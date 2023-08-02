82 Funny, Adorable, And Weird Mugs Shared On The “Mug Life” Online Group (New Pics)
If you are right-handed, glance to your right, and vice versa if you are left-handed. If you are a true ambivert, congratulations. Anyway, there is a pretty good chance that on either side, there is going to be a mug. Coffee, tea, perhaps just water, it does not matter, we humans love a good, sturdy vessel to drink from.
The “Mug Life” internet group is dedicated to sharing the more creative, unique, and unhinged mugs people actually drink from every day. So pour yourself another mug of your beverage of choice, scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite posts, and comment your ideas below.
This Mornings Mug - With This Big Mug I’ll Probably Have A Good Day And I Wish You All One Too!
Mermaid Tail Grip, Beautiful Design. I Think It's Original And Comfortable To Hold, That's Very Important In Cups!
U look at these mugs, and then u see the ones at my house 😂
Finally Have Something Cute Enough To Post! Infuser Mug
Mugs are one of those items that we tend to just have way more of than necessary. Realistically, you will never be drinking from more than one mug at a time, yet true mug aficionados could probably use a different one each day of the week without breaking a sweat. Like t-shirts, the design is simple, but the possibilities are endless when it comes to colors, designs, and even shapes.
Of course, the true sign of a mug fanatic is the steady escalation in size, as some people wield mugs large enough to become a deadly weapon and deep enough to fit an entire pot of coffee. While there is little academic literature on this, one wonders if there is a sort of dominance display happening when two mug fanatics work in the same office.
He Punch
Couple Favorites I Made
Casual, beautiful and functional! Everything one needs in a mug. Just add really strong delicious coffee.
My New Mug From Etsy Is So Cute!
These days, custom designs, just like the aforementioned t-shirts, can be made and ordered in print shops or online. While there is less control over the shape and materials, people now can have almost anything they want to be put on a mug, which turns this drinking item into a vessel and display piece of a person’s creativity.
Recent Tj Max Purchase
A Mug I Made For Myself
Thursday Kitty Kat Vibes
Someone doesn't want her stupid walk for her stupid physical and mental health.
Part of the ubiquity of mugs also comes from the fact that they are great gifts, particularly for smaller events or if one does not know the recipient that well. Prices have a decent range to them, you know the item will be useful, and it’s often on display, so one doesn’t have to feel like the gift was received, then discarded. Plus, you can very easily add some personalization, like the aforementioned print or design to make it stand out from the millions of other factory-identical mugs.
Ceramic Winter Mug
Bad News, My Shelf Broke And All Of My Mugs Shattered. Good News, It Gave Me An Excuse To Order This Beauty
I Wonder What Colors This Porcelain Cup Is Compounded By?
There are also people who take their obsessions a bit too seriously. Charles Hubbell was a Tennessee man who accumulated almost 30 '000 mugs in a pretty unique collection before he passed away in 2019. Hopefully, his collection was preserved after his passing, but at the very least, one could probably build an entire house just from the materials required to manufacture and paint 30 '000 mugs.
Found This Sweetheart At A Local Shop
My Newest Mug - A Christmas Gift From A Friend!
Finally, A Cat That Doesn't Wake You Up Until You're Ready
I guess it wakes you up by pusheen its ears into your eyes... ?
Setting aside the modern office or tea parlor, the mug design is one of those truly ancient things we still use today. Clay mugs, made by early potters, date back to between 6000 and 3000 BCE, while there is some indication that the first wooden mugs were even older. After all, we’ve needed to drink things since forever, and scooping up water with one’s hands seems downright annoying.
Got This From A Former Neighbour
I get lady garden vibes from this. I’ll get back in the gutter now….
Some Mugs I Made That Are Inspired By Stained Glass Window Art
Smoking Kills, Y'all
Early clay mugs suffered from how thick the vessel's walls had to be, so only people with larger mouths could use them without discomfort. Mugs better suited to our actual bodies came about with early metalworking techniques in about 2000 BCE, when gold, silver, bronze, and even lead were used. It’s a good indication of how important a good mug is, that the first metals were used to make them.
My ‘Mushroom Dude’ Design I Had Put Onto A Mug ☕️🍄
Just Got A New One For Spring Mood Boosting
My Favorite Mug , It’s A Little Heavy But I Love It
Oh, to have that large a mug of caffeinated goodness.
These days, the full force of our creativity and scientific knowledge is used to make cutting-edge mugs. From fuddling cups that limit spillage, to mugs that change color or reveal images when heated, we are positively spoiled when it comes to options. Never before have there been so many materials, shapes, and colors to choose from, which possibly explains why everyone has at least a few, different mugs.
Purplicious Mugs
Found At An Asian Grocery Store Near Me
A Birthday Gift From My Friend
In fact, people have so many mugs, that we have even had to innovate storage methods. The mug tree is one example, which is great on ships, as long as the base is well secured to the floor, while others will instead present their collection as a visual display, mounted and behind glass. But for most of us, the everyday cupboard is enough.
Thrifted Musical Mug
Does anyone know if it's an actual song or just aesthetically pleasing?
I Used To Think I Had A Problem, Then I Found This Sub. I Still Think I Have A Problem. (Xmas Themed And Others Are In Other Cabinets)
I had a sizable collection that I adored. I had to limit myself so I had a rule that the mug must be handmade. It helped curb my hoarder tendencies. But my ex managed to trash most of them, so now I enjoy viewing other's little treasures!
What Will The Jungle Explorer Be Looking For? A New Life For Sure
Some might start to question the form of the mug, as it’s not that different from a cup or glass. The simple way to tell them apart is to focus on the handle. Mugs, traditionally, carry very cold or quite hot beverages, which, naturally, change the temperature of the item's walls. A handle allows for it to be handled, no pun intended, without discomfort to the user's hand, similarly, no pun intended.
A Little Corn Mug I Made For A Mug Collection Called Pudgy Pals
Amazing Art. What Do You Imagine When You See These Cups?
New Fav Mug
These days, we have the technology to limit heat or cold, but most people still feel comfortable with the classic, flat-based, handled mug. Why fix what isn’t broken? These tend to have flat walls, that make it easy to display images and texts with a bit of personal flair. And if you want to see other interesting mugs, look no further, Bored Panda has got you covered, you can find our other collections here, here, and here.
Double Cup Template For The Valentine's Day
Pretty, and big enough for serious coffee.
My Daily Reminder Mug
Work “Muglife!”
My Collection. I Just Got Rid Of 10 Mugs After Christmas...it Didn't Help
I Don’t Usually Keep My Own Mugs, But I Really Loved This Cozy Bear
Can't blame you for keeping it ❤️ ❄️ ☕ Beautiful work
I Still Can’t Believe I Made This Mug
I Got The Mug For Christmas!
My aunt was a sucker for anything peacock. She would have loved this mug.
I Saw On Facebook, Wish It Was Mine
Good Morning, Just Joining
My fiancé and I go to a lot of estate sales and we got this at one a while back. I'm currently 36 and being sterilized in the fall, so this is one of my favorite mugs. Hope y'all think it's as funny as we do. Look forward to sharing more of our funds in the futur
Couldn't Not Pick This Up At The Charity Shop Today
Ok, nevermind what I said about the rabbit mug. This one definitely gives out toilet bowl vibes.
Cawfee
Mom Gave Me This Mug As A Early Valentine's Day Gift
Thought I’d Show Off My Collection So Far
When A Friend Sends You The Purfect Mug
Nothing Super Special, But It Spoke To Me And I Had To Get It
The Images Didn't Upload Properly The First Time I Tried Posting This, But Look At My New Mug!! It Was Made By Horacio Casillas
I Have A Very Talented Friend Who Does Incredible Things Like This, What Do You Think?
I Didn't Know This Sub Existed Until Today. Here's My Current Favorite!!
As A Collector I Always Try To Buy At Least Two For My Collection. Sometimes I Buy More. Space Pizza Cat 200 Produced. Deneen Pottery/Scotty Russell Illustrator Series
My Vintage Octagonal Brutalist Mug I Thrifted
I had a whole dinner service of these. Pity I gave them away.