I Am One Man On A Mission To Find The Best Collection Of Office Mugs, And Here Are 34 That I Found So Far
One Man One Mug started when I asked a work colleague of mine who tries to avoid the tea round to make me a brew, so they picked one of the many strange mugs in our office cupboard, which was the crab mug, and said “this is to go with your crabby mood.” They forced me to take a picture and posted it on social media and the Instagram account was born.
One Man One Mug started off with daily “mugshots” where we would look through our office cupboards for the weird and wonderful mugs colleagues would bring into the office and we would think of a funny pun to go along with the mug as a bit of fun. Since then, we have collaborated with several mug makers and tea brands.
We are constantly trying to source the best mugs and beverages to take a picture of.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Space Bar
I’m Toadally In Love With Today’s Mug
Fin-Ishing My Morning Brew
If Everyday Is A Gift Where Can I Return Mondays
Feelin’ A Bit Crabby
Upping’ My Game
Pathetic. Try Harder Next Year
You have beautiful eyes, oh the mug is cool....
Twistin’ My Melon Man
Instagram Bans Are Sh*t
Just Hanging’ Out
Finally Found A Bigger Mug Than Myself
Watch Me Whip, Watch Me Neigh Neigh
Fairy God-Mugger
Tuesday After Bank Holidays Suck More Than Hetty Hoover
Feeling Like A Princess Today
Shout Out To All The Aunties. You Are All Ace!
Childish? Me? Never?
I was about type that he put the wrong answer on that, but then I read it again.
My work mug is better than all those. It says “If you need anything from me, reconsider.”
Quite a mix there... some were quite meh, but a few were outstanding!
My work mug is better than all those. It says “If you need anything from me, reconsider.”
Quite a mix there... some were quite meh, but a few were outstanding!