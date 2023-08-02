If you are right-handed, glance to your right, and vice versa if you are left-handed. If you are a true ambivert, congratulations. Anyway, there is a pretty good chance that on either side, there is going to be a mug. Coffee, tea, perhaps just water, it does not matter, we humans love a good, sturdy vessel to drink from.

The “Mug Life” internet group is dedicated to sharing the more creative, unique, and unhinged mugs people actually drink from every day. So pour yourself another mug of your beverage of choice, scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite posts, and comment your ideas below.