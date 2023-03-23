Alexandra also addressed some of the common misconceptions people have about cats. “There are many, but [one] is how we feed cats living in the same household,” she noted. “I think this is because humans see eating as a social behavior and might assume that cats like to eat this way too. I can see why cat caregivers might feed cats together, i.e. to save time, but cats are solitary hunters and feeders.”

“This doesn’t mean that cats won’t eat next to each other, they will do so because the drive to access food overrides the need to eat alone,” she went on to explain. “However, the downside of feeding cats this way is that it can cause stress over competition for food (which is a valuable resource) and can result in cats eating too quickly (and regurgitating their food), being underweight because they cannot access their food, or conflict and fighting."

“For these reasons, I would always recommend feeding cats away from each other, or at least giving them the option to do so,” Alexandra says. “Conflict can also arise during food preparation too, so keeping cats separated during this time can help maintain harmony in a multi-cat household.”