This Vocabulary Trivia Will Make You Question If You Knew English In The First Place
Entertainment

This Vocabulary Trivia Will Make You Question If You Knew English In The First Place

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
We all come across words we have never heard in books or movies, especially if English is not your mother tongue. However, the words listed in this trivia are truly never heard of. If you have ever heard these words before, better yet, if you have ever used them in your daily life, congratulations, you probably think you are better than everyone, and it might actually be true. Please note that words have different meanings, and each question only asks for a specific meaning of the word. 🤓

Get ready to take your vocabulary skills to the next level!

Progress:

Thanks! Check out the results:

View alternative results:

Unusual Word Search Unusual Word Search

Unusual Word Search

Explore the letter grid to find hidden words in all directions!

Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
2 hours ago

This was much harder than I expected. Quite a few words I was unfamiliar with. Even still, it was enjoyable. 13/20

philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
48 minutes ago

16/20. A couple of lucky guesses in there. It should make it clearer that a hullabaloo is *a* fuss (as in a commotion) rather than fuss as a verb.

ellyross avatar
Eastendbird
Eastendbird
Community Member
1 minute ago

I've always thought of it as a noisy fuss too. As in "Hey, what's all the hullabaloo? Keep it down!"

indainbadger avatar
Victoria
Victoria
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I think people use schadenfreude rather than whatever Greek/Latin word that was mentioned here, for describing deriving pleasure from others' failure/pain.

