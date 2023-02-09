Like the best movie songs, TV show theme songs add a lot to the series' quality. Brilliant intro songs can create a foundation for the greatest TV shows and get stuck in our minds. The ingredients of the best TV show theme songs depend on the series itself. They can be short and sweet — or long and harsh. It’s a mixing and balancing game that plays a vital role in any series long-term success.

The first job of many theme songs from TV shows is to set up the series. The tune must present the theme of the series without revealing too much of the story. Breaking Bad can do this in just a couple of seconds. Lastly, theme songs must be catchy to be remembered by a wider audience. For example, the theme song of Narcos has Spanish lyrics, but they are captivating enough to get stuck in any person's mind.

In the end, some songs from TV series are more remembered than others. Users Mounal89 and maxeatsworld asked on Askreddit two similar questions focusing on the best series intro songs. With so many answers, we have compiled the best ones in the list below. Be sure to upvote the songs that you remember fondly. Also, share your thoughts on the longevity of the listed tune.


This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pokémon

Pokémon

Legitimate_Release65 replied: "I wanna be the very best like no one ever was."

amazon.com , aghabunny Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I want to be the very best...." after school childhood was the best sometimes.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

The Simpsons, Because Of The Couch Gages

The Simpsons, Because Of The Couch Gages

amazon.com , D-Jb Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmao the video that came with the theme is memorable too

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

xenozeph replied: "Same, the tune is so mysterious and catchy, I love it."

amazon.com , Mcginnis Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ive heard the song over and over on YT shorts lol

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

The Pink Panther Theme Song Is One Of The Most Iconic Ever, I Think

The Pink Panther Theme Song Is One Of The Most Iconic Ever, I Think

bluebananah replied: "A 100%. It's actually my ringtone. Always brings a smile to everyone's face."

amazon.com , MasteringTheFlames Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YES i remember the tune but sometimes I can’t remember where it came from lol

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Narcos

Narcos

bloopbleepblorperz replied: "Ooh that buttery voice. And the chord resolution when he says, 'El aire que resssspiro yo.'"

amazon.com , MycologistWitty4213 Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#6

Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones

PenguinColada replied: "I loved how it changed based on what was happening in the show. The little details just made it."

amazon.com , bobke4 Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup love this intro, love it love it love it, don't like the show though, way to dark for my taste.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

Futurama, I Just Keep Admiring All Those Little Details

Futurama, I Just Keep Admiring All Those Little Details

amazon.com , ikarli Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The different caption on the opening screen too! like "also available in smell 'o' vision.

1
1point
reply
#8

Breaking Bad... It's Like 7 Seconds

Breaking Bad... It's Like 7 Seconds

rephlexi0n replied: "To add to this, 'Better Call Saul.' Also short and straight to the point and it's such a vibe."

amazon.com , Chef Hannibal Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes so short but so good

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop

flamebroiledhodor replied: "I think it's time to blow this scene, get everybody and the stuff together. 'OK, 3-2-1 lets jam.' How can you NOT listen to it!"

amazon.com , Sir_MoonDoggy Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok if you're gonna put anime here you have to also put: half of all Naruto's intros, 90% of Fairy Tail intros, Ergo Proxy intro and finish songs ( epicly good both of them ), GITS séries SAC1 and 2 with the vocals of the late Origa, WitchBlade intro also amazing. And these are One the ones on top of my head.

0
0points
reply
#10

The Sopranos

The Sopranos

bagelchips replied: "My partner and I made a rule that we never skip the Sopranos theme. It's so long though, that if you watch every episode over the entire series, you will have watched the equivalent of a feature-length movie of just theme song by the end."

amazon.com , Meet-Me-In-Montauk4 Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#11

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks

tcumpst replied: "It’s hard to describe the feeling it gives me. It’s literally comforting and uncomfortable at the same time."

amazon.com , puppypoet Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Duuuuude now you just made me want to listen it again, i love this intro song.

0
0points
reply
#12

Friends

Friends

aRandomNiceKaren replied: "Anyone who doesn't is dead to me."

amazon.com , ruuskii4 Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Dr.Caffeine
Dr.Caffeine
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best sitcom theme song. 🙌

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#13

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

cowbob_horsepants replied: "Never skip the opening of Prince, it’s a crime!"

amazon.com , coolrunnings82 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now, this is a story all about how My life got flipped-turned upside down And I'd like to take a minute Just sit right there I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air In West Philadelphia born and raised On the playground was where I spent most of my days Chillin' out, maxin', relaxin', all cool And all shootin' some b-ball outside of the school When a couple of guys who were up to no good Started making trouble in my neighborhood I got in one little fight and my mom got scared She said, "You're movin' with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air" I begged and pleaded with her day after day But she packed my suitcase and sent me on my way She gave me a kiss and then she gave me my ticket I put my Walkman on and said, "I might as well kick it" First class, yo this is bad Drinking orange juice out of a champagne glass Is this what the people of Bel-Air living like? Hmm, this might be alright But wait, I hear they're prissy, bourgeois, all that Is this the type of place that

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Adventure Time

Adventure Time

ActualPopularMonster replied: "I love the end credit music too."
 
"Come along with me
And the butterflies and bees.
We can wander through the forest
And do so as we please."

amazon.com , Nasreddin246 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#15

What's New Scooby Doo

What's New Scooby Doo

seasonedturkey replied: "We're coming after you."

amazon.com , Nasreddin246 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#16

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender

derthert123 replied: "Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony..."

amazon.com , Neat_Science936 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is like 1/2 my childhood

1
1point
reply
#17

One Punch Man, Especially Season 1

One Punch Man, Especially Season 1

pinkypunkster replied: "I'd love that as my ringtone! When it's my time to control the TV, I often end with one episode of One Punch Man before bad. I never skip the intro song it hypes me up!"

amazon.com , letshavesomefun15 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
DP(Alt. Rorschach)
DP(Alt. Rorschach)
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YES! I still listen to it! I binged season one while in Vancouver! YEEES!! 🎶 Sanjou! Hisshou! Shijou saikyou!! (Nan da tten da? Furasutoreeshon ore wa tomaranai) ONE PUNCH! Kanryou! Rensen renshou! (Ore wa katsu!! Tsune ni katsu!! Asshou!!) Power! Get the power! Girigiri genkai made HERO! Ore o tataeru koe ya kassai nante hoshiku wa nai sa HERO! Dakara hitoshirezu aku to tatakau (Nobody knows who he is.) Sora ooi oshiyoseru teki ore wa se o muki wa shinai HERO! Naraba yuruginaki kakugo shita tame kuridase tekken Sanjou! Go on! Seiseidoudou!! (Dou natten da? Nani mo kanjinee mohaya teki inee!) Justice! Shikkou! Mondou muyou! (Ore ga tatsu!! Aku o tatsu!! Gasshou!!) Power! Get the power! Adorenarin afuredasu ze! Power! Get the power! Kitaeta waza o buchikamase! HERO! Donna ni tsuyoi yatsu mo chippoke na gaki dattan da HERO! 🎶

0
0points
reply
#18

Attack On Titan

Attack On Titan

Vile_Bilereplied: "Especially the first season."

amazon.com , 1Kscam Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first season is so good lol

1
1point
reply
#19

Animaniacs

Animaniacs

devoidz replied: "Works great as a ringtone."

amazon.com , BIBLICALDIARRHEA666 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We're the animaniacs....gosh this show was soo good.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

The Office!

The Office!

"I used to fall asleep to 'The Office' every night and that theme song could jolt me awake. Why is it so much louder than the show?"

amazon.com , lovetitjobs Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#21

Westworld

Westworld

Devi1_May_Cry replied: "Tinkle of piano keys while an artificial samurai and his horse are created in a milk bath."

amazon.com , AnAngryJelly Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mehhh, go watch the 1995 " Ghost in the Shell " intro " Making of Cyborg ", and you'l get a surprise lol. ( Plus the music is stunningly gorgeous and really eery )

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

The X-Files

The X-Files

girhen replied: "Some themes are good. Some themes set the tone perfectly. Some are both turned to 11."

amazon.com , kerd0z Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
Dr.Caffeine
Dr.Caffeine
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This theme music just describes the whole mystery genre.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Scrubs. It's Like 10 Seconds Long. Literally The Definition Of "Short And Sweet"

Scrubs. It's Like 10 Seconds Long. Literally The Definition Of "Short And Sweet"

cowbob_horsepants replied: "I'm not superman!"

amazon.com , tiwuno Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I can't do this all on my ownnnn..." The actual full song version is also very good imo

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls

ae51 replied: "There is an episode where Mabel says her favorite part of the show that they are about to go and watch is theme song, just before 'Gravity Falls' itself cuts to the theme song. Alex Hirsch knew his audience well."

amazon.com , claysverycoolreddit Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like watching this show with my cousins, they always sing the theme

0
0points
reply
#25

Bojack Horseman

Bojack Horseman

Messier_82 replied: "I never skip the outro."

amazon.com , Soggy_Head_6049 Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#26

The Mandolorian

The Mandolorian

newbstreethero replied: "And even the end credits are great, the music and the sketches."

amazon.com , ThankTheBaker Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I watched it with my dad and I had to stop him whenever he tried to skip the intro lmao

0
0points
reply
#27

Doctor Who

Doctor Who

Scnikki16 replied: "Whenever it has the skip intro button I always think 'What Whovian would skip the intro?'"

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

House M.D Has Such A Good Choice For A Song That It's Worth Listening To On Its Own

House M.D Has Such A Good Choice For A Song That It's Worth Listening To On Its Own

vikings_know_better replied: "I was today years old when I learned that in Europe the theme song of House M.D was a different one than in the US."

amazon.com , Carlfatso Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#29

The Fairly OddParents

The Fairly OddParents

mackjagee replied: "Obtuse, rubber goose, green moose, guava juice, giant snake, birthday cake, large fries, chocolate shake!"
 

amazon.com , giancarlox21 Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
DP(Alt. Rorschach)
DP(Alt. Rorschach)
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Timmy is an average kid That no one understands Mom and Dad and Vicky Always giving him commands (Bed, twerp!) Doom and gloom up in his room Is broken instantly By his magic little fish who grant his every wish 'Cause in reality, they are his [Chorus: Choir, Wanda, and Cosmo] Oddparents, fairly oddparents Wands and wings Floaty, crowny things Oddparents, fairly oddparents Really mod, pea pod Buff bod, hot Obtuse, rubber goose, green moose, guava juice Giant snake, birthday cake, large fries, chocolate shake! [Outro: Choir, Vicky] Oddparents, fairly oddparents It flips your lid when you are a kid With fairly oddparents (Yeah right)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

M.A.S.H

M.A.S.H

TheDorkKnight53 wrote: "And it was written by a 14-year-old."
 
doxtorwhom replied: I thought you were talking nonsense, but ended up checking it out: "Bob was going to take a shot at the lyrics. But he came back two days later and said, I'm sorry. but there's just too much stuff in this 45-year-old brain. I can't write anything nearly as stupid as what we need.' Bob said, 'All is not lost, I've got a 15-year-old kid.' So Michael Altman, at age 15, wrote the lyrics and I wrote music to them." 

amazon.com , lazyne Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#31

Bob's Burgers

Bob's Burgers

Natural_Interest_77 replied: "I never skip the endings, either."

amazon.com , T7Ley Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yesssss! The endings are the best, such good songs, they really need an album with the full versions.

0
0points
reply
#32

Buffy The Vampyre Slayer

Buffy The Vampyre Slayer

GVanquish replied: "My wife and I will jump up from the couch and do terrible fast-paced karate to the theme every time."

amazon.com , Th3Cry1ngOni0n Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

C**p, i still remember this One, and the last time i Saw this it hadnt even been canceled yet lol.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

Dexter

Dexter

"I never skipped the opening to this show. I don't know why, but it always brought me about as much joy as the show itself. I loved it."

amazon.com , nothinnew2074 Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#34

Inspector Gadget

Inspector Gadget

amazon.com , elisabeth_athome Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Cheers

Cheers

DrivenToDarkness replied: "SOMETIMES YOU WANNA GO WHERE EVERYBODY KNOWS YOUR NAME."

amazon.com , h2ohow Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#36

Law And Order: Get Ready To Get Intense - But Also Jazzy And Cool Because Of The Flute Solo

Law And Order: Get Ready To Get Intense - But Also Jazzy And Cool Because Of The Flute Solo

"My dog used to howl in perfect harmony with the guitar. He'd lose his mind every time the show come on, head cocked to one side, whining and howling."

amazon.com , Willing_Thought_5035 Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! The show is good too

0
0points
reply
#37

DuckTales, Woo-Hoo

DuckTales, Woo-Hoo

Trash_Redaction replied: "For the longest time I thought the DuckTales theme and 'You Make My Dreams' by Hall & Oates were the same song."

amazon.com , throwawwayaccount12 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
View more comments
#38

Golden Girls

Golden Girls

amazon.com , bender1_tiolet0 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for being a friend!

0
0points
reply
#39

The Expanse. It's Really Short But The Graphics Are Beautiful And The Music Is Even Better

The Expanse. It's Really Short But The Graphics Are Beautiful And The Music Is Even Better

AcidaliaPlanitia replied: "This, and the way it evolves with the plot is outstanding."

amazon.com , nairobyms Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#40

Community

Community

cheeseball_3 wrote: "The intro just got sadder as some of the cast started to leave and their names got removed from the intro."
 
ddotevs replied: "One by one, they all just fade away."

amazon.com , johnnylogic Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#41

West Wing

West Wing

your_opinions_false replied: "The theme perfectly captures the concept of a group of dedicated people working hard to better their country.  Also, the way some of the cold-opens transition into it, building up the theme while ratcheting up the tension or pulling off a good joke, is sublime."

amazon.com , pkcs11 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#42

The Muppet Show!

The Muppet Show!

amazon.com , enna-stein Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We watched this in class and a bunch of people started singing

0
0points
reply
#43

Airwolf

Airwolf

Father_VitoCornelius replied: "When the sound of that wind roaring and helicopter rising up came on TV, the evening just got good."

amazon.com , thefatrick Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#44

Parks And Recreation

Parks And Recreation

"I honestly can't recall the music, but I always felt 'Parks and Recreation' had the best all-around intro. It wasn't too long, it introduced the actors alongside their characters without a ton of shots, and generally matched the tone of the show. And when they added people to the intro, they shortened everyone's screen time so it wasn't longer."

amazon.com , SnowHelpAtAll Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my favourite shows of all time!

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Malcolm In The Middle

Malcolm In The Middle

big_gulpshuh replied: "You are not the boss of me now!"

amazon.com , jungkookie15 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#46

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion

TwoUnicycles replied: "Dude. When I watched this year ago, we never skipped the outro either, (all various versions of 'Fly Me To The Moon).

amazon.com , sentimentless Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#47

What We Do In The Shadows

What We Do In The Shadows

amazon.com , Tsujimoto3 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#48

Psych

Psych

sonotamused_1 replied: "Same here. Also, love the different themed ones as well."

amazon.com , sonotamused_1 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Psych was sooooo good. Glad we got a few movies recently too.

0
0points
reply
#49

Firefly

Firefly

amazon.com , MongoLez1980 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was a crime to end this after one season.

1
1point
reply
#50

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures

Hououin replied: "And it doesn't even matter which part. They're all fire."

amazon.com , Dragon-factor Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#51

Gilligan's Island! You Hear It Once And You Know The Whole Plot, No Need To Invest Four Years

Gilligan's Island! You Hear It Once And You Know The Whole Plot, No Need To Invest Four Years

amazon.com , BrunoGerace Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a meme going around that points out that the works of Emily Dickinson match the meter of this song. Try it! (Because I could not stop for death/ He kindly stopped for me/ The carriage held but just ourselves/ And immorality)

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!