You'd be surprised to learn just how many useless things there are in the observable universe. While there is the potential of anything and everything being actually useless, we have to be thankful that not anything and everything really is. But you never know how close humanity is teeter-tottering near that territory.

Whatever the case, there is one thing that is certainly absolutely useless and that is the red circle around anything that is just too obvious to not notice. Maybe you can interpret that it's there for the folks who are of questionable intellect to an extreme degree, but I digress.

There is actually an entire community dedicated to pointing out the uselessness of the red circle in the form of a subreddit very appropriately called r/uselessredcircle that points out all the red circles that are... you get the point.

More Info: Useless Red Circles

Thanks, Because I Didn't Know Where The Soda Came Out

Forlurn Report

#2

Hmmmmmmemmmmmmmmmemmmm

oh_bummer Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Everything eats everything. All you can eat buffet.

#3

I Stole This From Instagram

The_T-bon3 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
I like that office. So mushroom.

#4

I Don't Need A Circle To Tell Me Where The Moon Is

varungupta3009 Report

#5

Thanks For Pointing Out

bineva17 Report

The subreddit was created back in late 2017 by Redditor u/Teekeks, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for an interview, after seeing a video of a borderline car crash (more like truck, and not really a crash, more of a stunt-filled near-accident... I am getting really off track here) and a subsequent comment thread that followed it.

Don’t worry, everyone involved in the supposed accident was fine, but what was not fine was what one of the commenters called “the single most useless indication circle I have ever seen.” And if you see it, you’ll understand the magnitude of that comment.
#6

I Already Knew It Was The Olympics After The First Four Circles. Completely Unnecessary

Scooter_McGavin_ Report

#7

Wow This Red Circle Really Made My Xbox Useless

Agent_Jenkins Report

#8

She Even Printed Them In Colour

Blithe17 Report

#9

Instagram Is On A Whole Other Level

saint_karel Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Hello, IT here, have you tried turning it off and on again?

#10

Thanks For Pointing Out

reddit.com Report

The subreddit is rather straightforward with its presentation and the bulk of its content. The description pretty much says it all: “for images or videos where something obvious got highlighted with a red circle or outline.”

But simplicity is often a cause for people to challenge themselves and to dive deeper into the crux of things, explore the vast unknown and unexpected... which is another great subreddit, but I digress.

Because it’s not just about a useless red circle. It’s also the emphasis on how ridiculous the whole situation is. It’s about finding all red circles, both artificial and natural, those found in the wild on bottles and Xboxes. It’s meta on another level. (This is besides the content around the circles.)

This is where Redditor wit knocks it up a notch (or several) and creativity begins. Ultimately, after a few scrolls, you’ll start noticing red circles everywhere, possibly snapping a pic and uploading it to the subreddit. You see what it does to you?!
#11

The F*ck Am I Doing

reddit.com Report

#12

The Circle’s Purple, But

bsoyka Report

Robertas Lisickis
Robertas Lisickis
He actually took her weight it seems, which is absolutely romantic if you ask me.

#13

Dad Asks Me To Buy Lamps From IKEA

yosemite78atreddit Report

#14

Thanks Astronomers, I Wouldn't Notice The Black Hole Otherwise

bosskiko9 Report

#15

😂

kieran-king Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
You can see air going into vents?

When the majority of subreddits have specific rules for what content they allow, this one keeps it self-explanatory and fairly liberal.

“Ideally, [the post] is something a user found with a useless highlight somewhere in the wild, but just crossposts from other subreddits and some self-created memes that follow the topic are also allowed (as long as they don’t get out of hand in post frequency),” explained Teekeks.

This in turn also allows for some meta humor, i.e. the aforementioned red bottle rings and Xbox rings of death. But in moderation, as explains Teekeks: “Those kinda posts can be quite fun and a change from the usual topic of the subreddit. But the problem with those is that people tend to go overboard and I end up with 20-30 exactly identical new posts that all are just of that meme kind from time to time.”
#16

Useless Thumbnail

reddit.com Report

#17

Because

void2face Report

#18

Another One For Yall

_CHXPO_ Report

#19

Emojis Suck

TRO-Khairo Report

#20

Time For A Test

Emith25 Report

Speaking of the community, it grew rapidly in the 6 years since its founding, now amounting to 177,000 members posting useless red (and other-colored) circles around very obvious things.

“The community consists mostly of people who just want to share their funny pictures they found and people discussing the topic of the post itself. I try to keep the discussion as open as possible, while also not allowing bigotry,” elaborated Teekeks.
#21

Kind Of Obvious

UmberNight Report

#22

Hilarious Response

reddit.com Report

#23

Nice

hippoangel99 Report

#24

Thought We Wouldn’t Notice!

RaymondGrizzly Report

#25

My Mom Sent Me This Meme. I Love Her But Goddamn

karakat2005 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
They can also hear your thoughts..... you dirty bird!

For context, Reddit is the ideal place for niche communities like r/uselessredcircle. If you ever wonder just how much more niche Reddit can get with communities like this, the short answer is very. Enjoy seeing people pop a lawn bubble? Check. Random tree things? Check. Placing random items on house cats? Check. Birds with arms instead of wings? Check.

The more I look, the wilder it gets, so you get the point. And r/uselessredcircle fits perfectly in this wild ecosystem of curiosity begetting the bizarre begetting new heights in content of the internet. And the best part? You can’t stop looking at it.

So keep on looking further by visiting the subreddit here. But before you do that, why not leave us a comment about everything that happened in this article in the comment section below!
#26

High School To... What?

benhasgay Report

#27

Blue

8226 Report

#28

I Can See The Red Dot Just Fine, Target 🙄

King_Louis_X Report

#29

Thanks For Circling! Wouldn't Have Seen It Otherwise

AMiniMinotaur Report

#30

Pineapple Pizza Good Or Bad?

reddit.com Report

#31

Thank God It's There, I Was Struggling To See It

Porzingod0430 Report

#32

Sample Text

tacacat-goose Report

#33

Ah Yes, I Almost Missed That

Moses2SandyKoufax Report

#34

Children

Joes_Step_Mama Report

#35

It Would Be Funny

SamsMagic Report

#36

Useless Red Rectangle

52ww Report

