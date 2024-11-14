Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Shocked At Fiancé’s Work Wife’s Audacity: “You Could Always Marry Me Instead”
Couples, Relationships

Woman Shocked At Fiancé’s Work Wife’s Audacity: “You Could Always Marry Me Instead”

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us feel like our lives are simply work, eat, sleep, repeat. This cycle can become incredibly monotonous, so if there’s anything you can do to make it more exciting, it’s perfectly understandable to try. And if that means getting close to your colleagues, so you don’t feel bored out of your mind for 40 hours a week, that’s great! Just make sure that your work relationships don’t start interfering with your personal life…

One woman recently reached out to Reddit asking for advice after deciding that she doesn’t want her fiancé’s “work wife” attending their wedding. Below, you’ll find the full story that she posted, as well as some of the replies that invested readers shared. 

RELATED:

    This woman’s fiancé has a “work spouse” that he’s extremely close to

    Image credits: Max Harlynking (not the actual photo)

    But she’s decided that she doesn’t want his work wife anywhere near their wedding

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: SnooAdvice5677

    Being close with colleagues can make the workday much more enjoyable

    It’s important to be professional at work, but if you can manage to make friends in the office, that can make the hours pass much faster. You can share memes on Slack throughout the day, grab lunch together at the café on the corner and have an ally if you ever need someone to have your back during a meeting. In fact, having a friend at work can even boost your mood and your motivation, Forbes reports.   

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But what about having a “work spouse”? According to Fortune, a whopping 72% of office workers in the UK say they have a work wife or husband. These relationships don’t only include discussing work issues, though. 

    A fifth of these employees say that they know everything about their work spouse’s personal life, and nearly a quarter admit that they would rather discuss emotional topics with their work spouse than their romantic partner.

    However, these work marriages can sometimes create issues in and out of the workplace. One issue that might arise is other team members starting to feel excluded or uncomfortable. If two employees are incredibly close, their relationship might also spark rumors amongst the rest of the staff. 

    While having a close bond with someone at work can benefit the two work spouses, it can also cause them to lose their objectivity in the office and start viewing their best friend’s work through a biased lens.

    And, of course, it can make each work spouse’s actual romantic partner incredibly uncomfortable. After all, we spend about 40 hours working each week, which might be even more time than office employees get to spend with their actual partners (if we don’t count sleeping hours). 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But it’s important to set boundaries to ensure work relationships don’t interfere with your personal life

    Marriage.com notes that there are advantages to having a close ally at work, as you’ll always have someone to vent to and someone to reduce your stress during the work day. They might even make your job more fun, and depending on their role, your work spouse could potentially open up doors for your career.

    But it’s important to remember that there are risks to having a husband or wife at work too. You might become the subject of workplace gossip, and your work spouse might start to overstep the boundaries of your relationship, leading to an uncomfortable working environment.    

    Now, having a work spouse in and of itself is not cheating, Marriage.com notes, but it can become dangerous when a work friendship starts bleeding into an emotional affair. 

    If someone is spending time thinking about their work spouse outside of working hours, that might be a red flag. If they’re opening up to one another about things that they wouldn’t tell their actual partner, that’s not a good sign. And if the work spouse starts to interfere with your actual relationship, it might be time to shut it down. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    VeryWell Mind explains that emotional affairs can erode trust in a relationship, can cause difficulty when forming future relationships, can lead to feelings of guilt, shame or anger, can reduce self-confidence, can hurt communication between partners and can sometimes even result in divorce. If you notice that you or your partner are engaging in an emotional affair, it will be crucial to set boundaries, communicate openly and focus on spending time with one another.  

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think it’s appropriate for this man to have a work wife? Feel free to weigh in, and then check out this Bored Panda article discussing similar issues! 

    Many readers took the bride’s side and called out her partner for his inappropriate behavior

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, some thought that the bride was in need of a reality check, noting that both she and her fiancé were in the wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    4

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
    BewilderedBanana
    BewilderedBanana
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is TA but not for uninviting her - she's being an AH to herself. The problem isn't how close fiancé and "work wife" are (jeez i hate that term), it's the fact that OP is out of the equation when they're together. Her fiancé seems to prioritise WW over OP. Uninviting her isn't the solution, uninviting HIM is what she needs to do. I can almost guarantee that if OP and fiancé break up, the "friendship" will become something else very, very quickly.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two choices here. 1) put up with it and get used to it. 2) leave him. Of course, we all have our own lines that we draw in the sand and for ME (only talking about myself here), this would never work because I would deep down have resentment as to why my man is texting another woman late at night, among other things. What would happen is that I would find a "male friend" to balance it all out. Call me childish but that is exactly what would happen and our relationship would slowly die and it would be all on me. I wouldn't toss a jealous tantrum and come with demands it would simply be "Oh, that seems fun! Let me try it out".

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hr_7 avatar
    H R
    H R
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The entire thing reeks of red flags! Is there an update?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
    BewilderedBanana
    BewilderedBanana
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is TA but not for uninviting her - she's being an AH to herself. The problem isn't how close fiancé and "work wife" are (jeez i hate that term), it's the fact that OP is out of the equation when they're together. Her fiancé seems to prioritise WW over OP. Uninviting her isn't the solution, uninviting HIM is what she needs to do. I can almost guarantee that if OP and fiancé break up, the "friendship" will become something else very, very quickly.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two choices here. 1) put up with it and get used to it. 2) leave him. Of course, we all have our own lines that we draw in the sand and for ME (only talking about myself here), this would never work because I would deep down have resentment as to why my man is texting another woman late at night, among other things. What would happen is that I would find a "male friend" to balance it all out. Call me childish but that is exactly what would happen and our relationship would slowly die and it would be all on me. I wouldn't toss a jealous tantrum and come with demands it would simply be "Oh, that seems fun! Let me try it out".

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hr_7 avatar
    H R
    H R
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The entire thing reeks of red flags! Is there an update?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda