“Mug Life”: 72 Unusual Mugs That Impressed The Internet (New Pics)
Mugs, mugs, MUGS! We can’t get enough mugs. No, seriously, send help, we have way too many. But no matter how many we think we have, there’s always a spot for one more, right? However, with so many beautiful and interesting designs out there, it can be quite a challenge to figure out what to buy. But if you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to the world of mugs, think again.
The aptly-named ‘Mug Life’ online community celebrates unique and unusual mugs, from the thoroughly beautiful to the fun, quirky, and unbelievably cute (:3). We’re featuring some of their very best posts, Pandas, so scroll down to check them out. Don’t forget to upvote your fave ones!
Mushroom Mugs Anyone?
My [cat] Mug
Any Other Bird-Lovers Around?
Imagine how weird and boring life would be if mugs and cups didn’t exist in our timeline. We’d probably end up drinking coffee from giant bowls or making tea in thimbles. Though that sounds like a world we’d love to see, we’re also very glad that we can enjoy a hot drink in peace.
It’s surprising how much a cup of tea or coffee can help you relax when you’re stressed. It warms you up. It distracts you. It gives you an excuse to get up from your computer (or whatever else might be stressing you) and just look out the window for a few minutes. It’s a mini dose of meditation, in a mug.
Saw This Creative One Online
Went To The San Diego Zoo For My Birthday And My Wife Got Me This Awesome Mug
I Was Told You Would Appreciate These Lizard Mugs I Thrifted Today!
We’re firm believers that all items ought to be used instead of just being displayed. “Honey, get the fancy [insert dinnerware or piece of cutlery of choice]” is a mindset that leads you to put off pleasant experiences while waiting for some ‘perfect’ alignment of circumstances.
Mug I Bought For My Brothers Birthday
My Pride And Joy The Display Is An Antique Postmasters Sorting Cabinet From The Early 1900s
Instead of waiting for chances like that, we feel it’s best to use all of your fancy mugs/glasses/plates whenever the mood strikes you. Feeling fancy on a mundane Monday morning or a sleepy Wednesday evening is a surefire way to boost your mood.
There Is Always That One Guest
This Snoopy Mug From 1958
The Wife And I Got Each Other The Same “Gag Gift” For Our Anniversary This Year
However, at the same time, we can’t really fault anyone for having a large display cabinet full of their favorite china. Like it or not, many of us are already mug collectors, whether we feel like that or not.
Think about how many you’ve got in your cupboard, at home. Personally, I count at least 15. And there’s probably a few that I’ve completely forgotten about! Like many of you Pandas, we’ve got our favorites that we use for pretty much everything
Am I A Little Too Afraid To Use Them? Yes. Do I Love Them? Also Yes
Beetlejuice
Trashy Cup For Trashy Coffee
It’s a disaster when your best mug shatters. Or if, God forbid, someone steals it at school or work.
I remember I was in despair when my fave cup broke in the 4th grade. I was inconsolable. Was my mug unique? Far from it. Was it mine and mine alone? You bet!
Gorgeous Miniature Duck-Pond-World In Just A Teacup
My First Pottery Creation! Lopsided And A Little Ugly, But I Made It
I Got A Rock
The ‘Mug Life’ online community has been a part of Reddit for nearly a decade. Having been founded all the way back in late January of 2013, the subreddit is going to celebrate its 10th birthday very soon.
That’s quite an achievement for any internet group. At the time of writing, the sub boasted over 356k members. A third of a million internet users is nothing to sneeze at!
Thanks Muglife!! A Few Weeks Back Someone Posted This Beauty At A Cafe And Then Someone Else Knew The Company That Sold It. I Loved It So Much I Had To Get It And I'm Not Disappointed
Made This In Pottery Class In College
As it turns out, people really like mugs. Or rather, they love the cool and quirky designs, the aesthetics, and the out-of-the-box thinking some artists have.
Any large internet community survives and thrives thanks to its rules, as well as how good its moderating team is. If the rules are too vague or too loosely enforced, you’ll get chaos. On the flip side, if the mod team is quick to react to any potential issues and all the members are on the same page, what you get is an active, healthy group with a single-minded focus. In this case, mugs.
My Favorite Mug I Use Every Fall. If You Zoom In .. It Looks Like Someone Painted Funny Teeth On His Smile
It Was Suggested I Post This, A Past Christmas Gift From My Sister, Here
My Favorite Mug! Bought In Covid-Lockdown To Cheer Me Up (And At The Time It Was Very Appropriate As Well)
The main rules that members ought to follow include being respectful and civil (like on most of the internet), staying on-topic (mugs and mug-related content only), and avoiding advertising anything. That’s pretty much it. It’s simple. It’s clear. It’s easy to follow.
Handmade Pottery Mug With Woodland Animals, Large With Natural Brown And Light Celedon Green
Got My Dad This Mug For His Birthday Today
Christmas Mug!!!
Isn't She The Cutest? Happy Birthday To Me!
Sing It With Me Scooby Dooby Do Where Are You
Alice In Wonderland
Hand Made Clay Goblin Mug
