99 Purrfect Pics From “Unexplainable Cat Images” That Speak For Themselves
Cats are famous for having some pretty peculiar behavior. They seem to be able to defy gravity when it comes to climbing up trees or finding a way on top of doors, and they can somehow sleep in contorted positions that look anything but comfortable. So it’s not surprising that cats get caught on camera doing silly things often, and no one knows that better than the followers of Unexplainable Cat Images.
From hilarious kitty memes to adorable pics of feline menaces, you'll find some of the most purrfect photos from this Facebook page down below, as well as a conversation we were lucky enough to have with cat expert Alexandra Taylor, RVN from International Cat Care!
To learn more about the internet’s favorite animal, we reached out to Alexandra Taylor, Registered Veterinary Nurse at International Cat Care and Cat Wellbeing and Behavior Advisor, and she was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. First, we wanted to know what Alexandra loves most about kitties and what makes them so special. “That’s a tricky question to answer – what’s not to love?” she asks.
“Cats are intelligent, beautiful, agile, and adaptable animals. People say cats are independent, but this really stems from the fact that they are programmed to be little survivalists. Because their ancestry lies with the African wildcat – they have not really been domesticated that long compared to other domestic animals. Cats are all essentially little wildcats in one way or another, and I think that makes them very special indeed.” Alexandra also shared a link to more interesting information about the origins of the domestic Cat at International Cat Care right here.
This is a cat that knows just how beautiful they are
We also asked Alexandra if it’s common for cat parents to have many inexplicable photos of their kitties in their camera rolls. “Most cat caregivers take and keep lots of photos of their cats, as they are so photogenic!” she told Bored Panda. “I have thousands of photos of my own cats Spud and Mr Monkey Business,” she added, attaching two of her favorites in her email to me. One is a hilarious close-up that looks like a curious cat taking a selfie, and the other is a cat completely sprawled out on a sofa, appearing to have more human than cat proportions with two “arms” and 2 legs. Both could definitely earn a spot on Unexplainable Cat Images!
As far as why cats make such wonderful pets, Alexandra says, “They provide companionship and can form very strong bonds with their caregivers. Cats can be fun to spend time with, especially during playtime (or watching them zoom around the house!). Studies have shown that interactions with cats can help lower heart rate, blood pressure and stress in humans.”
“However, it is important to recognize that, as a species, cats have very unique needs which are our responsibility to understand,” she adds. “Us humans have a habit of anthropomorphising and assuming cats have the same needs we do, but in many cases they don’t, and this can result in unintentional stress. More information about what cats need and making your home cat friendly can be found on this International Cat Care webpage."
It was not either, it was me. Just let the cat go free
Alexandra also addressed some of the common misconceptions people have about cats. “There are many, but [one] is how we feed cats living in the same household,” she noted. “I think this is because humans see eating as a social behavior and might assume that cats like to eat this way too. I can see why cat caregivers might feed cats together, i.e. to save time, but cats are solitary hunters and feeders.”
“This doesn’t mean that cats won’t eat next to each other, they will do so because the drive to access food overrides the need to eat alone,” she went on to explain. “However, the downside of feeding cats this way is that it can cause stress over competition for food (which is a valuable resource) and can result in cats eating too quickly (and regurgitating their food), being underweight because they cannot access their food, or conflict and fighting."
“For these reasons, I would always recommend feeding cats away from each other, or at least giving them the option to do so,” Alexandra says. “Conflict can also arise during food preparation too, so keeping cats separated during this time can help maintain harmony in a multi-cat household.”
"I would like to signpost all cat caregivers towards the International Cat Care website for reliable advice on feline health and behavior," Alexandra went on to say. "It is a fantastic resource, written by experts and packed full of useful information. Our vision at International Cat Care is a cat friendly world where each cat, owned and unowned, is treated with respect, compassion and understanding. We strive to create knowledge and engaging learning experiences to motivate change and inspire more people to understand and care for cats.”
"I am also running a half marathon for the charity in May," she added. "So if anyone would like to sponsor me and help raise funds to help others understand cats and improve feline welfare, please visit my JustGiving page."
If there’s anything I know about the internet, it’s that its users love cats. We can’t get enough of silly videos, precious photos, and hilarious memes that are all about kitties. There’s no question that cats are one of the most popular animals online, being deemed the “unofficial mascot of the internet” by Thought Catalog, so no matter how many kitties we feature on Bored Panda, we’re always happy to find more. Thus, we consider the Unexplainable Cat Images Facebook page a gem. The account has only been sharing these precious pics since November 2022, but it’s already amassed an impressive 154k followers.
It’s a constant stream of cats in cowboy hats, cats making silly faces and cats displaying bizarre behavior that we find incredibly entertaining. (And apparently, many other people do too!) And although dogs are still more popular and abundant worldwide, cats have certainly taken the crown online. Leigh Alexander at Thought Catalog wrote an article exploring why exactly this is, noting that, “Cat memes are generally the most popular type of captioned image; people go to websites such as ‘cute overload’, ‘icanhazcheezburger’, and, more recently, ‘cute boys with cats’ and, perhaps the most exciting of a million cat-related Tumblrs, ‘cashcats.biz,’ simply to view pictures of cute cats all day, with or without text thereupon.”
They protec, they attac, but most important they sideways stac
And according to Alexander, some of the most popular cat content on the internet involves cats being perplexed by their environment, cats being demanding of something in a “regal fashion”, cats being excited by accomplishing something that might be completely impractical, and cats instructing someone to explain a “set of circumstances” to them. Personally, my favorite genre of cat content is “cat versus cucumber”. Essentially, these are just videos of cats being terrified by cucumbers due to the fact that they look like snakes.
But as far as why the internet is so obsessed with cats, Alexander says it has something to do with how many introverts spend their time online. “The cultures of the internet lend themselves much more naturally to the traits associated with ‘cat people’,” she explains. “Further, an examination of the tone and identity of ‘cat memes’ online suggests that internet users view cats – and by extension, cat people and therefore themselves — as: quirky, capricious, cute, strange, transfixing, difficult to comprehend from the perspective of behavioral psychology, elegant, sullen, regal, dominant, engaging, selfish, spoiled and expressive, among other traits. These are qualities much more likely to be associated with ‘people on the internet’.”
it's not the soda can it's the AWESOME COWBOY HAT MEEEEE-HAAAAAAW
Cats are also popular online because they are popular everywhere, of course. Over 25% of households in the United States have a cat as a pet, and there are an estimated 600 million cats worldwide. They’re fluffy and intelligent and silly and entertaining, so it’s no wonder that kitties are one of the most beloved animals in the world. In fact, the top two reasons that the internet can’t get enough cats, according to Hepper, is because: they’re cute and sometimes they’re not so cute. You can’t go wrong with cat pics, whether they’re the most gorgeous feline you’ve ever seen or a silly looking one like the famous Grumpy Cat, everyone loves a great kitty pic.
Cats can also be pretty naughty, which the internet seems to love. This is partially because fellow cat owners can relate to the experience of having a kitty who knocks everything off their shelves and also because their attitudes are just so entertaining. Cats can be sassy, playful and completely unpredictable, so it’s always fun to capture their latest antics on camera to share with the world. Plus, these quirks cats have might even remind us of ourselves. “Have you ever caught yourself laughing at a cat that does something funny, mean, or clumsy and thought to yourself or told someone else, ‘That’s me!’?” Rachael Gerkensmeyer at Hepper writes. “Perhaps one reason we love cats online is simply that they remind us that we humans do silly things sometimes too.”
How are you finding these unexplainable cat pics? If you have a kitty of your own, I’m sure you can relate to many of them, and if you don’t, perhaps you’re feeling inspired to adopt one! Keep scrolling through this list and upvoting all of the photos that you find particularly inexplicable, and let us know in the comments what the silliest thing you’ve ever seen a cat do was. Then, if you’re interested in viewing another purrfectly pawsome article from Bored Panda, we recommend checking out one of our lists featuring little cat criminals right here!
