To come out as transgender can be one of the most vulnerable, emotional, and life-changing experiences for a child. But to do that as a celebrity child with millions of strangers watching and weighing in can be all the more complex.

Plenty of celebrity parents have proven that they are fierce champions for their trans kids. However, others have stayed silent or even condemned their trans child’s decision.

“Fame can make it exponentially harder for a parent to prioritize their child's emotional needs,” celebrity life coach Dr. Patrick Wanis told Bored Panda.

“The ‘public image’ is not a superficial concern; for a celebrity, it is their currency, their legacy, and their livelihood,” he said. “The instinct to protect that image can conflict with the need for unconditional love and support.”

When a celebrity parent tells the world about their trans child’s identity, they might feel pressured to put out the perfectly crafted statement even before they have fully processed their own feelings about the journey.

“They might hesitate to seek family therapy or support groups for fear of media leaks,” Wanis said.

“The decision to publicly acknowledge their child's transition becomes a high-stakes strategic move, rather than a simple, private act of affirmation. However, when a parent does publicly stand by their child — as we have seen with Charlize Theron and Jamie Lee Curtis — that act can be incredibly powerful for the child,” explained the behavioral and relationship expert said.

This kind of fierce support from the celebrity parent sends a clear message to both the child and the world that the “child’s truth” is more important than public opinion, Wanis explained.

As celebrity parents raise trans kids in the public eye, there is a complicated dynamic where both the child and the parent face their own unique pressures/

“For the child, the primary pressure is the catastrophic loss of anonymity,” the Find Love Fast author said.

He explained that for any adolescent, the journey of self-discovery involves “trial, error, and private moments of confusion or clarity.”

But “a celebrity's child is denied this private crucible,” he said.

“Their every step - from a new name and a change in presentation to a hesitant pronoun — is subject to global commentary, critique, and often, virulent hatred via social media,” Wanis explained.

“They are forced to navigate one of life's most vulnerable passages while performing for an audience of millions. This can create immense anxiety, pressure to ‘get it right’ immediately to avoid public missteps, and a deep-seated fear that their authentic self will never be truly theirs, but rather always a public commodity,” he went on to say.

Meanwhile, the parent has their own unique pressures surrounding their child’s transition.

“For the parent, the pressure is a schism between their private role as a protector and their public role as a celebrity,” Wanis said.

Parents have the task of being a “nurturing, supportive shield” for their child whilst also managing the media narrative, in addition to the “perceived public expectations based on their public persona.”

“Accordingly, they must process their own complex emotions—such as confusion, self-doubt grief for the past, or fear for their child's safety,” he added. “And they must do this not in private, but under a microscope, where any perceived hesitation is framed as rejection.”