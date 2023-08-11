Undoubtedly, Pixar’s Toy Story franchise is the one that conquered the most hearts. And no wonder - it gave us some truly iconic characters and absolutely timeless storytelling. There’s one more thing that makes the Toy Story franchise as good as it is.

Alongside all the entertainment and on-screen adventures of our beloved characters, they also gave us memorable quotes and imparted valuable life lessons to anyone watching. That’s what this article is all about - the wonderful, the deep, and the lighthearted Toy Story quotes. 

From Buzz’s call to “reach for the sky” to Woody’s precious reminder that true friendship knows no boundaries, these famous quotes have absolutely become ingrained in our collective consciousness. And it isn’t only the main heroes here who have left their mark, either! Jessie, Mr. Potato Head, and Rex, with their infectious spirit, humor, and resilience, have taught us to live our lives fearlessly.

So yeah, Toy Story is so much more than just entertainment! If you have forgotten the iconic lines from these movies, these funny quotes will be a great reminder for you. 

Of course, an animated movie might not be the first place you look for wise quotes, but allow yourself to experience the phenomenon of Toy Story in a whole new way - through these timeless quotes.

In the spirit of Buzz Lightyear’s famous catchphrase, let us all strive to reach for the limitless possibilities that lie “to infinity... and beyond!” Meaning, scrolling down below, checking the quotes from Toy Story, and voting for the ones you liked the best!

#1

buzz lightyear flying "To infinity and beyond!" — Buzz Lightyear

imdb.com

9points
POST
#2

rex trying to whisper "But I don't wanna use my head!" — Rex (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

9points
POST
#3

Buzz Lightyear "You are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity. Farewell." — Buzz Lightyear

imdb.com

8points
POST
#4

Woody looking angrily at Buzz "That wasn't flying. That was falling with style." — Woody

imdb.com

8points
POST
#5

Mr. Potato Head suprising Ham "Hey, Hamm, look. I'm Picasso!" — Mr. Potato Head

imdb.com

8points
POST
#6

Bo Peep, Woody, Buzz and Jessie all looking happy "Woody once risked his life to save me. I couldn't call myself his friend if I weren't willing to do the same." — Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

8points
POST
#7

Mr. Potato Head looking angrily at Rex "How do you spell FBI?" — Rex (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

8points
POST
#8

Chunk looking very confused "He ain’t the sharpest knife in the place where they keep the knives." – Chunk (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

8points
POST
#9

Spork explaining himself in front of everyone "I am not a toy. I’m a spork. I was made for soup, salad, maybe chili, and then the trash. I’m litter. Freedom!" — Forky (Toy Story 4)

imdb.com

8points
POST
#10

Rex standing still "The panic is attacking me." — Rex (Toy Story 4)

imdb.com

8points
POST
#11

Woody looking disgusted "There's a snake in my boot!" — Woody

Report

8points
POST
#12

Woody and Buzz "Snap out of it, Buzz!" — Woody

imdb.com

7points
POST
#13

Rex looking anxious "I’m going for fearsome here, but I just don’t feel it!" — Rex

imdb.com

7points
POST
#14

Woody and Buzz lost "You are a toy!" — Woody

imdb.com

7points
POST
#15

Aliens in the claw machine "The claaaaaaaw." — Aliens

imdb.com

7points
POST
#16

Buzz and Woody talking at night "Reach for the sky!" — Woody

imdb.com

7points
POST
#17

Woody pretending to be a toy "You're my favorite deputy." — Woody

imdb.com

7points
POST
#18

Buzz looking at the night sky "And you, my friend, are responsible for delaying my rendezvous with Star Command!" — Buzz Lightyear

imdb.com

7points
POST
#19

Rex looking excited "I don't like confrontations!" — Rex

imdb.com

7points
POST
#20

Bo peep holding onto woody's arm "You're cute when you care." — Bo Peep (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

7points
POST
#21

Lotso being angry "This is what happens when you dummies try to think. We're all just trash, waiting to be thrown away! That's all a toy is!" ― Lotso (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

7points
POST
#22

Buzz looking taken aback by Aliens "A stranger. From the outside. Oooooohhhhhhhh!" ― The Aliens

imdb.com

7points
POST
#23

Hamm and Slinky Dog nearing a fire pit "It's the perfect time to be hysterical!" — Hamm (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

7points
POST
#24

Hamm looking stressed "Come on. Let's see how much we're going for on eBay." — Hamm (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

7points
POST
#25

Rex looking stressed "Oh, I hate all this uncertainty!" — Rex (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

7points
POST
#26

Woody giving a speech "Being there for a child is the most noble thing a toy can do." — Woody (Toy Story 4)

imdb.com

7points
POST
#27

Jessie talking to Woody "You never forget kids like Emily or Andy. But they forget you." — Jessie (Toy Story 2)

Report

7points
POST
#28

Woody looking annoyed "Oh, yeah? Well, good riddance, ya loony." — Woody

imdb.com

6points
POST
#29

Woody giving a speech "The word I'm searching for, I can't say because there's preschool toys present." — Woody

imdb.com

6points
POST
#30

Buzz Lightyear talking into his suit "And there seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." — Buzz Lightyear

imdb.com

6points
POST
#31

Buzz lightyear and woody hiding in a bag "I don't believe that man's ever been to medical school." — Buzz Lightyear

imdb.com

6points
POST
#32

Woody trying to convince Buzz "You are a child’s play thing!" — Woody

imdb.com

6points
POST
#33

Woody looking angry with Jessie next to him looking worried "Hey! No one does that to my friend!" — Woody (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#34

Fake buzz and real buzz pointing at themselves "So, who's the real Buzz?" — Woody (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#35

Buzz and Jessie "I wanted to say you're a bright young woman with a beautiful yarn full of hair. Hair full of yarn. It's uh... oh... I must go." — Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#36

Mr.Potato Head explaining something to everyone "We're not preschool toys, Slinky. We can read." — Mr. Potato Head (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#37

Hamm and Mr.Potato head talking "Remind me to glue his helmet shut when we get back." — Mr. Potato Head (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#38

Rex trying to use a controller "But look at my little arms! I can't press the fire button and jump at the same time!" — Rex (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#39

Aliens giving a gift to mr.potato head "You have saved our lives. We are eternally grateful." — The Aliens (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#40

Woody and Buzz looking worried "Daycare? What, have you all lost your marbles?" — Woody (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#41

Barbie proudly looking at ken "Sunnyside would be cool and groovy if we treated each other fair! It's Lotso! He's made us into a pyramid, and he put himself on top!" ― Ken (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#42

Angry Barbie "Jessie's right! Authority should derive from the consent of the governed, not from the threat of force!" ― Barbie (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#43

Mr.Pricklepants, Buttercup and Tricie talking to Woody "There is no way out. Just kidding. Door's right over there." ― Buttercup (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#44

Green Army marching "A good soldier never leaves a man behind." – Sergeant (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#45

Trixie explaining something to Buzz "I have a question. No. Wait. I have all the questions." — Trixie (Toy Story 4)

imdb.com

6points
POST
#46

Hamm talking "Will you take a look at all those presents? Yes, sir. We’re next month’s garage sale fodder for sure." — Hamm

imdb.com

5points
POST
#47

Slinky Dog being snarky "Golly bob howdy!" — Slinky Dog

imdb.com

5points
POST
#48

Woody shouting at buzz "This is the perfect time to panic!" — Woody

imdb.com

5points
POST
#49

Woody looking pitiful "This town ain't big enough for the two of us." — Woody

imdb.com

5points
POST
#50

Woody looking very stressed "Somebody's poisoned the water hole." — Woody

imdb.com

5points
POST
#51

Woody talking angrily "Yee-haw! Giddy-up, partner! We got to get this wagon train a-movin'!" — Woody

imdb.com

5points
POST
#52

Cast all looking very worried "Son of a building block!" — Mr. Potato Head

imdb.com

5points
POST
#53

Woody scartching off paint off of the bottom of his shoes "I can't stop Andy from growing up. But I wouldn't miss it for the world." — Woody (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

5points
POST
#54

Buzz explaining something to upset Woody, toy story meme "Don't worry, Woody. In just a few hours, you'll be sitting around a campfire with Andy making delicious, hot schmoes." — Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

5points
POST
#55

Buzz explaining his plan to rex, mr.potato head and slinky dog "Losing health units. Must rest." — Rex (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

5points
POST
#56

Slinky dog howling while everyone is in a vent "Buzz, my back end's goin' to Baton Rouge!" — Slinky Dog (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

5points
POST
#57

Buzz looking from behind a box "We're going into attic mode, folks. Keep your accessories with you at all times. Spare parts, batteries, anything you need for an orderly transition." — Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

5points
POST
#58

Lotso being condescending "You got a play-date with destiny!" — Lotso (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

5points
POST
#59

Buttercup and Trixie explaining the kindergarten to woody "We do a lot of improv here. Just stay loose, have fun - you'll be fine!" ― Buttercup (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

5points
POST
#60

Woody listening to buttercup and trixie "We're either in a cafe in Paris or a coffee shop in New Jersey. I'm pretty sure I just came back from the doctor with life-changing news." ― Trixie (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

5points
POST
#61

Lotso interrogating Buzz in front of his crew "Put him back in the time out chair." — Lotso (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

5points
POST
#62

Everyone looking at slinky dog pass by "You uncultured swine. What are you looking at, ya hockey puck?" — Mr. Potato Head

imdb.com

4points
POST
#63

Woody staring down buzz "Don't tell me what to do." — Woody

imdb.com

4points
POST
#64

Woodys crew looking at buzz "Impressive wingspan. Very good!" — Hamm

imdb.com

4points
POST
#65

Sid looking scared in front of his sister "The toys! The toys are alive!" — Sid

imdb.com

4points
POST
#66

Hamm looking frustrated "All right. Nobody look till I get my cork back in." — Hamm (Toy Story 2)

imdb.com

4points
POST
#67

Mr. and Mrs potato head on top of a trash pile "You would not believe what I’ve been through tonight." — Mr. Potato Head (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

4points
POST
#68

Woody and the crew seeing Andy off "So long, partner." — Woody (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

4points
POST
#69

Woody looking disappointed while calling "If you'd help us, one toy to another, I'd sure be grateful." — Woody (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

4points
POST
#70

A kid playing with the string on woody's back "I'd like to join your posse, boys, but first I'm gonna sing a little song." — Woody (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

4points
POST
#71

Bo Peep talking "Yeah, he’s with me. My friend? No, no, no. He’s my accessory." — Bo Peep (Toy Story 4)

imdb.com

4points
POST
#72

Bo Pee and Woody "Oh, Sheriff Woody. Always coming to the rescue." — Bo Peep (Toy Story 4)

imdb.com

4points
POST
#73

Sid playing with matches "From now on you must take good care of your toys, because if you don't, we'll find out, Sid. We toys can see everything! So play nice!" — Woody

imdb.com

3points
POST
#74

Mr. Potato head and slinky dog looking up "Who invited that kid?" — Mr. Potato Head

imdb.com

3points
POST
#75

Woody talking with Bo Peep "I found my moving buddy." — Bo Peep

imdb.com

3points
POST
#76

The Monkey staring at the screen "The Monkey's the eye in the sky. He sees everything. Classrooms. Hallways. Even the playground. You can unlock doors, sneak past guards, climb the wall, but if you don't take out that monkey, you ain't going nowhere. You want to get out of here? Get rid of that monkey!" ― Chatter Telephone (Toy Story 3)

imdb.com

3points
POST

