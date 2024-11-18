ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps all of us have come across caricature artists at some point—whether online or in real life, while strolling during holidays, at the beach, or in other busy locations around the world. By definition, this type of art aims to humorously portray people by exaggerating certain features to make us laugh and create lasting memories.

The artist behind the Instagram account ‘Caricature Daniya’ has developed a unique style of caricature, making their work look even more bizarre than most. What sets them apart is that their portraits resemble the drawings of a 5-year-old more than those of a trained artist. But hey, that’s what art is all about—it shouldn’t be confined by rigid definitions. One thing we’re certain of: these quirky portraits are hilarious. Take a look for yourself and see what you think!

More info: Instagram | patreon.com