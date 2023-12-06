ADVERTISEMENT

It’s very likely that if you look around right now, you’ll see at least a few plastic items nearby. (Unless you enjoy reading Bored Panda in the serenity of a forest or some other place yet unspoiled by a human’s touch.) That is because nowadays plastic is everywhere around us, from gadgets to school supplies, decor items, and furniture, among many other things. As a matter of fact, we use it so much that global plastic consumption has increased six-fold since the 1980s.

We put our food in plastic boxes, things in plastic bags, even cover ourselves with plastic if need be (a poncho on a rainy day can surely come in handy). While these plastic items can be reusable, some can’t; and to make matters worse, they might also be completely unnecessary. Today, we have listed pictures of some of the most excruciatingly useless plastic packaging, which you can find below; but beware, they might make you reasonably upset with where the world is headed.

#1

Individually Wrapped Peppers That Are Used For Salad And Pre-Cut Into 1/4s Just To Have To Be Cut Again Into Smaller Pieces

marsom1103
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
2 hours ago

Sometimes there are articles about how to avoid plastic and how we need to reduce plastic usage. Yeah dude, we're lost. Deal with it

#2

If Only Nature Would Find A Way To Cover These Tomatoes So We Wouldn't Waste So Much Plastic On Them

#3

Costco Anti-Wrinkle Abomination

#4

Disposable Masks In Styrofoam And Plastic Wrap For $1 Only

#5

HelloFresh Packed 5 Cloves Of Garlic Separately In 5 Plastic Bags

eejagirl12
Noodles_Pasty (she/her)
Noodles_Pasty (she/her)
Community Member
2 hours ago

What is the positive for them doing that? That's just expensing their bill because they have to buy more bags 😂

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Packaging For Pre-Peeled Bananas

lismarie
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
2 hours ago

Tbh, peeling babanas is in fact a really hard task to do it yourself! /s

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Why Is The Ocean Filling Up With Plastic?

espresso-overload
SuperChicken
SuperChicken
Community Member
1 hour ago

I could be wrong, but the shape looks like mangos (or, mangoes)? If so, who puts them in a container like that? And, why?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Ordered 20 Iron Nails. They Came Individually Packed In Plastic

ami-ainsworth
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
2 hours ago

Who wants to have to unwrap individually packages nails anyway? I want mine thrown in a box so I can just grab one when I need one.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#9

We Ordered Two Paint Pens From Staples

#10

Individually Wrapped Gummy Bears

ami-ainsworth
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
2 hours ago

No, no, no. Gummy bears are meant to be eaten by the handful. Why should you have to unwrap each one in order to make a handful? This is so wrong!

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Ordered A Replacement Bolt From Trek, This Is The Amount Of Packaging It Came In

#12

This Is How We’re Suffocating The Earth In Plastic

#13

Ordered 5 Nail Polishes From Amazon

#14

This Is How I Received My New Sim Card In The Mail

#15

The Marshmallows In This Bag Come Individually Wrapped

devmi26se
Community Member
1 hour ago

ok I know I said it was ok for the gummy bear one but this- no.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#16

Plastic Packaging For A CD Disk, But Without A CD Disk In It

ami-ainsworth
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
2 hours ago

Hmm, if only there were a small card-like material the same information could be printed on

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Why So Much Plastic

devmi26se
Community Member
1 hour ago

they are really cute tho :) and good for sharing you can reuse the big box after u give ppl the mini ones

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#18

This Needlessly Large Packaging For A 20 Mm Sized Micro SD Card

#19

Why Is There So Much Packaging For A Single Claritin? Isn't This Wasteful?

#20

These "Save Our Planet" Cups Are Individually Sealed In Plastic At Our Hotel

#21

Reusable Bag... Sold Inside Styrofoam Tray And Plastic Wrap

#22

Fruits That Are Already Protected Naturally, Wrapped In Plastic

#23

Coles Need To Get It Together. A "New" Pointless Plastic Product. 5 Individual Plastic Bottles Wrapped In Plastic

We can recycle as much as we like, but as long as corporations don't change, we don't stand a chance. This planet is doomed.

#24

The Amount Of Unnecessary Plastic That This Toy Package Has

#25

Just Why

#26

My School Started An Eco-Friendly Project By Giving Out Apples To Students

#27

Why Does This Garlic Have A Plastic Wrapper?

heatherresatz
Heather Evans
Heather Evans
Community Member
1 hour ago

As a garlic farmer, I would be embarrassed to sell this garlic bulb! It looks so dry and pitiful ..

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#28

I Ordered 20 Books And All Arrived Individually Packaged. 3 Are Still Missing

#29

Saw Somebody Post A Pic Of Plastic-Wrapped Potatoes. I Raise To You, Plastic-Wrapped Coconuts

gyimesi-mark-2357
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why? It’s not like coconuts would be contaminated when in the shell

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

14 Pieces Of Unnecessary Packaging And "Freebies" For A Tiny 15 Ml Spray From Paco Rabanne

ami-ainsworth
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
2 hours ago

My cat would be walking all over that. She likes the crinkly noise.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#31

A Very Special Tomato I Guess

#32

Not Only Is It Egregious, But It's Infuriating

#33

Ordered 150 Washers. This Is How They Were Packaged

ami-ainsworth
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
2 hours ago

Unless each one is a different size this is ridiculous

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

All Of This For One Purse (Cat For Scale)

#35

Individually Packed Olives My Roommate Bought

#36

These Peeled Avocados Are Wrapped In Plastic

#37

The Amount Of Packaging Required For Me To Buy The Additional Equipment I Need To Use My iPhone

All of this would have come in the phone’s box five years ago, but Apple decided to stop including them to cut down on packaging and waste.

viljamvirtanen avatar
Brixjus
Brixjus
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I work selling smartphones and most people already have the accessories. Even if it seems like exessive packaging for those that need the earphones and charger, this is still saving materials. I think even ten small cardboard boxes must be better than a perfectly good charger landing in a landfill with all its plastic and metals.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Costco Sells A Tiny Sachet Of Saffron In A Bulk-Sized Spice Container

#39

My Chef Saved $2.50/300 Units If They Come Individually Wrapped. So I Spent The First Hour Of My Shift Unwrapping Them

ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm no mathematician but it seems to me that less materials used should be cheaper.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#40

My Eco-Friendly Packaged Toothpicks Are Individually Wrapped In Plastic

#41

This Is How They Send My Contacts. Every. Year

#42

Xfinity Was Giving Away Reusable Straws At An Art Fest. The Straw Is Wrapped In Plastic, Then Put In A Cheap Velvet Pouch, Then Wrapped In Plastic Again. Way To Save The Environment Xfinity

#43

Hypocrites At Sobeys Grocery Store In Halifax, Nova Scotia

#44

Anti-Plastic Book Wrapped In Said Plastic

#45

This Aluminum Can Comes Wrapped In Plastic

#46

Hundreds Of Single, Overpriced, Individually Wrapped And Stickered, For $2 Each At Coles… Just What Struggling Families Need This Easter (More At Entry And Counters Too)

#47

The Amount Of Packaging Amazon Used For A Single Box Of Brita Filters

#48

Hello Fresh Sent My Carrots For One Meal In 8 Separately Sealed Plastic Bags

surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My downstairs neighbor gets Hello Fresh daily, and the packaging is really clogging up the recycling and paper bins. It's annoying.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Even My Toddlers Were Like "Father, This Seems Rather Egregious For Three Plastic Boards You Ordered At The Same Time From Amazon"

#50

Every Wrapper Holds Three Smaller Wrappers That Each Contain 6 Individually Wrapped Candies

ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was a kid there were 4 smaller wrappers, each containing 6 individually wrapped candies.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#51

This Adapter Package

#52

Such A Waste Of Plastic

#53

Individually Wrapped Lemon Slices

#54

Seen At Target - 2 Apple Slices X 6 Plastic Bags, In A Plastic Box

#55

Why? For What Reason? To What Possible Advantage?

#56

The Box And What It Was Used For. Ordered From An Ink Supplier

#57

Individually Wrapped Vegetables In A Vietnamese Supermarket

#58

Some Sort Of Chip My Coworker Received

#59

Ordered 27 Books From Amazon In A Single Order. Got 27 Boxes With 1 Book Each Delivered

#60

I’m So Glad That My Fragile Gloves That I Ordered With Something Else Came With Padding

#61

Bought A Box On Amazon, And It Came Delivered In A Box, Which Was Also In A Box

#62

Must Have Been Out Of Envelopes

#63

This Store Individually Wraps Eggplants In Plastic

surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I recently landed a new job in a grocery store. Our normal cucumberes come without packaging. The eco-friendly, organically g