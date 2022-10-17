Design follows us everywhere we go — from billboards, ads, and signs we see while driving down the road to pretty much everything in our kitchen cabinets. It’s an integral part of life that should make everything easier. If it's any good. Because the sad truth is that very few design concepts are actually great. Far too many creators make glaringly obvious mistakes that stand out like a sore thumb, turning a blind eye to user experience, logic, aesthetics, and common sense as a whole.

But believe it or not, most of these cringe-worthy fails are not full-blown disasters of epic proportions, but rather... disappointing attempts that are almost begging to be poked fun at. So allow us to introduce you to one entertaining corner of Reddit, which seems to be still growing, called 'Unfortunate Design'. This online community features an impressive collection of not exactly bad, but plain under par solutions that are bound to raise some eyebrows.

Below, our team at Bored Panda has gathered a list of some of the most regrettable examples of "when the design is just not right," so continue scrolling to check them all out! Be sure to upvote the pictures that made your inner critic all fired up and ready to go, and let us know in the comments which of these were your least favorite.

Psst! After you’re done, treat yourself to some more horrendous design madness from our previous posts here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Marketing Lesson

Marketing Lesson

littletear Report

15points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
30 minutes ago

This aged like milk

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#2

3f Arts

3f Arts

GooseMeBro Report

14points
POST
David K
David K
Community Member
29 minutes ago

1 fart is enough, but if you need more, well, go for it.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

How Many More Times Will I Think The Bread Bag Is Suffering From Condensation?!

How Many More Times Will I Think The Bread Bag Is Suffering From Condensation?!

mashed_potatoes_yas Report

13points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Or mold

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

The Best Flavor If You Are Shrek

The Best Flavor If You Are Shrek

fren_doggo Report

12points
POST
Vorknkx
Vorknkx
Community Member
3 minutes ago

When you can't afford a dictionary... also expect our new flavors - "that red berry," "that yellow fruit," and, of course, "that brown stuff."

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

Very, Very Unlucky

Very, Very Unlucky

frostmonsters2 Report

12points
POST
#6

I'm Lost And You're Not Helping

I'm Lost And You're Not Helping

minimand Report

12points
POST
Demi Zwaan
Demi Zwaan
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I don't see what's wrong here.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Was Lincoln Really The Best Example For A Movie Theater?

Was Lincoln Really The Best Example For A Movie Theater?

reddit.com Report

12points
POST
Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Limit one assassination per bag

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#8

Menu Holders Suggesting A Questionable Diet

Menu Holders Suggesting A Questionable Diet

tizlaylor Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I would but today's society is SO judgemental.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

From “Love Dachshunds” - Promoted Ad On Reddit

From “Love Dachshunds” - Promoted Ad On Reddit

musicallyunbalanced Report

11points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I see dog. Really. I swear.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#10

This Is Actually A Much Enjoyed Korean Drink

This Is Actually A Much Enjoyed Korean Drink

Waste_Wolverine5665 Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Is it peach flavoured though?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

This Wheelchair Logo

This Wheelchair Logo

IrvingIV Report

10points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
32 minutes ago

What did he do?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

What

What

ajcapes Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Can you rub rub my back foot please?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

The Amount Of Characters Makes It Seem Like Canada Is Funding Coronavirus

The Amount Of Characters Makes It Seem Like Canada Is Funding Coronavirus

thescronchofdeath Report

9points
POST
Waite Forit
Waite Forit
Community Member
6 minutes ago

That is Dr. Fauci's job.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Seriously Tho

Seriously Tho

Olalafafa Report

9points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Covid-23 coming to the theatre near you.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

This Oddly Shaped Pool

This Oddly Shaped Pool

FishManGuy Report

8points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
28 minutes ago

F u from architect

1
1point
reply
#16

When Your Company Name Becomes Slang For Vagina 20 Years After You Start It

When Your Company Name Becomes Slang For Vagina 20 Years After You Start It

ActuallyBlur Report

7points
POST
PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I don't mind one freshly mowed.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Spider-Man, What Are You Doing

Spider-Man, What Are You Doing

FeeshuChan Report

7points
POST
Miss Melanie
Miss Melanie
Community Member
1 minute ago

Come on!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Sign At Universal Grad Bash Implies A Very Different Kind Of Party

Sign At Universal Grad Bash Implies A Very Different Kind Of Party

JCBAwesomist Report

7points
POST
Levi de la garza
Levi de la garza
Community Member
8 minutes ago

“911, what’s your emergency?”

0
0points
reply
#19

Design Of A College Building

Design Of A College Building

cowslayer7890 Report

6points
POST
Edgar
Edgar
Community Member
10 minutes ago

He gave it a shot.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

Oh No

Oh No

TheJG_Rubiks64 Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Hiding in plain sight?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#21

On My Plane Ride Back Home

On My Plane Ride Back Home

CarolineLuvsU Report

6points
POST
Miss Melanie
Miss Melanie
Community Member
1 minute ago

Noooo!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Scrolling Though Pintrust And Saw This In The Wild

Scrolling Though Pintrust And Saw This In The Wild

jerkwadprods Report

5points
POST
Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
7 minutes ago

"Pintrust", sigh

0
0points
reply
#23

What An Interesting Name For A Parking Space

What An Interesting Name For A Parking Space

JeikuFurame Report

5points
POST
Levi de la garza
Levi de la garza
Community Member
4 minutes ago (edited)

I(I(I(

0
0points
reply
#24

Gym’s Recent Renovation = Inspirational Quote Gone Wrong

Gym’s Recent Renovation = Inspirational Quote Gone Wrong

bettercalljess Report

5points
POST
#25

Interesting Way To Describe An Almond Joy

Interesting Way To Describe An Almond Joy

burgmeista Report

5points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Wait, what is no 6 and 7? And 8 and 9

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

The Most Unfortunately Named Garden Tool ~ever~

The Most Unfortunately Named Garden Tool ~ever~

TheWholesomeViking Report

5points
POST
Levi de la garza
Levi de la garza
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I made a meme on this a while back…

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Found This In Work 🤣🤣

Found This In Work 🤣🤣

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#28

Unfortunate Lettering

Unfortunate Lettering

iwhispermeow Report

5points
POST
Waite Forit
Waite Forit
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Thanks, I'm tired of paying.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

Oh No

Oh No

KinglyBoiiiiii Report

5points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
11 minutes ago

*spits wine*

0
0points
reply
#30

Unfortunate Initials For The Company

Unfortunate Initials For The Company

TopDoot Report

5points
POST
Marette
Marette
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Can someone please explain this one?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

This Unfortunate Choice Of Name For A Nut Butter… They Didn’t Think This One Out

This Unfortunate Choice Of Name For A Nut Butter… They Didn’t Think This One Out

rasputinriver Report

5points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
9 minutes ago

😂

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

2meirl4meirl

2meirl4meirl

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
Levi de la garza
Levi de la garza
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Lasso? Heck no

0
0points
reply
#33

Was Browsing Through Snapchat When I Saw This Gem

Was Browsing Through Snapchat When I Saw This Gem

dorklork15 Report

5points
POST
Levi de la garza
Levi de la garza
Community Member
1 minute ago

Off!

0
0points
reply
#34

I Always See This On The Way Home And I Just Think, 'Damn, Thats An Unfortunate Name For A Funeral Service'

I Always See This On The Way Home And I Just Think, 'Damn, Thats An Unfortunate Name For A Funeral Service'

Louisgarden23 Report

5points
POST
Marette
Marette
Community Member
7 minutes ago

There is a funeral parlour in NSW, Australia called Fry Bros...

0
0points
reply
#35

The Placement Of This Stoplight In Front Of This Development Entrance Is Quite Unfortunate

The Placement Of This Stoplight In Front Of This Development Entrance Is Quite Unfortunate

longfart12 Report

5points
POST
#36

I Love---What?!

I Love---What?!

Imamuffinz Report

5points
POST
Aesthetic Studios
Aesthetic Studios
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I (don't) love Corona

0
0points
reply
#37

That's A Tough Break On The Name Of Your Restaurant

That's A Tough Break On The Name Of Your Restaurant

opgary Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Okay Boomer.

-1
-1point
reply
#38

(I Thunk This Belongs Here) At A Local Convention, It Seems Nobody Is Interested In Knife Crime Prevention

(I Thunk This Belongs Here) At A Local Convention, It Seems Nobody Is Interested In Knife Crime Prevention

OxoTheWolf Report

5points
POST
Edgar
Edgar
Community Member
7 minutes ago

London ?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

These Inserts For The Socks I Bought

These Inserts For The Socks I Bought

steveco73 Report

4points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
8 minutes ago

The architect used on of the to trace the outline for the pool.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#40

Someone Has A Sense Of Humor

Someone Has A Sense Of Humor

EAVMommy Report

4points
POST
Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Too much happiness for the nuts

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Not A Good Name Choice

Not A Good Name Choice

Ilovedogs1257 Report

4points
POST
#42

Bad Taste Or Unfortunate Foreshadowing?

Bad Taste Or Unfortunate Foreshadowing?

angry-guru Report

4points
POST
#43

This Book Abbreviating "Pumpkin Pie"

This Book Abbreviating "Pumpkin Pie"

Mitty_Kitty_Cat Report

4points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
8 minutes ago

"It was so golden that I felt I was eating preserved sunshine." Nope!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

Unfortunate Web Address

Unfortunate Web Address

throwawaystellabud Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Who knew that a company called Hubs A**s sold drones?

-1
-1point
reply
#45

That’s Either A Sick Joke Or A Sales Ploy😂

That’s Either A Sick Joke Or A Sales Ploy😂

PammyRich Report

4points
POST
#46

Go Violence?

Go Violence?

notaninfringement Report

4points
POST
#47

Hell

Hell

FalloutGuy35 Report

4points
POST
#48

Unfortunate Spelling In This Simple Diagram

Unfortunate Spelling In This Simple Diagram

nugtz Report

4points
POST
Waite Forit
Waite Forit
Community Member
1 minute ago

Sometimes you just need to get through the day.

1
1point
reply
#49

Ice Cream….with Bug Spray

Ice Cream….with Bug Spray

ycr007 Report

4points
POST
#50

My What?

My What?

Tequi_LaMockingbird Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Very Unfortunate Company Name

Very Unfortunate Company Name

@VegasOffroad Report

3points
POST
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I'm going to save some googling for you here. Vore is a usually sexual desire to be eaten whole. you're welcome.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#52

I Would Rather Not Eat Some Crunchy Nut, Thanks

I Would Rather Not Eat Some Crunchy Nut, Thanks

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Don't spoil my favourite cereal!

1
1point
reply
#53

With Consent, Of Course!

With Consent, Of Course!

moomba78 Report

3points
POST
#54

Too Soon Doritos

Too Soon Doritos

MankeyGamez Report

3points
POST
Levi de la garza
Levi de la garza
Community Member
3 minutes ago

I’m in!

0
0points
reply
#55

Youtube’s Character Limit On TV App

Youtube’s Character Limit On TV App

psychicowl Report

3points
POST
#56

This Unfortunate Design Of A Kangaroo And Its Baby In A Hotel In India

This Unfortunate Design Of A Kangaroo And Its Baby In A Hotel In India

NewInBangalore Report

3points
POST
#57

This Unfortunate Title That Found Its Way Into My Recommendeds

This Unfortunate Title That Found Its Way Into My Recommendeds

hhhnchen Report

3points
POST
#58

Qooder (Pronounced Like Cooter, A Slang Term For Vagina)

Qooder (Pronounced Like Cooter, A Slang Term For Vagina)

QBOT_COSPLAY Report

3points
POST
#59

This ‘Ladies Room’ Thing With Two Specific Spots For Tacking It To A Door

This ‘Ladies Room’ Thing With Two Specific Spots For Tacking It To A Door

NNakedLunchDate Report

3points
POST
#60

Kpop Group Dreamcatcher’s Infortunate Merch Design

Kpop Group Dreamcatcher’s Infortunate Merch Design

Yves10inchesstrap Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
19 minutes ago

The middle one looks like a foo foo. With fingers.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

They Didn’t Think Their Mask Image Placement Through. (Sorry For The Pixelation, It’s How It Was Sent To Me, Cropped For Privacy)

They Didn’t Think Their Mask Image Placement Through. (Sorry For The Pixelation, It’s How It Was Sent To Me, Cropped For Privacy)

AlphaData0 Report

3points
POST
#62

Fart

Fart

shophopper Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!