in the form of a subreddit very appropriately called r/uselessredcircle that points out all the red circles that are... you get the point.

