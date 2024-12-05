This Vocabulary Trivia Will Make You Question If You Knew English In The First Place

ADVERTISEMENT

We all come across words we have never heard in books or movies, especially if English is not your mother tongue. However, the words listed in this trivia are truly never heard of. If you have ever heard these words before, better yet, if you have ever used them in your daily life, congratulations, you probably think you are better than everyone, and it might actually be true. Please note that words have different meanings, and each question only asks for a specific meaning of the word. 🤓

Get ready to take your vocabulary skills to the next level!

Ic_chat • Progress: Ic check outlined Dialog close Ic_smile Ic_meh Next Next Back Ic check outlined Dialog close Ic_smile Ic_meh Thanks! Check out the results: View alternative results: Ic_score / 0