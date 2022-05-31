We are Kasia and Jacek Anyszkiewicz - a married couple from Gliwice in Poland with a shared passion for creating unique arts. Some of you may remember us from our new species discovered and fantasy creatures from another world projects we shared on Bored Panda

It's been a while and now we are back with new stuff - unique paint jobs, made with attention to the smallest detail. Each of them has its own unique character. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram | Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Glowfish

Glowfish

katyushkaart Report

71points
POST
Laina Walicki
Laina Walicki
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks like my dog when he's begging lmao

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#2

Baby Nessie

Baby Nessie

katyushkaart Report

65points
POST
View more comments
#3

Galactic Moomin

Galactic Moomin

katyushkaart Report

61points
POST
D
D
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

^THIS^ I needed today in my life. I thank you!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#4

Los Muertos Cat

Los Muertos Cat

katyushkaart Report

55points
POST
View more comments
#5

Alien Crabs

Alien Crabs

katyushkaart Report

51points
POST
Jessica Mabrey
Jessica Mabrey
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the look so cute😍😍😍🤣

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Pugs

Pugs

katyushkaart Report

50points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Galactic Frenchie

Galactic Frenchie

katyushkaart Report

45points
POST
#8

Hungry Zola

Hungry Zola

katyushkaart Report

44points
POST
View more comments
#9

Galactic Bad Fat Cat

Galactic Bad Fat Cat

katyushkaart Report

43points
POST
View more comments
#10

Frenchie

Frenchie

katyushkaart Report

41points
POST
View more comments
#11

Sissi

Sissi

katyushkaart Report

37points
POST
View more comments
#12

Baby Octopus

Baby Octopus

katyushkaart Report

35points
POST
View more comments
#13

Baby Shark And Ginger Mermaid

Baby Shark And Ginger Mermaid

katyushkaart Report

34points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum

katyushkaart Report

33points
POST
Wren Hard
Wren Hard
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wow the colours are so cool

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#15

Rambo

Rambo

katyushkaart Report

33points
POST
View more comments
#16

Baby Nessie

Baby Nessie

katyushkaart Report

33points
POST
View more comments
#17

Bosede The King And Alcest The Fish

Bosede The King And Alcest The Fish

katyushkaart Report

31points
POST
#18

Bad Fat Cat

Bad Fat Cat

katyushkaart Report

30points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Purrmaid

Purrmaid

katyushkaart Report

29points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's so cool! The design on the back is incredible ...

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#20

Bad Fat Cat

Bad Fat Cat

katyushkaart Report

28points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Galactic Frenchie

Galactic Frenchie

katyushkaart Report

27points
POST
John Whick
John Whick
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“I am too good for this” - That is what he’s saying

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

Alien Crab

Alien Crab

katyushkaart Report

27points
POST
Lee Lamar
Lee Lamar
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So dang cute I need him how do I get him🥺

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Frenchie

Frenchie

katyushkaart Report

24points
POST
Tinaaa
Tinaaa
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

☆*: .｡. o(≧▽≦)o .｡.:*☆

0
0points
reply
#24

Bad Fat Cat

Bad Fat Cat

katyushkaart Report

22points
POST
#25

Alien Crab

Alien Crab

katyushkaart Report

22points
POST
#26

Baby Octopus

Baby Octopus

katyushkaart Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#27

Romeo

Romeo

katyushkaart Report

21points
POST
#28

Mr. Rotten

Mr. Rotten

katyushkaart Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#29

Hello Fatty

Hello Fatty

katyushkaart Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#30

Frenchie

Frenchie

katyushkaart Report

17points
POST
Susan Atkinson
Susan Atkinson
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You saved the best for last!!! My favorite Frenchy. 🐾💙🐾

3
3points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Bad Fat Cat

Bad Fat Cat

katyushkaart Report

15points
POST
Mya Armstrong
Mya Armstrong
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's one cat with LOTS of bad luck.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!