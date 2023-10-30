ADVERTISEMENT

As I venture into unusual, abandoned locales, I frequently come across the eeriest sites. Here's a glimpse of the spookiest encounters from my journeys.

For further insights into both these eerie locations and less unsettling ones, check out my website.

More info: stepoffthebeatentrack.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Sculpture Of Demon In A Decaying Mausoleum In Poland

The Sculpture Of Demon In A Decaying Mausoleum In Poland Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

A Creepy Art Installation In Königsmühle, Czech Republic

A Creepy Art Installation In Königsmühle, Czech Republic Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#3

The Church Of Ghosts In Luková, Czech Republic

The Church Of Ghosts In Luková, Czech Republic Shares stats

While exploring the north-western Bohemia region in the Czech Republic, don't miss the abandoned Saint George's church in Luková, a small village. Built in the 16th century, it fell into disrepair in 1968 when the roof collapsed during a funeral service, leading the locals to believe it was cursed. They abandoned the church, opting for open-air sermons and masses. Fortunately, a solution emerged: local artist Jakub Hadrava created an eerie collection of 'ghosts' that now occupy the pews and aisles, drawing thousands of visitors from around the world. Their voluntary donations are aiding the restoration of this once-beautiful old church.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#4

The House Of Hanging Dolls In Rváčov, Czech Republic

The House Of Hanging Dolls In Rváčov, Czech Republic Shares stats

In Rváčov, Czech Republic, you can't miss the eerie sight at the village's end. An enormous tree adorned with countless dolls grabs your attention, followed by a house surrounded by hundreds of aging, dusty toys. This unsettling scene lingers in your memory, leaving you pondering who curates such an unusual collection. The mastermind behind this kingdom of creepiness is Lubomír Votava, a former bodyguard and adviser to a Czech right-wing politician. He maintains this unsettling place not to scare passersby but to preserve discarded dolls, emphasizing their eerie charm. Opinions on this house of dolls vary, with some intrigued and others finding it foolish.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

The Hill Of Crosses In Lithuania

The Hill Of Crosses In Lithuania Shares stats

It's a pilgrimage site, but the sight of thousands of crosses in one location is undeniably eerie.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#6

A Coffin On The Wall Seen Somewhere In The Czech Republic

A Coffin On The Wall Seen Somewhere In The Czech Republic Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Creepy Sculptures In An Abandoned House In Italy

Creepy Sculptures In An Abandoned House In Italy Shares stats

La Casa delle Favole, or the house of the insane, the most common name of this place, is the best way to describe it. The site was inhabited by Alice and Nelly, a couple of slightly insane siblings who lived isolated from the rest of the inhabitants, devoting their lives to art. Alice died in 2007, while it’s unclear what happened with Nelly after his sister’s death. In any case, today, the house is abandoned and full of creepy decaying artworks—the outcome of the weird lifestyle of the siblings.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#8

A Bleeding Sculpture Seen In An Abandoned Church In Italy

A Bleeding Sculpture Seen In An Abandoned Church In Italy Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Creepy Dolls In The Forest Somewhere In Germany

Creepy Dolls In The Forest Somewhere In Germany Shares stats

Once cute dolls left for years in the forest, which, due to constantly changing weather conditions, has turned into something creepy.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

A Flooded Cemetery In The Abandoned Village Geamăna In Romania

A Flooded Cemetery In The Abandoned Village Geamăna In Romania Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#11

A Scary Mannequin Seen In An Abandoned Villa In Italy

A Scary Mannequin Seen In An Abandoned Villa In Italy Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#12

A Bird That Won't Fly Anymore

A Bird That Won't Fly Anymore Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#13

A House Full Of Creepy Stuff In Germany

A House Full Of Creepy Stuff In Germany Shares stats

The owner of a small house somewhere in Germany has decorated it with eerie stuff - skeletons, creepy dolls and much more.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Creepy Garden Decorations Seen Somewhere In The Czech Republic

Creepy Garden Decorations Seen Somewhere In The Czech Republic Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#15

A Creepy Find In The Crypt Of An Abandoned Church In The Czech Republic

A Creepy Find In The Crypt Of An Abandoned Church In The Czech Republic Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#16

A Creepy Decoration In A Garden In Poland

A Creepy Decoration In A Garden In Poland Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#17

A Head On The Branch Seen In The Forest In Poland

A Head On The Branch Seen In The Forest In Poland Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#18

An Eerie Corridor In An Abandoned Hospital In Poland

An Eerie Corridor In An Abandoned Hospital In Poland Shares stats

The dark object in the center is certainly not something you'd want to come across in a location like this.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

Scary Paintings Seen In An Abandoned Villa In Italy

Scary Paintings Seen In An Abandoned Villa In Italy Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Spooky Fence Seen In The Czech Republic

Spooky Fence Seen In The Czech Republic Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Eerie Decorations Seen In Poland

Eerie Decorations Seen In Poland Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST
#22

A Creepy Doll Holding The Hammer In An Abandoned House In Poland

A Creepy Doll Holding The Hammer In An Abandoned House In Poland Shares stats

I'm uncertain about her motives.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Off the Beaten Track
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!