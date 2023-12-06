87 Unnecessary Packaging Fails That Got Shamed Online
It’s very likely that if you look around right now, you’ll see at least a few plastic items nearby. (Unless you enjoy reading Bored Panda in the serenity of a forest or some other place yet unspoiled by a human’s touch.) That is because nowadays plastic is everywhere around us, from gadgets to school supplies, decor items, and furniture, among many other things. As a matter of fact, we use it so much that global plastic consumption has increased six-fold since the 1980s.
We put our food in plastic boxes, things in plastic bags, even cover ourselves with plastic if need be (a poncho on a rainy day can surely come in handy). While these plastic items can be reusable, some can’t; and to make matters worse, they might also be completely unnecessary. Today, we have listed pictures of some of the most excruciatingly useless plastic packaging, which you can find below; but beware, they might make you reasonably upset with where the world is headed.
This post may include affiliate links.
Individually Wrapped Peppers That Are Used For Salad And Pre-Cut Into 1/4s Just To Have To Be Cut Again Into Smaller Pieces
If Only Nature Would Find A Way To Cover These Tomatoes So We Wouldn't Waste So Much Plastic On Them
Costco Anti-Wrinkle Abomination
Disposable Masks In Styrofoam And Plastic Wrap For $1 Only
HelloFresh Packed 5 Cloves Of Garlic Separately In 5 Plastic Bags
What is the positive for them doing that? That's just expensing their bill because they have to buy more bags 😂
Packaging For Pre-Peeled Bananas
Tbh, peeling babanas is in fact a really hard task to do it yourself! /s
Why Is The Ocean Filling Up With Plastic?
I could be wrong, but the shape looks like mangos (or, mangoes)? If so, who puts them in a container like that? And, why?
Ordered 20 Iron Nails. They Came Individually Packed In Plastic
We Ordered Two Paint Pens From Staples
Individually Wrapped Gummy Bears
Ordered A Replacement Bolt From Trek, This Is The Amount Of Packaging It Came In
This Is How We’re Suffocating The Earth In Plastic
Ordered 5 Nail Polishes From Amazon
This Is How I Received My New Sim Card In The Mail
The Marshmallows In This Bag Come Individually Wrapped
Plastic Packaging For A CD Disk, But Without A CD Disk In It
Why So Much Plastic
they are really cute tho :) and good for sharing you can reuse the big box after u give ppl the mini ones
This Needlessly Large Packaging For A 20 Mm Sized Micro SD Card
Why Is There So Much Packaging For A Single Claritin? Isn't This Wasteful?
These "Save Our Planet" Cups Are Individually Sealed In Plastic At Our Hotel
Reusable Bag... Sold Inside Styrofoam Tray And Plastic Wrap
Fruits That Are Already Protected Naturally, Wrapped In Plastic
Coles Need To Get It Together. A "New" Pointless Plastic Product. 5 Individual Plastic Bottles Wrapped In Plastic
We can recycle as much as we like, but as long as corporations don't change, we don't stand a chance. This planet is doomed.
The Amount Of Unnecessary Plastic That This Toy Package Has
Just Why
My School Started An Eco-Friendly Project By Giving Out Apples To Students
Why Does This Garlic Have A Plastic Wrapper?
As a garlic farmer, I would be embarrassed to sell this garlic bulb! It looks so dry and pitiful ..
I Ordered 20 Books And All Arrived Individually Packaged. 3 Are Still Missing
Saw Somebody Post A Pic Of Plastic-Wrapped Potatoes. I Raise To You, Plastic-Wrapped Coconuts
14 Pieces Of Unnecessary Packaging And "Freebies" For A Tiny 15 Ml Spray From Paco Rabanne
Not Only Is It Egregious, But It's Infuriating
Ordered 150 Washers. This Is How They Were Packaged
All Of This For One Purse (Cat For Scale)
Individually Packed Olives My Roommate Bought
These Peeled Avocados Are Wrapped In Plastic
The Amount Of Packaging Required For Me To Buy The Additional Equipment I Need To Use My iPhone
All of this would have come in the phone’s box five years ago, but Apple decided to stop including them to cut down on packaging and waste.
I work selling smartphones and most people already have the accessories. Even if it seems like exessive packaging for those that need the earphones and charger, this is still saving materials. I think even ten small cardboard boxes must be better than a perfectly good charger landing in a landfill with all its plastic and metals.