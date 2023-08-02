If you are right-handed, glance to your right, and vice versa if you are left-handed. If you are a true ambivert, congratulations. Anyway, there is a pretty good chance that on either side, there is going to be a mug. Coffee, tea, perhaps just water, it does not matter, we humans love a good, sturdy vessel to drink from.

The “Mug Life” internet group is dedicated to sharing the more creative, unique, and unhinged mugs people actually drink from every day. So pour yourself another mug of your beverage of choice, scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite posts, and comment your ideas below. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Mornings Mug - With This Big Mug I’ll Probably Have A Good Day And I Wish You All One Too!

This Mornings Mug - With This Big Mug I’ll Probably Have A Good Day And I Wish You All One Too!

thewinberry713 Report

21points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would be better if it was a pic of Sophia

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

Mermaid Tail Grip, Beautiful Design. I Think It's Original And Comfortable To Hold, That's Very Important In Cups!

Mermaid Tail Grip, Beautiful Design. I Think It's Original And Comfortable To Hold, That's Very Important In Cups!

kali_strengthhhh Report

21points
POST
Kamaboko Gonpachiro
Kamaboko Gonpachiro
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

U look at these mugs, and then u see the ones at my house 😂

0
0points
reply
#3

Finally Have Something Cute Enough To Post! Infuser Mug

Finally Have Something Cute Enough To Post! Infuser Mug

R_lamar199721 Report

21points
POST

Mugs are one of those items that we tend to just have way more of than necessary. Realistically, you will never be drinking from more than one mug at a time, yet true mug aficionados could probably use a different one each day of the week without breaking a sweat. Like t-shirts, the design is simple, but the possibilities are endless when it comes to colors, designs, and even shapes.

Of course, the true sign of a mug fanatic is the steady escalation in size, as some people wield mugs large enough to become a deadly weapon and deep enough to fit an entire pot of coffee. While there is little academic literature on this, one wonders if there is a sort of dominance display happening when two mug fanatics work in the same office. 
#4

He Punch

He Punch

Remove_652 Report

21points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶It’s the eye of the tiger🎶

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Couple Favorites I Made

Couple Favorites I Made

dylanpotteryreddit Report

19points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Casual, beautiful and functional! Everything one needs in a mug. Just add really strong delicious coffee.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

My New Mug From Etsy Is So Cute!

My New Mug From Etsy Is So Cute!

pinkspaceship17 Report

19points
POST
View more comments

These days, custom designs, just like the aforementioned t-shirts, can be made and ordered in print shops or online. While there is less control over the shape and materials, people now can have almost anything they want to be put on a mug, which turns this drinking item into a vessel and display piece of a person’s creativity. 
#7

Recent Tj Max Purchase

Recent Tj Max Purchase

New_Temporary7702 Report

18points
POST
#8

A Mug I Made For Myself

A Mug I Made For Myself

Rushsculpture Report

18points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This guy really needs some coffee

3
3points
reply
#9

Thursday Kitty Kat Vibes

Thursday Kitty Kat Vibes

xbeeg_chungusx Report

17points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone doesn't want her stupid walk for her stupid physical and mental health.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Part of the ubiquity of mugs also comes from the fact that they are great gifts, particularly for smaller events or if one does not know the recipient that well. Prices have a decent range to them, you know the item will be useful, and it’s often on display, so one doesn’t have to feel like the gift was received, then discarded. Plus, you can very easily add some personalization, like the aforementioned print or design to make it stand out from the millions of other factory-identical mugs. 
#10

Ceramic Winter Mug

Ceramic Winter Mug

General_02 Report

16points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooh! Starry night winter edition. Awesome!

1
1point
reply
#11

Bad News, My Shelf Broke And All Of My Mugs Shattered. Good News, It Gave Me An Excuse To Order This Beauty

Bad News, My Shelf Broke And All Of My Mugs Shattered. Good News, It Gave Me An Excuse To Order This Beauty

mayonut_spoonsies Report

15points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The silver lining on a dark cloud.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

I Wonder What Colors This Porcelain Cup Is Compounded By?

I Wonder What Colors This Porcelain Cup Is Compounded By?

Solid_Pianist6394 Report

14points
POST
View more comments

There are also people who take their obsessions a bit too seriously. Charles Hubbell was a Tennessee man who accumulated almost 30 '000 mugs in a pretty unique collection before he passed away in 2019. Hopefully, his collection was preserved after his passing, but at the very least, one could probably build an entire house just from the materials required to manufacture and paint 30 '000 mugs. 
#13

Found This Sweetheart At A Local Shop

Found This Sweetheart At A Local Shop

animavivere Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#14

My Newest Mug - A Christmas Gift From A Friend!

My Newest Mug - A Christmas Gift From A Friend!

CarliKnits Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#15

Finally, A Cat That Doesn't Wake You Up Until You're Ready

Finally, A Cat That Doesn't Wake You Up Until You're Ready

Desvelo Report

12points
POST
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess it wakes you up by pusheen its ears into your eyes... ?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Setting aside the modern office or tea parlor, the mug design is one of those truly ancient things we still use today. Clay mugs, made by early potters, date back to between 6000 and 3000 BCE, while there is some indication that the first wooden mugs were even older. After all, we’ve needed to drink things since forever, and scooping up water with one’s hands seems downright annoying. 
#16

Got This From A Former Neighbour

Got This From A Former Neighbour

Mrs_Ollivander Report

12points
POST
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get lady garden vibes from this. I’ll get back in the gutter now….

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

Some Mugs I Made That Are Inspired By Stained Glass Window Art

Some Mugs I Made That Are Inspired By Stained Glass Window Art

tobtal Report

12points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kewl, love the ufo and jellyfish!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Smoking Kills, Y'all

Smoking Kills, Y'all

emhoag Report

11points
POST
View more comments

Early clay mugs suffered from how thick the vessel's walls had to be, so only people with larger mouths could use them without discomfort. Mugs better suited to our actual bodies came about with early metalworking techniques in about 2000 BCE, when gold, silver, bronze, and even lead were used. It’s a good indication of how important a good mug is, that the first metals were used to make them. 
#19

My ‘Mushroom Dude’ Design I Had Put Onto A Mug ☕️🍄

My ‘Mushroom Dude’ Design I Had Put Onto A Mug ☕️🍄

ConcertOld657 Report

11points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is beautiful I love your design. Very talented!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Just Got A New One For Spring Mood Boosting

Just Got A New One For Spring Mood Boosting

Much-Jellyfish6155 Report

11points
POST
#21

My Favorite Mug , It’s A Little Heavy But I Love It

My Favorite Mug , It’s A Little Heavy But I Love It

ButterscotchSea9717 Report

10points
POST

These days, the full force of our creativity and scientific knowledge is used to make cutting-edge mugs. From fuddling cups that limit spillage, to mugs that change color or reveal images when heated, we are positively spoiled when it comes to options. Never before have there been so many materials, shapes, and colors to choose from, which possibly explains why everyone has at least a few, different mugs. 
#22

Purplicious Mugs

Purplicious Mugs

bgsbazaar Report

10points
POST
#23

Found At An Asian Grocery Store Near Me

Found At An Asian Grocery Store Near Me

damechou Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#24

A Birthday Gift From My Friend

A Birthday Gift From My Friend

KitchenSwillForPigs Report

9points
POST
View more comments

In fact, people have so many mugs, that we have even had to innovate storage methods. The mug tree is one example, which is great on ships, as long as the base is well secured to the floor, while others will instead present their collection as a visual display, mounted and behind glass. But for most of us, the everyday cupboard is enough. 
#25

Thrifted Musical Mug

Thrifted Musical Mug

underthesea9393 Report

9points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone know if it's an actual song or just aesthetically pleasing?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

I Used To Think I Had A Problem, Then I Found This Sub. I Still Think I Have A Problem. (Xmas Themed And Others Are In Other Cabinets)

I Used To Think I Had A Problem, Then I Found This Sub. I Still Think I Have A Problem. (Xmas Themed And Others Are In Other Cabinets)

EightDownFromSix Report

9points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a sizable collection that I adored. I had to limit myself so I had a rule that the mug must be handmade. It helped curb my hoarder tendencies. But my ex managed to trash most of them, so now I enjoy viewing other's little treasures!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

What Will The Jungle Explorer Be Looking For? A New Life For Sure

What Will The Jungle Explorer Be Looking For? A New Life For Sure

NashoQliao Report

9points
POST

Some might start to question the form of the mug, as it’s not that different from a cup or glass. The simple way to tell them apart is to focus on the handle. Mugs, traditionally, carry very cold or quite hot beverages, which, naturally, change the temperature of the item's walls. A handle allows for it to be handled, no pun intended, without discomfort to the user's hand, similarly, no pun intended. 
#28

A Little Corn Mug I Made For A Mug Collection Called Pudgy Pals

A Little Corn Mug I Made For A Mug Collection Called Pudgy Pals

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#29

Amazing Art. What Do You Imagine When You See These Cups?

Amazing Art. What Do You Imagine When You See These Cups?

kali_strengthhhh Report

9points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love these, the perfect gift for any painter!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

New Fav Mug

New Fav Mug

FatRollingIRL Report

9points
POST
View more comments

These days, we have the technology to limit heat or cold, but most people still feel comfortable with the classic, flat-based, handled mug. Why fix what isn’t broken? These tend to have flat walls, that make it easy to display images and texts with a bit of personal flair. And if you want to see other interesting mugs, look no further, Bored Panda has got you covered, you can find our other collections here, here, and here
#31

Double Cup Template For The Valentine's Day

Double Cup Template For The Valentine's Day

MostExplanation9889 Report

9points
POST
#32

My Daily Reminder Mug

My Daily Reminder Mug

QuilterinaTina42 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#33

Work “Muglife!”

Work “Muglife!”

Ya-Bloody-Pelican Report

8points
POST
#34

My Collection. I Just Got Rid Of 10 Mugs After Christmas...it Didn't Help

My Collection. I Just Got Rid Of 10 Mugs After Christmas...it Didn't Help

foxleaf Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#35

I Don’t Usually Keep My Own Mugs, But I Really Loved This Cozy Bear

I Don’t Usually Keep My Own Mugs, But I Really Loved This Cozy Bear

mad-ruckus Report

8points
POST
Karen Startz Richardson
Karen Startz Richardson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't blame you for keeping it ❤️ ❄️ ☕ Beautiful work

2
2points
reply
#36

I Still Can’t Believe I Made This Mug

I Still Can’t Believe I Made This Mug

stephanroo Report

8points
POST
#37

I Got The Mug For Christmas!

I Got The Mug For Christmas!

Nemesys2005 Report

8points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My aunt was a sucker for anything peacock. She would have loved this mug.

0
0points
reply
#38

I Saw On Facebook, Wish It Was Mine

I Saw On Facebook, Wish It Was Mine

sdkimmy Report

7points
POST
Tahani
Tahani
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahaha, so correct!

0
0points
reply
#39

Good Morning, Just Joining

Good Morning, Just Joining

My fiancé and I go to a lot of estate sales and we got this at one a while back. I'm currently 36 and being sterilized in the fall, so this is one of my favorite mugs. Hope y'all think it's as funny as we do. Look forward to sharing more of our funds in the futur

sourwaterbug Report

7points
POST
Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I f-ing spit all over my phone on this one. Funny stuff!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

Couldn't Not Pick This Up At The Charity Shop Today

Couldn't Not Pick This Up At The Charity Shop Today

Sleepy_Man90 Report

7points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, nevermind what I said about the rabbit mug. This one definitely gives out toilet bowl vibes.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Cawfee

Cawfee

fvck_u_anth0ny Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#42

Mom Gave Me This Mug As A Early Valentine's Day Gift

Mom Gave Me This Mug As A Early Valentine's Day Gift

ChoRandom Report

7points
POST
Candid Panda
Candid Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect for someone named Patty Lol!

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Thought I’d Show Off My Collection So Far

Thought I’d Show Off My Collection So Far

Auburn35 Report

7points
POST
Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love that shark mug. You can hide cookies in there!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

When A Friend Sends You The Purfect Mug

When A Friend Sends You The Purfect Mug

Whenitrainsitpours86 Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Nothing Super Special, But It Spoke To Me And I Had To Get It

Nothing Super Special, But It Spoke To Me And I Had To Get It

toryst0ry93 Report

7points
POST
#46

The Images Didn't Upload Properly The First Time I Tried Posting This, But Look At My New Mug!! It Was Made By Horacio Casillas

The Images Didn't Upload Properly The First Time I Tried Posting This, But Look At My New Mug!! It Was Made By Horacio Casillas

hyahyena Report

7points
POST
#47

I Have A Very Talented Friend Who Does Incredible Things Like This, What Do You Think?

I Have A Very Talented Friend Who Does Incredible Things Like This, What Do You Think?

mistressrstorm Report

7points
POST
N G
N G
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect for drinking warm blood

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

United States Of Chickens

United States Of Chickens

Jukulelelia Report

6points
POST
#49

I Didn't Know This Sub Existed Until Today. Here's My Current Favorite!!

I Didn't Know This Sub Existed Until Today. Here's My Current Favorite!!

SolaCretia Report

6points
POST
#50

As A Collector I Always Try To Buy At Least Two For My Collection. Sometimes I Buy More. Space Pizza Cat 200 Produced. Deneen Pottery/Scotty Russell Illustrator Series

As A Collector I Always Try To Buy At Least Two For My Collection. Sometimes I Buy More. Space Pizza Cat 200 Produced. Deneen Pottery/Scotty Russell Illustrator Series

Formal-Front1633 Report

6points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorgeous mug, hilarious artwork, two thumbs way up!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#51

My Vintage Octagonal Brutalist Mug I Thrifted

My Vintage Octagonal Brutalist Mug I Thrifted

Kradominos Report

6points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a whole dinner service of these. Pity I gave them away.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

So Excited About My Ds9 Mug Find!

So Excited About My Ds9 Mug Find!

Boniferous Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Snagged My Daughter’s Mug Today

Snagged My Daughter’s Mug Today

audioear Report

6points
POST
#54

Spring Finds

Spring Finds

tangerinebilly757 Report

6points
POST
#55

This Mug Is My Spirit Animal

This Mug Is My Spirit Animal

insertnamehere02 Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#56

One Of My Newest Mugs. Drippy Beavis And Butthead

One Of My Newest Mugs. Drippy Beavis And Butthead

ConcertOld657 Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#57

Dollar Store Find!!!! This Mug Sums Me Up Pretty Good. I’m A Cancer Zodiac, And I Reeeeally Don’t Do Mornings Well

Dollar Store Find!!!! This Mug Sums Me Up Pretty Good. I’m A Cancer Zodiac, And I Reeeeally Don’t Do Mornings Well

Gothwitchgoblincrow7 Report

5points
POST
#58

Beaster Bunny

Beaster Bunny

Formal-Front1633 Report

5points
POST