We Are A Married Couple From Poland And We Share The Same Passion For Making Unique Sculptures, Here Are Our Newest Creations (31 New Pics)
We are Kasia and Jacek Anyszkiewicz - a married couple from Gliwice in Poland with a shared passion for creating unique arts. Some of you may remember us from our new species discovered and fantasy creatures from another world projects we shared on Bored Panda.
It's been a while and now we are back with new stuff - unique paint jobs, made with attention to the smallest detail. Each of them has its own unique character. Enjoy!
Glowfish
Baby Nessie
Galactic Moomin
Los Muertos Cat
Alien Crabs
Pugs
Hungry Zola
Galactic Bad Fat Cat
Frenchie
Sissi
Baby Octopus
Baby Shark And Ginger Mermaid
Bubble Gum
Rambo
Baby Nessie
Bosede The King And Alcest The Fish
Bad Fat Cat
Purrmaid
Galactic Frenchie
Alien Crab
Bad Fat Cat
Alien Crab
Baby Octopus
Romeo
Mr. Rotten
Hello Fatty
Frenchie
You saved the best for last!!! My favorite Frenchy. 🐾💙🐾
They're all so damn cute, but also very expensive, therefore I can't afford one, so now I'm sad
Same ಥ_ಥ
Off topic but your name is GOLD!! I like how it lines up with “45 minutes ago” or however long ago to make it look like: “I’ve been watching you since 45 minutes ago” XD
Hehe thanks!
This is no shade towards artists/creator just something that got me thinking. I wonder how artists determine their prices beyond time and materials for their work. Especially those who are unknown or new to the industry wouldn't it be wiser to sell something at a more reasonable price point to get your name out there? I've seen some insane prices for things and couldn't understand how they justify the cost.
My only guess is that they keep prices high to ward away the cheapskates? Artists will always face commissioners from hell, but it's significantly more common if you have cheaper prices, since they think they can boss you around. Other than that though, there's no reason to charge for anything other than the materials and the hours put into the work.
Extremely talented!!
