Anyone who’s at least somewhat familiar with the internet culture ought to have seen a meme of two. Those who are avid users have undoubtedly seen their fair share of them. And one thing people in both cases are likely to agree with is that coming up with a good meme—be it funny, relatable, or both at once—requires creativity and wit.

Covering basically anything and everything in life, memes could arguably be considered an art form in the 21st century, with plenty of examples out there to back that up. We have gathered some of them, shared by the Instagram account ‘Grand Tier Memes’, on this list for you today. Ranging from dad humor to linguistics or math-based jokes, they might include some you haven’t encountered before, so wait no longer and dive into the colorful world of internet memes.