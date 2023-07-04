One Man One Mug started when I asked a work colleague of mine who tries to avoid the tea round to make me a brew, so they picked one of the many strange mugs in our office cupboard, which was the crab mug, and said “this is to go with your crabby mood.” They forced me to take a picture and posted it on social media and the Instagram account was born.

One Man One Mug started off with daily “mugshots” where we would look through our office cupboards for the weird and wonderful mugs colleagues would bring into the office and we would think of a funny pun to go along with the mug as a bit of fun. Since then, we have collaborated with several mug makers and tea brands.

We are constantly trying to source the best mugs and beverages to take a picture of.

More info: Instagram