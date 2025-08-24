Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Get Her The Mercedes”: Barbie-Inspired Skit Has Fans Talking About Stormi As Kylie’s Successor
Stormi Jenner holding Kylie Cosmetics Glossy Lip Kit smiling in a store with makeup display in the background
Celebrities

“Get Her The Mercedes”: Barbie-Inspired Skit Has Fans Talking About Stormi As Kylie’s Successor

Kylie Jenner awed her fans when she included her seven-year-old daughter, Stormi, in a recent publicity stunt for her cosmetics brand.

The post comes three years after the girl accompanied her mother on what was dubbed a “work trip” to London and visited Jenner’s cosmetics display at the luxury department store Harrods.

Speaking of the visit in July this year, the 28-year-old mogul referred to her daughter as her “legacy,” declaring that Kylie Cosmetics would be hers one day—if she wanted it.

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner posted a Barbie-themed skit with her 7-year-old daughter, Stormi.
  • Fans gushed over the video, calling Stormi adorable and destined for success.
  • Jenner recently called Stormi her “legacy” and future heir to Kylie Cosmetics.
RELATED:

    Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi mimicked a scene out of the movie BarbieKylie Jenner with daughter Stormi in a close embrace, showcasing family bond in latest cosmetics ad campaign.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Jenner’s recent video posted to Instagram shows the child pretending to cry, before her mother, lip-syncing Ken’s lines out of the movie Barbie, says:

    “Don’t cry, Barbie. If you stop crying, I’ll get you whatever you want.”

    Stormi, synchronized to the voice of Margot Robbie in her titular role of Barbie, responded, “OK, thanks. Get me a Mercedes.”

    Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi smiling together in a cozy setting, promoting mom’s latest cosmetics ad.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Jenner’s fans found this thrilling and responded in kind in the comment thread.

    Fans are focused on the fact that Stormi will live a life where she wants for nothing 

    “Daughter is an employee now. Love this,” swooned a fan. “STORMIIII,” another follower intoned. “You’re doing amazing sweetieeeee.”

    Stormi Jenner with curly hair in a cosmetics store, highlighting Kylie Jenner’s daughter in latest beauty ad campaign.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote one fan, summing up the sentiment in the thread.

    One person read into the charade and commented, “She indeed will get whatever she wants,” hinting at her child’s parents and their exorbitant lifestyles.

    Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, is worth $80 Million

    Stormi’s father is Travis Scott–born Jacques Bermon Webster II–an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who, according to Celebrity Net Worth, owns an $80 million fortune.

    Kylie Jenner poses in a cosmetics store with styled hair, wearing a white crop top and holding a pink handbag.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    He and Jenner started dating in April 2017, and by September of the same year, news leaked that she was pregnant. In February 2018, Stormi was born.

    In February 2022, Jenner and Travis Scott had their second baby, a boy whom they initially named Wolf but later changed his name to Aire.

    Young girl holding Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss kit while smiling in a makeup store, showcasing the latest cosmetics collection.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Later the same year, the two broke up for good after a pattern of on-again, off-again dating and focused on a co-parenting arrangement.

    Around the time, a source told People

    “They don’t want their split to affect Stormi too much … As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi.”

    Kylie Jenner may or may not be a billionaire

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Jenner, on the other hand, is worth more than her children’s father, according to a 2019 Forbesarticle that proclaimed her the youngest billionaire.

    “The 21-year-old is now a billionaire, with an estimated fortune of $1 billion. She’s the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reaching a ten-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg,” the outlet reported.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Then, in May the following year, the apparently scorned news outlet turned on her, claiming that she had falsified documents to make herself look like a billionaire. 

    The alleged obfuscation metastasized to her entire family, and the outlet wrote:

    Birthday cake with strawberries, blueberries, and candles, highlighting Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi in cosmetics ad spotlight.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    “Of course, white lies, omissions, and outright fabrications are to be expected from the family that perfected—then monetized—the concept of “famous for being famous.”

    Jenner says she is raising Stormi to take over her business

    Kylie Jenner posing with a friend in a cozy restaurant, showcasing her beauty and style in a black dress.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Whether Jenner is a billionaire or not, Stormi stands to inherit her mother’s brainchild. 

    “Stormi loves makeup and fashion, just like her mom. Jenner even brought her on a work trip to London, where the duo got a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics setup at Harrod’s,” Peoplereported earlier this year.

    Couple taking a selfie on a beach at sunset, highlighting Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi in cosmetics ad context.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    “It means so much to me that my daughter … could be here and see these displays with me and travel the world,” Jenner gushed during the reality show, The Kardashians, which documented their personal lives at the time.

    She later told the tmrw magazine: “Stormi is my legacy.”

    “I’m raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to.”

    Some netizens say Stormi makes them feel old

    Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi stealing spotlight in mom’s latest cosmetics ad, showing she isn’t a baby anymore

    Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi poses confidently in a stylish cosmetics ad, showcasing her growing presence in beauty campaigns.

    Social media post praising Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi stealing the spotlight in mom’s latest cosmetics ad.

    Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi poses confidently in mom’s latest cosmetics ad, showing she isn’t a baby anymore.

    Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi steals the spotlight in mom’s latest cosmetics ad, showing she isn’t a baby anymore.

    Comment text on screen discussing Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi in relation to her growing up and baby pictures.

    Text message on a white background asking if others can imagine being Kylie Jenner’s daughter, referencing Stormi stealing spotlight in cosmetics ad.

    Stormi Jenner posing confidently in mom Kylie Jenner’s latest cosmetics ad, showing she isn’t a baby anymore.

    Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi poses in cosmetics ad, showcasing her growing beauty and charm in the spotlight.

    Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi posing in a vibrant cosmetics ad, showcasing her growing spotlight and charm.

    Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi steals spotlight in latest cosmetics ad, showing she isn't a baby anymore.

    Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi steals the spotlight in mom’s latest cosmetics ad, showing she isn’t a baby anymore.

    Stormi Jenner wearing a necklace, showcasing her growing style in Kylie Jenner’s latest cosmetics ad campaign.

    Text message from onsmayel saying Can you adopt me please ?! I promise you I'll be good

    Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi posing in a cosmetics ad, showcasing Stormi stealing the spotlight from her mom.

    Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi shines as the star in her mom’s latest cosmetics advertisement campaign.

    Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi shines in mom’s latest cosmetics ad, showcasing her growing presence and charm.

    Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi posing confidently in new cosmetics ad, showcasing her growing presence and style.

    Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi posing in mom’s latest cosmetics ad, showing she isn’t a baby anymore.

    Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi poses confidently, stealing the spotlight in mom’s latest cosmetics advertisement.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
