We are Kasia and Jacek Anyszkiewicz - a married couple from Gliwice in Poland with a shared passion for creating unique arts. Some of you may remember us from our new species discovered and fantasy creatures from another world projects we shared on Bored Panda.

It's been a while and now we are back with new stuff - unique paint jobs, made with attention to the smallest detail. Each of them has its own unique character. Enjoy!

