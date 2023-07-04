One Man One Mug started when I asked a work colleague of mine who tries to avoid the tea round to make me a brew, so they picked one of the many strange mugs in our office cupboard, which was the crab mug, and said “this is to go with your crabby mood.” They forced me to take a picture and posted it on social media and the Instagram account was born.

One Man One Mug started off with daily “mugshots” where we would look through our office cupboards for the weird and wonderful mugs colleagues would bring into the office and we would think of a funny pun to go along with the mug as a bit of fun. Since then, we have collaborated with several mug makers and tea brands.

We are constantly trying to source the best mugs and beverages to take a picture of.

#1

Space Bar

Space Bar

15points
Oneman Onemug
#2

I'm Toadally In Love With Today's Mug

I’m Toadally In Love With Today’s Mug

10points
Oneman Onemug
Kamaboko Gonpachiro
Kamaboko Gonpachiro
Community Member
2 hours ago

Where do u find all of those mugs??? Just curious

1
1point
#3

Fin-Ishing My Morning Brew

Fin-Ishing My Morning Brew

10points
Oneman Onemug
#4

If Everyday Is A Gift Where Can I Return Mondays

If Everyday Is A Gift Where Can I Return Mondays

10points
Oneman Onemug
#5

Feelin' A Bit Crabby

Feelin’ A Bit Crabby

9points
Oneman Onemug
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago

Could I have the young man's phone number back there? 😊

1
1point
#6

Upping' My Game

Upping’ My Game

9points
Oneman Onemug
#7

Pathetic. Try Harder Next Year

Pathetic. Try Harder Next Year

8points
Oneman Onemug
Rottweiler Mom
Rottweiler Mom
Community Member
14 minutes ago

You have beautiful eyes, oh the mug is cool....

1
1point
#8

Twistin' My Melon Man

Twistin’ My Melon Man

8points
Oneman Onemug
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
1 hour ago

A reference to a Happy Mondays song, what a rarity!

1
1point
#9

Instagram Bans Are Sh*t

Instagram Bans Are Sh*t

8points
Oneman Onemug
#10

Just Hanging' Out

Just Hanging’ Out

7points
Oneman Onemug
#11

Finally Found A Bigger Mug Than Myself

Finally Found A Bigger Mug Than Myself

7points
Oneman Onemug
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
1 hour ago

You've crossed the line from mug to bowl.

1
1point
#12

Watch Me Whip, Watch Me Neigh Neigh

Watch Me Whip, Watch Me Neigh Neigh

7points
Oneman Onemug
#13

Fairy God-Mugger

Fairy God-Mugger

7points
Oneman Onemug
#14

Tuesday After Bank Holidays Suck More Than Hetty Hoover

Tuesday After Bank Holidays Suck More Than Hetty Hoover

6points
Oneman Onemug
Joseph Embrey
Joseph Embrey
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bit blurry but sick fade that in the back

1
1point
#15

Feeling Like A Princess Today

Feeling Like A Princess Today

6points
Oneman Onemug
#16

Shout Out To All The Aunties. You Are All Ace!

Shout Out To All The Aunties. You Are All Ace!

6points
Oneman Onemug
#17

Childish? Me? Never?

Childish? Me? Never?

6points
Oneman Onemug
Seb Benson
Seb Benson
Community Member
1 hour ago

I was about type that he put the wrong answer on that, but then I read it again.

0
0points
#18

It's Monday! Hey Ho Let's Go!

It’s Monday! Hey Ho Let’s Go!

6points
Oneman Onemug
Kamaboko Gonpachiro
Kamaboko Gonpachiro
Community Member
1 hour ago

Never seen someone to be so excited for mondays 😴

0
0points
#19

What's New Pussy Cat?

What’s New Pussy Cat?

6points
Oneman Onemug
#20

All Little Miss Sunshines

All Little Miss Sunshines

6points
Oneman Onemug
Denise Slinger
Denise Slinger
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I see a modelling contract on the horizon

0
0points
#21

Just Been Tree-Hugging

Just Been Tree-Hugging

6points
Oneman Onemug
#22

Is This A Rabbit Or A Cat

Is This A Rabbit Or A Cat

6points
Oneman Onemug
#23

It's Friday And I Donut Give A Sh*t

It’s Friday And I Donut Give A Sh*t

6points
Oneman Onemug
#24

Have An Excellent Friday

Have An Excellent Friday

6points
Oneman Onemug
#25

Supreme Mug

Supreme Mug

5points
Oneman Onemug
Kamaboko Gonpachiro
Kamaboko Gonpachiro
Community Member
2 hours ago

I thought the mug was gigantic at first

0
0points
#26

Happy National Hot Chocolate Day

Happy National Hot Chocolate Day

5points
Oneman Onemug
#27

What Comes After Letter S? Tea… Yes Please Milk And Two

What Comes After Letter S? Tea… Yes Please Milk And Two

5points
Oneman Onemug
#28

Really Wild Wednesday

Really Wild Wednesday

5points
Oneman Onemug
#29

Happy St Patrick's Day

Happy St Patrick’s Day

5points
Oneman Onemug
#30

Oh My Gaudi

Oh My Gaudi

4points
Oneman Onemug
#31

Kbw

Kbw

4points
Oneman Onemug
ano nym
ano nym
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Now say it: I'm Batmaaan

0
0points
#32

Toucan Play That Game

Toucan Play That Game

4points
Oneman Onemug
#33

Hoppy Easter

Hoppy Easter

4points
Oneman Onemug
#34

Shark Magic

Shark Magic

2points
Oneman Onemug
