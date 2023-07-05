70 New Uplifting And Straightforward Comics By Captainscratchy
Today, we are happy to present you with the most recent “Captain Scratchy” webcomics collection. The series by Chuck Ingwersen, a freelance cartoonist from Chicago, has captured many hearts and keeps bringing smiles to over 50K followers on the artist's Instagram profile.
Chuck initially worked as a newspaper journalist, but he decided to pursue a career in the creative field. The artist mentioned in one of our previous articles that he has been interested in illustration since his childhood. He told us: "I drew constantly as a kid, and I've hand-drawn countless funny greeting cards for friends and families ever since I was very young." Now, Ingwersen creates his daily webcomic featuring animals and humans in a relatable and heartwarming manner and shares it on social media. Also, he creates illustrations for greeting cards and sells them online.
More info: Instagram | zazzle.com | twitter.com | captainscratchy.com
Yeah, that would totally work, who wouldn't want to French kiss a bear?
I wonder what part the dolphin gets as his reward?
Where's the bear with the big ................................................................................pause?
Seems the lady from above who dated the horse has taken their relationship further
But his non-favourite foot is part of the bears dinner
You monster! ... ok, I have no idea what Mountain Dew code red is
But some ladies are interested in guys being, uhm, hung like a horse