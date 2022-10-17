62 “Not Exactly Bad, But Somehow Unfortunate Designs” Shared In This Online Group
Design follows us everywhere we go — from billboards, ads, and signs we see while driving down the road to pretty much everything in our kitchen cabinets. It’s an integral part of life that should make everything easier. If it's any good. Because the sad truth is that very few design concepts are actually great. Far too many creators make glaringly obvious mistakes that stand out like a sore thumb, turning a blind eye to user experience, logic, aesthetics, and common sense as a whole.
But believe it or not, most of these cringe-worthy fails are not full-blown disasters of epic proportions, but rather... disappointing attempts that are almost begging to be poked fun at. So allow us to introduce you to one entertaining corner of Reddit, which seems to be still growing, called 'Unfortunate Design'. This online community features an impressive collection of not exactly bad, but plain under par solutions that are bound to raise some eyebrows.
Below, our team at Bored Panda has gathered a list of some of the most regrettable examples of "when the design is just not right," so continue scrolling to check them all out! Be sure to upvote the pictures that made your inner critic all fired up and ready to go, and let us know in the comments which of these were your least favorite.
Marketing Lesson
3f Arts
How Many More Times Will I Think The Bread Bag Is Suffering From Condensation?!
The Best Flavor If You Are Shrek
Very, Very Unlucky
I'm Lost And You're Not Helping
Was Lincoln Really The Best Example For A Movie Theater?
Menu Holders Suggesting A Questionable Diet
From “Love Dachshunds” - Promoted Ad On Reddit
This Is Actually A Much Enjoyed Korean Drink
This Wheelchair Logo
What
The Amount Of Characters Makes It Seem Like Canada Is Funding Coronavirus
Seriously Tho
When Your Company Name Becomes Slang For Vagina 20 Years After You Start It
Spider-Man, What Are You Doing
Sign At Universal Grad Bash Implies A Very Different Kind Of Party
Design Of A College Building
Oh No
On My Plane Ride Back Home
Scrolling Though Pintrust And Saw This In The Wild
What An Interesting Name For A Parking Space
Gym’s Recent Renovation = Inspirational Quote Gone Wrong
Interesting Way To Describe An Almond Joy
The Most Unfortunately Named Garden Tool ~ever~
Found This In Work 🤣🤣
Unfortunate Lettering
Unfortunate Initials For The Company
This Unfortunate Choice Of Name For A Nut Butter… They Didn’t Think This One Out
2meirl4meirl
Was Browsing Through Snapchat When I Saw This Gem
I Always See This On The Way Home And I Just Think, 'Damn, Thats An Unfortunate Name For A Funeral Service'
The Placement Of This Stoplight In Front Of This Development Entrance Is Quite Unfortunate
I Love---What?!
That's A Tough Break On The Name Of Your Restaurant
(I Thunk This Belongs Here) At A Local Convention, It Seems Nobody Is Interested In Knife Crime Prevention
These Inserts For The Socks I Bought
Someone Has A Sense Of Humor
Not A Good Name Choice
Bad Taste Or Unfortunate Foreshadowing?
This Book Abbreviating "Pumpkin Pie"
"It was so golden that I felt I was eating preserved sunshine." Nope!
Unfortunate Web Address
That’s Either A Sick Joke Or A Sales Ploy😂
Go Violence?
Hell
Unfortunate Spelling In This Simple Diagram
Ice Cream….with Bug Spray
My What?
Very Unfortunate Company Name
I'm going to save some googling for you here. Vore is a usually sexual desire to be eaten whole. you're welcome.
A classic was missed. "Lose weight with Ayds". The brand didn't survive the 80s ayds-634d0...c8b2e1.jpg
