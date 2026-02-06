Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Slammed Over ‘Appalling’ Theme At Kids’ Birthday Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, the co-parents of Stormi and Aire Webster, have come under fire after images from their children’s birthday party reignited outrage tied to one of the darkest moments in recent music history.

The backlash erupted after photos and videos surfaced from a lavish, desert-themed celebration held last weekend for Stormi, who turned eight on February 1, and Aire, who turned four the following day.

Highlights The entrance to the party featured a blow-up head seen as similar to the one used at Astroworld 2021.

Outraged commenters called the theme “horrible taste” and “disgusting” given the concert’s casualty toll.

10 concertgoers lost their lives at the event, including a 9-year-old, during Scott’s performance.

The otherwise typically extravagant Kardashian-Jenner event instead drew sharp criticism for its visual references to Astroworld Festival, a 2021 event where 10 people lost their lives during Travis Scott’s headline performance.

The decision immediately angered viewers, many of whom accused both parents of being profoundly disconnected from the tragedy still associated with that imagery.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were criticized after decorating their children’s birthday celebration with props that reminded viewers of Astroworld Festival 2021

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with their child, facing criticism over the appalling kids birthday party theme.

Image credits: Getty/Tommaso Boddi

The party itself was massive and meticulously staged.

Social media posts shared by both parents showed a sprawling setup featuring artificial rock formations, palm trees, cacti, roller-skating areas, monster truck-style elements, and custom signage reading “Stormi World” and “Planet Aire.”

Neon Stormi World Planet Aire sign and guests at Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner kids party with themed decorations and desert backdrop.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Decorative Labubu characters, themed plates, balloons, and desserts bearing photos of the children filled the space.

But what elicited the strongest reaction was the party’s entrance: an oversized inflatable head nearly identical to the one used at Astroworld in 2021.

Giant gray baby face installation with colorful beads, part of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner kids’ birthday party theme controversy.

Image credits: travisscott

For many viewers, that visual crossed a line.

“This s**t was gross the first time, now it’s literally disgusting,” a user wrote. “The blow-ups are in such horrible taste. It looks nothing like a child’s birthday party.”

Child celebrating with plush toys and cookies spelling birthday theme, linked to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner controversy.

Image credits: kyliejenner

“What in the actual f**k?” another reacted. “People f**king d*ed! These people are so completely disconnected from reality it’s sickening.”

“There truly are no words to describe how hollow and creepy this is,” a third added. “I’m having trouble convincing my own eyes that it’s real.”

10 concertgoers lost their lives and hundreds were injured after Travis’ performance at Astroworld caused a stampede

Kids’ birthday party decorations featuring large character inflatables and themed apparel amid controversy over Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.

Image credits: kyliejenner

The criticism stems from the unresolved emotional weight of what happened at Astroworld in November 2021.

During Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival, tens of thousands of concertgoers surged toward the stage, compressing the crowd so tightly that people were physically unable to breathe or escape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACESSO TRAVIS SCOTT BRASIL 🇧🇷 (@acessotravis)

As pressure built from multiple directions, attendees were crushed against one another, with some collapsing to the ground and others falling on top of them.

Panic spread as screams for help were drowned out by the music, and unconscious bodies were lifted above the crowd in desperate attempts to get attention.

Ten people lost their lives that day, including nine-year-old Ezra Blount. Hundreds more were injured, and dozens hospitalized. Officials later confirmed the victims suffered from compression asphyxia.

Crowd gathered around large Travis Scott Astroworld head installation at an event, highlighting controversial kids party theme reaction.

Image credits: Julian Bajsel

Scott was placed under criminal investigation in the aftermath, though he was never charged. The casualties were ruled accidental.

For critics, referencing that era at a children’s birthday party felt indefensible.

“There truly are no words,” one commenter wrote. “They need to give this theme up.”

Scott and Jenner have expressed their commitment to a healthy co-parenting relationship

Travis Scott performing on stage with dramatic red lighting, surrounded by smoke and spotlights at a live event.

Image credits: Getty/Rick Kern

The backlash comes against the backdrop of a long, complicated relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who dated on and off for several years before quietly separating in early 2023.

The couple first got together in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018, a pregnancy Jenner famously kept secret until after the birth.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner posing together on the red carpet amid controversy over kids’ birthday party theme.

Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

Their son Aire was born in 2022, after an initially public naming misstep that saw him introduced as Wolf before the name was later changed.

Since the split, Jenner has moved on publicly with actor Timothée Chalamet, while Scott has remained largely private about his personal life.

Despite no longer being romantically involved, the two have consistently emphasized their commitment to co-parenting.

Travis Scott and child at event, wearing headphones and stylish leather outfits in dimly lit setting.

Image credits: travisscott

Jenner has previously said motherhood changed her life “for the better,” telling her sister Kim Kardashian that she felt the same after becoming a mom, “just better,” and describing parenting as “such an amazing experience.”

Kylie Jenner posing with two children at a party, related to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner kids birthday party controversy.

Image credits: kyliejenner

That co-parenting dynamic was on full display at the birthday celebration, with both parents present, singing “Happy Birthday” alongside family members, including Khloé Kardashian, who shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the event.

“They’re both trash.” Netizens expressed their anger on social media

Comment criticizing Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s kids birthday party theme as appalling and unsuitable for the child.

Comment criticizing Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's kids’ birthday party theme, calling it tasteless and inappropriate.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s kids birthday party theme as appalling.

Comment highlighting criticism of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's kids’ birthday party theme described as appalling by influencers.

Comment about giant balloon at kids’ birthday party criticizing Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s appalling theme choice.

Text excerpt describing Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s kids’ birthday party theme causing controversy.

Comment discussing Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's kids' birthday party theme focusing on Stormi’s celebration.

Comment highlighting confusion about a Planet Aire sign under Stormi World related to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner kids party.

Comment criticizing Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner for the appalling kids’ birthday party theme centered around an album.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner over an appalling kids’ birthday party theme.

Text post with the message expressing sympathy for victims and families amidst Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner kids party controversy.

Negative social media comment criticizing Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner over appalling kids’ birthday party theme.

Text post expressing strong negative opinion about wealthy people, related to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner party theme criticism.

Comment expressing disbelief over Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s kids’ birthday party theme described as hollow and creepy.

Comment on controversy involving Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner over kids’ birthday party theme criticizing their behavior online.