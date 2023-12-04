ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’d like to share with you a wholesome collection of photos straight from New Orleans. If you’re a dog lover who simply can’t resist and just has to give some pets to any dog passing you by, you will surely relate to this content. Jason Hardesty, who’s a part of the large North American company UPS, became popular on his social media thanks to the pictures capturing him and all the dogs he meets while working that he shares on a regular basis.

Last time, we asked him about how the idea of creating his Instagram profile first came to his head, and we found out: “It actually happened accidentally. You could say I came up with the idea when I randomly decided to pick up a dog to take a photo for fun, and then I just posted it on my Instagram. I didn’t expect to gain any attention from it, but I believe the picture got something like 100 likes, and back then, I thought that was a lot! Also, surprisingly I received a lot of positive comments!"

Scroll down to see the most recent images shared by the UPS driver on his social media profile, and if you’d like to see the earlier photos we featured in the previous posts, make sure to check them out.

More info: Instagram