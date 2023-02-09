Like the best movie songs, TV show theme songs add a lot to the series' quality. Brilliant intro songs can create a foundation for the greatest TV shows and get stuck in our minds. The ingredients of the best TV show theme songs depend on the series itself. They can be short and sweet — or long and harsh. It’s a mixing and balancing game that plays a vital role in any series long-term success.

The first job of many theme songs from TV shows is to set up the series. The tune must present the theme of the series without revealing too much of the story. Breaking Bad can do this in just a couple of seconds. Lastly, theme songs must be catchy to be remembered by a wider audience. For example, the theme song of Narcos has Spanish lyrics, but they are captivating enough to get stuck in any person's mind.

In the end, some songs from TV series are more remembered than others. Users Mounal89 and maxeatsworld asked on Askreddit two similar questions focusing on the best series intro songs. With so many answers, we have compiled the best ones in the list below. Be sure to upvote the songs that you remember fondly. Also, share your thoughts on the longevity of the listed tune.



