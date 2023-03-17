Here’s An Online Community Dedicated To Spotting Useless Red Circles That Highlight Very Obvious Things (36 Pics) Interview With Owner
You'd be surprised to learn just how many useless things there are in the observable universe. While there is the potential of anything and everything being actually useless, we have to be thankful that not anything and everything really is. But you never know how close humanity is teeter-tottering near that territory.
Whatever the case, there is one thing that is certainly absolutely useless and that is the red circle around anything that is just too obvious to not notice. Maybe you can interpret that it's there for the folks who are of questionable intellect to an extreme degree, but I digress.
There is actually an entire community dedicated to pointing out the uselessness of the red circle in the form of a subreddit very appropriately called r/uselessredcircle that points out all the red circles that are... you get the point.
Thanks, Because I Didn't Know Where The Soda Came Out
Hmmmmmmemmmmmmmmmemmmm
I Stole This From Instagram
I Don't Need A Circle To Tell Me Where The Moon Is
Thanks For Pointing Out
The subreddit was created back in late 2017 by Redditor u/Teekeks, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for an interview, after seeing a video of a borderline car crash (more like truck, and not really a crash, more of a stunt-filled near-accident... I am getting really off track here) and a subsequent comment thread that followed it.
Don’t worry, everyone involved in the supposed accident was fine, but what was not fine was what one of the commenters called “the single most useless indication circle I have ever seen.” And if you see it, you’ll understand the magnitude of that comment.
I Already Knew It Was The Olympics After The First Four Circles. Completely Unnecessary
Wow This Red Circle Really Made My Xbox Useless
She Even Printed Them In Colour
Instagram Is On A Whole Other Level
Thanks For Pointing Out
The subreddit is rather straightforward with its presentation and the bulk of its content. The description pretty much says it all: “for images or videos where something obvious got highlighted with a red circle or outline.”
But simplicity is often a cause for people to challenge themselves and to dive deeper into the crux of things, explore the vast unknown and unexpected... which is another great subreddit, but I digress.
Because it’s not just about a useless red circle. It’s also the emphasis on how ridiculous the whole situation is. It’s about finding all red circles, both artificial and natural, those found in the wild on bottles and Xboxes. It’s meta on another level. (This is besides the content around the circles.)
This is where Redditor wit knocks it up a notch (or several) and creativity begins. Ultimately, after a few scrolls, you’ll start noticing red circles everywhere, possibly snapping a pic and uploading it to the subreddit. You see what it does to you?!
The F*ck Am I Doing
The Circle’s Purple, But
He actually took her weight it seems, which is absolutely romantic if you ask me.
Dad Asks Me To Buy Lamps From IKEA
Thanks Astronomers, I Wouldn't Notice The Black Hole Otherwise
When the majority of subreddits have specific rules for what content they allow, this one keeps it self-explanatory and fairly liberal.
“Ideally, [the post] is something a user found with a useless highlight somewhere in the wild, but just crossposts from other subreddits and some self-created memes that follow the topic are also allowed (as long as they don’t get out of hand in post frequency),” explained Teekeks.
This in turn also allows for some meta humor, i.e. the aforementioned red bottle rings and Xbox rings of death. But in moderation, as explains Teekeks: “Those kinda posts can be quite fun and a change from the usual topic of the subreddit. But the problem with those is that people tend to go overboard and I end up with 20-30 exactly identical new posts that all are just of that meme kind from time to time.”
Useless Thumbnail
Because
Another One For Yall
Emojis Suck
Time For A Test
Speaking of the community, it grew rapidly in the 6 years since its founding, now amounting to 177,000 members posting useless red (and other-colored) circles around very obvious things.
“The community consists mostly of people who just want to share their funny pictures they found and people discussing the topic of the post itself. I try to keep the discussion as open as possible, while also not allowing bigotry,” elaborated Teekeks.
Kind Of Obvious
Hilarious Response
Nice
Thought We Wouldn’t Notice!
My Mom Sent Me This Meme. I Love Her But Goddamn
For context, Reddit is the ideal place for niche communities like r/uselessredcircle. If you ever wonder just how much more niche Reddit can get with communities like this, the short answer is very. Enjoy seeing people pop a lawn bubble? Check. Random tree things? Check. Placing random items on house cats? Check. Birds with arms instead of wings? Check.
The more I look, the wilder it gets, so you get the point. And r/uselessredcircle fits perfectly in this wild ecosystem of curiosity begetting the bizarre begetting new heights in content of the internet. And the best part? You can’t stop looking at it.
The more I look, the wilder it gets, so you get the point. And r/uselessredcircle fits perfectly in this wild ecosystem of curiosity begetting the bizarre begetting new heights in content of the internet. And the best part? You can't stop looking at it.