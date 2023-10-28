The r/AskReddit online community banded together to share their thoughts on the not-so-subtle signs that someone’s most likely a trashy individual. They called out folks for a wide range of nasty behaviors. Littering, awful parking skills, and not returning grocery carts are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down and don’t forget to meditate for a spell if you feel your blood pressure start to rise.

Very few people in the world could be called outright evil. However, plenty are narcissistic, entitled, impolite, and enjoy bullying others. Unfortunately, trashy people are a part of life. Whether you call them out on their behavior or ignore their antics to protect your nerves, you can’t deny that everyone would benefit if they were more compassionate.

#1 Just casually litters.

#2 Taking up 2 parking spaces

#3 If they mistreat animals. There's just no excuse for it.

Small actions have large impacts over time. Especially on a large scale. A society that prioritizes cleanliness and educates its citizens to properly dispose of their litter is going to be tidier than one that doesn’t enforce any standards. One 2020 study, conducted by Keep America Beautiful, found that there are 50 billion pieces of litter along the roadways and waterways in the United States. The upside? There’s been a 54% decrease in litter along American roadways in the past decade. This might mean that society as a whole has been developing a more responsible outlook toward (not) littering.

#4 They don’t take care of their kids.

#5 Speaker phone in public.

#6 Doesn’t return the grocery cart.

Kindness is both a habit and a part of being human. People are hardwired to want to help each other. At the same time, we also have the instinct for survival and selfishness. So these two different instincts are constantly at odds within ourselves. What wins out will depend on your upbringing, values, and the specific situation you’re in. Barring literal sociopathy, being more altruistic is something that nearly everyone can learn, given enough patience and effort. But change has to start with the person in question. They have to realize that their behavior, as things currently stand, is having a thoroughly negative impact on the people around them—not just strangers, but also their family and friends.

#7 When they don’t buy their kid window sits on a plane and expect you to give up the window seat you payed for

#8 People who throw violent tantrums at fast food employees over chicken nuggets

#9 Theyre pregnant and still havent gotten their first kid back from grandma.

People who grew up in neglectful or stressful environments might be focused more on survival and don’t feel like they have the luxury of altruism. Meanwhile, someone who’s been spoiled most of their life might assume that there will always be someone to pick up after them. Through practice, however, everyone can become more aware of their faults and slowly change for the better. One small act of kindness after another small act of kindness. You can start with something very small, like throwing out your trash in a garbage bin, instead of letting it flutter down on the pavement as usual. Try smiling more at the people you meet, say ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye.’ Thank them if they’ve brought you your lunch, scanned your items at the shop, or opened a door for you. These might seem like insignificant things, but they quickly add up and create an entirely new attitude. In short—you’re showing that you’re aware of the people around you and that you’re grateful for them.

#10 Wearing one of those run on sentence Facebook T-shirts about how 'this pistol packing Christian Aquarius Momma will butt f**k your dog if you mess with the Bible, babies or her truck'

#11 They don't wash their hands after using the bathroom, *especially* after number 2

#12 They dump animals when they become inconvenient. I have no respect for these people.

If you’re struggling with empathy for others or facing your own flaws, you may want to consider taking up meditation or going to therapy. Meanwhile, if you’re constantly stressed out and lashing out at others, it might be time to make some major lifestyle changes. You might not actually be a jerk, but a poor diet, too much caffeine, chronic exhaustion, constant overtime, and the stress of your job may be bringing out the worst in you if you’re constantly on edge. As with kindness, these lifestyle changes are best tackled step by step, until you become the person you truly want to be.

#13 Make fun of others who have less.

#14 Leaves trash on table at fast food restaurants

#15 Any Parent that trashes their kid in public, be it belittling, smacking/pushing them down etc. Pure scum!

#16 F*****g fat toddler running around screaming in Wal Mart wearing nothing but diapers or tighty whities with chocolate smeared all over their face.



Source: from Palmdale, CA.

#17 people who use others but get upset when they are called out

#18 barefoot in a public bathroom.

#19 Not picking up after their dog!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

#20 “How would you like to own your own business?”

#21 Chewing with the mouth open

#22 I was recently on vacation in New Orleans and this woman who was staying at our hotel was telling a story to her adult daughter and (I assume) another family member about her very active sex life. The entire pool area could hear it. She went into detail that she and her husband were so intimate that he would shave her a**l area.



So that.

#23 makes snarky remarks on social media about anyone he doesn't like.

#24 First response to anything negative is physical violence.

#25 How they treat service workers or employees around them.



If someone is mean and disrespectful to someone just trying to do their job, that's a red flag for an insufferable a*****e.

#26 Trash, usually. My neighbours moved in 18 months ago, since they arrived their garbage has been spilling out onto the street, their front yard filled with an ever growing collection of abandoned kitchen appliances. They throw their regular trash into my recycling bin, loudly at 2am, laughing while they do so and dump their furniture out on the street in front of mine and other people's yards, again loudly and whilst laughing at 2am. They seem to add nothing to the world but noise, antisocial behaviour and garbage.

#27 A sticker on their vehicle window of Calvin peeing on something.

#28 Throws garbage somewhere in nature instead of throwing it into a trash can like a civilized person should.

#29 Bragging about how rich they are.



Bragging about how smart they are.



Bragging about their conquests.



Bragging about committing sexual assault.



Not paying people who work for them.

#30 People who make fun of somebody poor/struggling. Hurts my soul so much when they don't even know your going through the same stuff or once we're. Be humble, not everybody has it as good as you.

#31 Makes fun or shame other for something they cannot control or simply by their looks

#32 Getting in fights in public places. This just screams Trashy people

#33 Truck nuts.

#34 Sending your kids off to school smelling like a blunt cause you hot boxed him in the car on the way to school.

#35 Swearing at kids

#36 Calling racism/homophobia/etc an "opinion."

#37 “I usually don’t get along with other women.”