20 Trans Celebrity Kids Whose Parents Have Publicly Broken Their SilenceInterview With Expert
To come out as transgender can be one of the most vulnerable, emotional, and life-changing experiences for a child. But to do that as a celebrity child with millions of strangers watching and weighing in can be all the more complex.
Plenty of celebrity parents have proven that they are fierce champions for their trans kids. However, others have stayed silent or even condemned their trans child’s decision.
“Fame can make it exponentially harder for a parent to prioritize their child's emotional needs,” celebrity life coach Dr. Patrick Wanis told Bored Panda.
“The ‘public image’ is not a superficial concern; for a celebrity, it is their currency, their legacy, and their livelihood,” he said. “The instinct to protect that image can conflict with the need for unconditional love and support.”
When a celebrity parent tells the world about their trans child’s identity, they might feel pressured to put out the perfectly crafted statement even before they have fully processed their own feelings about the journey.
“They might hesitate to seek family therapy or support groups for fear of media leaks,” Wanis said.
“The decision to publicly acknowledge their child's transition becomes a high-stakes strategic move, rather than a simple, private act of affirmation. However, when a parent does publicly stand by their child — as we have seen with Charlize Theron and Jamie Lee Curtis — that act can be incredibly powerful for the child,” explained the behavioral and relationship expert said.
This kind of fierce support from the celebrity parent sends a clear message to both the child and the world that the “child’s truth” is more important than public opinion, Wanis explained.
As celebrity parents raise trans kids in the public eye, there is a complicated dynamic where both the child and the parent face their own unique pressures/
“For the child, the primary pressure is the catastrophic loss of anonymity,” the Find Love Fast author said.
He explained that for any adolescent, the journey of self-discovery involves “trial, error, and private moments of confusion or clarity.”
But “a celebrity's child is denied this private crucible,” he said.
“Their every step - from a new name and a change in presentation to a hesitant pronoun — is subject to global commentary, critique, and often, virulent hatred via social media,” Wanis explained.
“They are forced to navigate one of life's most vulnerable passages while performing for an audience of millions. This can create immense anxiety, pressure to ‘get it right’ immediately to avoid public missteps, and a deep-seated fear that their authentic self will never be truly theirs, but rather always a public commodity,” he went on to say.
Meanwhile, the parent has their own unique pressures surrounding their child’s transition.
“For the parent, the pressure is a schism between their private role as a protector and their public role as a celebrity,” Wanis said.
Parents have the task of being a “nurturing, supportive shield” for their child whilst also managing the media narrative, in addition to the “perceived public expectations based on their public persona.”
“Accordingly, they must process their own complex emotions—such as confusion, self-doubt grief for the past, or fear for their child's safety,” he added. “And they must do this not in private, but under a microscope, where any perceived hesitation is framed as rejection.”
Naomi Watts And Liev Schreiber
Naomi Watts proudly said she was becoming “a bit of a momager” to her transgender daughter and rising model, Kai Schreiber, whom she shares with her ex-husband Liev Schreiber.
When asked what advice she would give parents figuring out their child’s transition, she suggested having a
“I would [have suggestions] and I would say, ‘Let’s talk one-on-one, because it’s a big conversation,” she told Today with Jenna & Friends in October this year.
16-year-old Kai spoke about struggling with her gender identity but was sure she wanted to grow up and become a “beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn.”
“I’ve been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film,” she continued. “Struggling with gender identity from a young age most likely had something to do with it.”
The teenager added, “I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn [Monroe].”
Her father, Liev Schreiber, has been loud and proud about his love for Kai.
He previously said his daughter’s identity didn’t feel like “that big of a deal” because she’s “been feminine for so long.”
But it was still a “profound” moment when Kai wanted to change her pronouns, he said.
“Kai was always who Kai is,” he told Variety in May.
“I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns,” he continued. “To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long.”
The Perfect Couple star said Kai strongly believes in embracing her transgender identity and being vocal about it.
“Kai is such a fighter,” he told the outlet. “It’s important that she goes, ‘Hey, I am trans,’ and, ‘Look at me.’”
When asked what advice he would give to parents of transgender children, he said, “I don’t know the answer for your kid.”
“I don’t know what it’s like for you to be a trans dad. I don’t know how you were brought up,” he continued. “I don’t know what religion you encountered or what your spirituality is.”
Teenagers are “hard” and can even be a “headache,” he laughed and said.
“It doesn’t matter whether they’re trans or not because you’ll come out of this. But a trans teen is going to be a teen,” the actor added.
“They’re such a pain so much of the time, and Kai is as feisty and outspoken as they come,” he continued.
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron first became a mother when she adopted her 12-year-old daughter, Jackson Theron in 2012. She then expanded her family to include her second adopted daughter, August Theron, 9.
“I thought she was a boy, too,” the 50-year-old actress said about her older child. “Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!’”
“So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive,” she told the Daily Mail in 2019.
The Mad Max: Fury Road actress asserted that it was not her choice to decide “what they want to be.”
“My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be,” she continued. “And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”
The Oscar-winning actress said it was important for her, as a mother, to make sure the world knew her daughter’s pronouns.
She said it would “hurt” her daughter’s feelings when the press got her pronouns wrong. Hence, she proudly told the entire world about her daughter’s pronouns.
“Charlize Theron exemplifies a parent who has publicly centered her child's reality from the beginning, using her platform to normalize the experience and shield her children with matter-of-fact assertiveness,” Wanis said.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis's daughter Ruby sat down with her mother and father, comedy director Christopher Guest, one day in their backyard to tell them she was trans.
Although she wasn’t “worried,” she found it “scary” and “intimidating” that she left and wound up sending her mother a text.
“I called her immediately. Needless to say there were some tears involved,” the actress said about the moment.
The Freak Friday star spoke about how the experience felt like “speaking a new language and “learning new terminology and words.”
“I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I'm going to blow it, I'm going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes,” she told People in 2021.
“You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you're saying. How you're saying it. You still mess up, I've messed up today twice. We're human,” she added.
Wanis appreciated The Last Showgirl actress’s support for the community.
“Jamie Lee Curtis has been a vocal ally, not just as a mother of a transgender daughter, but as a human being celebrating the journey and courage of her child, transforming her platform into a tool for education and love,” Wanis said.
Robert De Niro
With zero hesitation, Robert De Niro publicly backed his daughter Airyn after she came out as transgender in April, 2025.
“I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don't know what the big deal is,” the veteran actor said in a statement to People at the time. “I love all my children.”
Airyn said she decided to open up about her transgender identity after a British tabloid carried an article about her with the headline: “Robert De Niro’s nepo baby son shows off shock transformation with heels and pink hair in rare sighting.”
“Not only did they get information wrong about me… They just sort of reminded me that people really don’t know anything about me,” Airyn told Them in April.
The aspiring model and voice actor first came out as a gay boy in high school and later began hormone therapy in November 2024.
Although she called herself a “late bloomer,” she believed it was “not too late” to start receiving gender-affirming care.
“I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me,” she said. “I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”
Airyn spoke to the magazine in a follow-up interview in October and said she’s “grateful” for the “nonstop” support from her Oscar-winning father.
“He was talking about how happy he was for me,”she said, “because I have an amazing boyfriend who he’s met, and [he said], ‘You have somebody who loves you for you, and you don’t need to change yourself for anybody.’”
She went on to recall a conversation they had during a father-daughter therapy session.
“He said, ‘There’s no other thing to do than accept your kid for who they are and where they decide to go in life,’” he recalled.
The daughter praised the actor for not just being a good father but also “accepting people from all walks of life.”
Tori Spelling And Dean Mcdermott
Tori Spelling and ex-husband Dean McDermott often share pictures and stories about their children with their fans.
While they have not often publicly spoken about their transgender son Liam’s identity, Dean once briefly mentioned it during a 2022 screening of his film My Fake Boyfriend.
“The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” he proudly told the audience. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.”
Tori gushed over her son this year on his 18th birthday in March.
“It’s official my 1st born is an adult…” she wrote online. “They say don’t blink because they grow but no one prepares you for how fast it goes. 18 years ago today my beautiful Liam Aaron McDermott aka Monkey made me a mama.”
Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union
For Gabrielle Union, there’s nothing special about supporting her trans stepdaughter Zaya, 18; it’s just “common sense.”
“Nothing we have done as parents feels revolutionary or groundbreaking,” the actress told Marie Claire in May this year. “It just feels like common sense, kindness, compassion.”
Zaya knew she was transgender since the age of three, her father Dwyane Wade told Good Morning America in 2020.
He has not only supported his daughter’s transition but even had a public dispute about it with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade.
The former NBA player was married to Siohvaughn from 2002 to 2010. He married Gabrielle Union in 2014.
After Zaya came out as trans, Siohvaughn objected Dwyane’s legal petition to have their daughter’s name legally changed.
The ex-wife claimed her ex-husband “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change” to make money from the business opportunities their daughter was offered.
She said she believes Zaya should wait until she turned 18 to officially change her name.
Following Siohvaughn’s court filing objecting Zaya’s “name and gender change,” Dwyane shared a strong-worded message on Instagram, addressing accusations of “forcing his 15-year-old child to be someone she’s not.”
He called the allegations “serious and harmful” and said, “none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to “fight Zaya’s identity” and “drag my name through the mud.”
“I’m very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” he said.
“This report came out while Zaya was in class. This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her!” he added.
The former sports star has been vocal about his support for Zaya and called her the family’s “leader” when it comes to learning about the transgender community.
“Zaya knew two things: she knew straight and she knew gay. But Zaya started doing more research. She was the one who sat down with us as a family and said, ‘Hey, I don't think I'm gay.’ And she went down the list and said, ‘This is how I identify myself. This is my gender identity. I identify myself as a young lady,’” he told Good Morning America in 2020.
He said the process helped them sit down with their daughter and understand who she is and what she likes.
“She's leading us along this journey,” he added.
Mel B
Mel B showed full support of her child changing pronouns and living as a trans man.
The 18-year-old, born to the Spice Girl mother and comedian father Eddie Murphy, reportedly changed his pronouns on social media this year.
“It's a decision Angel made and Mel has been understanding, likewise Eddie,” a source told the Daily Mail in June.
“There was no big event to mark it. Angel just wanted it to be known what pronouns are now suitable,” they added.
Mel B gushed with love over her trans son on his birthday in April.
“You are so special and so bright and so talented!! I couldnt be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are but youll forever be my babyyyy,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope you keep chasing yor dreams and be kind to everyone around you like you always have been my Angel.”
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans said he completely changed as a father after he began embracing his son’s transgender identity.
With his son Kai’s transition, the comedian said he had transition of his own, going from “defiance to acceptance.”
“It took me all of a week, and in that week I grew the most that I ever did in my life,” he told People in May last year. “You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love. At the end of the day, in my heart, only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy.”
A few months later, the actor said his son is “the same child they was before — they just got a beard now. Okay! Same baby.”
From the journey, Marlon said he learned that he was “stronger” than he thought he was.
“I learned that my family — my brothers, my sisters — have prepared me to be a rock in our family,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in September.
Cher
Cher admitted it was a big adjustment for her when her son Chaz Bono, whom she shares with her late ex-husband Sonny Bono, began his transition in 2008 before his 40th birthday.
He also legally changed his name and gender about two years later.
“It was very unlike me to, in the beginning, have a problem with Chaz being gay, and it disappeared like that,” she told CNN in 2020. “Then we talked about (whether Bono was) transgender for many years. And (he) would say, ‘No, I don’t want to (transition). And then he went and said, ‘OK, I want to do this.”
Admitting it wasn’t “easy,” the Believe singer said things like hearing the old voicemail message would be “very difficult.”
But eventually, she reached a point where she could say she was “so unbelievably happy.”
“You don’t really lose them. They just are in a different shape,” she added.
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon, who has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, shared a heartwarming Instagram post about her son Samuel to mark the Trans Day of Action in June, 2018.
“I’m so proud of my son Samuel Joseph Mozes (called Seph) who graduated college this month. I salute him and everyone else marking today’s #TransDayofAction. #TDOA,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a picture of herself with her son graduating from the University of Chicago.
The actress, 59, wrote an op-ed for Variety in 2015, in which she spoke about the need for marriage equality.
“Everybody has LGBT people in their family. And everybody needs to make the effort to come out in any and every way they can,” Cynthia wrote.
“If people who are opposed to equality realized how many individuals they already like, admire or even love are LGBT, the battle would be over,” she continued.
She also stressed on the importance of coming out to parents, children, co-workers, bosses, and so on.
Colin Mochrie
One of the first thoughts Colin Mochrie had about his daughter’s transition was whether people would accept her.
“God, let her be safe,” was one of his first thoughts.
The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star also had concerns about how different things would be after his daughter Kinley Mochrie, now 35, began transitioning.
“You go through this thing ‘now my child has changed gender, does that mean that previous child is now gone?’” he told CBC in 2017.
With time, he realized “it's the exact same kid” with a “different coat on.”
Kinley, who transitioned in 2016, said in the same interview that she knew her parents would be accepting of her gender identity.
“It took some time but I knew that support and acceptance was on the other side,” she told the outlet. “I was not worried for a second.”
In 2018, Colin received a lot of negative comments on a post he shared for his daughter’s birthday.
The comedian stood up for Kinley at the time and said, “To the trolls, my thoughts and prayers to your body for losing its mind and soul so tragically.”
Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, once accused her father of treating her gender like a business transaction.
The 21-year-old claimed this year that the billionaire CEO paid money to ensure she was assigned male at birth.
“My assigned s*x at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for,” she wrote on Threads in March.
Vivian went on to suggest that being transgender went “against” what the tech billionaire paid for.
“So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold,” she said. “That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction,” Vivian continued. “A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION.”
The young model legally changed her name and gender at the Santa Monica courthouse in California on June 22, 2022.
She also made it clear that she wanted no association with her biological father, and hence, adopted her mother’s last name, according to a petition she filed on April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
Elon spoke about Vivian last year and claimed he was “tricked into signing documents” to administer puberty blockers to his transgender daughter.
“This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told Xavier might commit su*cide if he doesn’t…” he said in an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson in July last year.
The Tesla Founder, who has fathered roughly a dozen children, said he didn’t get a proper explanation of what gender-affirming care entails and claimed he was told “a lie right from the onset.”
“Incredibly evil, and I agree with you that the people that have been promoting this should go to prison,” he said.
The tech entrepreneur described puberty blockers as “just sterilization drugs” and called “gender-affirming care” a “terrible euphemism.”
“I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason,” he said during the interview. “The reason it’s called deadnaming is because your son is d**d. My son Xavier is d**d, k*illed by the woke mind virus.”
Wanis said the case of Elon and others in “similar positions” highlights “a different and oppostional dynamic.”
The expert explained what kind of impact it has on a trasngender child when their parent’s views do not validate their identity.
“When a parent's public persona or political affiliations appear to or blatantly conflict with the affirmation of a transgender child, it creates an untenable pressure for the child,” Wanis said.
“The child is forced to reconcile the private love of a parent with the parent's public alignment with ideologies that may fundamentally deny their right to exist,” he added.
Michelle Visage
Michelle Visage had a heartfelt message to share to parents of queer children.
At the 35th GLAAD Media Awards last year, the RuPaul’s Drag Race star said she has a queer child who is “basically transitioning.”
“For me it was matter of allowing yourself grace to realise this is not the child you thought you were getting and it’s an even better child,” she said.
The star said a child’s transition would mean they are finally becoming “authentically themselves.”
“They’re not living a lie and all they really need is love,” she said.
“They didn’t ask to be born the way that they were born, it just happened that way,” she added.
Michelle said it’s important for parents to give themselves grace, time, and patience.
“Just love your kid and it’ll magically cure everything,” she said.
Annette Bening And Warren Beatty
A “hero” is what Warren Beatty called his transgender son, Stephen Ira, now 33.
“He’s a revolutionary, a genius, and my hero, as are all my children,” Warren told Vanity Fair about his son in 2016.
Stephen came out as transgender at the age of 14 and has been open about his identity, with the full support of his parents.
“My name is Stephen,” the son said in a YouTube video in 2012. “I identify as a trans man, a f***y queen, a homosexual, a queer, a nerd fighter, a writer, an artist and a guy who needs a haircut.”
“It's important to me to be frank about my development and be transparent about my changing ideas,” he added.
Mother Annette Bening said she was “proud” of Stephen, whom she described as a man with great “style” and “intelligence.”
She admitted she initially felt “protective” about her son’s privacy, but eventually felt his story could help the LGBTQ+ community.
“At the beginning, I felt very protective of his privacy because he’s the son of these two famous people,” she said on The View last year. “I felt it was his right to say what he wanted to say publicly or not.”
The Nyad star said in the current political climate, trans people are “being used” and “fear and ignorance is being stoked against trans people in the most frightening way,”
“It’s so unfair and I feel very, very strongly about it,” she added.
Heather Dubrow And Terry Dubrow
“We have such a rainbow of kids,” said plastic surgeon and TV personality about his children.
He and the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared four children: Twins Nick and Max, (who came out as bisexual), Kat (who shared she's gay) and Ace (who identifies as transgender).
While the Dubrow has been immensely supportive of their kids, they are aware of how challenging public scrutiny can be.
“I worry about Ace, of course I do. I wish I could Bubble Wrap all of my children to protect them from any pain. But I can’t,” she wrote in a piece for Today in 2024.
“What I can do is give them the tools they need to go out in the world. It’s a learning process for myself and my husband, Terry. We’re figuring it out as we go just like all parents do,” she added.
The reality TV star said the problem isn’t the kids.
“It’s the adults,” she said, before advising parents: “Love your kids. Support them. Take care of them. And listen to them — they just want to be heard.”
The mother-of-four said she is trying to use her platform for good and not only tell people what it’s like raising queer kids but also show them what her “family looks like.”
But with the fame, she also acknowledged that her children need to “feel protected.”
Husband Terry recalled how his wife used to say it’s “unusual that we'd have such a rainbow.”
“And I said, ‘We were chosen for it. That's what we're supposed to do with our platform,’” he told E! News in 2025.
The expert surgeon said he and his wife are trying to be “role models” for conversations around raising kids belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.
“If we can change hearts and minds by showing how our version of a normal, supportive family can be, we're in,” he said. “...That's the platform that Heather and I have been chosen to have and to put out there. And we're honored."
Sade
To show her love for her transgender son Isaak Adu, Sade released a touching song in 2024, asking him for forgiveness.
The song Young Lion was the first one she released in six years and included real-life clips of herself with her son since he was a baby.
“Young man/ It's been so heavy for you/ You must have felt so alone,” she sang to her now 29-year-old son. “The anguish and pain/ I should've known/ With such a heavy burden/ You had to carry all on your own.”
She apologizes in the lyrics, saying she “should’ve known” who he was earlier.
Isaak explained that the song was adapted from a letter Sade wrote to him for his 21st birthday.
“I think that a song where a parent apologizes for misunderstanding their child can hold immense significance for the trans community,” he explained in a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone. “This song may serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder that parents can learn, grow and ultimately accept their children for who they truly are. I hope it can offer a sense of comfort, validation and a feeling of being seen and understood.”
Sade’s track was included in a selection of songs Transa: Selects, released by AIDS non-profit Red Hot to raise awareness about the transgender community.
Ally Sheedy
Ally Sheedy said she wants her trans son Beckett to have the freedom to “do what he wants to do with his life.”
After Beckett came out as trans in his teens, the Single Drunk Female said she’s “learned a lot” from him along the way.
“Beck doesn't hide anything. And I feel very comfortable talking to anyone whose kid is just beginning the process of transition. Parents need to educate themselves,” she told People in 2022.
“It's natural to have fears about your kids, no matter what. But in this case, Beck is in a really great place in his life,” she said.
The Single Drunk Female actress said she wants to give her son “the room to run” while she “ really [tries] to just watch.”
“I want him to be able to do what he wants to do with his life and have the freedom to make his own choices and surround himself with a loving, supportive community,” she also said in the interview. “So far, he's been able to do that.”
Khary Payton
Khary Payton said he was “overjoyed” to introduce his son Karter to his fans as a transgender boy.
The Walking Dead star went on to say that his son chose his own name when he decided to embrace his trans identity.
“This my kid. One of the most happy, well-adjusted individuals I've ever known. My son, Karter. Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name. He chose it,” he wrote alongside a picture of his son. “You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy. He thought it would be cool if I announced it on social media.”
By putting the post online, the actor explained to his son that there would be a lot of support, but there would also be “a lot of jerks who would be harsh.”
“‘Yeah, I know about trolls, daddy. I can handle trolls,’” he quoted his son saying.
The proud father said there was nothing more beautiful than watching a child “feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves.”
“This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now,” he added.
Cindy Barshop
“Nothing's really changed” for Cindy Barshop and her family after her son Jesse came out as transgender.
She encouraged trans children to be open about their identities early on, and parents should be open to listening to their children.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum said she decided to talk about her son’s identity after actor and TV show host Mario Lopez made controversial comments about parents allowing their children to make decisions about their gender only after their “formative years.”
“First of all, he is not a parent of a trans child, or may not know yet. So, it's absolutely wrong,” he told People in 2019 in response to Mario’s comments.
“Trans children, they know their identity. It's not about sexuality and that is the most important thing. Because people are like, ‘Well, how do they know?’ It's an identity change, not a sexuality. So that's the one clarification I want to make. And you have to be open with your children,” she continued.
Alexis Bellino
“Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son,” Alexis Bellino said in an Instagram post in 2022.
The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star said Miles wanted her to share the post because he’s “ready to ‘come out’ and to use this platform to stop any hate.”
“We are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity… Miles came out as a transgender boy to me over 16 months ago,” she wrote.
The reality TV star happy that her son can finally live “with his true self” and asserted that she was “100% fully supportive.”
A couple of years after sharing the post, Alexis spoke about whether her Christian values and views on the LGBTQ+ community has changed after her son came out.
“It hasn't changed my mind about LGBTQ or that everyone should have their own right to live their life the way they want,” she said in 2024 during a reunion of an RHOC reunion. “All it has done is made me understand the pain that is along with that when people are so judgmental. It changed me being more vocal about it is all it's done.”
I am so proud of the strength and love that people show for their transgender children when there is so much hatred for transgender people, as we often see from commenters on BP.
It astounds me how, in this day and age, people still find it hard simply to live as they truly are. And be d****d to those who make it so. Unless they're sadistic monsters, leave them alone. They're not going to have any kind of negative effect on your life, so why try to interject yourself into theirs?
