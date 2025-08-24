“Get Her The Mercedes”: Barbie-Inspired Skit Has Fans Talking About Stormi As Kylie’s Successor

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner awed her fans when she included her seven-year-old daughter, Stormi, in a recent publicity stunt for her cosmetics brand.

The post comes three years after the girl accompanied her mother on what was dubbed a “work trip” to London and visited Jenner’s cosmetics display at the luxury department store Harrods.

Speaking of the visit in July this year, the 28-year-old mogul referred to her daughter as her “legacy,” declaring that Kylie Cosmetics would be hers one day—if she wanted it.

Jenner’s recent video posted to Instagram shows the child pretending to cry, before her mother, lip-syncing Ken’s lines out of the movie Barbie, says:

“Don’t cry, Barbie. If you stop crying, I’ll get you whatever you want.”

Stormi, synchronized to the voice of Margot Robbie in her titular role of Barbie, responded, “OK, thanks. Get me a Mercedes.”

Jenner’s fans found this thrilling and responded in kind in the comment thread.

Fans are focused on the fact that Stormi will live a life where she wants for nothing

“Daughter is an employee now. Love this,” swooned a fan. “STORMIIII,” another follower intoned. “You’re doing amazing sweetieeeee.”

“This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote one fan, summing up the sentiment in the thread.

One person read into the charade and commented, “She indeed will get whatever she wants,” hinting at her child’s parents and their exorbitant lifestyles.

Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, is worth $80 Million

Stormi’s father is Travis Scott–born Jacques Bermon Webster II–an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who, according to Celebrity Net Worth, owns an $80 million fortune.

He and Jenner started dating in April 2017, and by September of the same year, news leaked that she was pregnant. In February 2018, Stormi was born.

In February 2022, Jenner and Travis Scott had their second baby, a boy whom they initially named Wolf but later changed his name to Aire.

Later the same year, the two broke up for good after a pattern of on-again, off-again dating and focused on a co-parenting arrangement.

Around the time, a source told People:

“They don’t want their split to affect Stormi too much … As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi.”

Kylie Jenner may or may not be a billionaire

Jenner, on the other hand, is worth more than her children’s father, according to a 2019 Forbesarticle that proclaimed her the youngest billionaire.

“The 21-year-old is now a billionaire, with an estimated fortune of $1 billion. She’s the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reaching a ten-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg,” the outlet reported.

Then, in May the following year, the apparently scorned news outlet turned on her, claiming that she had falsified documents to make herself look like a billionaire.

The alleged obfuscation metastasized to her entire family, and the outlet wrote:

“Of course, white lies, omissions, and outright fabrications are to be expected from the family that perfected—then monetized—the concept of “famous for being famous.”

Jenner says she is raising Stormi to take over her business

Whether Jenner is a billionaire or not, Stormi stands to inherit her mother’s brainchild.

“Stormi loves makeup and fashion, just like her mom. Jenner even brought her on a work trip to London, where the duo got a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics setup at Harrod’s,” Peoplereported earlier this year.

“It means so much to me that my daughter … could be here and see these displays with me and travel the world,” Jenner gushed during the reality show, The Kardashians, which documented their personal lives at the time.

She later told the tmrw magazine: “Stormi is my legacy.”

“I’m raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to.”



Some netizens say Stormi makes them feel old

Share icon

Share icon

