Undoubtedly, Pixar’s Toy Story franchise is the one that conquered the most hearts. And no wonder - it gave us some truly iconic characters and absolutely timeless storytelling. There’s one more thing that makes the Toy Story franchise as good as it is.

Alongside all the entertainment and on-screen adventures of our beloved characters, they also gave us memorable quotes and imparted valuable life lessons to anyone watching. That’s what this article is all about - the wonderful, the deep, and the lighthearted Toy Story quotes.

From Buzz’s call to “reach for the sky” to Woody’s precious reminder that true friendship knows no boundaries, these famous quotes have absolutely become ingrained in our collective consciousness. And it isn’t only the main heroes here who have left their mark, either! Jessie, Mr. Potato Head, and Rex, with their infectious spirit, humor, and resilience, have taught us to live our lives fearlessly.

So yeah, Toy Story is so much more than just entertainment! If you have forgotten the iconic lines from these movies, these funny quotes will be a great reminder for you.

Of course, an animated movie might not be the first place you look for wise quotes, but allow yourself to experience the phenomenon of Toy Story in a whole new way - through these timeless quotes.

In the spirit of Buzz Lightyear’s famous catchphrase, let us all strive to reach for the limitless possibilities that lie “to infinity... and beyond!” Meaning, scrolling down below, checking the quotes from Toy Story, and voting for the ones you liked the best!