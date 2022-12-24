Mugs, mugs, MUGS! We can’t get enough mugs. No, seriously, send help, we have way too many. But no matter how many we think we have, there’s always a spot for one more, right? However, with so many beautiful and interesting designs out there, it can be quite a challenge to figure out what to buy. But if you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to the world of mugs, think again.

The aptly-named ‘Mug Life’ online community celebrates unique and unusual mugs, from the thoroughly beautiful to the fun, quirky, and unbelievably cute (:3). We’re featuring some of their very best posts, Pandas, so scroll down to check them out. Don’t forget to upvote your fave ones!

Which of the pics did you love the most, dear Pandas? Were there any designs that made you immediately want to tidy up your cupboard to make it more inviting for any new visitors? What does your favorite mug look like? We’d love to hear from you, so make yourself a cuppa and swing by the comment section.

You’ll find Bored Panda’s previous article about the r/muglife subreddit right over here. Check it out if you want a second coffee break (let’s not beat around the bush, you probably do!).

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mushroom Mugs Anyone?

Mushroom Mugs Anyone?

fahqandrew Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

My [cat] Mug

My [cat] Mug

RikkyRoth Report

12points
POST
#3

Any Other Bird-Lovers Around?

Any Other Bird-Lovers Around?

Nilienil Report

11points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

curse my teenage hormones my mom just caught me laughing my a*s off at this at 11:25 pm…no more bp for me 😅

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Imagine how weird and boring life would be if mugs and cups didn’t exist in our timeline. We’d probably end up drinking coffee from giant bowls or making tea in thimbles. Though that sounds like a world we’d love to see, we’re also very glad that we can enjoy a hot drink in peace.

It’s surprising how much a cup of tea or coffee can help you relax when you’re stressed. It warms you up. It distracts you. It gives you an excuse to get up from your computer (or whatever else might be stressing you) and just look out the window for a few minutes. It’s a mini dose of meditation, in a mug.
#4

Saw This Creative One Online

Saw This Creative One Online

OneSpicyPeach Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#5

Went To The San Diego Zoo For My Birthday And My Wife Got Me This Awesome Mug

Went To The San Diego Zoo For My Birthday And My Wife Got Me This Awesome Mug

Gullible-Shop5039 Report

10points
POST
#6

I Was Told You Would Appreciate These Lizard Mugs I Thrifted Today!

I Was Told You Would Appreciate These Lizard Mugs I Thrifted Today!

TheMadeline Report

10points
POST
View more comments

We’re firm believers that all items ought to be used instead of just being displayed. “Honey, get the fancy [insert dinnerware or piece of cutlery of choice]” is a mindset that leads you to put off pleasant experiences while waiting for some ‘perfect’ alignment of circumstances.
#7

Mug I Bought For My Brothers Birthday

Mug I Bought For My Brothers Birthday

SemseddinSami Report

10points
POST
Tiki Stanford
Tiki Stanford
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Need this! I wonder if there are others....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Taza De Noche Estrellada By Emmy

Taza De Noche Estrellada By Emmy

Packagesvg22 Report

10points
POST
#9

My Pride And Joy The Display Is An Antique Postmasters Sorting Cabinet From The Early 1900s

My Pride And Joy The Display Is An Antique Postmasters Sorting Cabinet From The Early 1900s

Preposterouspickles Report

9points
POST

Instead of waiting for chances like that, we feel it’s best to use all of your fancy mugs/glasses/plates whenever the mood strikes you. Feeling fancy on a mundane Monday morning or a sleepy Wednesday evening is a surefire way to boost your mood. 
#10

There Is Always That One Guest

There Is Always That One Guest

chicano32 Report

9points
POST
#11

This Snoopy Mug From 1958

This Snoopy Mug From 1958

insertnamehere02 Report

9points
POST
#12

The Wife And I Got Each Other The Same “Gag Gift” For Our Anniversary This Year

The Wife And I Got Each Other The Same “Gag Gift” For Our Anniversary This Year

Jammin_neB13 Report

8points
POST

However, at the same time, we can’t really fault anyone for having a large display cabinet full of their favorite china. Like it or not, many of us are already mug collectors, whether we feel like that or not.

Think about how many you’ve got in your cupboard, at home. Personally, I count at least 15. And there’s probably a few that I’ve completely forgotten about! Like many of you Pandas, we’ve got our favorites that we use for pretty much everything
#13

Am I A Little Too Afraid To Use Them? Yes. Do I Love Them? Also Yes

Am I A Little Too Afraid To Use Them? Yes. Do I Love Them? Also Yes

justawitch Report

8points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have one like this but with a cat at the bottom!!! So cuteee

2
2points
reply
#14

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice

thatwhichshallnotbe Report

8points
POST
#15

Trashy Cup For Trashy Coffee

Trashy Cup For Trashy Coffee

chicano32 Report

7points
POST
Gossameringue
Gossameringue
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait...same countertop as the half cup of coffee entry. Completely sus.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

It’s a disaster when your best mug shatters. Or if, God forbid, someone steals it at school or work.

I remember I was in despair when my fave cup broke in the 4th grade. I was inconsolable. Was my mug unique? Far from it. Was it mine and mine alone? You bet!
#16

Gorgeous Miniature Duck-Pond-World In Just A Teacup

Gorgeous Miniature Duck-Pond-World In Just A Teacup

Far_Load8237 Report

7points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my gosh! It’s the most adorablest thing I’ve seen all day 😍

2
2points
reply
#17

My First Pottery Creation! Lopsided And A Little Ugly, But I Made It

My First Pottery Creation! Lopsided And A Little Ugly, But I Made It

Junior-County4120 Report

6points
POST
#18

I Got A Rock

I Got A Rock

CaptainWisconsin Report

6points
POST

The ‘Mug Life’ online community has been a part of Reddit for nearly a decade. Having been founded all the way back in late January of 2013, the subreddit is going to celebrate its 10th birthday very soon.

That’s quite an achievement for any internet group. At the time of writing, the sub boasted over 356k members. A third of a million internet users is nothing to sneeze at!
#19

Thanks Muglife!! A Few Weeks Back Someone Posted This Beauty At A Cafe And Then Someone Else Knew The Company That Sold It. I Loved It So Much I Had To Get It And I'm Not Disappointed

Thanks Muglife!! A Few Weeks Back Someone Posted This Beauty At A Cafe And Then Someone Else Knew The Company That Sold It. I Loved It So Much I Had To Get It And I'm Not Disappointed

TumbleweedEven4285 Report

6points
POST
#20

A Cute Piggy Mug

A Cute Piggy Mug

inkywriggler Report

6points
POST
#21

Made This In Pottery Class In College

Made This In Pottery Class In College

juliegardener Report

6points
POST

As it turns out, people really like mugs. Or rather, they love the cool and quirky designs, the aesthetics, and the out-of-the-box thinking some artists have.

Any large internet community survives and thrives thanks to its rules, as well as how good its moderating team is. If the rules are too vague or too loosely enforced, you’ll get chaos. On the flip side, if the mod team is quick to react to any potential issues and all the members are on the same page, what you get is an active, healthy group with a single-minded focus. In this case, mugs.
#22

My Favorite Mug I Use Every Fall. If You Zoom In .. It Looks Like Someone Painted Funny Teeth On His Smile

My Favorite Mug I Use Every Fall. If You Zoom In .. It Looks Like Someone Painted Funny Teeth On His Smile

Mimzy2000 Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#23

It Was Suggested I Post This, A Past Christmas Gift From My Sister, Here

It Was Suggested I Post This, A Past Christmas Gift From My Sister, Here

general_irma_jewelry Report

5points
POST
Gossameringue
Gossameringue
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was my high school nickname...

0
0points
reply
#24

My Favorite Mug! Bought In Covid-Lockdown To Cheer Me Up (And At The Time It Was Very Appropriate As Well)

My Favorite Mug! Bought In Covid-Lockdown To Cheer Me Up (And At The Time It Was Very Appropriate As Well)

Fantastic_Scratch Report

5points
POST

The main rules that members ought to follow include being respectful and civil (like on most of the internet), staying on-topic (mugs and mug-related content only), and avoiding advertising anything. That’s pretty much it. It’s simple. It’s clear. It’s easy to follow.
#25

DIY Sharpie Mug By Me

DIY Sharpie Mug By Me

Coffee_0202 Report

5points
POST
#26

Handmade Pottery Mug With Woodland Animals, Large With Natural Brown And Light Celedon Green

Handmade Pottery Mug With Woodland Animals, Large With Natural Brown And Light Celedon Green

PawnStreetBlues Report

5points
POST
#27

Got My Dad This Mug For His Birthday Today

Got My Dad This Mug For His Birthday Today

Son_goku_4200 Report

5points
POST

We like to think that we chose some of the best mugs to feature from r/muglife. Which of these did you love the most, dear Pandas? Were there any that you'd want to bring home with you in a heartbeat? Maybe you even spotted your own cup in this list. Share your thoughts and feelings in the comments. It's always a pleasure hearing from you.
#28

Christmas Mug!!!

Christmas Mug!!!

ExaminationFirm6379 Report

5points
POST
#29

Isn't She The Cutest? Happy Birthday To Me!

Isn't She The Cutest? Happy Birthday To Me!

ObsessedWithPaisley Report

5points
POST
#30

Sing It With Me Scooby Dooby Do Where Are You

Sing It With Me Scooby Dooby Do Where Are You

flamed181 Report

5points
POST
#31

Alice In Wonderland

Alice In Wonderland

SemRecursos Report

5points
POST
#32

Hand Made Clay Goblin Mug

Hand Made Clay Goblin Mug

tavman56 Report

5points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*takes sip, nose pokes my neck, proceeds to scream and spill tea everywhere!

1
1point
reply
#33

Toes!!

Toes!!

batmansmother Report

5points
POST
#34

My Wife Just Picked Up This Custom Mug Just In Time For Halloween!

My Wife Just Picked Up This Custom Mug Just In Time For Halloween!

Lettuce_Farmer Report

4points
POST
#35

Far Out!

Far Out!

ExaminationFirm6379 Report

4points
POST
#36

Just Here To Show You My Favorite Mug

Just Here To Show You My Favorite Mug

Tube-Psycho Report

4points
POST
#37

It's The Passive Aggression For Me!

It's The Passive Aggression For Me!

venusdewarhol Report

4points
POST
#38

Monster/Lizard? Either Way It's One Of My Favorites!

Monster/Lizard? Either Way It's One Of My Favorites!

terra_incognita_82 Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#39

Dragonfly Camping Mug

Dragonfly Camping Mug

Nussaywatercolor Report

4points
POST
#40

Wonder If You Guys Would Like My Halloween Mugs

Wonder If You Guys Would Like My Halloween Mugs

StudioBlomonge Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Mismatched China_ I Often Come Across Random Pieces Of Old China In Estate Sales Or Thrift Shops. My Favorites Are The English Or French Bone China

Mismatched China_ I Often Come Across Random Pieces Of Old China In Estate Sales Or Thrift Shops. My Favorites Are The English Or French Bone China

GoldKey1546 Report

4points
POST
#42

Had To Share My 25 Cent Thrifted Baby

Had To Share My 25 Cent Thrifted Baby

athleticmommy Report

3points
POST
#43

Ceramics Mug

Ceramics Mug

yummy_8386 Report

3points
POST
#44

Found This Mug In Prague That Resembles This Picture Of Me

Found This Mug In Prague That Resembles This Picture Of Me

Knodelmupp Report

3points
POST
#45

What U Guys Think Bout This Mug

What U Guys Think Bout This Mug

tertitree Report

3points
POST
#46

Ghibli Collection!

Ghibli Collection!

Tomylick Report

3points
POST
#47

My Mushroom Mug From Childhood

My Mushroom Mug From Childhood

BonanzaBean Report

3points
POST
#48

My Vintage Mug Set. Made By Otagiri Japan, Collected From Thrift Stores Over Several Years

My Vintage Mug Set. Made By Otagiri Japan, Collected From Thrift Stores Over Several Years

butterflygirl1980 Report

3points
POST
#49

Eee!! Look At This Super Cute Coffee Mug I Just Made!

Eee!! Look At This Super Cute Coffee Mug I Just Made!

missholly9 Report

3points
POST
#50

This Inconvenient But Original Mug

This Inconvenient But Original Mug

somorin Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Um, You?

Um, You?

Nimrochan Report

3points
POST
#52

Julia Smith Ceramics Village

Julia Smith Ceramics Village

Sure_Analysis400 Report

3points
POST
#53

I Was Given These Adorable Doggo And Kitty Mugs, Last Christmas!

I Was Given These Adorable Doggo And Kitty Mugs, Last Christmas!

OcelotKitty Report

3points
POST
#54

Finally Got My Hands On This Halloween Edition Mug!

Finally Got My Hands On This Halloween Edition Mug!

mac_n_cheeseeee Report

3points
POST
#55

Gingerbread Mug

Gingerbread Mug

Son_goku_4200 Report

3points
POST
#56

Let Me Tell You About My Best Friend

Let Me Tell You About My Best Friend

LilmamaP Report

3points
POST
#57

I Love This Mug So Much. Starbucks 2017 Anniversary Mug

I Love This Mug So Much. Starbucks 2017 Anniversary Mug

theillestwill Report

2points
POST
#58

Spotted At The Thrift Store Today

Spotted At The Thrift Store Today

that1chikk Report

2points
POST
#59

Otagiri With Whales

Otagiri With Whales

JerkRussell Report

2points
POST
#60

Just A Couple Mugs My Boyfriends Great Aunt Has

Just A Couple Mugs My Boyfriends Great Aunt Has

Dingomom2 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

It’s My Favourite Mug’s 4th Birthday Today. Happy Birthday Mug

It’s My Favourite Mug’s 4th Birthday Today. Happy Birthday Mug

_Lumity_ Report

2points
POST
#62

Testing Our New Sublimation Mug Heat Press!

Testing Our New Sublimation Mug Heat Press!

mintyylemonade Report

2points
POST
#63

Companion Mug To My 1960’s Glasbake Mug

Companion Mug To My 1960’s Glasbake Mug

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
#64

I'm New Here! I Looove Mugs. I Just Made This Coffee Mug Keychain (Crochet)!

I'm New Here! I Looove Mugs. I Just Made This Coffee Mug Keychain (Crochet)!

OcelotKitty Report

2points
POST
#65

Antique Shop Find… I’m In Love! Cute And Convenient!

Antique Shop Find… I’m In Love! Cute And Convenient!

leapwolf Report

2points
POST
#66

Vintage Mush Mug

Vintage Mush Mug

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
#67

My Favourite Mug! Purchased It Last Year When I Was On Holiday But It’s A Little Scraped

My Favourite Mug! Purchased It Last Year When I Was On Holiday But It’s A Little Scraped

razaanaboucham Report

2points
POST
#68

Packing For A Move Means Finally Getting Collection Pics!

Packing For A Move Means Finally Getting Collection Pics!

halxkm Report

2points
POST
#69

I Like The Topper

I Like The Topper

flamed181 Report

2points
POST
#70

Now Your Mine

Now Your Mine

flamed181 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

In A Quirky Local Cafe

In A Quirky Local Cafe

DidierCrumb Report

2points
POST
#72

I Came Across A Friend Who Can Help Me Dispel Fatigue

I Came Across A Friend Who Can Help Me Dispel Fatigue

sharetoolnet Report

2points
POST
#73

This Is Halloween, Piping Hot Caffeinated Beverage Delivery Vessel For This Morning

This Is Halloween, Piping Hot Caffeinated Beverage Delivery Vessel For This Morning