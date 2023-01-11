Most Anticipated Upcoming Movies In 2023
You know what was the first thing I did after all the holiday buzz calmed down? Checked the local cinema website for upcoming movies, that’s what. And if you are anything like me, you are as excited about new movies coming to theaters soon because let’s be honest, we all love movies, even if our tastes differ.
Whether you prefer to watch movies in theaters or from the comfort of your home, every new release is a reason to celebrate, especially these days, when a lot of movies were postponed for a year or more due to the pandemic. So grab your best movie partner and some snacks and get ready for new movies coming soon.
New movies this year promise to cater to all kinds of tastes. Whether you are looking forward to a new installment in your favorite franchise or a new movie from your favorite director, 2023 has got you covered.
Below we have collected some of the most anticipated 2023 films that will hit the screens within the next 12 months. This list is enough to make any cinephile squee with delight. Do you see the one you can’t wait to see? Let us know in the comments below which one that is. Will you go to the movies to see them? After the release, don’t forget to come back and tell us whether it lived up to your expectations.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
Director: Peyton Reed
Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray
You had to wait for a whole year, as the release was delayed, but we all know Paul Rudd as the Ant-Man is definitely worth it. The franchise returns with some familiar (Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer) and some new (Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray) faces to continue its size-changing journey.
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Starring: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard
After Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, Channing Tatum’s character travels to London to meet a wealthy woman (played by Selma Hayek) who offers him an opportunity during hard times. But Mike is still to discover that there is something else hiding behind her request.
Creed III
Director: Michael B. Jordan
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Phylicia Rashad
After starring in the first two installments of the Creed franchise, Michael B. Jordan took over the director’s chair for the third film. This will become his feature directorial debut in the story of Apollo Creed, the son of the famous boxer Rocky’s nemesis who later becomes his friend.
65
Director: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods
Starring: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman
Adam Driver goes into space where he is forced to crash-land on a foreign planet. Imagine his horror when he realizes it is his own home planet Earth— but 65 million years in the past, and now he has to survive. With the writing-directing team of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (people behind A Quiet Place) you can certainly expect a first-class sci-fi thriller.
Scream 6
Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori
Scream VI was announced right after its predecessor hit the screens. It is supposed to be a direct sequel of the previous installment, following the characters who survived its events. This time Ghostface expands his border, and instead of terrorizing his victims in the town of Woodsboro the way he always does, he follows them to New York City.
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
Director: David F. Sandberg
Starring: Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Megan Good
Billy Batson’s family may have accepted the fact that he now has superpowers and sometimes turns into Shazam, but what they probably didn’t expect was new villains in town. Now they all have to become a team to help Shazam defeat Kalypso and Hespera.
John Wick: Chapter 4
Director: Chad Stahelski
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada
The release of the fourth film in the franchise was stalled by COVID, but nothing can stop John Wick forever. The High Table just wouldn’t leave him alone, so he goes to war with them. Director Chad Stahelski mentioned that this time the film’s central character might not have a “happy ending”, so here’s hoping that what he meant was just a boring life in retirement.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Director: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein
Starring: Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis
If you are a hardcore D&D player, there are two ways this release can affect you. You are either going to love the fact that your favorite game got its due on screen (take that, video gamers!) or you are going to hate every minute of it because “this is not how it all works”. The rest of us are just looking forward to watching an all-star cast and possibly some dragons.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key
If the creator of Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, is on the production team of the feature animation film, we are willing to bet it is going to be good. And with some of the outstanding talents in the industry lending their voices to the characters, the mighty plumber and his friends have all the chances to make it big.
Evil Dead Rise
Director: Lee Cronin
Starring: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Neil Fisher
The original Evil Dead series is a cult. A remake came out in 2013 but the filmmakers felt like the classic needed another reboot, though nothing has been revealed as to whether it connects to any of the previous versions or is its own movie altogether. What we do know is that the two central characters are sisters whose reunion goes haywire after a mysterious demon-summoning book is discovered.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Director: James Gunn
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klmentieff, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki
If the previous two films are anything to go by, you can expect some good comedy, some great performances, some great music (after all, it’s Peter Quill we’re talking about), and plenty of space adventures. We are also looking forward to a new addition to the superhero ensemble in the form of Adam Warlock played by Will Poulter.
Fast X
Director: Justin Lin
Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel
The family is back, Corona is (probably) also back, and even if the plot is closely protected until the release, who really cares as long as there are some beautiful cars and spectacular chases. Bear in mind, though, that this is only part one of the tenth installment, with part two coming out next year and possibly (as the rumor goes) becoming the last one in the series.
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Director: Joaquim Dos Santos
Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae
When you get into the Spider-Verse, you have to move across it, right? This is the same conclusion the creators of the Oscar-winning animated Spider-Man movie came to. Even though the new release had been postponed by a year and not much is known about it plot-wise, everyone is excited to see a whole bunch of characters Miles Morales will come in contact with throughout his journey.
The Little Mermaid
Director: Rob Marshall
Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina
Making live-action movies out of its old and beloved classics has become quite a trend for Disney. The Little Mermaid had caused some controversy long before it was set to release, but who cares about that when you have a star-packed cast and Lin-Manuel Miranda himself to co-write the songs.
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
Director: Steven Caple Jr.
Starring: Ron Perlman, Anthony Ramos, Peter Cullen, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez
The Transformers franchise likes to play fast and loose with its timeline, so here comes another story that takes place before many human characters you know ever met the Transformers. This time around, transformers are divided into different fractions, and two archeologists will find themselves in the midst of a three-way conflict back in the mid-’90s.
The Flash
Director: Andy Muschietti
Starring: Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Billy Crudup, Michael Keaton
DC couldn’t stay away from the multiverse trend, so they present you The Flash. They keep the story hush-hush but there is a rumor traveling around that it will be based on the Flashpoint plot from the comics. And of course, casting Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne added to the anticipation.
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Director: James Mangold
Starring: Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook
If you thought the Indiana Jones franchise ended in the late aughts, think again (and celebrate!) because The Dial of Destiny is coming to cinemas this year! You are in for a new director for the first time since the series was created, a yet-unseen cast, and — best of all! — Harrison Ford still playing Indiana.
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales
Mission: Impossible is one of those rare franchises that gets better with every next installment. And while having to wait for the second part of this particular film for another year might be annoying, enjoy seeing all the familiar faces, a masterfully written and shot story, and of course, Tom Cruise doing his own stunts.
Oppenheimer
Director: Christopher Nolan
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie
Yes, that one, with the explosion. While a biopic seems like a pretty straightforward story, which is very unusual for Nolan who simply loves non-linear, time and reality-distorting storytelling, we are sure, this movie on the life of physicist, dubbed the “father of the atomic bomb”, J. Robert Oppenheimer will find ways to blow your mind.
The Marvels
Director: Nia DaCosta
Starring: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson
Captain Marvel is coming back in a sequel to her first standalone movie, and it promises to be big. This film will also transfer Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel, from TV to the big screen. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta who gave us Candyman in 2021.