Today, we are happy to present you with the most recent “Captain Scratchy” webcomics collection. The series by Chuck Ingwersen, a freelance cartoonist from Chicago, has captured many hearts and keeps bringing smiles to over 50K followers on the artist's Instagram profile.

Chuck initially worked as a newspaper journalist, but he decided to pursue a career in the creative field. The artist mentioned in one of our previous articles that he has been interested in illustration since his childhood. He told us: "I drew constantly as a kid, and I've hand-drawn countless funny greeting cards for friends and families ever since I was very young." Now, Ingwersen creates his daily webcomic featuring animals and humans in a relatable and heartwarming manner and shares it on social media. Also, he creates illustrations for greeting cards and sells them online.

If you missed our previous posts featuring Chuck's comics, you can click here or here.

More info: Instagram | zazzle.com | twitter.com | captainscratchy.com

#1

#2

Catnips
Next it will be fluffy wine

#3

Feathered Dinosaur
Yeah, that would totally work, who wouldn't want to French kiss a bear?

#4

#5

Catnips
When human puts the fish on the counter, push the glass and eat the fish

#6

#7

#8

Catnips
The fast food wasnt fast enough-

#9

Catnips
The thing thats the most lost in this image is the random egg floating in the sky

#10

Catnips
Until you try to get the cat to take a bath

#11

#12

#13

Catnips
The secret of life: if you fits, you sits

#14

#15

Catnips
At least its a bear not a furry

#16

Catnips
So thats why fish dont have legs!

#17

#18

#19

#20

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
I wonder what part the dolphin gets as his reward?

#21

#22

Catnips
His legs are gonna get eaten!!!

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Where's the bear with the big ................................................................................pause?

#33

Feathered Dinosaur
Seems the lady from above who dated the horse has taken their relationship further

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
But his non-favourite foot is part of the bears dinner

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

Feathered Dinosaur
You monster! ... ok, I have no idea what Mountain Dew code red is

#58

Feathered Dinosaur
But some ladies are interested in guys being, uhm, hung like a horse

#59

#60

Catnips
And extra anchovies!

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

Catnips
Why is this bear addicted to mauling

#69

#70

