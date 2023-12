We put our food in plastic boxes, things in plastic bags, even cover ourselves with plastic if need be (a poncho on a rainy day can surely come in handy). While these plastic items can be reusable, some can’t; and to make matters worse, they might also be completely unnecessary. Today, we have listed pictures of some of the most excruciatingly useless plastic packaging, which you can find below; but beware, they might make you reasonably upset with where the world is headed.

It’s very likely that if you look around right now, you’ll see at least a few plastic items nearby. (Unless you enjoy reading Bored Panda in the serenity of a forest or some other place yet unspoiled by a human’s touch.) That is because nowadays plastic is everywhere around us, from gadgets to school supplies, decor items, and furniture, among many other things. As a matter of fact, we use it so much that global plastic consumption has increased six-fold since the 1980s.

#1 Individually Wrapped Peppers That Are Used For Salad And Pre-Cut Into 1/4s Just To Have To Be Cut Again Into Smaller Pieces

#2 If Only Nature Would Find A Way To Cover These Tomatoes So We Wouldn't Waste So Much Plastic On Them

#23 Coles Need To Get It Together. A "New" Pointless Plastic Product. 5 Individual Plastic Bottles Wrapped In Plastic
We can recycle as much as we like, but as long as corporations don't change, we don't stand a chance. This planet is doomed.

#30 14 Pieces Of Unnecessary Packaging And "Freebies" For A Tiny 15 Ml Spray From Paco Rabanne

#37 The Amount Of Packaging Required For Me To Buy The Additional Equipment I Need To Use My iPhone
All of this would have come in the phone's box five years ago, but Apple decided to stop including them to cut down on packaging and waste.

#39 My Chef Saved $2.50/300 Units If They Come Individually Wrapped. So I Spent The First Hour Of My Shift Unwrapping Them

#42 Xfinity Was Giving Away Reusable Straws At An Art Fest. The Straw Is Wrapped In Plastic, Then Put In A Cheap Velvet Pouch, Then Wrapped In Plastic Again. Way To Save The Environment Xfinity

#46 Hundreds Of Single, Overpriced, Individually Wrapped And Stickered, For $2 Each At Coles… Just What Struggling Families Need This Easter (More At Entry And Counters Too)

#49 Even My Toddlers Were Like "Father, This Seems Rather Egregious For Three Plastic Boards You Ordered At The Same Time From Amazon"

#59 Ordered 27 Books From Amazon In A Single Order. Got 27 Boxes With 1 Book Each Delivered

#60 I'm So Glad That My Fragile Gloves That I Ordered With Something Else Came With Padding